Walls in a troubled world

In the 1980s the West rejoiced at helping pull down the Berlin Wall. That wall which divided a German city was constructed by the USSR to keep people in. Knowing how far their living standards and freedoms had fallen below the West, the USSR denied most of their people any access to western media or to the West itself. People were shot if they tried to cross into another part of their city.
It was the visible evidence of the lengths communists went to to detain their citizens that turned me against communism in my youth. My first political and economic writings were about the failures of the communist system, and the cruelties communist states imposed on people.
In recent years countries on both sides of the Atlantic have put up walls and fences to keep people out. Mr Trump’s wall added to Mr Clinton’s. The Anglo French fence in Calais is a small example of border fences that are common along the miles of EU border, especially to the south and east. The aim is to deter illegal migrants, drawn by the relative prosperity, the freedoms, jobs and benefits of living in an advanced western society.
There are signs of a cyber curtain coming down across the world. As the USA challenges China over alleged theft of Intellectual property, and seeks reassurances that its own systems will be safe from cyber attack, the world moves towards two systems and two alliance patterns. Countries are having to answer the US question, are you with us or against us? It will prove increasingly difficult to mix Chinese and US components and services within technology products and services.
Our Berlin Wall “The Eu “ is also coming down the only difference is ours is taking longer because it seems to be a brick at a time
The European Union is devoted to ending physical borders between countries. Have you heard of “Freedom Of Movement”?
It is the Leave extremists, who wish to erect a barrier between the UK and the rest of Europe, and from that stem all the problems in Ireland.
Where have you been for the last three years?
I would assume Mick was referring to the outer border of the EU empire.
800 miles of fences have been erected by Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Slovenia and others.
and this from the Independent “European Union states have built over 1,000km of border walls since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, a new study into Fortress Europe has found.
Migration researchers have quantified the continent’s anti-immigrant infrastructure and found that the EU has gone from just two walls in the 1990s to 15 by 2017.” 9.11.18
Martin
WRONG
EU countries are busy erecting walls, fences and borders. The UK has had freedom of movement on the island of Ireland since 19223. Look up the CTA . It is entirely the EU that wishes to erect a border .
Fine, well maybe the French will not bother with theirs at Calais, nor all those expensive security staff any more either.
Happy?
“… and from that stem all the problems in Ireland … ”
Really, so you think that Brexit will be retroactively responsible for all the problems in Ireland, presumably right back to when there were no problems in Ireland.
Actually if the English had won the Battle of Hastings, so maintaining a proper degree of political separation of England from the continent, the kind of situation we hope to restore with Brexit, then the Normans would not have invaded Ireland in 1169.
But then I read that the original Anglo-Norman landings were at the request of one of the numerous kings in Ireland to help him regain his kingdom from another king, so it sounds as if the Irish themselves had already created some problems in Ireland even at that time.
The UK does not need a wall it has a moat! Tories could not and cannot control immigration shows it is deliberate against the policy it has and championed at elections three times. Dishonesty is the name of the Tory party game.
Walls and borders are good it keeps us safe; it kept us safe from Nazi Germany; it has kept tribes safe for hundreds of years.
As for JRs last ragraph, con woman has published three articles clearly showing Mayhab giving away our military to the EU even after we leave to side with the EU not USA.
JR, please explain her actions and that of your govt. why no investigation into her dishonest Kitkat policy, is it because the truth of her treacherous behaviour will turn people against your party? To keep her as an elected candidate will do huge harm o the Tory brand. She should be ousted along with the other 21 who sided with Corbyn. Do not forget that is exactly what Mayhab’s last act was to get her servitude plan through parliament!
Does the UK really have a moat? If so, brilliant, that solves the Irish problem. Could you point me to the moat between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland?
Democracy is our protection against communism and other totalitarian governments, yet Remainers wish to destroy it, or at least destroy any democratic result that doesn’t fit into their totalitarian views.
The Remainer MP’s could have removed the government from office but chose to control him instead with litigation as they are too scared of a GE. A GE which would return a government with democratic MP’s that keep their promises to the electorate. This Parliament stinks to high heaven. We NEED a GE to clear out the undemocratic liars and manipulators.
@ Shirley
Agreed.
Yes, and those same Remaniacs suggest their actions are supporting the cause of democracy. When in reality it is they that are seeking the utmost destruction of democracy.
You cant have a New World order unless you completely destruct the one you wish to replace.
Ian
We didn’t scruple to become allies with the worst, most powerful communist regime and a murderous leader like Stalin to defeat Hitler’s fascist Germany.
And we certainly didn’t manage to destroy it when the war was over. Just the opposite, Stalin’s hideous regime grabbed more territory than Hitler ever did and the countries living under it shed much blood to rid themselves of it.
Where were we upholding democracy then?
MH – ‘Where were we upholding democracy then?’
Britain was too weak to do anything about it, if of course it would want to.
They do it by calling us racists and stupid… or old.
All of it dehumanising us.
Indeed we do. We need a clear out of the swamp!
Shirley, I see that yesterday Comrade Corbyn said he would abide by and implement the result of a second referendum, that’s very generous and noble of him.
What a hypocrite, why not abide by the result of the first ?
He is running scared of the next GE, he knows what is going to happen.
Cameron stated he was going to lead the UK out of the EU if he did not achieve his reforms, one presumes the reforms he stated in his Bloomberg speech most of which were dropped before talks began! Knowing he had failed before talks began he let his charade continue and decided to waste millions of taxpayers’ money to advocate remain in stark contrast to what he told us he would do i.e. lead the UK to leave the EU! Just a small oversight or lie from a very educated PPE person.
Having failed to achieve any substantive reform in his sham talks, he decided in delusion that he reformed the EU, or lied, and the U.K. should remain! His bitter memories still do not accept the responsibilities of his failings and tries to smear and call other names instead of looking in the mirror and admit he is and was a failure.
I think intellectual property is rather over protected in the US, EU and UK systems. The justification for these protections are that it encourages innovation which it can sometimes do. On balance the over the top protections are now doing far more harm in adding additional barriers and costs to innovation than they are doing good. IP protections can be a huge creator of largely parasitic jobs in IP protection, registration and related litigation areas. Often also connected to artificial tax avoidance mechanisms due to excessively high tax rates and profit shifting. Release these people to get real and productive jobs. Do this with lower taxes, simpler taxes and less IP protections. Protections only where they really do encourage useful innovation rather then rent seeking or crony capitalism.
There is a good book covering this area though I do not agree with all of it:- The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality.
Ross Clark in the Telegraph today:- ‘Smart’ meters are dumb and cost the earth
Desperate to be seen to be acting on climate change, ministers didn’t think through the consequences
Another benefit of Brexit is we can ditch this smart meter insanity.
Do ministers ever think through the consequences of anything are they even capable of it? Nearly all have zero understanding of science, logic, maths and engineering. Nearly all MPs voted for the insane Climate Change Act after all and the appalling scientifically illiterate Theresa May committed us to net zero UK carbon emissions by 2050.
There is a lot to dislike about Smart Meters. My biggest objection to them is that the billions wasted on the programme could be better spent on things to tackle Climate Change.
“Do ministers ever think through the consequences of anything are they even capable of it?”
They tend to think only of the immediate or short term effects on the specific groups of people involved, instead of giving thoughts to the longer term effects on the wider population.
I heard that Smart Meter policy is costing each home somewhere in the order of between £500 to £750. It seems yet another brilliant intervention by our political classes which is costing us dear , to along with diesel cars…. and probably climate change…..and probably electric cars. I have yet to figure out how changing a meter effects the your usage of electricity, so my old meter is staying where it is.
LL
Do ministers ever think through consequences?
NO NO NO
The BBCNews Channel have placed on line the wake up call bought about by use of Sulpher Hexaflouride (SF6) used in the and by the electrical industry to prevent short circuits and accidents.
In 2017 this little known gas due to leakage and the like was the equivalent of an extra 1.3 million cars on the roads. It is 23,500 times more warming than CO2. The different forms of generated power entering the gid has to have far more intricate switching systems and circuit breakers which are known generally as Switch Gear.
All this information is on line with BBC news with an article by Matt McGrath 13/9/19 and on Not a Lot of People Know That web site dated the 14/9/19. There must be some truth in it as it originated from the BBC!!!!
What will the tree huggers and environmentalists make of this I ask myself?
Agreed, Lifelogic.
The government’s wish to have everyone fitted with smart meters is so they can individually control our use of energy through variable pricing – needed for intermittent and unreliable green energy sources – and when necessary, cut off supplies entirely.
Smart Meters are a UK policy introduced by a UK government under UK law. Precisely zero to do with Brexit.
They are a perfectly sensible idea but the roll out was botched by the Tory government – as you would expect.
Climate change deniers are 21st century flat-Earthers. There is zero doubt the climate is changing faster than it ever has. There is zero doubt mankind is responsible.
It really is the height of irresponsibility for old people, like you, to deliberately put your grandchildren’s generation in jeopardy. I hope your grandkids treat your views with the contempt they deserve.
You are wrong on smart meters.
Annex 1 to the EU’s Electricity Directive 2009/72/EC requires member states to roll out electricity smart meters to 80% of consumers by 2020
There was a previous EU directive in 2006 on energy use and energy efficiency which also laid the foundations for smart meter roll out in EU member nations.
Quick google search says “The foundations for rolling out smart meters in Europe were laid down in a 2006 EU directive on energy end-use efficiency and energy services. The directive required member states to ensure that consumers of energy and water are provided with individual meters and accurate billing, including time-of-use information.15 Jun 2016”
From europa eu Smart meter rollout
The EU aims to replace at least 80% of electricity meters with smart meters by 2020 wherever it is cost-effective to do so. This smart metering and smart grids rollout can reduce emissions in the EU by up to 9% and annual household energy consumption by similar amounts.
Andy
WRONG ,
From EU website
The EU aims to replace at least 80% of electricity meters with smart meters by 2020 wherever it is cost-effective to do so. To measure cost effectiveness, EU countries conducted cost-benefit analyses based on guidelines provided by the European Commission. A similar assessment was carried out on smart meters for gas.
A 2014 Commission report on the deployment of smart metering found:
close to 200 million smart meters for electricity and 45 million for gas will be rolled out in the EU by 2020. This represents a potential investment of €45 billion
by 2020, it is expected that almost 72% of European consumers will have a smart meter for electricity. About 40% will have one for gas
Its almost as if Andy hasn’t got a clue what he voted for
The Directive also says: “The Member States, or any competent authority they designate, shall ensure the interoperability of those metering systems to be implemented within their territories and shall have due regard to the use of appropriate standards and best practice and the importance of the development of the internal market in electricity.
The laissez-faire neoliberal Conservative government that leaves everything to “the market”, failed to implement the Directive. My smart meter is now a dumb meter on my recent change of supplier.
Smart Meter installation is an EU directive ”Member States are required to ensure the implementation of smart metering under EU energy market legislation in the Third Energy Package. This implementation may be subject to a long-term cost-benefit analysis (CBA). In cases where the CBA is positive, there is a roll-out target of 80% market penetration for electricity by 2020.” I would also like to know where the information is to qualify your statement ”There is zero doubt the climate is changing faster than it ever has. There is zero doubt mankind is responsible”
Amazes me how ill informed about the EU the remainers are.
Again and again they state things like this when a simple bit of research proves them totally wrong.
Then to add insult to injury they have the nerve to say leave voters didn’t know what they voted for.
Wrong again.
t the heart of the company I work at is IP, this self developed logic lies in custom chips (FPGAs) at the heart of our products.
Now our application area is smaller so the chance of theft is lower since it takes too much effort to copy the electronics. But if a competitor did this they could crush our company within a year.
We all need to reap the reward for our work, at its heart capitalism involves protection of private property. It is a open secret that even grey microchips roll out side doors in factories in China, the attitude appears to be non-Chinese IP is not protected, that is unsustainable.
I would suggest that the evidence for theft of intellectual property, particularly by China, proves that the protections are not in place. Intellectual Property rights are there to protect innovation, ideas, plans and so on from those who will not do the work but are happy to steal the ideas to profit from it. It is rife in the technology and IT world. If people’s ideas are not protected by law from theft then why would they bother inventing things and innovating if those things will then be stolen along with all the potential profits?
I thoroughly agree with the idea that our tax system needs complete reform. At 17000 pages and growing it is far too complex but it is there to generate income for the government and to help business and people grow and thrive, not to protect IP.
I agree with you about the overprotection of intellectual property.
The climate change denial stuff however does you no credit. Manmade climate change has been proved to be true multiple times, principally by measurements of carbon dioxide levels at the Mauna Loa observatory and drilling Antarctic ice cores. The only case made against it is a bunch of mumbo-jumbo cooked up by the Koch brothers and believed almost nowhere outside the U.S republican party. Climate change is a serious problem and it needs to be dealt with by governments.
And yes, I do understand science and logic (though I wouldn’t claim I’ll be solving the Reimann hypothesis any time soon),
Leaver – you have mentioned man made climate change and CO2 levels but you haven’t connected them. Can you cite any empirical evidence that there is a connection? I hope you can as I’ve always thought so.
I do not deny the climate changes, nor that mankind is a factor (among millions of others factors know and unknown) that affects the climate. But I do dispute the sensitivity of the world to CO2. We are not on our way to a new firery hell on earth. Anyway wind, solar and the likes make no significant difference to CO2 at all. Even if you are a “believer”.
I think you’ll find if Trump loses the election in 2020 suddenly all the left-wingers and Remainers will want to support the USA again no matter how many wars they start (trade or otherwise). It is just tribal with them.
He surely won’t lose. Did you see the dire choice of candidates on the Democrat side? Full of the politics of envy and identity politics and other economic lunacies.
You make a valid point that so far, Trump has been restrained in the use of force, and perhaps history will remember him well for that.
Strange that you make no mention of the worst offender, Israel.
Offenders of what?
Rubbish, the only walls the Israelis erect are to keep out those who would wish to destroy them. No nation in this World has more experience of the malicious thinking that has seen them imprisoned and slaughtered just for being Jewish.
Yes, it’s so difficult to comprehend why a tiny country would want to defend itself against constant physical assault by those who wish to wipe out its population on the grounds of religion, isn’t it?
Emotive judgemental words ‘worst offender’ gives your game away.
Or the most meretricious, Hadrian.
Not really. Israel is a topic that this site usually avoids.
Not strange at all , it is not the intended theme of the article , nor for that matter do the ” Peace Walls” in Belfast get a mention , I look forward to the day , that all such walls are tourist attractions like Hadrians , the Antonine Wall or the Limes Tripolitanus or the more recent walls around Conway or Caernarfon .
Security issues are as fraught now as in the past .
Oh, do you mean that Israel should make it easy for their openly declared mortal enemies to cross the border to kill them? You’ve been watching too much BBC anti-Israel propaganda.
Mark Carney (Osborne imported this dire PPE dope) is to stay on ever longer still it seems. Why? He is totally misguided, full of green crap, talks the country, Brexit and economy down endlessly, has allowed dysfunctional, uncompetitive UK banking to persist and has done huge economic damage.
Vastly overpaid too, far better people would do the job for 10% of his remuneration.
Good morning.
There have always been walls and other obstacles to demarcate boundaries and to keep others out. From simple wire fences to the Great Wall of China.
Today there are more boundaries being constructed, and not just the physical, as our kind host alludes to.
We therefore have to ask the question as to why. Why is it that the State feels the need to ‘protect’ (sic) its citizens and / or itself ? Some of it may be due to the threat of invasion, either by a foreign army or, those seeking a better life. The solution to those problems is better security, and the understanding that better social and economic conditions for those those in poorer countries.
Instead of aid it would be better to invest and trade with those poorer countries and recognise that those coming here for work are not refugees and should be sent back home or from the last country they came from.
We need to rewrite the rules on refugees and migrants and, enforce current laws and agreements. Failing that stronger measures need to be taken.
It is not wise to invest in areas where another country, especially one that is not a functioning democracy, can gain technical, economic and political advantage over us. We need to be less dependent on others.
Walls are a start – but they are not enough. The Home Secretary needs to hoist onboard that the legal framework governing wall-jumpers needs to be supportive of any physical measures put in place to prevent intrusions. At present, ours, like America’s, is a nonsense. Parliament, when it comes back from the Naughty Step, needs to toughen up. If it won’t, the Conservatives’ next general election manifesto needs to promise legal reform to stop wall-jumpers from ever contemplating coming here in the first place. The British public is sick and tired of one wall-jumping story after another.
John, the reason for which many clandestine migrants are not content to remain in France, but would rather come to the UK are many, but not primarily the ones that you cite, I think.
They are:
ID cards are necessary in France.
It is possible to work for cash in the UK, whereas in France this is more closely controlled.
These people seek to join their ethnic kin in the UK, e.g. from parts of the ex-British Empire, when there are no such communities for them in France, tending to be from the ex-French Empire instead.
France controls certain cultural practices such as FGM and forced marriages more effectively than does the UK, and does not permit the wearing of certain garments. Nor does the state there fund religious schools.
I wonder what you would say, if the French did not do all that they could to comply with the Le Touquet agreement to prevent these people from coming to the UK?
What do you think might happen to that, in the event of say, a dispute over fishing grounds?
Those that have not will always wish to have a slice of what others are perceived to have. If they wish to contribute they have credibility, if they wish to predate on the system they have none, we have enough home grown versions of the latter.
IP is a difficult one. Both the USA and Russia lived on the back of German technology taken at the end of WW2. Not to mention all that the UK handed the USA and Russia for free during WW2. Remember the USA insisted on payment for the assistance they offered. History to be remembered when we rush into any trade deals with the USA.
Inviting Chinese involvement into areas of national security, as did May, is crass in the extreme. Even to have them involved in power generation is questionable. The World is a big enough trading place to be able to afford to assuage any overtures from China if necessary. The dependency of having many eggs in the one basket makes one vulnerable.
Please read it as ‘Governments won’t pay for but the Chinese will remind me of?’
No doubt the EU will favour Chinese technology just to snub the USA and UK thus undermining NATO.
(Some? ed) of the top officials are communist sympathisers which is why they love the one size fits all nature of the EU.
We are well off out of it.
I have just read an article on B4B about how the WA gives up our defence and intelligence capability to the EU. That would mean losing 5 eyes and is utterly terrifying. No one pointed this out.
Fundamentally simple. Forget the personalities. The duplicity. The disruptions. The obstructions. The obfuscations. Focus on the principle. A democratic referendum was held with two options. The Leave option won with the largest vote in the history of the UK. Sooner or later the result will indeed be implemented, and the naysayers will be dispatched. A fudged Brino stitch-up will not do. It will not be accepted, and would lead only to further rancour. A clean break is essential. Our sovereignty demands nothing less.
The Anglo/French fence “The aim is to deter illegal migrants, drawn by the relative prosperity, the freedoms, jobs and benefits of living in an advanced western society.”
I’m not sure the French will like you saying that but there must be a reason why the boats are going *to* racist (allegedly) UK and not enlightened, easy going and sophisticated France.
A whole referendum result has been negated by smearing those who voted for it as racists. Without shred of evidence, without a single prosecution for it.
It is this single smear that I find so ultimately offensive and I will never yield on Brexit because of it. In this day and age it is worse than being called a paedophile.
By any measure the world is a better, safer place; health education, wealth, deaths natural disasters ( although you would never know it ).
All of which makes the surge of cultural conservatism of which Brexit is an unpleasant part mystifying.When I think of the future , it feels like the moment when you reach the top of Cader Idris and a new sweep of shore and mountains are revealed.
Why, then this cringing wish to huddle around the camp fire fearing of every shadow?
In the high Victorian period just as new world of trains factories and cities emerged , painters evoked pastor scenes, poets used antiquated language and architecture self consciously mimicked the medieval. Authors saw only the cruelty of the new age and Religion enjoyed a revival.
I wonder if we are going through something similar now, a cultural moment in which people cling to the familiar
The opposite is the case NM.
Remaining is the no change comfy option.
Leaving is the radical option.
Competing and involving ourselves with the rest of the world not just being inward looking.
Do you agree with Mr Verhofstadt that the day of the nation state is over and the world will be dominated by ’empires’, with the EU being one of them? Do you agree with Mr Juncker that the EU has no use for ‘part time’ members – eg those with opt outs from the euro? There is a logic in what these gents say, but it’s not really the kind of remain the remain campaign argued for in our referendum is it?
I noticed the two most passionate defences of the nation state and of Brexit came from the two youngest continental MEPs, an Italian and a Croatian. They are the future.
Lifelogic asks and answers the question ”do MPs ever think through the consequences”?
They don’t have to, as this unless bunch just wait to be told what to do by the EU.
Another item in the appalling May legacy is the indecision on Chinese equipment in our proposed 5G system. She could not visualise the threat so she left it for the EU to tell us what to do.
Boris needs to tell the Chinese ‘ no thank’ pdq and they won’t be surprised or any less friendly. They will put it down to a ”good try” and think of another way to try and hack into our security system
We do not need to wait around for the EU to weaken us still further or to insult us as they did yesterday in Luxemburg. We need to be free by 31st October without fail.
The Cyber threat is greater than perceived and is facilitated by Governments
It is said that bad governments fear their people so turn to spying on them. The contradiction there of course every time a government develops laws for them to gain access to private conversations they also open the door to foreign powers to gain the same information.
It is this fear of The People by Governments that makes the internet a dangerous place, for the people, their communities and the countries they belong to.
Rather than a government wanting more access they should be ensuring all access is secure for everyone equally. They (Governments) forget for every bit of personal detail they gather, that is also a personal bit of data the enemies of the State also acquire.
Previously walls were almost impenetrable stones, bricks, fences, ditches, moats etc. The EU ‘wall’ is the trading bloc, the imposed restrictive practices that binds the participants to ever increasing movement towards government of the many by the few.
In 2018, there were many UK press articles about ”big money” spending £millions to stop Brexit.
In 2019, it’s curious that there have been no follow up articles to report on how this ”big money” campaign is progressing.
Do you think there is a conspiracy of silence ?
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes story looks topical…………….
“Is there any other point to which you wish to draw my attention, Mr Holmes ?
To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time, Inspector Gregory.
The dog did nothing in the night-time, Mr Holmes
That, Inspector Gregory, was the curious incident.”
Polly
An old saying.
Strong high fences, make for good neighbours !
The fundamental principle of Communism is the destruction of the free individual and his subjugation to the all encompassing power of the Marxist state.
Thatcher understood this and tried to expose those who propagated such filth. Unfortunately, we now have a gutless, spineless Tory party who create laws that prevent the expose of extremism in all its forms
This is why Priti Patel would have made a great leader of this once great party of freedom. She is a defender of those values that protect our way of life and a free society. A true stalwart. And now were lumbered with a leader who I suspect is just another woke Cameron with frizzy blonde hairstyle
Throughout human history one truth has remained unchanged: walls dividing people always get broken down in the end.
From medieval fortresses to the Berlin Wall this has always happened and always will.
Trump’s wall will be no different. It will eventually be torn down.
As will the Tories Brexit Wall around England. It will soon come crashing down.
Vatican City’s walls have been there for over 500 years.
How would you control immigration?
Would you make any discrimination between legal and illegal immigration?
Even the EU has outer borders.
Andy:
And then, if you had your wish and our country was subsumed into your EU Empire (as your Mr Verhofstadt would have it), your children would be up for grabs by the EU army. Still, if you think that’s a small price to pay……
There is no Brexit wall around England. The only wall around England is an EU wall, and not before time it will come crashing down shortly.
The EU is a wall between us and the rest of the Anglosphere, it will be torn down.
I’m pretty sure I know which side of the US/China “Wall” the Hong Kong people would prefer to live. I used to live there before we handed the colony over – so I was used to being called “a running dog of the American Imperialists” (the Chinese communist shops had English loudspeakers set up to ‘educate’ their European customers). And Mr Trump for all his faults didn’t invade Tibet nor has he recently locked up over a million people in ‘re-education’ camps.
I also live in Germany before the Berlin wall came down (during the Soviet era). It therefore seems quite unreal to me that anyone would contemplate actually voting for Corbyn/McDonald who are essentially calling for the (some of the ed) same (economic but not civil liberty ed)policies as were enacted in Eastern Europe with such terrible economic consequences. Unfortunately, the young don’t know any better and will believe their Socialist propaganda – whereas I’ve seen the reality of Socialism for real.
And WE in the UK seem to have absolutely NO border wall. Anyone can arrive and stick their hands out. Get for absolutely NO contribution or input at all. Would anyone run a restaurant or shop on that basis? NO – because it would be madness. So why is our country being run the same way?
This is absolutely untrue. Everybody who comes into the country via ports or airports gets their passport checked. Hardly any arrive by other means.
Asylum seekers are entitled to next to nothing. And foreign migrants – as a whole – contribute more on average into the system than native born Britons. It is impossible to debate these issues sensibly when you keep spouting complete and utter falsehoods.
As you say, communism needs walls to keep people in whereas capitalism needs walls to keep them out. Has Jeremy Corbyn ever considered why this might be ?
I cannot understand why there is no consistently right-wing TV channel in the UK which relentlessly mocks socialism like Fox News. Heaven knows we need one.
I’ll second that. Trouble is the government itself and the overwheming majority of Tory MPs, forever appeasing the Left, is wholly against the idea that we should have a counter-balance to the left biased broadcast media. We do live in Left dominant political culture.
There is always a deal to be done without having to sign the WA, agriculture and farming is one such deal that benefits everyone without upsetting the SM and CU, Mr Trump is working on car tariffs with other tariffs.
I’m glad you nail the Merkel falsehood which pretends that defensive, democratic walls are the same as coercive, communist ones. We all know this. It is an obvious distinction; but such is the corruption and neo-Marxism of our current establishment – the world over – that it is rarely heard.
“…Which serves it in the office of a wall
Or as a moat defensive to a house”
That was when we could speak freely and think properly, freely, until Lawyers seized our tongues and our minds and, rewrote… our… books ….with gobbledygook
Regarding product source mixing, given the fact that the new imperialist Chinese have not been so friendly towards us nor to our many friends in the Orient, our best ally, the USA, must be the only obvious choice. We must buy vital components from ‘safe’ States only.
How could the previous two Conservative Prime Minister agree that Red China become involved in our new Nuclear Reactor for the new Hinckley Point Nuclear Power Station? It was a crazy decision to make. And how could Mrs May, against the recommendations and the warnings from the Americans, agree to induct Chinese made products into our new 5G communications system? Especially when Vodafone had discovered a built in back-door hack in the products they had purchased from Huawei, for their Italian telecoms system? Despite protestations from Huawei to the contrary ALL Chinese OEMs are answerable and subservient to the Government in China. It is the way communism works. Total control over everything. Yuk.
It now looks like any deal with the EU is off the table after a vote in the EU parliament today, I was only trying to help them out.
An iron certain now seen to be going up around the EU and i do not feel that i want to be on the inside of it.
Yes I watched the live EU Parliament this morning and what struck me was how delusional a lot of those MEP’s are. They seem to think that the British people want to remain in the EU and Boris is taking us out against our will, and it’s the remainer MP’s in the HoC that are trying to maintain democracy in the UK.
They are all away with the fairies.
They haven’t been helped to understand the true position by the fact that the wrong man is in the dock this week. If there must be a constitutional case involving Parliament – which is after all its own court – that man should be Bercow.
I wholeheartedly agree.
The highest court in the land, Parliament, could have removed John Bercow if there were a majority for that.
There never has been anything like one.
He is not meant to be impartial between the Government and Parliament. He is there to defend the latter against the first, amongst other things.
Off topic:
https://order-order.com/2019/09/18/sarah-wollastons-values-fibs/
“Sarah Wollaston’s Values Fib”
“Wollaston was originally selected as a Conservative Party candidate through an open primary in 2009. She sent a leaflet to every home telling voters she was “fiercely opposed” to EU integration in a leaflet that was enclosed with that postal ballot.
At the 2010 election she called for powers to be “repatriated“ from Europe and told voters to “beware the slide to federalism“ under the Liberal Democrats and their Europe policies.
In 2015 she promised that voters would get the ‘final say’ through ‘a straightforward in/out referendum’ on EU membership and in 2017 she promised to respect that result and not to ‘send us back into Europe’.”
Now she is a Liberal Democrat and she would not even bother with a second referendum, a so-called “People’s Vote”, before she revoked the Article 50 notice.
Which is why this Parliament is not a true representative of the British people.
Some walls cannot be seen but still exist.