The government says it will respect the law

Yesterday the government rightly said it would respect the law. It also hinted at a major problem with the European Withdrawal Number 2 Act recently passed by both Houses. It is by no means clear how the government could comply with it, especially given the Kinnock amendment incorporated into it. The rule of law is an important concept. It usually includes the propositions that law has to be clear, reasonable and enforceable. Statute law carries the authority of being passed by Parliament but still needs to meet these tests for the court to enforce it. Quite often the courts and Parliament have exchanges about what the law means and how it should be applied.
This European Withdrawal Act of Parliament says the government “must seek to obtain from the European Council an extension” to UK membership for three months, if no agreement has been reached which Parliament approves . It goes on to give a reason – “to debate and pass a Bill to implement the Agreement between the UK and the EU (The Mrs May Withdrawal Treaty)…including provisions reflecting the outcome of the interparty talks as announced by the Prime Minister on 21 May 2019, and in particular the need for the UK to secure changes to the Political Declaration to reflect the outcome of those inter party talks”.
So the government is asked to pass a major piece of constitutional legislation which the Parliament has three times rejected, with no promises or guarantees from the official Opposition they will change their mind and now vote for it in a Parliament where the government has no majority and has numerous government supporting MPs who do not agree with the Agreement. In addition it is asked to negotiate a new Political Declaration to include unspecified outcomes from talks which both sides said ended without agreement . Who will share with us what were the outcomes of the talks that now have to be negotiated into the Political declaration and what if he EU will not consent to those changes?
The draft letter laid down in the Act for the PM to send requesting an extension does not offer any reasons to the EU why an extension should be granted because it was drafted on the assumption the Kinnock amendment would not pass. The EU has previously said it would grant more time to secure the passage of the draft Withdrawal Treaty agreed with Mrs May, but later concluded the UK Parliament was not going to pass it given the long and acrimonious debates and the three votes against. The EU has also said it might grant an extension for an election or second referendum, but Parliament has expressly voted against an early election to resolve matters, and has not supported a second referendum on the various occasions it has considered this idea. There cannot now be an election prior to the exit date currently enshrined in UK and EU law.
How could anyone enforce a law of this kind on an unwilling government when Parliament is asking the government to do something which cannot be done or is based on a false assumption? The evidence is Parliament does not want to vote for the Withdrawal Treaty unamended, and there is no agreed set of changes to the Political declaration emerging from the inter party talks to take up with the EU. This law is a mess. It does not mention a so called “No Deal” Brexit, and does not take it off the table. It seeks to exit the EU based on the current Withdrawal Treaty which has thrice been rejected by the very same Parliament passing this Act. Government lawyers need to analyse this Act carefully.
The whole situation just does not ‘smell right’. Britain’s future must not be decided by something which would never pass the pub test. Suggests the ‘ignorant plebs’ have more common sense than the ‘intellectuals’ representing them.
Basically its simple; you cannot force No Deal on the country by default. There is no mandate no Parliamentary support and the clear majority in the country do not want it.
This verdant farce has grown for the original seed, the great lie which was that we could leave the EU and retain the economic advantages of staying in it.
We all know the problem, but how to fix it ? I think it should go back to the people.
Remain v No Deal – Those are the real life options
We already voted Remain vs leave. We had two years to agree a ‘deal’. This did not happen. According to Article 50 if there is no agreement we leave with ‘no deal’. That’s the default and we should leave on those terms.
Exactly right JR. Let us hope we can still leave on 31st October and in a legal way.
Some good news:- a ComRes pole suggests that 54% agree the referendum result should be respected, and only 25 per cent disagreed (21 per cent didn’t know). So over 2 to 1. Even of those who voted Remain in 2016 35% said they now wanted Brexit delivered. Labour and the Libdem surely struggling given this.
What a sick joke May’s Honours list was, (especially after her comments on Cameron’s one) apart from G Boycott and perhaps a couple of others. Profoundly depressing news is that Harriet Harman (who like May is clearly in favour of blatant anti-Male discrimination is now favourite to replace the dire Bercow.
First let me say thank you to our kind host for realising that there are some elements here, as shown by questions raised in his more recent articles, that are not interested in debate but, destroying this site ! I shall continue to ignore them and, ask others to do the same. This would help our kind host and stop them from wrecking this ‘diary’. Thank you.
The law is the law, and our kind host has raised an important point – is the law reasonable ? Parliament can demand, like a latter day King Cnut, that the Prime Minister demand that the tide must not come in or the sun not rise in the morning. Obviously this is unreasonable as the PM has no power to do so. As the the WA, the the EU have stated that it will not renegotiate it. The matter, as far as they are concerned, is closed. We either sign the WA, which parliament has rejected three time or, Leave ! The PM is being asked to do something that simply cannot be done, therefore, as stated in Art.50 Section 3, we Leave the EU without a WA. EU Law of course being superior to UK law.
Finally. I shall via YouTube the final scenes of the closing of parliament. The behaviour was a disgrace. I shall not name names but, they were the usual suspects 😉
This Tory government could destroy Labour tomorrow if it wanted to. It doesn’t want to. I am sure this PM has access to information exposing the opposition and many of their MPs and their complicity over the last 30 years.
I know, we all know Labour is a stain on our political system. It is a party purporting to be a force of moral good when it is nothing of the sort. It is a party that is openly abusing the once proud history of the real Labour party, a party that died in the mid to late 1960’s.
Labour is the barrier to Brexit and to national renewal. The aim should be to destroy a malignant presence in Parliament. All options should be considered without concern for offence to any vested interest
I think we are being softened up for a forth vote on Mays dreadful WA. Boris is happy to have a border down the Irish Sea telling us what a good deal he’s negotiated.
This won’t fly.
It therefore no surprise that law that was invented at high speed purely to block the long decided Independence Day was not thought though.
Hopefully it is therefore unsafe to enforce it, and we can move to ETO terms
Perhaps the parliamentary quislings intend to install a temporary government after ousting the present one in a confidence vote that will overlook deficiencies in the law to make representations and issue a letter to the Evil Empire sufficient to obtain an extension?
I totally agree with your post. However, I think I can see a way out for the P.M. He must request an extension that is legally ‘In good faith’. In the past, the EU 27 have voted on an extension and offered it to the P.M. who has then accepted it. However according to article 50, the whole of the council must vote on an article 50 extension. The PM, as a member of the council of Ministers could veto an extension which could not then become an offer of an extension that the PM must accept. This might be an idea worth putting to Govt lawyers.
Not according to Article 50 (4)
“4. For the purposes of paragraphs 2 and 3, the member of the European Council or of the Council representing the withdrawing Member State shall not participate in the discussions of the European Council or Council or in decisions concerning it.”
https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/another-eminent-qc-claims-that-we-exited-the-eu-on-the-29th-of-march/
Have you seen the above QC opinion? Very interesting especially as it would appear that civil servants deliberately tinkered with the translation of Article 50 p3 from ‘extend this period’ to ‘extend it’, this has huge ramifications as it implies that the two year period can be extended only once!
Keep up the good fight.
I am not a lawyer but the EU Wihdrawal No 6 Act seeks to direct the Government to apply for an extension to Article for the reason stated.
If the reason stated is not acceptable to the EU for whatever reason they will reject it.
However, if they accept the application and grant the extension surely this means that it is
not an unreasonable request whether or not it is realistic.
The reasonability of the request seems irrelevant and therefore is unlikely to prove grounds for a successful legal challenge.
Reply The Act says the government needs to change the Political Declaration in accordance with an agreement from inter party talks which does not exist.
Lord Denning, with precision and simple logic, would have taken great delight in putting a Remain Parliament in its place.
It’s legality has not been tested. Is it illegal because it does not have a money resolution or a Queen’s consent ? To the Supreme court for all our sakes.
You don’t “respect” the law, you obey it. It’s not optional.
Anyway you had better get back to Parliament right away because the proroguement was illegal.