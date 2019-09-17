The EEC,EU and the economy

The Remain case for staying in the EU is always based on the unproven economic advantages. These are said to be important and are often argued around alleged problems which would hit us if we dared to leave. One of the ironies is those who claim to hold the highest regard for the EU usually suggest the EU will behave particularly badly if we just leave, ignoring the EU Treaties which require friendly pro trade relations with neighbours.
When we first entered the EEC the sudden shock of removing all tariff protection for our industry helped weaken key sectors badly. In the first ten years of our membership car output halved. The steel industry suffered bad declines, leading to closures of large modern plants. Textiles also suffered closures and bad job losses. There was no offsetting liberalisation of services where the UK was a strong competitor.
In the second decade of our membership the UK accepted the need to enter the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. This policy had the predictable effect of ending in a major recession for the UK, with huge losses on enforced foreign exchange trading. This accelerated damaging decline in UK industry.
In the fourth decade of our membership the UK suffered from the western banking crisis, making similar policy errors to the ECB and Fed. On the EU side of the Atlantic recovery was much slower thanks to the Maastricht debt and deficit guidelines which the UK included in policy as well as the Eurozone and to other features of shared economic and business policy. Our greater involvement with the poorly performing Eurozone also slowed our recovery.
The UK has run a large trade deficit with the EU for most of our time in it. Meanwhile we have a good surplus with the rest of the world, in spite of EU tariffs and by trading with no free trade agreements with the main countries.
Sir John,
Rather than continue with the reasons to leave, perhaps it would be better to figure out how to stop BJ from simply ‘tweaking the backstop’. BJ has mentioned the Backstop on a number of occasions recently as being the main problem with the May Treaty – IT IS NOT the only problem. We’re going to get the BJ Stitch-up if you and your like-minded colleagues don’t move on it.
PS, did we just witness BJ’s ‘cunning plan’, viz irritate so many foreign leaders that they decline our continued membership — what a good plan!
Everyone with reason and common sense knows that the UK does not benefit from being in the EU. Some countries do, such as those who are net recipients, and Germany which benefits greatly from a weak currency (in relation to their individual country). However, they have to sell their sovereignty and independence in order to benefit. The cost, both financial and non-financial, is too high!
Good morning.
From our membership right up to the day before the 2016 referendum the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have had no say on their future on this issue.* We have had no say on the treaties that have given away powers to the EU, no say over the course and direction of the EU, no say on the laws emanating from the EU that affect our lives. No say and no control.
From the day after the 2016 referendum we have witnessed over the last 3 years just about every form of political contortion to kick the can down he road and deny us that which we have expressly wished. Wished and only wished for once in over 40 years.
All the decisions that our kind host has mentioned above have been taken by the political class and the establishment. All have, to some greater or lesser degree, have impoverished us. All we want now is an end to this.