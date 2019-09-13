Yellowhammer – is that it?

The Yellowhammer document when released turned out to be thin and poorly researched.
A lot of it which went largely unreported was grudgingly reassuring. Our water supply will be fine. We will still have normal services for electricity and gas. Demand for energy will be met. There will of course be no overall shortage of food. There is a “low risk of significant sustained queues at ports outside of (sic) Kent”.
Perhaps the worst warning was that a large number of foreign vessels might still be fishing in our waters, and doubt is expressed about our ability to enforce the return of our fishery to UK control immediately. I think I have higher expectations of our coastal patrols and of the conduct of our neighbours than that, who should want to obey the new law.
The two worries the Remain press have concentrated on are the unproven suggestions that there could be shortages of some imported medicines and some imported foods owing to delays and congestion at Calais. At no point does the document suggest we will create delays at Dover, and the paper accepts that the UK is not going to impose delay inducing barriers and extensive checks at our border. Their worry about Calais, denied by the port authorities there, is that the new checks at Calais will defeat UK truckers seeking entry to France and will create queues. This in turn I suppose they think might delay the lorries going from Kent to the continent to pick up continental products to come back causing knock on effects on the Kent side. As many of our lorries go out empty this seems unlikely. Most of the full ones are run by large logistics companies or directly by large exporting companies who will I am sure be able to complete the electronic documentation in advance of travel to meet the requirements. That is what they are paid to do, and what they do for non EU trade today.
I was talking to a food importer this week who is looking at taking more product for the north via Immingham, discovering it is quicker and cheaper than the Dover/Calais route. Some will do this, and more would do so if problems did start to emerge at Calais.
This worst case wrongly assumes markets stop functioning. Logistics is very competitive. There are many options. During our years in the EU the Calais/Dover route has sometimes been troubled by strikes, ferry and train delays or cancellations, crashes and congestion on the motorway networks either side of the channel, but we have never run out of food or medicines. If a complex supply chain is disrupted by French strikes you choose a new sea route or resort to air freight to see you through . Yellowhammer implies Dover is fine, subject only to too many Calais delays caused by UK trucks not complying with standard customs and shipment filings. It is difficult to see why this should happen, as it would be bad logistics business to do that. There would also be plenty of other options for frustrated customers if they tried it.
Were we told in 2016 “there’ll be problems at Dover, but you can go by Immingham”? No. Were we told that food and medicines supplies would be at risk? No. Were we told that our exporters would have to fill in a mass of extra paperwork? No. We were told that there would be no downside to Brexit, only considerable upsides, and that any problems could be sorted out in an afternoon over a cup of coffee. What a con Brexit is.
Our kind host mentions in the third paragraph the ability of our coastal patrols to do their job and his confidence in them. Would that be the same people who should be preventing people arriving here illegally via rubber dinghy ?
He also mentions that he expects our neighbours to obey the rule of law. If so, then they can take back all those that arrived here from their shores and, expel all those currently trying to illegally get into my country.
Yellowhammer was, and is, a poorly compiled risk assessment, nothing more. Judging by the behaviour of those in parliament it is, if no more evidence were needed, that we are being poorly served.
And with any luck, this should get passed moderation sometime today unlike yesterday’s missive. Which, to be fair, was a little long but compiled with site rules unlike some. Oh ! And one final suggestion. Perhaps our kind host could hold up in moderation all (claimed) Remainer Trolls ? That way he might prevent a lot of people being baited into posting which would lead to a dramatic reduction in posts he has to read.
Indeed a document written by people who have probably never run a business and suffer from bureaucratic group think (or more sinister anti-Brexit motives). As you say logistics is very competitive but people and businesses are very flexible indeed. If for some reason letuce, chicken, pasta and passion fruit are in short supply (or too expensive) we will perhaps switch to brocoli, lamb, polenta and mangos. Price is a wonderful mechanism to match supply and demand.
I suspect Hammond’s endless fiscal attacks on property (the 15% stamp duty, absurd CGT rates with no indexation, attacks on Non Doms and overseas buyers, and the landlords double interest taxation etc. were designed to damage the property market and to then blame this on Brexit. It is hard to see any other reason for this economic vandalism by this dreadful man.
Yellowhammer is just a back up plan and new my wife who works in the NHS says her organisation and such a plan in place as do most businesses , as for the bias bbc I say that the QT panel was mainly remoaners surprise surprise and there was hardly any mention of the case being rejected by the Irish judges yesterday were as when Scotland upheld the prorogued issue it was headline news all day surprise surprise again, it’s about time the bbc were investigated into its bias against Britain and total support of anything to do with Europe
On Boris’s bridge.
Obviously it would be a powerful symbol of commitment to the Union.
But it would take too long to construct.
And the proposed routes do not link to the motorway network.
Much better to build additional ro-ro capacity at Belfast and Liverpool ports and commission a fleet of high speed ferries. Modern ferries capable of up to 50 knots could complete the 200km journey in less than five hours.
This approach lends itself to steady incremental increases in capacity and speed driven by demand
JR, this is a truly appalling document written very unprofessionally without substance to support its findings. It was written with one aim: to scare people.
Under the Civil Contingency Act every local authority is required by law to write and produce a Risk Register for civil contingency events that are possible to happen with a response to each. For example, flood, explosions, reservoirs breaching, petrol disputes, haulier disputes, outbreak of diseases etc.
Compare the professionalism of these registers with likelihood of risk, plan to react or mitigate consequences against the crap written by a pro- remain civil service. Appalling. What minister or head of department in the civil service accepted this document? What action is going to be taken against those who wrote this because they should not be in a job. Why have they not used existing Risk Registers in each local authority as a base point or to copy the plans written to deal with possible risks?
JR, Look at your local authority Risk Register and compare to this appalling document. Any MP who accepts or promotes the finding of Yellowhammer will show themselves to be the dullards they are, complete incompetence springs to mind with one aim: to scare people. Robbins who led all this for Mayhab getting a knighthood, Barewell getting a peerage, disgraceful. Stop it now.
Johnson did propose a bridge across the English Channel.
That was his one good idea, and entirely feasible too, easier than the one that you mention. The Chinese have a sea bridge some thirty miles long.
However, the Chinese have the enormous advantage, of not being constrained by silly, erroneous doctrine to rely completely on the private sector.
Consider the recent problems with “service suppliers” to HMG.
As usual the possible worst scenario is shown to the public. Where is the good news regarding lower tariffs on goods from outside the EU and other options? I think the public are getting fed up with all the negativity. If ferries and the tunnel are disrupted badly then surely it will affect businesses in Europe too? I can’t see them wanting that. The BBC are loving it and Laura is getting more excited by the day.
Where is any analysis of all the disasters that are likely to follow from remaining in the EU? The main one being the total loss of democracy and suffocation under socialist regulate to death lunacy. Just EU employment laws and the other daft red tape causes massive damage to the UK ‘s ability to compete.
JR, is it tîme to advocate for constituents to have recall ballots to get the requisite number to force a by election for the remainer traitors who refuse democracy? Traitors like a Letwin who think he is above ordinary decent people who accept democracy by ballot where he thinks he can resort to sinister means to thwart general election his demise and democracy.
Undoubtedly there is little doubt these traitors are acting in concert with a foreign power to undermine our nation. When you look at the stats more people voted leave than the Welsh nationalist party, SNP, Greens, Lib Dumbs, more people voted leave in England (15.1 million) than the inner M25 Westminster bubble. Time for you and others to come up with ideas to lead the public to oust Traitor remainer MPs who will not accept the will of the people.
The towering point is that none of it is necessary. The arrangement that the UK has today with its largest external market is far better than anything which could follow leaving the European Union. Ten plump birds in the hand are certainly better than two rather skinny, sickly, tatty ones in the bush.
So any risk at all, of any problems, just for the sake of leaving the most ambitious peace project ever in human history, the most advanced, enlightened, and civilised association of nations ever seen, is sheer, self-evident madness.
I doubt many people will fall for this newer version of Project Fear, and many will think the short term disruption worth while if it results in freedom from the EU.
The pre-referendum Project Fear did sway many people into voting Remain, but has since been thoroughly discredited. The same will happen to every version of Project Fear, unless of course, the Remainers in Parliament manage to deliberately screw up the UK, and they seem determined to do so. We REALLY need a GE!
Simple answer to those who are convinced there will be a food shortage because of the Dover/Calais link, the suppliers will buy what is needed from different countries, or as you point out, if buying from european countries will use different ports.
Supermarkets and other Private sector businesses are not going to make themselves bankrupt because remoaners want to continue project fear.
I see no purpose nor reason in countering Yellowhammer’s assertions. It’s a propaganda document designed to generate fear by equating Brexit with chaos. It would be far more useful to expose the identity of those behind it.
Indeed, by countering its assertions you corroborate the report and afford it legitimacy. Why would anyone do that?
Indeed I assumed Hammond was largely behind it. Perhaps he can clarify the position?
Hi Sir John,
As usual a balanced and very reasonable post. However, I do see a very real threat to traffic running through Calais. The French Fishermen have threatened to blockade Calais if they lose access to British fishing grounds. I think this threat is credible and given the history of the french not policing this kind of protest, it may well create a serious delay on the Dover/Calais route. I am sure that once this happens hauliers will route through other ports but we will see traffic jams on the M20 and a small amount of chaos. But5 I as sure we can get through it.
Yellowhammer is just another project fear straw grasped by Remainers and disrupters. Why on earth should anyone other than the Biased Broadcasting Corporation give their bleatings the slightest heed when all their other dire projections have proved to be so laughably wrong.
Privileged elite against people (us) who they view as something stuck on their shoe. Look at Mays Honours list to see the appalling cronyism perpetuated although of course she was against it when she started.
Yellowhammer is just another example of their bogeyman tactics.
Been to France recently and I am reliably informed by a holiday letting agency that holiday let’s of properties to Uk customers in France are 30 percent down on last year.
The French and UK owners are getting worried and so are the shops and bars that this may continue or get worse after Brexit
They are starting to realise that without a sensible deal it will hit their economy as well !!!
Meanwhile prices are very competitive as they try and attract visitors
This is not the impression I gained from BBC reports. According to the BBC it sounded as though the end of the world is nigh. I think we need a report on the risks associated with a failure to deliver Brexit and revocation of Article 50. Too little attention has been paid to this by those who inhabit the Westminster bubble. My suggested name for this report is Yellow Belly. Among the risks that deserve to be assessed in a worst case scenario I would include social/civil unrest, capital flight, loss of confidence in UK democracy, significant drop in the value of the £.
We should be so lucky that the BBC world’s end is nigh.
Yes Sir John, this piffling whinge turns out to be the “cliff edge”, the “catastrophe”, the “national suicide” that the Commons is tearing up democracy and the Constitution to avert, at the cost of £1bn a month of our money.
When MPs return from the naughty step to which they have very prudently been consigned they will have some explaining to do.
It is not even as and when they return. All the political parties Central Offices should they have any sense would be taking steps now to stop this show of complete
incompetence, ignorance driven by arrogance by the vast majority of its elected members paying no attention to the wishes of the electorate and the future of this country. With what is being displayed now by these politicians begs belief and a GE if and when it comes, does the country need shackling with another parliament mark 2 to what we have had to endure for the last three and a half years
Since the referendum 2016 that means the EU will have cost us £40billion by 31 October so we don’t need pay £39 billion !
Tim Martin telling it as it is in this morning’s Wetherspoon’s full year trading update. His analysis is scathing and he’s got the courage to name names. He’s also scathing about the Oxbridge influence and the intellectual and social snobbery of the pro-EU bigots
Martin’s a true man of the people.
I was at a loss to understand why water might be at risk but on Radio 5’s ‘Wake up to Money’ a few weeks ago one of the presenters casually slipped ‘water’ into the list of things that might be affected by Brexit. Next time I’m in Dover I’ll keep my eyes open for the Cross-Channel Fresh Water Main! We must have one, mustn’t we?
Every time one of these Remainer loons attempts to conjure up a new scare story they should be challenged to provide an in-depth description of the failure mechanism for the suggested outcome they want us to accept as gospel. Might guess is that in 99% of the cases they won’t be able to.
It is not the water per se; rather the chemicals needed to process the water from your local reservoir before it reaches your taps
Although;
key chemicals have been stockpiled
most of our water does not need to be potable
Preppers have bought filters and
… fermentation or mixing in of some strong liquors has some evidence.
Because we use chemicals in drinking water.
And some of these chemicals are imported from the E.U.
And some of them can not be stockpiled.
So if your Brexit causes disruption at the border it could affect water supplies.
More likely it will just put prices up.
Because we know your Brexit means more bureaucracy.
And more bureaucracy costs you money.
So you voted for us all to pay more for water, electricity, gas, foods and medicine.
Great move.
I’m not as naive about the fisheries. Have we not seen over the past months and years endless attempts by opponents of Brexit to undermine it and to cause as much trouble as possible? I expect the same with the protection of our fish and waters, and there has not been much of an attempt to prepare. Where are the many extra boats which will be needed. The subversive May did nothing to deter those who will undoubtedly break the law.
Once you fully understand the government accounts and flexible exchange rates yellow hammer is a joke.
A fraud by economists who think we are
A) still on the gold standard
B) still use fixed exchange rates
It is hilarious that Scottish voters have fallen for project fear twice during two referendums. Especially when us Scots boast about our education system.
Yellow Hammer failed in noting the worst and best case scenario of an increasing shortage of Remainer MPs after the end of October stretching right through to December as petitions up and down the land demand they step down from office failing a General Election and the closure by Local Authorities of their MP Offices in Council buildings.
Well on a serious note why haven’t the Brexit Party been effective in organising these petitions in key leave seats, if they really wanted to be seen as a political force they would have been but they aren’t effective and are just a distraction. I actually like Richard Tice a lot but if he is serious he now starts to quietly and calmly giving people none aggressive options.
I do not share your optimism re naval protection for our fishing grounds. Correct me if I am wrong but I believe we have five border force small ships in commission. Of these one will almost certainly be on refit in port at any given time. Four does not seem adequate to cover our considerable coastline, up to 200 NM from shore in places. The rest of our navy is very over stretched as it is. I would suggest radar equipped twin engine aircraft on standing patrol to direct the border force to suspect trawlers in our waters.
The rest I broadly agree with. Any prolonged difficulty can be replaced by those who want to sell us tomatoes and oranges. On the plus side of climate change we can produce much more at home, just as we do wine these days.
Yellowhammer seems to be based on the premiss that EVERYTHING we buy ALL comes from the EU and ONLY via Dover. What utter rubbish
EU companies will want to get their trucks in and out of this country as quickly as possible and the reverse is equally true. Current technology will ensure this happens and we will have the added advantage of being able to buy a sell to wherever we want to.
Another ineffective Project Fear story hyped up as if the world will end, yet actually raising few concerns that will not be resolved in days.
“….turned out to be thin and poorly researched.” – the work of H.M. Treasury forecasters perhaps?
My motor car has Evil Empire flags on its registration plates. I am eagerly awaiting seeing if it will not start on the first morning post-Brexit or if there has been another Remoaner lie.
You need to get your stickers ready.
The one’s with the Union flag 🇬🇧 look good
Sorry about the errant apostrophe.
Those with 🇬🇧 look good.
My car is going to keep EU flags on it as well. Permanently.
We have some Brexiteer neighbours too.
I am thinking of getting a flag pole with an EU flag on it – just to annoy them.
Project fear rises again. It’s all the Remainiacs have.
Surely there are international laws which prevent foreign vessels from fishing illegally.This country needs to be proactive and stick up for itself if our institutions remember how.Bring navy vessels back to our waters if necessary and stop policing the world.
I would only argue with one part of today’s piece :
We simply don’t have the vessels to defend our fishing grounds. Coastal cutters are in woefully short supply and those we have are already deployed looking for migrants in small boats.
The North sea is a different proposition entirely and requires larger and more robust vessels of which we have less than a handful. Italy, France and Spain have many times more ships for this purpose than we do.
A new fleet of at least fifty medium-sized cutters of between 60ft and 150ft is urgently needed. The cost would be a tiny proportion of the contributions we won’t be sending to the EU in the first year after Brexit.
ChrisS
Agreed
Confiscated trawlers stripped of their fishing gear make good coastal cutters.
Trawlers with nets out move very very slowly.
We also have the air patrol and radar capabilities to identify foreign trawlers before they enter our waters.
Ex-trawlers don’t need a big crew. A handful of sailors and marines each.
We could have a fleet of fifty or so within a few days if foreign trawlers continue with their present practices
I agree. But we would also need to find the men to man the extra vessels. As it is the Royal Navy struggles to man its existing depleted fleet and will have to find more staff to man its new Type 31e frigates when these are built.
And where would the cutters be constructed? Maybe Appledore shipyard could be re-opened?
The government should simply announce that for our part we intend to carry on with the present arrangements for a few years, and invite the other parties to do the same until new arrangements can be agreed. That would be a civilised way of proceeding, and would meet with approval from right-thinking people around the world. Having lost control of our fishing grounds for 47 years it will make little odds if we regain legal control but do not assert our newly regained rights for a few years more. The idea that the day after Brexit we must start chasing all foreign fishing vessels out of our waters is a complete nonsense, it’s almost childish.
A document such as Yellowhammer is generally produced to provide the basis for a risk assessment. As a stand-alone document it contains just two of the modules required for this purpose and is of little value without an accompanying plan and regularly updated progress. I understand Mr Gove is due to provide this additional information shortly, which will be far more enlightening and interesting.
Agreed. As a recently retired expert in the risk assessment business, the excerpts I saw screen-grabbed on TV last night appeared to be standard risk assessment spreadsheets.
In a nutshell – what’s the worst case outcome (hazard) for any specific issue. What are the consequences and likelihood of each (Consequence x likelihood = risk). Typicall these are ranked in a table using a matrix (we used 5×5)
Is the residual risk acceptable? If no, what mitigating actions do we need to take.?
As usual the uninformed journalist focus on the worst case outcome part of the spreadsheet.
The key questions they should be asking are – what are the mitigation plans, and are they on track?
Journalists have repeatedly asked those questions.
You need to ask Mr Redwood why his government refuses to answer.
Which track? The three year “I will keep saying in public that no deal would be better than a bad deal, while behind the scenes I will do next to nothing to prepare for the possibility of no deal” track followed by Theresa May, or the “For God’s sake we’ve got three months to sort out all the things that she did not do over three years” track since she left office? Did you notice that her fellow Remainer Amber Rudd resigned because under Boris Johnson the government had departed from Theresa May’s original track?
The most significant items have still not been published, but either redacted or otherwise withheld.
To predict accurately what would happen is impossible anyway, so it is unfair to blame the researchers.
For instance, if French fishermen were to end up in a dispute with UK ones over fishing areas, then a repeat of what caused Operation Stack, but on a far larger scale could easily ensue. You will remember that that was caused by just a few boats over a limited area of water. That was hardly trivial, and its effects were serious even though it only lasted for a few days.
No, the real scaremongering is coming from the Leave extremists, who warn of a breakdown of public order and widespread violence, if their groundless and entirely unrealistic demands are not met.
“if French fishermen were to end up in a dispute with UK ones over fishing areas,” well you know Martin we do have a Navy, perhaps just perhaps they can start to police our own seas for a time.
As for scaremongering, the main body of Leavers have all behaved impeccably whilst Remainers insult, denigrate and constantly prod them, as you have decided to do on a daily basis on this blog until you’re asked about Remain.
I issue no threats, however, I feel it is right to say John Bercow does not run this country and people are getting to the end of their patience now.
Leave voters voted in good faith. It is bigots like you who are determined to overturn the result of a democratic exercise you yourself no doubt participated in. Your instincts are disturbing. Your appear to resent democracy. I find that sinister and very concerning for the health of British democracy.
Now let’s have the “Erebus Report” on what will happen if Brexit is totally denied.
“Yellowhammer” is just part of the utter chaotic rubbish we are being subjected to.
If “ The Base Scenario” were as bad as Remoaners would like it to be then surely that means we are too reliant on trade for our needs.
And need to exit ASAP!
Very true Everhopeful,
For too long the EU has helped companies move out of the UK by giving them advantageous loans to do this. Think Transit from Southampton, JLR to Romania and I’m sure that there are many others.
It’s time to repatriate manufacturing and seasonal produce growing back to the UK.
Parliament must deliver Brexit as announced on 31st October 2019.
A promise is a promise.
We voted for it.
A Bridge … not then just more borrowing to finance any old boondoggle or anything .I`d like to see some work on whether this can really be called investment or is just yet more spending
Rory Stewart on LBC just now, spouting his usual complete and utter drivel. He and the other 21 must never be allowed back into the party – he is a huge liability.
He even came out with the old chestnut of x% of our exports and y% of their exports. It is the total trade that matters (not the % you plonker). They export more to us than we do to them!. The relative percentages are irrelevant.
Also, it appears the government is thankfully going to reach some form of agreement, making the document redundant anyway.
And a good thing too. This needs to be dealt with professionally around a table, rather than the current farce.
It really is like watching a bunch of little children. Bercow and parliament on one side, and the ERG on the other, with both sides shouting ‘no, no, no’ and ‘liar’ at each other. I expected better than this.
I do not believe most government departments yet alone Yellowhammer, Sir Redwood’s book “We Don’t believe you” explains why, for me I realise the report is written by a little group of people in Whitehall who know no more than me about the issues involved.
One bet that looks good after brexit will be we will see more goods imported from the north than Dover, in time even healing the north/south divide. Bad news for house prices in the SE, but good news for the country.
I want to see the government keenly take control of fishing grounds, the first act should be to rest large areas so that they can recover from decades of over fishing. Here we likely will need several extra fishery protection vessels, a total ban on fishing in many areas will no doubt help them by making action clear with severe penalties for transgression.
The biggest risk I see is the EU fishermen blockading the port of Calais. We know from experience how aggrieved Europeans can behave, particularly the French. You assume the EU will play fair. I doubt this. If there is a shortage of some types of food, we will survive. It might do the country good to eat less and reduce the amount of food we throw away. If the war generation managed five years of blockades, I’m sure we can suffer the slight inconvenience of not having fresh flowers etc. The Government just has to have in place contingencies and they need to set priorities like medicines. Nothing in Yellowhammer should stop us leaving the EU. Any pain caused by the EU will justify the reason for leaving.
Regarding Immingham. I suspect many haulage companies have already started to use this route judging by, what I perceive to be, the increased volume of HGV traffic on the M180. It’s just a shame the M180 becomes the A180 before it reaches the port. It’s not in the south east though, so clearly doesn’t merit any investment.
The Calais chief has said on numerous occasions that Calais is ready and there will be no delays at his port.
If nothing else the French are pragmatists.
Two things, firstly I couldn’t care less about the BBC’s dire remoaner offerings on Yellowhammer, it was probably written by a certain Philip Hammond and his mates anyway, so isn’t in anyway credible. Although I, as others do worry about encroachment of foreign fishing vessels.
Secondly, my vote to leave the Evil Empire was nothing to do with trade, so Yellowhammer is a complete irrelevance. My and many leavers votes was to leave the EU’s political construct, why don’t the EU’s useful idiots understand this. Telling us there maybe a queue of lorries at Calais is completely and utterly pointless.
And yet some Brexiteers on here tell us their vote was all about trade. So here we have, again, proof that you did not all vote for the same thing.
The uncomfortable truth is that many – if not most – Leave voters backed Brexit because of immigration. They do not like foreigners.
This is the particularly amusing thing about Brexit. It will not fix your grievances. You’ll just spend the rest of your lives getting angrier. It’ll be fun to watch.
Telling you anything is apparently utterly pointless, as your long-suffering teachers probably discovered.
I’m afraid, JR, that as a loyal Tory you are once again avoiding the main point: for three years the Tory Remainer Prime Minister Theresa May kept saying that “no deal would be better than a bad deal” while doing sweet FA to prepare for no deal, and now she is keeping stum and letting the next Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson carry the can for her, while hoping that his incompetence will be enough to finish off Brexit altogether.
Worst case?
Where’s the best case document?
So, in November last year, Mrs May and Boris Johnson, as Foreign Secretary, agreed with the EU to transfer control of our armed forces to the European Union. Johnson has never mentioned this agreement which is now in the Withdrawal Agreement plus Political Declaration, which he is proposing to pass. It’s in Conservative Woman.