Parliament, government and the courts

We live in a relatively free society with some separation of powers. The common law evolves through court decisions by Judges. Parliament can at any stage seek to change the law by an Act of Parliament. Statute law commands respect from the courts and can override common law but the courts do not always “obey” it. They interpret it. Sometimes they interpret it in ways that Parliament dislikes and regards as a distortion. In such cases Parliament can legislate again to give a clearer instruction to the courts.
All our current domestic law and all the powers of government, Parliament and courts are subordinate to the EU Treaties, EU regulations and directives and to judgements of the European Court of Justice. An EU law can override or strike down an Act of Parliament or a judgement of our Supreme Court if appealed to the ECJ. That was the kernel of the referendum debate for many people, with many Leave voters wishing to restore our domestic rule of law without EU supremacy.
The courts reserve the right to query or even ignore Statute law if they think an Act of Parliament is unclear, or violates human rights or some other superior law or legal principle. A law has to be clear, fair to all and enforceable. An Act of Parliament saying the sun must shine tomorrow, or saying 20 year olds must get up at 6 am or saying people whose surnames begin with an A cannot be allowed a driving licence would all likely to be void for good reasons.
The courts traditionally have not interfered in matters of Crown or government prerogative or high politics. They have tended to take the view if asked that Parliament has the necessary power to curb or remove a Prime Minister who uses Crown prerogative in ways that annoy MPs, who in turn will be influenced by public opinion on these issues. If a PM ceases to please Parliament can remove him or her by a No Confidence vote.
The courts have also taken the view that where an issue is hotly contested between parties and factions within the public, it is best to let politics and Parliament sort out the disagreement. It would be unacceptable if the UK’s departure or staying in the EU fell in the end to be decided by a judgement in the Supreme Court. Of course the Supreme Court needs from time to time to find against the government in judicial review cases where litigants are challenging the way government has made a decision or enforced a policy. That is not the same as the Supreme Court presuming to itself the unique power to settle the biggest political question of the decade. However big a mess Parliament has made of it, this needs to resolved by Parliament. If Parliament finds a way to get us to remain in the EU after October 31, then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.
Exactly right. Our domestic rule of law must be restored without EU court supremacy. Anything else is not Brexit.
As you say:- “If Parliament finds a way to get us to remain in the EU after October 31, then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.” and they will do. Some Brexit Party accommodation will however be needed.
So Rudd says she will comeback into the Conservative Party if the other 21 traitors are allowed back in. What on earth makes her think we want her (or any of these other traitors) back to undermine the party and kick the voters in the teeth yet again?
Agree totally. The arrogant hubris of Rudd defies belief. I say good riddance. As for the court the ECJ is political and we will continue to be tied to it under Boris’ May 2 deal and I fear our Supreme Court will follow suit. I would like it’s judgement to clarify once and for all its powers in relation to Parliament so that the egotistical Gina Millers of this world can’t use their money to enforce their view over the rest of us.
Why can’t we impeach/take Bercow to court for gross abuse of power. I would contribute to crowd funding for that. For the future Erskine May needs updating. Currently it seems to allow anyone with ‘(autocratic Ed)’ tendencies to ride roughshod over the Executive to further their own views when I thought they were there only as an umpire!
I think it time Farage and prominent leave politicos led a protest at parliament to oust parliament. Traitor Letwin and co should not be allowed any further to defy the will of the people. Time for them to go. This banana republic parliament cannot be allowed to continue. This is no longer about leave ormremain, we won that swag to and vote. This is now about democracy and anti democracy MPs.
Agreed, Lifelogic.
As said the other day, why is May (and those 200 MPs who voted ‘Confidence’ in her treachery) still allowed to be in the Tory Party?
They still wish to impose on us May’s appalling Brino just so as to keep this shambles of a Tory Party on the road – meanwhile the country suffers.
Nicky Morgan in Stoke just now. Asked how would she would vote in any second referendum? “Remain” she said (totally regardless of the question one assumes)! Yet she remains a minister in a government pledged to deliver Brexit on 31st do or die?
She is yet another Lawyer. Nearly all lawyers do seem to be pro-remain – the more court levels, legal complexity & confusion the better as they see it. It is very worrying that Judges are a subset of lawyers (however impartial some of them are trying to be). They are almost as one sided, group think as the BBC are on Brexit.
The FPTP electoral system and the constant psycho pressure to “keep the other side out” has led us to where we are.
A ukip govt would have repealed the ECA 1972 and abolished the BBC Licence by now.
If people would only realise the power they have and stopped this “tactical voting” business we may have made some progress by now.
Meanwhile it seems as if Team Boris are doing all they can to lose Brexit.
First he fails to initiate filibuster tactics to talk out the anti No Deal legislation.
Then he tries to scupper any chance of a successful pact with the Brexit Party.
Perhaps he thinks a sympathy vote based on Boris v Parliament will carry him through in an election? If so he could not be more mistaken.
So a reheated Withdrawal/Surrender Agreement seems to be his current plan. Unless he thinks that the EU will come to his rescue by denying an extension so we leave on WTO terms by default.
Whatever his thoughts the Boris bounce did not last long and the suspicion is that he deliberately threw away his trump cards.
I think that Labour and the Conservatives consider that if they deliver BRINO before the next election it will put the Lib Dems and The Brexit Party back in their box and keep their two party system in place. This might work for the Lib Dems but it certainly won’t work for The Brexit Party. If Boris Johnson thinks he can con the British people with a rehashed Theresa May Withdrawal agreement then he is sadly mistaken. He will never ever be forgiven.
To me the unopposed Kinnock amendment shows Boris’s true intention, this is to bring back the WA for another vote. I smell a stitch up.
If Boris and the Conservative party were serious about a full clean preferably WTO Brexit, then why not take advantage of this time Parliament is prorogued by asking and encouraging members in Leave constituencies to expel even more MPs and candidates who support Remain replacing them with Brexiteers. In fact all constituencies should be asked, as even those with a former Remain majority hopefully believe in democracy and the implementation of the referendum result.
Then when an election is called there would be a greater choice of Leave supporting candidates to vote in, otherwise who else is there for Brexiteers to vote for than TBP.
Basically, we are mere minions. Even when the current PM gives the people a vote to decide what they want it gets overturned and then we are told we can’t have another election and so are helpless. When parliament doesn’t like the way things are going they all get together and go to court. Their cases are heard in double quick time. I feel your post today John is preparing us for the courts verdict to go against us. It really is unacceptable. There will be a GE soon and I hope the public are ruthless. We may as well be living in a dictatorship.
John’s post is as disingenuous as ever.
Again he confuses absolutes and relatives. You either have Separation Of Powers or you don’t. Johnson’s prorogation stunt makes clear that it is not properly protected here.
Yes, European Union law has to enjoy primacy among the twenty-eight member states, it would be nonsensical otherwise. The great “but” is that it only has a clear, narrow remit, as defined in the Treaty, and generally in uncontroversial areas such as environmental protection, health and safety, food and product standards and so on. It has absolutely no wide-ranging arbitrary powers.
All our statute laws are intended, by both Parliaments, not to clash either with each other or with our international obligations. However, oversights happen, and when the Court discovers this it rules accordingly. Generally the matter is corrected by Parliament at the first opportunity too.
The only occasion where a Court is likely to decide that a matter is for Parliament is where the law or Constitution is silent, and that has happened.
However, if a person has not acted in good faith in informing Her Majesty on a constitutional matter, then the Court may decide that the process has been invalidated.
I think that it is telling, that Johnson has refused to make a sworn statement for the Court as to his reasons for the prorogation.
The applicants seen confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the Scottish ruling.
Reply EU law encompasses benefits, taxation, defence procurement and any other important matters.
FuS
Correct 100%
Very unfortunately they are not required under the FTPA to have a GE for a few years.
Jeremy Corbyn is the most extreme politician in Europe. And yet Hammond and co are more than happy to collude with him.
John Pienaar say there has never been a more divisive Prime Minister than Boris.
The appalling bias of the BBC never ends. The next manifesto should scrap the Licence Fee and let the BBC fund themselves however the choose, as long as it’s not compulsory.
Yep – it’s about time that the Conservatives grasped the nettle. Why are they so timid? Also, Channel 4, churning out its non-stop filth, should be sold off too. Adam Smith wouldn’t have thought that the government should be in the business of ‘entertaining’ the nation.
There are plenty of politicians in Europe urging mass deportations, summary detention, the destruction of religious buildings, the end of a free press, and so on.
Do you seriously think that Jeremy Corbyn is more extreme that them?
Apparently you do.
SP
Absolutely bring it on.
The BBC moving away to the EU would be good…after all they said all companies would do that after Brexit!
If, as has happened now several times since the referendum, the courts are to make political determinations, then we need judges to be either elected or clearly appointed by elected politicians, as in the US. If we want to continue with a politically neutral and impartial judiciary, then judges need to decline to insert themselves into the political process.
If Boris tries to foist upon us May’s WA minus the backstop it will be an act of great betrayal. It will also be a desperately foolish thing to do. Not only will it not be Brexit, it will ensure that the turmoil continues, and indeed increases, because we will be unable to immediately move to gain the advantages of Brexit. The Remainers will be encouraged to simply switch to arguing that we will be better off rejoining the EU.
..also any future referendum would be between BRINO and Remain as they will argue that we have already Left (via BRINO) so Leave should not be on the paper.
Do you mean in a manner similar to how most of the members in the House of Lords are clearly appointed by elected politicians?
Good morning.
There are clear divisions between the various institutions and for good reason. This is because power can corrupt. We have, in our history, removed Monach’s, PM’s & Parliaments. Mostly without the spilling of blood. Our systems do work, but they need to be made to work and everyone must recognise the relative boundaries, powers and responsibilities of each.
What has so troubled me recently is the fact that parliament has taken upon itself the role of the Executive. I have argued here that we need to look at that and, perhaps consider separating the two. Parliament has trespassed on dangerous ground. It has taken upon itself the duties of the Executive but not the responsibilities of it. This is wrong ! One cannot ask or command someone to do something that is not in their gift to do, and then expect said person to carry it out ant to take the fallout from it.
Many now see this parliament as a bad parliament. It is full of individuals who, are clearly not only acting against the national interest, but are determined to destroy us as a nation ( vis-a-vis the Withdrawal Agreement).
We also witnessed the shameful behaviour of not only MP’s from all sides but, the Speaker himself. We are watching, Sir John and it does not make good viewing.
Not happy. Not happy at all.
—
I noticed that there were fewer posts yesterday compared to previous. Perhaps there is something I suggested 😉
Excellent comment.
My comments are generally published by our host. But some people are clearly capable of understanding a reasonable request.
It is telling that you would apparently welcome as wide a suppression of opposing viewpoints as possible.
Mark B
Very good observations, like you and thousands if not millions of others in the country not happy at all.
It would be unfortunate if this became an echo chamber.
Any Questions and Question Time hugely pro EU/Project fear biased yet again. Q/T last week was for once only 4 remainers (including the chairman) to three leavers. What complete and utter disingenuous anti-democratic plonkers Emily Thornberry MP, Layla Moran MP, Ian Blackford MP sounded too. Why are the BBC allowed to get away with this endless propaganda?
It will be nice, post Brexit, if I do not to have to listen to Thornberry. Blackford, Hillary Benn, Gauke, Hammond, Rudd, Starmer, Chakerabati, Barry Gardener, all those EU bureaucrats and the Libdim/SNP types ever again. Nor in indeed all those very many “Conservative” or ex-Conservative traitors.
David Cameron book: ‘I’m sorry. I failed – indeed you did. You had a golden opportunity too with two sitting duck elections (against Brown and Ed Milliband) and a country crying out of a proper Conservative government. All you had to do was to be the “low tax at heart”, cast iron/EU skeptic Conservative that you lied that you were to gain the leadership.
Alas you were just another tax to death, no nation, anti-democratic, project fear pushing Libdim.
Let us hope we can still leave cleanly on 31st October despite the anti-democratic efforts of the dire Bercow, the dreadful makeup of Parliament and the rest.
“No Nation Conservative” would have made a good alternative title for Mr Cameron’s book.
JF
Let us hope that the Supreme Court realises the subtle balance between the law and political judgement. The sooner the EU element is removed the better, we cannot sustain the UK being pulled in three different legal directions, not to mention a Parliament that has no discernable direction.
Indeed.
‘then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.‘
– how can we remove those democracy deniers in Parliament when Parliament refuses to have an election ?
Are we now living in a Banana republic ?, more akin to the politics of Zimbabwe (or the EU) than the UK.
Well in taxation the General Anti-avoidance rule is certainly a Zimbabwe type of tax. You owe what HMRC ‘invents that you owe’, (thus deterring much sensible investment). If the ‘would be asset and property thieves’ Corbyn and Mc Donnall get in it will get far, far worse.
Now that Parliament is in sole charge of its own departure date, there is nothing to stop it repealing the 1911 Parliament Act which provides for five-yearly elections. Indeed it may, if it wished, abolish elections altogether and sit in perpetuity.
It might further legislate to remove the need for the Royal Assent. In that case we shall have a pure elective dictatorship.
This would be in the interest of MPs who wished to retain their seats, power and privileges yet feared facing the electorate. Not only might this theoretically happen, I predict it will certainly happen.
“If Parliament finds a way to get us to remain in the EU after October 31, then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.”
But once the people realise that the ‘third Box of freedom’ is exhausted, or ineffective ,then they may open the fourth Box
What is now becoming very obvious is the delicacy of the British Constitution.
Tony Blair it was who moved the supreme court out of the House of Lords (aka Parliament) and into a place which will soon be full of political appointments (like the American one, no doubt).
By altering the fixed term parliament arrangement, the Coalition have stymied Brexit.
By appointing a bright young Conservative as the Speaker, the whole process of the House of Commons has been bent into EU shape.
Both the secrecy of the enormous and clumsy Cabinet and the discussions between the Prime Minister and his Sovereign are now being discussed as if we had a right to listen.
It is like savages with a watch.
Well said. We have what the theorists call a “Good Chap” constitution. It assumes the chaps in charge are good chaps who can safely be trusted. America has a “Bad Chap” constitution which assumes they are all rotters who will nick the spoons.
What happens in a Good Chap system when good chaps are not in charge, we are now finding out.
Eeyore
Along with you and other posters, I agree. And particularly your idea of good chaps being in charge….and Parliament is certainly now looking to be in the shape of the EU.
Sadly, there are parallels to 1930’s Germany, where the the law was used to break the law – and now, is happening here.
What can we, the electorate, DO?
Currently we have our hands tied with regards to a general election. And I believe the endgame is to wear us down emotionally, whereby a referendum will be introduced. And of course this time we must vote the ‘right way’.
The supreme court isn’t going to allow parliament to be prorogued – that’s for sure. Otherwise it would be saying the British Constitution allows any government to suspend parliament for whatever reason and for however long it likes. Not going to happen. Which is unfortunate, as parliament haven’t done themselves any credit in this business. But rules are rules.
I’m a Leaver too – but I think that The Supremes will not act against the government. Only four sitting days have been lost.
Legal commentators, including the retired Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption, expect the UK Supreme Court to side with the English ruling rather than the Scottish one.
The damage has already been done, so what will four days extra arguing deliver? It would serve these parties right if their conferences were cancelled, so they could sit for more days and continue arguing amongst themselves, whilst the public look on with disgust. Events have overtaken the prorogation. This is why the ‘stop the coup’ chants have ceased. The prorogation will stand as the opposition already have what they wanted.
This question only arises because the remainers wish to prevent the electorate from approving the PM’s decision to leave on the 31st October whether there is a deal or not. Attempting to tie the hands of the electorate to prevent an election to prevent us leaving is as undemocratic as it gets. The remedy for MP’s who dislike the PM’s proroguing of parliament is in their own hands. Have a vote of no confidence and remove him. They won’t do that because they fear the electorate will do as he suggests. The courts should say that.
Well street and City of London want us to stay at the heart of Europe after all they designed the EU structure and how it has evolved to protect US power against China and Russia.
Trump fully understands the power of Wall street in the US. The city of London has infected every part of the UK. Both Hammond and Carney are their cheer leaders.
Having said that I am still surprised that Trump has not put more pressure on his allies in Europe for just one of them to veto an extension. In fact it wouldn’t surprise me if this time a veto happens. Which could be Boris only way out.
‘No one is above the law’.
This must include the Speaker. Why can’t his decision that EU Bill #6 didn’t need Queen’s consent eligible for judicial review?
And as it involves spending an extra billion a month for three months need to be proposed by a Minister
Why indeed.
Sir John. I agree. We are in the midst of a battle of usurped parliamentary power versus constitutional principle. As a result the rule of law, complete with our freedom of independence and liberty, in short, our whole birthright is at stake.
Our politicians are not elected or empowered to disenfranchise us from our birth-right of self determination.
They represent the will of the people in parliament for the purpose of governing only in accordance with our law and Constitution.
Thus all the courts are subservient to that principle.
In the final analysis it is our Bill of Rights and other constitutional Acts, such as the Coronation Oath Act which must determine what the “law” actually says and that is not unclear. These unequivocally declare that no foreign power can have jurisdiction in this realm
Your second paragraph Sir John says it all and it was that for which we voted to leave plus the opportunity to trade where we please.
Remainers have never explained the benefit of our laws and courts being subordinate to the ECJ and EU treaties, because there are none.
Let’s help you out.
Much, if not most, EU law is product rules and regulations. Boring stuff like saying your fridges can’t contain poisonous chemicals – or that lead can’t be put in paints used on children’s toys.
These shared rules – few of which we object to – facilitate trade. It means products made in the U.K. are made following the same rules as products made in France, Germany or Spain. This allows not just free but frictionless trade and it is this which keeps the Irish border open.
European law is not imposed on us. We agree with it. The ECJ gets involves only when EU law – which we’ve agreed to – conflicts with British law, which we’ve also agreed to. It is there to resolve conflicts in law.
And interestingly I bet none of you can name off the top of you head a single ECJ ruling against the UK which you object to. This is not surprising as we very rarely get taken to the ECJ and it is even rarer for us to lose.
The one area we have lost repeatedly? How the UK deals with its waste water. Yes, waste water. You literally voted to take back control of your own sewage.
Reply The Uk has lost various important cases including for example Corporation tax cases costing us revenue.
If Parliament finds a way to get us to remain in the EU after October 31, then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.
Exactly but while we have a Parliament mainly full of chicken lived remoaners who are too scared to face the people in a General Election we are at stalemate, so it’s going to have to come down to Mr Johnson to show some good old British spirit and to carry out his threat of leaving on the 31st of October come what May and suffer the consequences later that’s if there is any , only a landslide majority in Parliament for the conservatives
I admire your optimism about how an election can solve everything. However Leave won the referendum through people lending us support in good faith. They, like us, a now thoroughly sick of Parliament’s antics and many will say at election time ‘what’s the point ‘. I hope I am wrong but I can only see a future of low turnouts and indecisive coalition governments within the EU.
And should the country that gifted the World the principle of Habeas Corpus remain subservient to the ECHR? I think not – but let’s save that question for our next battle.
We are also the country that gifted the world the European Convention on Human Rights.
Based on British principles and written by British lawyers as we rebuilt from the ashes of WW2. The European Court of Human Rights interprets the values of Churchill. One wonders why you object to it so much.
Still – at least you appear to realise it is nothing to do with the EU. Which is one up on 99% of Brexiteers.
Indeed, especially as the ECHR Judges clearly stretch “Human Rights” to mean almost anything that they want it to mean depending on their mood.
Common law, for example magna carta 1215, declaration of rights 1688 is superior to statute law. These are agreements between the crown and people, and cannot be revoked vy parliament. These agreement allow parliament to govern, not rule.
Your description is exactly the opposite of our real constitution.
Statute law is superior to common law, and has been for a very long time. There’s plenty of examples of statutes replacing or augmenting common law provisions.
To understand this, one needs only to know the foundation principle of our constitution: “What the Queen in Parliament enacts is law.”
This is well put. Parliament implicitly endorsed Mr. Johnson’s right to prorogue
once it turned down his offer of an election. If his exercise of prerogative can be
made out to be a “coup” then I would call the alternative a legislative junta,
meaning that Parliament is both passing and carrying out the laws. If the courts
yield to that reality, shouldn’t they judicially review our new Corbyn government?
Sir John,
I noted your wording ‘relatively free society’ and ‘decisions by Judges’ and ‘Statute law commands respect’ and ‘courts do not always “obey”’ In such cases Parliament can legislate again to give a clearer instruction to the courts.
What about in cases where Parliament defies the will of the people? How do the people give clearer instruction to Parliament? We all know what that means, but Parliament and Judges plus other areas of the Establishment, demonstrate a disdain for the will of the people.
The French have a regularly demonstrated method of instruction, is it time the British followed suit? So far you have never included my comments along these lines, it is about time you did. The people are a seething troubled mass, who need to see an end to this denial of rights.
Reply I do not support the use of non democratic or violent means to political ends. The way we deal with a Parliament that refuses to carry out the popular will is to change it in an election.
It is not easy to ‘remove from office those who failed to deliver the referendum’. The first past the post system distorts everything forcing tactical voting and making most constituencies completely safe. Can you imagine anyone other than a Tory in Wokingham? Why? Because most people vote for who they don’t want. Not for who they do want.
Reply Wokingham electors make up their minds on the evidence. In 2017 they had the choice of the Lib Dems if they wanted a second referendum and wanted to reverse the referendum, and decided to put the Lib Dems in a poor third place based on that policy
Look on the bright side. In a GE, anyone wanting to stay in the EU will vote Libdem.
The don’t knows vote Labour.
Should the Tory party be freed of Morgan, Rudd & Co. we can safely say the Leaves vote Tory or Brexit.
If there are still remainers in the Tory party, Remain will claim the Tory vote for themselves.
“…then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.”
And, remove them, we shall.
Hi John
Please could you do a point by point review of the Lisbon treaty like you did for the withdrawal agreement? You probably did one way back when Gordon Brown surreptitiously signed us up to it.
The anti-democratic coup in Parliament is after all trying no to sign us up to it.
Many thanks
Alison
Trying to
This is all meaningless, cryptic legalese. In the real world political power is the only thing that prevails and Leave simply do not have the political leverage, the political organisation and the political will to guarantee the delivery of the result of the EU referendum of 2016
We expect treachery from Labour. It is after all what they are and what they represent. I have always expected higher standards of behaviour from the party that I used to vote for but since the EU vote of 2016 the party and some of those who inhabit it have been exposed for what they truly are.
I couldn’t give two hoots about the Supreme Court decision. It is an irrelevance in the greater scheme of things.
With Letwin and his grubby Remain cohorts plotting and scheming the fight to deliver democracy goes on.
I know only one thing. Voting Conservative or Labour will never deliver Leave. These two parties refuse to recognise the will of the people. Johnson will deliver a Remain fudge.
The particularly amusing thing is that Brexit will almost certainly end up in the ECJ.
Judges in Luxembourg will have to rule on something Brexit related.
This will infuriate the Brexiteers – it will be a joy to watch.
I will particularly enjoy it if the ECJ rules in the Brexiteers favour. That would be amusing.
The Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, has said the military needs to be “on the right side of the environmental argument” to attract young Britons, and that to do it, it must pour money into developing low-carbon military vehicles.
Does he mean sailing ships and bicycles?
Thank you for explaining so clearly how “the system” should be working and the genuine freedom it offers us. Our laws are incompatible with EU law, as they basically legislate to permit, whereas we legislate to prohibit. Of course, if you’re only allowed to do something when it’s legislated, it’s no longer a freedom.
The restoration of supremacy for our common laws will be fundamental to our successful and prosperous future, providing the authority for shaping how we deal with all the other concerns expressed during the referendum campaign. Sort this one aspect out and, subject to the UK’s needs, the rest can follow without outside influences holding us to ransom.
I wonder to what extent Sumption’s irrational hatred of referenda as expressed in the Reith lectures has undermined the Judiciary?
The UK will never leave the EU, no matter what the will of the people.
I won’t restate understood and well made points about what our Parliament is doing but I will say why and how.
The Government has lost it’s majority, not by the will of the Electorate, but by a significant number of MPs who have acted contrary to the Manifestos on which they were elected.
Some have even changed Party and refused to offer their Constituents a say in a By-Election. As a result The Fixed Term Parliaments Act is being abused in order to deny the People their right to vote. Surely such an undemocratic situation should be tested by the highest Court in the land.
Is it not logical that the above Act, not to mention Parliaments most recent Frankenstein-like creation, could be struck down by The Supreme Court?
Somewhat of topic but I think that lies about No Deal need to be put to rest.
The Government issued the document “The process of withdrawing from the European Union in February 2016. The link is below:-
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/504216/The_process_for_withdrawing_from_the_EU_print_ready.pdf
Section 5.5 reads as follows:
An extension to the two year deadline would also require the unanimous agreement of all 27 remaining Member States. Without such an extension, if after two years no deal were reached, or the UK were not able to accept the deal that was offered, exit would take place automatically and without any protection for the rights of UK business to trade on a preferential basis with Europe, UK citizens to live in Europe, or UK travellers to move about freely in Europe.
The above demonstrates the lie perpetrated by significant Remain elements that no one voted for No Deal. It is patently obvious that HMG was fully cognisant of the fact that if negotiations did not result in a deal that could be accepted we would leave without a deal.
This document was available to all to read and none can claim that No Deal was not an outcome which might follow from a vote to Leave.
”If Parliament finds a way to get us to remain in the EU after October 31, then it will fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.”
That sounds very optimistic.
Do you think there has been deliberate subversion of the democratic process ?
If there has been subversion, what has been it’s form, and what has been it’s effect ?
If the answer is Yes, is Britain actually capable of withstanding subversion of it’s institutions… or could this even lead to national collapse ?
Do you think national collapse might suit certain globalist investors ?
Polly
Reply I do not intend to publish posts that name individuals and blame them for things you do not like about the current situation when it would be difficult to prove their culpability.
Just wondering……
If the Supreme Court overturns the Court of Session ruling, would the case then get taken to the ECJ?
There would be an irony ! But if, as is often stated, we are subordinate to the ECJ, why would it not get sent there?
Problem for the electorate is that in most seats they chose between a Remainer or a Remainer. Constituency Parties must recover the power to select their candidate freely (no doctored Party List).
Sir John. The Daily Telegraph reports (James Crisp 13th Sept.) that “British officials (sic) have told the EU Commission they will accept all of Theresa May’s Brexit deal except the Irish backstop ahead of a meeting between Boris Johnson and Juncker”.
Whether this is factually based or speculation is not explained as we have only the words of the report, but if this a reflection of BJ’s policy then clearly it is not leaving the EU, and the UK would remain in the CU and most of the SM in those circumstances.
One has to ask therefore who are these “British officials” and who gave them authority to give their assent to the May/EU WA which has been rejected by parliament three times, and which is so clearly at variance with the result of the 2016 referendum?
If BJ is contemplating this course then as many have pointed out here and repeatedly that this would be political suicide by the Conservative party and that both the Brexit party and the electorate would wreak a terrible revenge on the Conservative party at the polls and probable political oblivion for decades to come.
Can this self inflicted, if not fatal wound, really be BJ’s objective?
.
Starter for 10. Who said …
I will implement what you decide. There will be no second referendum.
Then said …
I was off my face on dope at school. I want a second referendum.
Reading your post, Sir John, and some of the insightful comments above, I am struck with how blessed this country has been, and what a gracious heritage we have had. The question is, from whence did it come, and how did it come about? To my mind, it’s all the fruit of the Gospel of Christ – a divine testimony that was not only heard, but believed and acted upon in our land, facilitated by the likes of the Marian Martyrs, the Puritans and the Evangelical awakening of the 18th Century. What a price was paid by these faithful souls! They walked in the footsteps of the Master: “And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but now they are hid from thine eyes. For the days shall come upon thee, that thine enemies shall cast a trench about thee, and compass thee round, and keep thee in on every side, and shall lay thee even with the ground, and thy children within thee; and they shall not leave in thee one stone upon another; because thou knewest not the time of thy visitation” (Lk 19:41-44). The destruction came in AD70, under Titus: https://www.britannica.com/event/Siege-of-Jerusalem-70
It’s down to each of us to respond to the Gospel, before its too late. ‘For if the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?’ (Psalm 11:3).
Dear Mr Johnson
There is so much I could write, but what’s the point ?
Please get us out by 31 October either under a so called “no deal” or something better.
Parliament is seeking to subvert the democratic vote. The courts may or may or may not seek to do the same. Will you please do what it takes.
The word today is that Boris is going to agree May’s Withdrawal Treaty with a bit of tinkering around the backstop and renaming it. If this means the continuing jurisdiction of the ECJ then we have not become a free sovereign nation. If he thinks the Tories will not be severely punished for this by people who knew exactly what they were voting for, he is sadly mistaken.
I thought EU law was no longer superior to UK law as the relevant act of parliament was recently repealed. Am I wrong ?
Reply That law only comes into effect the day we leave the EU
Exactly and as the PM is Her Majesty’s Prime Minister I think their conversations and what was intended by them, should be between themselves only.
But if this quote said to be from The Telegraph is true, then our Courts will no longer be the problem. Boris and our so called government will be, as if such a WA is signed our Courts will only be deciding on what Boris and MPs agreed ie: our “colony status” as Verhofstadt called it, not easily found live online but tweets including excerpts of the BBC programme showing him saying it still exist, if searched for using the relevant words and this:
https://brexitcentral.com/the-bbcs-latest-brexit-documentary-shows-the-contempt-in-which-the-eu-negotiators-hold-us/
“British officials have told the European Commission they will accept all of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, except the Irish border backstop, ahead of a meeting between Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday.
The revelation, coming as David Frost meets EU officials for talks in Brussels today, has raised fears among Tory Brexiteers that Boris Johnson is preparing to foist a May 2.0 deal on the UK, despite Mr Johnson’s insistence that the withdrawal agreement “is dead”. “
We need more accountability. Virtually all the Remain MP’s were elected on their pre-election promises to respect the result of the referendum. They obtained their votes through deceit, and having got themselves elected they reneged on their promises. We really need the ability to demand bi-elections of these MP’s, and those who swamp parties. A GE would not be quite so important then, as we could discard the undemocratic rabble at will.
Apologies: *swap parties, not swamp.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Although the majority of MP’s would like us to stay in the EU after October 31st, Parliament is not seeking a way to get us to remain. It is and always has been looking for a way to get us to leave – but in name only.
Why was May’s deal concocted as it was? So that Parliament could say that it had fulfilled the wishes of the British people by taking us out of the EU but in reality we would still be bound by it. Boris Johnson is currently engaged in a similar exercise just without the backstop.
He will bring back a version of May’s WA and try to get it through the Commons on the back of Labour votes. It’s that or another delay and another and another…..
Remember the heady days just after Mr. Johnson took over as PM? Hopes and expectations for a clean Brexit soared. And now? Well, let’s hope it will soon fall to the electorate to remove from office those who have failed to implement the will of the people.
The power of the ECJ over the UK is the fundamental Brexit question. The Remoaners go on about Leave voters not knowing what they were voting for; many Remain voters may not have known the extent of our subservience and how ultimately Remain means the UK being part of a federal EU, being in the Euro and Schengen and escalating cost of membership. The Remoaners have hidden this reality and are deceitful in the extreme.