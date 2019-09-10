My speech during the debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019 (Rule of Law)

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Of course the Government and all Members of Parliament must obey the law, but Parliament must also pass wise laws and pass them according to our traditions, practices and rules. I wish to concentrate briefly on the question of the wisdom of the law and urge those who sponsored it to think again in the national interest.
This is no normal law. A normal law applies to everyone in the country equally, there are criminal penalties for those who break the law, and we wish to see the law enforced. This is not that kind of a law. This Act of Parliament is a political instruction to our Prime Minister about how he should behave in an international negotiation. Normally, this Parliament takes the view that international negotiations are best handled in detail by the Government, and we the Parliament judge the result by either approving or disapproving of it.
I urge colleagues to think again, because two things follow from Parliament instructing the Prime Minister in the way it has sought to do over this negotiation. The first is that the EU, the counterparties to the negotiation, can see that this Parliament has deliberately undermined the position of the lead negotiator for our country. It will take note of that, and instead of giving things it will say, “There is no point in giving things.” The second thing—even worse—is that the EU will take note that our Prime Minister under this Act is to seek an extension on any terms the EU cares to dictate. How can anyone in this House say that is good law or justice or makes sense for the British people? Those of the remain persuasion, just as those of the leave persuasion, must surely see that this is not the way to treat our lead negotiator—putting our country naked into the negotiating chamber with the EU. It puts the country in a farcical and extremely weak position.
I thought that the Labour party wanted us to leave the EU. Labour Members did not like the withdrawal agreement—I have sympathy with that—but they do not like leaving without the withdrawal agreement—I have less sympathy with that—so they are looking for a third way. They presumably think they could do some other kind of renegotiation, but they have never explained to us what that renegotiation would be like, and they have never explained how the EU would even start talking about it, given that it has consistently said we either take the withdrawal agreement or just leave.
Adam Afriyie (Windsor) (Con): The Opposition have taken a really bizarre position. They have said that, even if they did manage to negotiate a new deal with the EU, they would campaign against it. It is a really odd position for this nation to be in.
John Redwood: That is even more bizarre. Normally, Governments do their best negotiation and then come back and recommend it to the House of Commons. It would indeed be fatuous if we ever had a Government in this country who negotiated a deal they knew they wanted to reject. They should not waste everybody’s time and just say, “Let’s leave without a deal.”
We are wandering a little from the point of this debate, which is about the rule of law. This House of Commons should think again. This is an extremely unwise law. It undermines the Prime Minister, but, more importantly, it undermines our country. It makes it extremely unlikely that those remain-supporting MPs who could live with our exit with a variant of the withdrawal agreement will get that because they have deliberately undermined the pressure our Prime Minister may place on the EU in the negotiations he is trying to undertake. Even worse, they have invited the EU to dictate terrible terms for a few months’ extension, and why would the EU not do it? Please, Parliament, reconsider. Parliament has a duty to put through wise laws and to represent the national interest. This miserable Act is an act of great political folly and is undermining our country in a very desperate way.
John, just replace the word “normal” in your speech with “commonplace” and it would just about reflect the truth re the passing of Acts and Statutory instruments.
If it prevents the country from ruin, then history will judge it to have been a very wise law too.
But, yet again, you know that very well, don’t you?
No Deal doesn’t mean ruination of the country, as you full well know. And historians won’t be able to determine if it would have been. The only thing ruined yesterday was the last shreds of respect that the majority in this country might have had for the Rotten Karaoke Parliament.
MiC
“But, yet again, you know that very well, don’t you?”
I find your tone somewhat disrespectful towards a very decent and tolerant man who is highly esteemed by the vast majority of contributors to this site.
All true JR, but of course… they know all that. They don’t care – no deal is code for remain (by the most underhanded of methods).
You’re preaching to the un-convertable.
Still think this violates Queen’s consent, so awaiting judicial review.
Pete, I agree. Following Lord Justice Hickinbottom ruling on the Robin Tilbrook case which Ian Duncan Smith referred to as a point of order during the debate (see https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/a91e27e8-e525-4703-aaeb-036189f4caed, at 15:06:12) it would appear that a judicial review of the Speaker’s decision regarding Queen’s Consent is urgently needed and I believe another point of order by Sir William Cash (at 15:10:25) should also be tested in court.
I think Martin in Cardiff is wrong in his views as to the benignity of the EU. If there are indeed any ‘mensheviks’ in Brussels, there is little doubt that once total control has been achieved following fiscal union and federalization, these people will metamorphose into ‘bolsheviks’, as one suspects most already secretly are, by casting away their sheeps’ clothing, to reveal a collective wolf!
Boris says we are still leaving on the 31st Oct. He will keep up this stance right up to the last minute hopeing the EU will do a deal before the 31 Oct. Boris will have to comply with the law has he says so but for the time being he’s keeping a poker face.
Apparently JR’s extremely incisive summing up caused something of a “ Twitter storm”.
All the old melties were beside themselves at the suggestion that their ruse might fail!
Good! Lovely! 😂
I can only say, I am utterly appalled at the recent scenes in Parliament: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-49645338
But thinking about it further, one cannot be surprised, given all we’ve seen over recent months. All who love our country, including many overseas who modeled their own parliaments on ours, will be shocked and saddened.
This is a spirit of anarchy, abusing the normal definition of democratic lawfulness. It also reflects the spirit of the EU itself.
Exactly right.
As BR put it:- They simply don’t care – no deal is code for remain (by the most underhanded of methods).
Let us hope Boris can still deliver and we get a solid pro Brexit majority with a Brexit Party Deal that is essential. It is also essential that not one of the traitors is allowed to return to damage the party again. They are not Conservatives they are Libdims. Let them see how popular they are standing as Libdims.
Quentin Letts is spot on today in The Times:-
Into the darkest times, a little sunshine must fall. That was what happened yesterday. Exit, from the cockpit of our nation’s affairs, a figure of molten bile. Alleluia.
The situation now is so terrible, I see no end to the division this referendum has sown.
While I continue to hope that a deal can be struck and we can actually leave, if I could go back in time and never have had this godforsaken referendum in the first place, I wish it had never happened.
Leaving or remaining in the E.U is not worth the level of hatred and division at the moment. Worse still, when I point this out, I end up being attacked by both sides. It feels like trying to break up a pub brawl. A curse on both your houses.
Hi John,
It was my understanding that Parliament cannot make amendments to treaties. It can ratify or reject a treaty, but it can’t amend it.
Couldn’t the Government ignore the surrender bill by arguing that it is ‘Ultra vires’ that is, beyond Parliament’s role, since the original article 50 bill was the change of treaty and since then parliament has rejected the withdrawal agreement three times.
It strikes me that Parliament binding the government’s hands in negotiations is exactly the reason it isn’t allowed to amend treaties and would therefore make the surrender bill passed by Parliament unlawful.