The sovereignty of the people, and the battle of government and the Judges

It would be completely unacceptable if the UK’s decision to stay for longer in the EU or to leave on the due date of October 31st fell to be decided by a few Judges. The people are sovereign. We exercised our sovereign right to decide between Leave and Remain. We accepted the promises of the main parties in Parliament that they would implement our decision. The ballot paper did not qualify leave, or suggest we could only leave if there was a deal the Establishment liked. Electors followed up the referendum by electing a Parliament dominated by two parties promising to implement the vote. The public put the Lib Dems in a weak third pace on their proposal of a second referendum because they did not like the result of the first.
The sovereign people delegate their sovereignty to an elected government and Parliament to exercise for them between elections. The power of the people is restored at election time when we can change as many MPs as displease. Between elections the force of public opinion seeks to keep the MPs and government honest , loyal to its promises and keen to serve the public.
The relative power of Parliament and government has long been fought over in the courts and in Parliament. The law courts have usually accepted that matters of high policy and politics are matters for Parliament alone. They have also respected Parliamentary privilege which allows Parliament to talk freely about all matters, save the details of an individual’s actions which are the subject of a live court case. Parliament respects the sole right of the courts to determine the guilt or innocence of people under the criminal law, and their right to determine civil cases without Ministerial interference. Ministers may of course intervene or undertake an action in a civil case by submitting a government view to the Judge for decision.
Government has been given powers to negotiate treaties, propose budgets and submit draft laws to Parliament for approval. Government controls the timetable of Parliament but by convention allows regular days for the Opposition to specify the subjects that most concern to them and to debate them. It does not provide Opposition legislation time. It is based on the assumption that government commands a majority of the House. If government no longer commands such a majority then there must be a General election so the public can choose a government who can.
There are currently some MPs who are determined to break this constitutional settlement. They wish to assert Parliament above the government so that government can no longer function. They want to strip government of its powers to control the timetable, propose the budgets and the laws. They wish to irresponsibly spend money the government has not provided and pass laws the government does not accept, without themselves having the votes or ability to take the responsibilities of government on themselves. Worse still, when the government challenges them to an election so the sovereign people can decide whether they want the government’s approach or do want to change to that of the Opposition, they block any such move.
The final irony is that an anti government alliance in the Commons uses its temporary power to propose a law to put through an Act of Parliament to make the PM do what he does not want to do, placing all these huge issues under the courts. So far from making Parliament sovereign as they claim, by usurping the power of the people in the referendum and denying an election, they want to submit Parliament to the power of the law courts. How can they seriously suggest that through this Act of Parliament our departure from the EU should fall to be decided by Judges, who will be invited to slap down the Prime Minister to do so? What Judge would want to overrule the decision of the people in a referendum?
Did you never get taught history as a schoolboy? Your ignorance is shocking. The people are NOT sovereign in this country. That was the WHOLE point of the English civil war. Our Parliament is sovereign, and it is currently doing all it can to control a rogue government. You should be supporting the brave MPs standing up to this out-of-control government
Sir John,
“What Judge would want to overrule the decision of the people in a referendum?”
I am sure that treasonous mob of MPs will be able to find one.
Politics has now been reduced to scheming.
Getting your way by hook or by crook is the new way of doing things.
As ever you misrepresent what is happening. Whether or not, and when, we leave the EU is nothing to do with the judges, and no one except you has suggested it is. This week the Supreme Court will decide whether or not Parliament was lawfully prorogued – nothing to do with the EU. the judges will just be doing their job, upholding the law. You seem to want to undermine trust in the institutions of our democracy. That is shameful
Reply I am talking about their possible involvement in the latest EU Withdrawal Act
Good Morning,
So BJ is meting J-CJ with a view to agreeing a ‘deal’. Would that ‘were so simple.
Either a deal has been agreed already, and this is J-CJ’s farewell diva swansong, appearing as the Emperor of the EU finally agreeing to the supplicant’s pathetic demands, OR
BJ is going there, plays the clown, has a few drinkies, then comes home and says, ‘sorry chums, looks like we’ll be playing alone this term..’
Either way, look for more embarrassment for the UK..
My views exactly and expressed perfectly.
Good morning.
Nail, head, hit ! This is not about BREXIT, Leave or Remain, this is about destroying the Conservative Party. I am afraid, Sir John that you underestimate your opponents. They do not seek to gain power through the usual channels but, take power and then hold on to it in perpetuity as is their nature. History supports this.
The impasse is quite deliberate. Art.50 (3) clearly states that is we do not agree a Withdrawal Agreement then we Leave after 2 years. Well, it is more than that and parliament has rejected the WA 3 times already. So the only logical course is to Leave but parliament has legislated against this.
The Judges will only debate the law and the points of it that are before them. They will not, and should not take into account the referendum result since no one except the LibDems has openly rejected it. We need to establish the law and the points first to see what can be done. It may, as our kind host suggests, be a political decision that they will not wish to deal with.
Finally. The more I read elsewhere the more I am seeing the same general comments. We need a General Election and soon !
Whilst Bercow has caused enormous damage to our constitution and I will only respect a political party with the will to reform, the last three conservative Prime Ministers cannot escape from the part they have played.
Cameron ran away, May refused to accept the idea of No Deal and did the most suicidal electoral campaign in 2017 and Johnson should have clearly challenged the Speaker with regards to the recent Act: the public won’t be able to work out if he’s an idiot or a genius but they don’t trust him.
Judges who are alas a subset of lawyers and who, as a group, are extremely heavily pro remain. Not the rule of law but the rule of unelected lawyers perhaps.
Charles Moore today is sound as usual:- Here’s the truth about lying, Mr Cameron.
Unelected judges inventing, rewriting and stretching laws to mean just what they want them to mean. Often mainly in the interests of lawyers. They often do not even realise that is what they are doing.
He also poses the sensible question should we give proper British passports to those who hold British National (Overseas) passports in Hong Kong? If they knew they could escape if necessary, they would be more confident in staying.
We live in interesting times. We have seen just how far the rules can be bent and re-made to suit the needs of opposing factions. Would we be surprised to see judges exercise their power in political situations? This is old news. Tomorrow we will get the next instalment from the Supreme Court? I am not expecting an impartial outcome. The legal teams must be thanking the naivety of the common people paying taxes.
The scary undercurrent is that our PM seems to be getting closer to waving a piece of paper proclaiming “WA in our time!”. Oh dear
Sir John. An excellent comment on the current usurpation of power by a claque
of MPs who fail to understand the working of our Constitution.
As you say, to hand over these political decisions to the courts is wrong.
Indeed so, for as Dr. David Starkey rightly asserted recently in his interview with
Brendan O’Neil of the Spiked blog, such a course is directly in conflict with clause 9
of our (unrepealed) Bill of Rights revthe freedom of speech and debates in parliament
Not to be questioned in any place outside of parliament
A wonderful summation, Sir John, and a massively pertinent question to conclude.
A Prime Minister chosen by about 100,000 people out of a population of 60 million.
It is about time the Government acted to stop this and restore order. A number of options have been suggested by sensible people, the Government must use them on behalf of the people. Boris needs to step up to the task quickly or he’ll lose our faith and the polls will slide. At the moment only The Brexit Party is rallying the troops yet the Government has decided they are ‘unfit’ for public office !!!!
Many judges would like to slap down the government as they love to expand their power.
With the connivance of Brussels they will happily overturn the referendum result.
Sir John.
Sadly for this country we are cursed with a vast number of morally corrupt politicians withe no pride and principles in the position they hold all deciding that their own aspirations and dreams are superior to any legal decisions made by the electorate. This is why the country now finds itself in this insidious position of them using the legal system to cover up their inadequancies and incompetence. The LibDems are the pinnacle of prove how low our parliamentary system has fallen into disrepute. No chance of ever holding power and so grasping at anything to get it. How can people ever trust people like this with no respect for the electorate. It is a fact of life when you lose you have lost no arguments unless it seems you can involve judges.
How you and your like minded colleagues must despair at these happenings.