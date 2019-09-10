How pro EU are you

We did not hear from the usual pro Remain contributors to this site what kind of Remain they wanted. So let’s try another approach to get them talking about the EU. Here is a simple test of how pro EU membership you really are.
- Do you want the UK to join the Euro soon?
- Do you want the UK to join Schengen and have common borders with the EU?
- Do you want the common EU defence and security identity to develop, so our forces typically are deployed for EU led missions?
- Do you want a larger EU budget, with more transfers to the poorer countries?
- Do you think the UK should reduce its current special abatement of contributions, to help the wider EU?
- Do you welcome the long term aim of the EU’s ever closer union which is political union?
If you answer Yes to all six then you are indeed a keen advocate of EU membership and understand its full implications. If you say No to all these then maybe you should accept the UK cannot remain in the present EU, with so little in common with the aims and aspirations of the other members. Given the direction of travel and the legal form of the EU disagreeing with any one of these propositions makes the UK’s position difficult and means we cannot be at heart of the project. Nor can we claim to be a leading influence on the EU if we disagree with these common strands of EU thinking.
130 Comments
I wish someone would ask Nicola Sturgeon.
Would the SNP want a No Deal Independence form the UK, or only one on terms agreed to by England?
UK Politicians should take note.
The SNP would never contemplate leaving a political union without a deal.
Should make the future negotiation between Scotland and the UK simple and short.
scotland voted to remain in the union!
One main difference would be that the UK would be respectful and sympathetic to an old friend and partner. Sad, but not vindictive .. pity the eurocracy isn’t so minded … small people.
Stephen, brilliant comment.
You missed out Are they happy for the top down Napoleonic Corpus Juris system of law to be superior to & replace our bottom up Habeas Corpus law?
When they inevitably meet their ‘red line’ of EU membership, say the Euro (per Vince Cable), what are they going to do about it? Vetos are being removed. Are they going to threaten to leave, the only option left?
Annette, read up on how the different English and Scottish jurisdictions function. There is no European Union requirement to standardise, and the UK itself already has more than one.
All that is required is that member states replicate the relevant European Laws according to their own conventions, just as do the countries of the UK with its law.
John’s post again confuses relatives with absolutes, and although that might suit the infantile mind which can only deal in the second, whether he intends to do so or not, he patronises those with that difficulty.
There’s obviously something difficult for you to admit that you can’t answer the 6 questions.It says it all really!!
You OK with the European Arrest Warrant system Martin, where you can be taken from the UK and put in jail in a foreign country to await trial at some future date on a charge no UK court can examine first?
Martin in Cardiff
For someone who is factually wrong most times he posts keep calling people that are far smarter than him infantile is not a good look
By the way any comment on the hilarious situation in which the EU fan club in Parliament have passed a bill that is totally ILLEGAL under European law….
This was led by a lawyer …..
Anyway I see once again you’ve run away from answering basic questions….. its almost as if you haven’t got a clue what you voted for..
Is the driver in that drivel of yours not contained in the word “replicate”.
It’s no good saying that the e.u. has no requirement to standardise because all the evidence points the other way. That is exactly what they will do. That is why we have had to change our road signs, wiring regulations, tyre specifications etc etc.
What a rude and silly post, which yet again fails to answer any of your questions, Sir J. We have noticed, MiC and all you others that you have no answers to any of the quite legitimate questions. Why? Because you know how unpopular most of the true answers would be to the vast majority of the population. So just stay quiet and hope people won’t notice. Who has the ‘infantile mind’ now, MiC?
“All that is required is that member states replicate…”
Nope. That wasn’t advertised in 1975 either.
I wish we could force the Remainers in Parliament to respond to these questions, and then widely publish their responses throughout the whole of the UK, Europe, and the world.
Shirley, I wish we could too and I would add an additional question:
If the UK was not in the EU would you wish to join now and, if so, give a detailed explanation why?
My answer is simple to each of those questions.
NO.
+1
Ditto
334 comments yesterday on what’s so good about the EU. I skimmed the lot but our poor host has to read every one carefully in case it lands him in the libel courts. Not a handful EU-positive – of those only Newmania remotely cogent, and his best shot was that leaving the EU weakens NATO (!?). The others frankly weird.
Meanwhile Mr Corbyn, who only last month was demanding an election and pledging to vote for one, accuses the PM of being untrustworthy.
You will never read a case for our membership of the EU that is both positive, and relies only on true facts.
That’s because there is no such case.
That’s why all we hear from remainers are scare stories and obvious fictions
Agreed totally.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7445963/Scuffles-break-Speakers-chair-amid-attempts-shut-Parliament.html
Watched the final proceedings and what a utter disgrace these remoaners mps are, they obviously don’t represent the people of this great country but we’re too chicken lived to vote for a General Election, we will be leaving the dreaded Eu on October 31st 2019 so get over yourselves remoaners and when you eventually have the gonads to call a General Election the information is out there for everyone to see your voting record on trying to thwart Brexit , so matter what lies you spew out in the run up to vote day you can kiss the job as a mp goodbye and good riddance
Mick
“so no matter what lies you spew out in the run up to vote day you can kiss the job as a mp goodbye and good riddance”
My sentiments exactly.
It’s on it’s way.
Mick, I wish I was as confident as you that we will leave on the 31st. I also hope we leave with no deal. However, looking at Parliament as it is, a complete and utter disgrace, so don’t think we will. I also hope Boris does dot ask for an extension. What a ridiculous situation we have The PM being threatened with arrest for standing up for the result of the referendum and the promises made by politicians in manifestos at elections and votes to leave with article 50 etc. All because a biased speaker allowed it to happen. He could have stopped it, regained a little dignity, and allowed a government to govern. However, that I think is a thing of the past. And I read that his resignation is timed to allow a remainer parliament to choose the next speaker. And so it goes on. Boris must win this fight and bring this to an end. One last thing, if the remain win and Article 50 is revoked, do they really think this will go away.
It would have been salutary to hear any of the six questions asked in Parliament. Instead we were treated to a demonstration by a number of our political representatives reminiscent of behaviour in the 1930’s Reichstag, or more commonplace in a banana republic. Roll on the GE. In the meantime it would be so nice to hear any of the questions being asked by a BBC interviewer.
Mick
Agreed we now have rather too many MP’s who are playing self interested politics
Honourable Members I think not
Alan Jutson
Well said Alan
No longer is being a member of the EU a partnership. Being a member of the EU is an act of constitutional self-destruction.
As an aside. Last nights scenes in the Commons is an indication of what will happen to this nation and its democracy if the opposition ever do achieve power. Labour especially are a direct threat to us all. They are pure venom unleashed and their subtle inference of violence is designed to intimidate and impose self-censorship
Johnson can be the saviour of this nation or he can be its jailer
Dominic
“Johnson can be the saviour of this nation or he can be its jailer”
He could theoretically ‘be’ jailed.
But it wouldn’t be for long. Still, let them jail him and see what happens.
Is it correct that the PM can use his executive powers to override parliament and the law that’s just been passed? Lets hope he can and if he could why has he not done it?
Agreed. He must win. Or we are finished. I also think our pro Brexit politicians should grow up and unite. It seems ok for remainer politicians to stop government doing its job. This is more relevant at the next election. We must not stand against one another and split the leave vote. Stop the squabbling and win
BW
Don’t worry, revenge is on it’s way. Next election Labour and the rest of the remain traitors will get their comeuppance.
Their foul abuse of our nation will be repaid, in full.
Johnson will never be held responsible for being our jailer, he has fought to free us from the eu prison .. the fault if he fails lies with corbyn and swinson but mainly with May, Robbins, Hammond and the many MP’s who lied when they said they supported their parties 2017 manifesto promises.
Woody
Totally correct.
Robbins has done well out of it hasn’t he?
Good morning.
Answers:
1) No.
2) No.
3) No.
4) They should pay us !
5) Definitely not !
—
May I say that the reason these people come on here is not because they are pro-EU and therefore Vichy Remain, but because they are Trolls ! Alas our kind host cannot see this, and would sooner hold in moderation regular contributors comments in moderation, like mine was yesterday, than deal with these people.
Their game is simple. Not to debate or defend, but to drown out other contributors with their noise. Sadly, neither our kind host can see this nor any of my fellow contributors. If people started to ignore the bait traps these Trolls set maybe our kind host might have more time to read and pass our contributions. Just a thought 😉
Good point Mark. Their posts are infantile and quite frankly tedious.
Sir John,
Your diary posts are regularly attracting over 300 comments. I bet the YES to to all questions posts do not exceed single figures. I will avoid listing the names here.
Please do keep up your inquisition. One day a detailed positive reason to remain might just be provided.
No, no, a thousand times NO!
But isn’t it all looking a bit gut wrenchingly awful?
Have May and Boris snatched defeat from the jaws of 2016 Referendum victory?
Can anything more be done?
It all looks pretty gloomy according to remoaning MSM.
That is indeed the problem. I am sure that not more than a small minority of the 48% would support all 6, and a good number probably wouldn’t support any At all. There is a denial in the UK of the actual – and very clear – direction of travel of the EU. The only real question is whether 2016-19 has been the right timing for exit, especially given the fiasco of brexit so far. It’s also possible that in some future realignment the UK would have had a chance to carve out a more detached arrangement as part of approving a new level of integration.
I assume it’s WTO Brexit now. If the EU is able to use the UK’S departure to put through a new level of integration (which for the EU should be a positive from brexit), and certainly if Continuity Remain are right in their dystopia view of post-brexit Britain, then we will be back in a few years. In those circs of course it would be the full panoply of EU membership, euro included.
I see Mrs May has underlined her true beliefs with her honours list produced this morning
Our system is now well and truly broken as more and more political cronies get recognition once again
Clearly it’s not what you do that counts but who you know !
Simply a farce
Alan Jutson
Right as usual Alan.
No wonder the cry rings out drain the swamp when you see who keeps topping it up and with what
Sadly, too few will see these excellent questions today. Perhaps, Sir John, you could ask the PM to pose such questions in a speech of sufficient grandeur that the invited Press have no option but to show it in full. Lancaster House might be appropriate. This will need doing before the Rotten Parliament returns.
But thanks in good part to May the Quisling’s unchecked antics, are we not getting 3. anyway, “… so our forces typically are deployed for EU led missions”?
It seems so. What a disingenuous, dire and pathetic woman Theresa May is. Let us hope Boris can still recover from the dire mess she bequeathed him and we can still leave the EU and avoid Corbyn/SNP.
My answer is a resounding NO !
You did hear from me on your last post, John, but as far as I can see you didn’t publish all my comments.
I share the declared aims of the European Union. They were stated in the 1975 pamphlet sent to every single electoral address in the UK, and they are unchanged. They indicated very clearly, the sort of arrangement that we have today, and which is still working towards those ends. They are:
To bring together the peoples of Europe.
To raise living standards and improve working conditions.
To promote growth and boost world trade.
To help the poorest regions of Europe and the rest of the world.
To help maintain peace and freedom.
So the claim by Nigel Farage and others, that the electorate had “no idea” for what they were voting back then is utterly false, and I think that he and the rest know that very well.
In so far as the claimed aspirations that you state might assist those ends, then I would perhaps support them. However they are mostly just that, and any state could veto many of them.
Well they have certainly done huge damage to all the above.
Well I voted No in the first referendum and being a student did not receive your precious pamphlet.
In any case we were voting on the Common Market/EEC and not the EU which did not come in to being till the 1992 Maastricht treaty on which we had no say and no vote.
Those were the vague aims of a simple trading group of six similar nations called the Common Market.
Shame we diverted from that as it morphed into a superstate.
You were laughed at by people like you if you predicted a United States of Europe back then.
According to all the pollsters a large amount of the remain voters were under the age of 34 so the 1975 pamphlet is utter rubbish as they would not even know of its existence.Just another load of nonsense from yet another remainer.
That was to see if we wanted to stay in the Common Market they no longer apply as the Common Market no longer exists. Looking at the bullet points you produce the eu does not stick by them any longer.
MiC
“….but as far as I can see you didn’t publish all my comments.”
I wonder why that was.
You didn’t call us ‘English grovellers’ again, did you ?
You appear to be a great ambassador for your country. So much so that I will certainly be asking my MP to call for the scrapping of free prescriptions for the back stabbing peripheral regions.
If that’s your attitude mate why should we be having you scrounge off the rest of us.
To raise living standards…You must be joking. 40% youth unemployment in Spain, and not much lower in Greece have been recorded during the last few years. Terrible for the people (as opposed to the eurocrats). What hope do they have for the future?
“To help the poorest regions of Europe and the rest of the world.”
It doesn’t help poor countries in Eastern Europe to drain them of their working populations. Lithuania, for example, had to start an Anti-Emigration Party which topped the poll but couldn’t of course override EU power.
How does it help Africa to prevent then from selling us coffee and chocolates, for example? Only the Europeans are allowed to make them and the Africans are confined to selling their beans.
So, MiC, you’re in favour of Motherhood and Apple Pie, I see. Please credit us with some brains to see through your comments. Why not start by trying to answer our host’s questions?
Martin in Cardiff. There was no mention of expanding to 28 countries and more, no mention of a single currency, no mention of an eu army, no mention of open borders, no mention of eu law overruling UK law if they conflict.
Great questions
We constantly here what the remainers don’t want.
This is the perfect opportunity to say what they do want.
Good riddance to Master Bercow. The blatant bias will not be missed
The speaker has stepped down now so that he can pass the remain batten on to another pro-remain speaker whilst the commons has a remain majority. It will be this Parliament who selects the next speaker.
I see there is a Parliamentary call to view the governments documents. I would love to see the minutes of those meetings held in Brussels between the Remainers and the EU. Maybe we could do a ‘swap’?
Its one law for the europhiles, or in the case of labour the oppose everything for any reasons ophiles, and one law for the democratically elected government.
Shirley
Good point !
Though I doubt that for example records of traitor Blair’s interfering exists.
Good morning
not many remoaner replies to your questionnaire then?
Maybe you should make it easier to understand.
A comment frequently made by ‘remainers’ during the referendum campaign was that they thought the EU needed to be reformed.
They never made it clear what needed to be reformed or by what mechanism that reform was to be achieved.
I have noticed many times that when people form alliances to get ‘change’ when they do get power the changes that they want mutually contradict each other.
The EU does need reform.
So does Westminster.
So does my my local council.
So does the local supermarket.
What’s your point?
Why don’t governments target the interest bill on the National Debt?Throughout the 19 th century holders of Consols were invited to accept a lower rate of interest,via the process of Conversion.The money saved could then be used to reduce VAT.It is an abomination that the entire gilt market is above par.
A simplistic and unsubstantiated list of pointless questions, not supported by any of the 27 other members who continue to work together for a stronger and more prosperous Europe. This 20th century view of the 21st century will be shown to make the UK poorer and with less influence in the world with no real benefits to our citizens.
OR, leaving will allow the UK to thrive and grow in the real world where the future lies .. and all evidence to date is that is happening … despite the europhile hypocrites blocking progress at every step.
The eu is already making us poorer by paying companies to move elsewhere, inside and outside the eu.
Sir John,
As a Remainer, no to all of those points, I am very happy with the opt outs we have which prevent us from having to go down that path. Our form of membership is unique and very privileged and it is a tragedy that it will soon be over. The sort of membership that I want is what we have now with the pursuant benefits: seamless trade in goods and services in the world’s most successful and largest Single Market, no tariff or non-tarfiff barriers to trade with our main trading partners, enhanced security through security cooperation, participation in collaborative projects like Galileo, free movement within the EU so that my children can enjoy the experience of uninhibited travel within the EU and live where they want as I did as a young man, an open market connected to the Single Market to encourage FDI, influential membership of a large global organisation that gives us significant global influence. There are other benefits, but I don’t believe you are genuinely interested.
I wanted that too. It is called the EFTA solution, trashed (of course) as “The Norway Option”.
Now the moment is past. We have to leave – or accept the whole package, I am afraid.
Villaking, we can have virtually all those things without being a member of the EU. Show me one nation that does not have access to the single market, is not allowed to travel throughout Europe or maintain trade with those nations. As for security, there are reasons that no European country other than the UK is a member of the 5-eyes Intelligence Alliance, they are not very good and leak like a sieve. I could go on but I don’t believe you are interested.
Well no, but they DO want their middle-class children to be able to travel round France on their gap years and do a bit of light bar work while they’re there, eh Andy ?
They have no idea John.
Their TV sets and radios tell them what to do. 15 min sound bites repeated over and over again with the words cliff edge is about all that they know.
The biggest mistake ever made will haunt the Tories for decades to come. Allowing the media to own and create the false no deal narrative. As soon as they put May in charge they went to work and made no deal poison.
Especially when there is no such thing as a no deal brexit. Johnson missed a trick the very first day he should have said Canada plus or we are leaving on WTO. Especially since we had already been offered it.
Since leave won if there is another referendum that should be the 2 options on the ballot paper.
Some good points, DH. Yes, the Cons did stand back and they failed to act when they should have done. They are now feeling the effects of that and are in the fight of their lives.
The Labour cabal sang the red flag when surely the white flag would be more appropriate.
Oh and SIR Ollie Robbins and LORD Barwell have made me bring up my breakfast. In times gone by they would both be in the Tower not the Lords.
Exactly.
And Darroch.
Off topic sorry.
BUT why on earth would my very Brexit supporting MP have NOT VOTED re an early Election?
More confused by the second.
How dreadful really to know virtually nothing about the ways of my govt.
No wonder they have managed to trick me.
No x 6
I would like a trade area with common standards to trade only within that area with each country free to make it’s own standards outside of trade within that area.
I would like regular meetings between relevant ministers to facilitate cooperation and collaboration in certain areas to which we are not statutorily bound.
I do not want one president, let alone five and I don’t want to pay for more politicians. I accept that there needs to be some form of civil service to run it.
But the UK has lots of unelected presidents too:
The President of the Law Commission
The President of the Board of Trade
The President of the Queen’s Bench Division
The President of the Family Division
The President of the Supreme Court
The Lord President of the Council, the Leader of the House, one Jacob Rees-Mogg
…and more, but the European Union does not have any “president” with executive powers, and the supreme authority remains the Council of the twenty-eight leaders of the democracies.
Amazing – when you ask for an honest contribution from the remoaners they suddenly have nothing to say…. That suggests more than a reluctance on their part to explain the benefits of the EU….
Most remaoners live in some fantasy world regarding the EU, which bears no resemblance to reality whatsoever.
The list is very mild actually in terms of what the EU is. If we are going to start asking the remoaners for their views on the EU, I would certainly add a few points about known future plans, as well as it’s failure to support democratic decisions, etc, as they allegedly place their version of democracy above anything else.
I have no objection to any of these.
They make us richer. They make us safer. They make us stronger.
All things we should want for our country.
And, one correction, you heard from nearly all of your pro-Remain contributors yesterday.
Typical glib remoaner remark with with no facts behind it
Andy, yes, but their answers were largely incomprehensible and did not provide the information asked for.
Andy
HOW do they do that?
Andy
They make some of us richer (but not the many poverty levels have risen).
They make some of us safer (but not if you live in London!)
They make us stronger (how?)
Andy
Are you sure? Take a look at EU countries and compare
New jobs figures released today by the ONS show average pay leaping to a growth rate of 4% in the last year, the fastest increase in over a decade, and twice the rate of inflation. Unemployment continues to tumble, seeing its lowest levels in 45 years, and the last year saw over 300,000 more full time jobs than a year ago.
Meanwhile Germany is the sick man of Europe and the French are still rioting
Anyone would think you lived in a fantasy world on your palatial unicorn farm
My answers are No to all and may I submit another question
7. Would you like your children and grandchildren conscripted into the EU army?
As I have been warning for years …and advised to get my tin foil hat.
However…even though they say we have a veto on entering an E.U. army they are definitely wangling around at Defence conferences etc.
And how on earth can we trust what they say?
Better to look at the very worst scenario.
Even if there was an EU army – which there isn’t …
Even if there was going to be an EU army in the ‘fighting force’ context you mean – which there won’t be….
Why do you think it will conscript anyone anyway?
It is just more ridiculous Brexiteer scaremongering.
The ardent Remainers both in and outside parliament have absolutely no regard for the damage they are inflicting on the UK.
We are now in the same position as we were in 1940/41 with Europe just about to invade this country and squash the life out of it.
Those MPs trying to tie the PM’s hands over a ”no deal” and ordering him to seek an extension are no more than dishonest collaborators. From the outset they have wanted to kill Brexit and deny the people’s vote by whatever means they can.
I hope and prey that Boris finds a way to let the 14 days from 18th October slip away and we depart from the EU on 31st.
Dominic is right. Boris can be our saviour or put us in jail.
Indeed and they still have the temerity (like Hillary Benn) to complain about the language ….. traitors, the surrender Bill, collaborators, quislings.
If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck. Everyone can see exactly what these traitors are doing. Tony Benn would surely have seen it this way as would Churchill.
Let’s have a bit of common sense here.
Freedom of movement is a great thing generally although it does create issues. Some sort of limits would have been a good thing. Oh, hang on, limits were allowed but OUR government ignored them.
The Single Market is self evidently a good idea.
A Customs Union is self evidently a good idea.
The stuff about trade and people is good. Common action on the environment, cooperation on lots of different matters – all good.
The single currency and the ambition for an undemocratic political union are what made me vote to leave. And the level of our budget contributions.
We are not in the Euro and had agreed we were not going to be included in ever closer union.
Our politicians are useless. After the referendum a LEADER would have said; ‘Okay, a small majority want to Leave. Clearly being in the Single Market and Customs Union are not only good things, they are a fundamental and structural part of our economy. Freedom of Movement is enjoyed by millions of us – we can even take our pets abroad easily. But, clearly, you want it controlled. I will negotiate our exit from the EU – but keeping as many of the good bits as we can. If people don’t like it and feel strongly enough about it, they can vote in a government in the future that promises them whatever they feel they want.’
Instead we had Cameron who immediately resigned! And the Tory Party then lumbered is with May who couldn’t negotiate a discount on a new car.
Sorry all you posters on here. The problem is our useless politicians and our useless political system.
I reluctantly voted Leave. It being a fool I can see both sides of an argument and the argument was finely balanced. Our politicians have made such an appalling mess of this I would now vote to Remain. Not because I have changed my mind about the dangers of an undemocratic political union, but because the May deal or No Deal are just so stupid.
Mike Wilson
Why is a single market self evidently a good idea ?
You think like Donald Trump then with a protected market ( customs union ) being a self evident good idea, that hilarious , its a dreadful idea and the source of most of the failures and problems of the EU
Thank you Mike, you support what I have often claimed, that most Leave voters are normal, pragmatic, reasonable people.
In other words, the silly threats from the fanatics, that if they do not get the most distant, hostile relationship with the European Union possible, then there will be riots and lynchings, are utter nonsense.
They are a minority even amongst the seventeen million, and a very small one indeed amongst the wider population.
Au contraire, I, for one, sketched out the positives. I also, un prompted , answered the gist of your questions.
Of course one sees the game. You wish to gainsay the argument that no-one voted for No Deal disaster (based, not unreasonably, on the many promises made by .. amongst others .. you) by suggesting one might just as well divide the remain vote like an orange
Very clever, very debatey.. The problem is there is only one remain ,the real one we have got, and have 40 year experience of . Leave endlessly promised an easy deal,an outright fiscal bonus .
So yeah yeah ..I get it but its weak, isn`t it . One exists, one does not …simples
Now we have real Brexit
Can we not choose between the two realties ?
No.. and why because the real Brexit would lose
On the 1-6
So, No, no.. sort of, somewhat , no, not particularly.
Interestingly it is you who would like us to have a common border with the EU by opening the Irish land border. That seems unwise to me but otherwise this is a re heat of the same tales that have done the rounds since the 60s .
It’s the 40 odd years experience that lead us to the leave vote.
From a Left perspective, I could add:
* Do you want to to be constrained by the Stability and Growth Pact, which severely limits the fiscal freedom of the State?
* Do you want the Four Freedoms of the Single Market, such that capital controls could never be imposed, non-productive financial flows can continue slopping about the planet, immigration within the EU is uncontrolled, yet severe restrictions are placed on potential migrants from elsewhere?
* Do you want all business, public sector and private to be forced to run on the same capitalist basis – note how the EU is currently planning to force privatisation of all railways?
* Do you want nationalisation of utilities to be outlawed?
* Do you want State assistance to industry, and State ability to pick winners, to be severely constrained?
* Do you want democratic control of your lives to be thrown away?
And, I am sure that even now I have understated the restrictions.
Those proposals would NEVER get past the European Union’s Parliament, especially now that it will be more to the left following the UK’s exit.
It seems like they would need treaty change, which would mean referendums in several member states too.
I doubt your claimed credentials.
Perhaps the only option left is to destroy the EU from within.
We have elected BXP MEPs which frustrate EU measures;
We can elect BXP MPs which frustrate introduction of EU regulations;
In the face of Euro introduction, the population carry on using £s and revert to imperial measures whenever we wish to;
We put such restrictions on EU traffic into Dover that it becomes cheaper and easier to import non-EU;
We support companies using non-EU and selling to non-EU countries;
We ostracise EU companies or any British company which is sold to EU companies, hollowing out our productive capacity.
There is so much we can do to get “thrown out” of the EU as unwanted members.
sir joe soap- what if we stopped giving them £18,200,000,000 each year {that was from 2016}
They would have to use article 50 again. Expulsion is what it was drawn up for, we are told by remainiac officials.
Petulant and pathetic. Genuinely you are all behaving like toddlers.
Incidentally – nobody ever stopped you using imperial measurements. Though, if it were so sensible, you might want to ask the government here why imperial has not been taught in our schools for 50 years.
The rest of us will get on and use metric instead – which is far more sensible.
No, to all.
No X 6.
Plus do you want a racist open door to all in the EU immigration system (with no quality controls) but huge restriction on people from other countries.
Do you want to pay taxes to subsidise the housing, schooling, social and other other costs of low paid immigration.
I see that many people who were foolishly persuaded to buy solar roof panels ( in a huge government pushed mis-selling scandal) and suing as they are failing to give anything like the return promised.
We should kill all taxpayers subsidies for wind, solar or electric cars now. Let this technology stand on their own merits or die.
There is no European Union immigration system nor policy. It is entirely a sovereign matter for member states. Movement of our fellow Europeans around our common home is a separate matter.
Immigration to the UK from developing countries, by people willing to work for lower wages than Europeans has already increased to replace them.
The failure to get an election now may be a good thing. According to Mr. Farage,
our Prime Minister is “going all out for Mrs. May’s deal”, which, of course, he has
managed to vote for previously. This would pit “landslide Boris”, apparently
making the case for the WA, against Labour, making the case for Remain. This,
you can see, would be the “second referendum” stitch-up dressed as a GE.
That would be a huge mistake. A real Brexit and a deal with Farage is the only way forwards that can avoid Corbyn/SNP. Do or die Boris. Farage is hopefully wrong on this despite his past record of being right in general.
Remain and Mrs Mays WA Treaty are the same thing – the power and control stays with the un-elected in the EU
You’re flogging a dead horse Sir John. The Remainiacs never answer.
Indeed the usual set phrases:-
Vote leavers did not vote for no deal, did not vote to be poorer, did not know what we were voting for, were lied to, are stupid, uneducated, racist, extreme rightwing, confirmatory vote …… they all sound exactly the same like bent second hand car sales people.
What on earth is “extreme right wing” about want a democratic soverein country again rather than being a region of the dire anti-democratic and economic basket case EU? Boris is certainly not extreme right at all.
7. Are you of the same view as the eponymous protagonist of the 1980 film “Sir Henry at Rawlinson End” when he says “I don’t know what I want but I want it NOW”?
Sir JR
After having read a number of the contributions yesterday, I would say a number of the Remainers did try and answer the questions raised , but the abuse from a number of the contributors (non Remainers) did not contribute to a constructive debate. This unfortunately, seems to be tendency on this log as the contribtions turns increasingly right wing and with little relation to simple facts and figures. An example is when somebody tries to tell me that the UK is more egalitarian than Denmark and Sweden. (when the GINI figures clearly shows it is not the case.) or contributors deny that there was a built up of stock in UK business before the end of March 2019.Or using insulting personal remarks, with whom they disagree.
Sir John
As good as always, I am always impressed by your on tiring commitment – thank you
on tiringun-tiring
It would appear Remainers have become Remaniacs – destroy trust, destroy democracy, and impose will – but not the will of the People.
as long as Boris gets us out NO DEAL, WTO, I and my family will vote Tory, if he betrays Brexit then it is Brexit party.
On a previous post, I asked anyone to tell me; how do you negotiate with the EU to get a reasonable deal. I got ZERO replies.
Ken Clarke (remember, he advocated signing the Maastricht Treaty whilst boasting he had never read it) said “I look forward to the day when the Westminster Parliament is just a Council Chamber in Europe.” Most council chambers behave with far more dignity and decorum than the Westminster Parliament last night.
I would suggest that you also add something along the lines of:
Do you agree with the continued transfer of sovereignty to the EU Council/Commission in order to allow for smoother integration?
Do you agree with the EU Courts having authority over the UK Supreme Court?
We cannot have a Labour or pro-EU bigot as the next speaker of the Commons. If it’s someone like Harman I’m emigrating. This stain on our politics cannot be allowed to weave her poison, again. She has a dark history, as we all know. Like most Labour MPs they have lots and lots to hide
Do they want the EU to continue to expand as currently planned to include Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia Moldova, Serbia and the Ukraine. ?
Followed by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Armenia, Georgia, Libya, Syria, Azerbaijan, Israel, Tunisia, Belarus, Jordan, Morocco all of whom receive money we send to the EU for its “European Neighbourhood Policy” (ENP) to help with their preparation for EU membership?
Not forgetting the 7 “stan” countries Mr. Cameron wanted to join in his “Atlantic to the Urals” speech in Kazakhstan in July 2013.
And for freedom of movement to continue ?
No to all six.
Another consideration of remaining in the EU is that with the increased use of QMV the transfer of powers to Brussels, as outlined in our host’s list, would hasten and any opt-outs or vetoes would systematically become worthless.
It’s the standard chip, chip, chip-away technique employed very successfully by the EU over decades to gain overall and unchallenged control, ably assisted by the self-appointed guardians of the treaties, the ECJ. It will eventually empower them to argue that it would be just one teensy step to achieve full integration. Mission accomplished.
Remaniacs’ singing the Red Flag in the HoC last night, sums up the contempt all those siding with the opposition have for a democracy.
Utter contempt for decency and process, how long must this go on?
We have a host of optouts and vetos, your post is misleading
You missed out another leading question that is loaded with a presumption, namely, “Have you stopped beating your wife?”. The Judge would have pulled you up on question 1; leading the witness.
I assume JR, you have read the letter to Conservative MPs from Simon Wren-Lewis “Do Conservative MPs really think they can cope with the consequences of No Deal?”. To that question, you can give a yes or no answer.
Reply I believe we will be better off out of the EU have debunked various silly scare stories.
On Sky News this morning Kinnock MP (Labour) has given a chins’s up for banning a General Election.