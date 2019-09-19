The EU and empires

Mr Verhofstadt (EU Liberal) warns us that the world is coalescing into empires. He thinks the UK has to join the EU empire as a counter to the Russian, Indian, Chinese and US empires .
This is not a very liberal outlook. He does not specify why the USA or India is any kind of threat to us, nor why the EU will always get on fine with Russia or China. It leaves out of account the many smaller countries worldwide that do not belong to any of these blocs or major countries and seem to prosper. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore and many others seem to flourish outside the EU.
I also take issue with him over what is an empire. If empire is based on size and power, let us begin by comparing the UK with Russia. The UK’s economic size is about a third larger than Russia’s. If we look at naval power both countries have one aircraft carrier. Russia has 12 destroyers to the UK’s 6, but only 10 frigates to the UK’s 13. It is true Russia has many more submarines. The UK of course has her potential power greatly augmented by membership of NATO.
An empire is usually supposed to be a common government system with a single foreign policy and armed forces. It controls a wide range of different territories and former countries or governing units with varying degrees of devolved or delegated authority. There was the Roman empire covering much of southern and western Europe, the British empire with India at its heart, and the USSR empire stretching through much of eastern Europe and parts of Asia. The UK willingly renounced empire after the second world war, allowing the peaceful establishment of a number of independent nations. The USSR empire was troubled by internal revolts and too passed when the centre allowed free expression. The USA has always opposed the idea of conquest followed by occupation, though it has intervened militarily in support of regime change in various countries. India was created as a separate governing area from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on independence.
I find it worrying that a leading exponent of more European integration uses the word “Empire” to explain what they are trying to do. Most of us want no more empires. We believe in the free determination of peoples. Recent votes and campaigns tells us that if people want anything they want smaller governing units, as with the independence movement in Catalonia, the Brexit vote in the UK, the movements for separation in many parts of the world.
The point is that it is all about power. The EU is big and has lots of it. The UK was a big player in the EU, and was regarded as powerful accordingly. Now the UK has decided to scuttle away, and it is treated accordingly – humiliated in the last week alone by the PMs of Ireland and Luxembourg. Mrs Thatcher didn’t LIKE the EU, but my god she knew about power and so she signed up to the Single European Act. Brexiters, by contrast, want to run away, sticking their fingers in their ears and their heads in their sand
I don’t recognise the term ‘Brexiters’. Democrat is the term you’re looking for.
Democracy is a troublesome and inconvenient diversion for Europhile. All that nonsense about asking the peoples permission is just so annoying for Remain zealots
Burn democracy’s foundations at your peril. One day, you’ll wake up and find a politician in charge that will make your blood run cold
Oh no! Not Luxembourg and Ireland. Where will they get their EU wonga when we leave?
Call me Dave believes in the EU Empire. He wants it to stretch to the Eurals. No wonder Russia isn’t too keen on the idea.
What a load of drivel.
On the one hand, we’re told the EU is becoming an Empire (many of us, who have for years warned it was developing into a re-born Holy Roman Empire, would agree), and on the other we are told not to worry, it’s just an amazing and wonderful and successful trading bloc.
And correct me if I’m wrong, but I recall that Mrs T came to regret her pro-EEC actions.
Our treatment at the hands of Ireland and Luxembourg is, in the great scheme of things, small beer. It was useful as a reminder of the petty, rude nature of our ‘partners’. My guess is that no British PM will find himself/herself needing to visit Luxembourg for the next ten years. As for the size of the EU, I gather that the economic strength of the UK is equal to about 9 of the EU’s current 27 members. Reflect on that!
The UK was “a big player” in the EU ? A typing error there, you mean “a big payer”.
So according to your argument, might is right: tell that to the schoolyard bully!
It was a big mistake for Thatcher to sign the Single European Act. An even bigger one for Major to sign Maastricht and Blair Lisbon going back on his referendum promise for the constitution. Also for Cameron to break his cast iron guarantee. Leading to the current mess. With the many anti-democratic traitors undermining the Boris Johnson government at every step. Just leave, cooperation and trade yes, rule by no longer.
Yes, so big a player that Cameron got sent away with a flea in his ear when he begged for minor changes to what such a “big” player could do. The only thing we are big at is paying.
I think you actually mean “bit player”.
Had Margaret thatcher remained in office she would have vetoed the Maastricht treaty, and thereby the morphing of the EC as was into the EU. If the rest of the EC had then still wanted to create the euro and the further integration of the nice Lisbon and Amsterdam treaties they would have had to do it themselves outside the structure of the EC. And we wouldn’t be where we are today.
If it is all about power then its sensible for the UK to “scuttle” away from the eurocracy, as in it we had no power …we were one of 28 and even petty nations like luxembourg had more power than we did despite contributing a small fraction of the eu budget. The Luxembourg PM only succeeded in humiliating his own nation to the detriment of the eu and their image in the more mature respectful democracies of the world. Their actions and the patronizing and small minded support of the likes of Macron for their games establishes clearly why we need to move away to be among the grown ups of the world. These people were purporting to be our partners and friends when receiving our money, I for one don’t want anything to do with them any more. we have economically healthy and friendly nations out in the non eu world keen to work with us … and respectfully.
The EU do not want the UK to leave as it is highly likely the EU would fall over like a pack of cards. The UK has the power but unfortunatly it also has a ‘ruling class’ who thirst to be part of an anti-democratic governing world order. It also has a bunch of mindless ‘middle-class’ blueshirts in love with a Coca-Cola ad from the 1970s and a myriad of people ready to serve them a coffee in Pret.
Both these groups have been humiliating the UK for 3 years. Meanwhile, the pipsqueak and leprechaun acts are a warning to other countries of the effects of the EU ‘ Empire’- Greece and Italy offer further examples !!! Which is why sensible people back British Independence on 31 October 2019 – do or die.
Please list the things you imagine the UK did with this supposed “power” that can’t be done outside the EU.
Demanding the freedom to make our own laws, and reject laws made by other nations, isn’t “running away”.
The kind of failure to make a positive, fact-based case for EU membership demonstrated by you is the reason Leave won both the argument, and the referendum.
Fixed it for you.
Margaret Thatcher was overthrown because she was an obstacle to further EU integration. She would never have signed Maastricht.
The EU is about to lose a large part of its nuclear capability, special forces and its only 5 Eyes member.
The EU is about to lose one of its most profitable markets. It won’t be able to take our wealth or businesses if we tank… much of that will disappear in a puff of smoke because it has no real substance to it.
Xavier Bettel should have shown us more respect, not least because our country rescued his several times.
@ Tory in Cumbria – the Soviet Union was big and powerful so we should have joined that, should we?
Mrs Thatcher misjudged the EEC. She viewed it as a trading club, the single market. She thought the UK could shape the EEC as an Anglo Saxon trading club. Her misjudgement was that the bureaucracy within the EEC were working towards a federal EU.
On October 30, 1990, Mrs Thatcher told the Commons: “Yes the Commission does want to extend its powers. So of course we are differing. Yes it is a non-elected body and I do not want the Commission to increase its powers against this House. Of course the President of the Commission Mr Delors said at a press conference the other day he wanted the European Parliament to be the democratic body of the Community and he wanted the Commission to be the executive and the Council of Ministers to be the senate. No! No! No!”
Small is beautiful.
It adapts more easily to specific circumstances, it gives more power and freedom to individuals with greater opportunity to be involved in decision-making, it can be more dynamic and creative – Switzerland and Singapore are good examples of small economic powerhouses, both with higher living standards than here in the UK.
Too, it offers diversity. How sad it is that human populations are being forced culturally by globalists and big business into one amorphous mass. Life is much more interesting when the peoples and cultures of the world are different. Too, from a biological perspective, diversity of species is fundamental to survival, to evolution, to progress.
Small is great,provided you don’t have global/great power pretensions.That is the UK’s problem-it-or rather the ruling/political class-hasn’t gotten over the loss of empire and wants to be involved in other affairs of other countries.
I saw recently we are going to spend large sums(I think £100m over five years) on “supporting independent media in the Caucasus and Central Asia”-in plain English propaganda and subversion to try and disrupt the process of Russia and China-led Eurasian integration that is well underway.
It will be a waste of effort and money.Anyone think of a better use of £100m of taxpayers money?
I think you need to correct the typo in your 3rd sentence. It should read the UK is a big payer into the EU, …
When we start to flex our muscles then will we see where the power lies, it isn’t in Ireland or Luxembourg.
Boris is becoming increasingly popular with each attempt to humiliate him. The EU will never understand us.
The Single Europen Act was about market economics not political power.
Clearly Tory in Cumbria has never read the Bruges speech of Mrs Thatcher.
“We have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain only to see them re-imposed at a European level, with a European superstate exercising a new dominance from Brussels.” 1988
She believed in the ‘economic union’ not ‘political union’.
As we are now seeing from the process of negotiating a way out, our power in the EU is zero. A demostation of power would be just to Leave.
I would not confuse negotiating bravado with our future relationship with other European countries.
I am sure we will get on fine and there will be mutual respect once we have left the eu.
As you say, it is about power and, as such, it will be in all of our interests to get along post-Brexit.
“The point is that it is all about power. The EU is big and has lots of it. ”
It has regulatory power through the Single Market but no power at all geo-politically as evidenced by the Iran Nuclear Deal fiasco. Peugeot and Renault have just been told they will never be allowed to return to Iran. What is your powerful EU going to do aboout that. absolutely nothing.
A sprinkling of UK retread politicians within the EU hierarchy does not make the UK powerful although as you say it may make it “regarded as powerful”. Ireland has a number of high profile Eurocrats but its absolute powerlessness is currently being demonstrated in the Apple tax case which completely undermines the Irish tax policy up which its current prosperity is based.
The EU destroys nation state power and puts nothing in its place.
Get back to the scheming Rory
The UK was a big player in the EU ?? More like a big PAYER – Nothing more.
Mr Cameron told us on the wireless this morning that when he used our veto the EU ignored him and went ahead anyway. John Humphrys rushed past this point on to something else when one would have expected it to be the main revelation.
It is because we are still in the EU that we can be treated badly by Luxembourg, Ireland and Malta.
It is because we are still in the European Union that we cannot be treated badly by Russia, China, the US, and who knows, maybe by Argentina yet again one day?
Morning Tory, or is that Rory?
The world is much more stable with many independent sovereign nations, than with a few large power blocs. With many sovereign states local border disputes do not have to escalate into larger conflicts.
Also many sovereign states maintain cultural, social and economic diversity, rather than convergence to a grey goo. Nature shows over millennia than diversity is essential to survival. Homo has lost the benefits of genetic diversity because of the triumph of Homo Sapiens: maintenance of cultural diversity is essential to the survival of the species
The UK contributes three times as much to the EU as Belgium. No wonder this idiot finds the idea of the UK leaving the EU a major concern
Little Belgium provide around 4%. The UK around 12%. Which nations are going to step up and fill the 12% EU funding gap when we leave?
We are in an English speaking block. The EU is a long way from a common language.
Eric Blair also warned about the 3 world division overseen by controllers. Perhaps it is already true in one respect .It depends which country you are linking others to. For instance we could have a division which encapsulated English speaking Countries and this would include Australia . It would be where you drew boundaries . They don’t need to be triangulated to be a divide , but Orwellian as it is there does appear to be controllers ,,the trillionaires etc
The next Commissioner for Foreign Affairs apparently wants to suppress Catalonia and advance the claims of Scotland. And he has a fiery temper.
Good morning.
To be fair to, Guy I think he was struggling to find the right words so as not to give the game away. Of course he could have used the German word for empire, but I’d doubt that that would have gone down to well, even amongst the LibDems who seem only too happy to accept anything so long as it did not have the word British as a prefix.
We could, as I mentioned to another contributor here, mean Orwell’s 1984 versions of empire. The one between Oceania, Eurasia and East Asia. One imagines that the EU would be a good fit for Eurasia with the Americas’ as Oceania and East Asia as China ? We must also not forget the other warnings from the book about Big Brother and the rise of the State. We see this in the Remainer, ‘Double-Speak’. Their blind loyalty and faith that BB knows best, and so on.
The United Kingdom has always been throughout history a bastion of liberty and freedom. But over the last half century this has come under repeated attack. It is well past time that we began to reverse many of the laws that slowly chip away at such freedoms and the naked assault that is taking place in the courts on our democracy. If you call what we have a democracy ?
Time will tell.
Verhofstadt is wrong. Look at the evidence. More people are wanting independence. The UK from the EU, Scotland from the UK, Catalonia, etc. The UK gave freedom to it’s colonies. Forcing a nation to be ruled by an unwelcome supranational government can only lead to unrest. Local government makes politicians more accountable to the people. The EU is accountable to nobody.
Which form of ‘Empirical’ government would the EU prefer? One based on China, or one based on the USA. It seems unlikely, as EU Presidents are not appointed by the people as they are in the USA. The EU avoids democracy, rather than enhances it. When (if ever) will the EU allow the EU people to vote on the formation of an Empire, or any other major change to the continent?
Sir John,
Never mind strange Belgians with a yearning to regain the Congo…
Our worry is how to get the Brexit we voted for. As Mr. Farage has noted yesterday, we are going to get a representation of the May Treaty with Backstop tweaks; what are we going to do?
There needs to be wide publication of reasons, cast in straightforward terms, as to why the May Treaty is UNACCEPTABLE. You, and others, have already done the work, all that is needed is some good copywriter to distill this work down to 4 or 5 critical issues, that can be presented and repeated as often as possible in/on the MSM.
Second, when BJ realises HIS surrender treaty will not fly, he must go for a GE with an accommodation with the Brexit Party. This arrogant attitude to TBP must stop, and JRM has the nous to understand that and arrange a deal. The objective is more important than any party principle.
Reply I have often stated we need to take back control of our laws,money and borders and the WA does not do that
I see that EU empire-building is likely to include an accelerated accession by a number of Balkan states – including Albania. For the EU, principle will always trump rationality. When Albania joins we can expect organised crime and other problems to sky-rocket. Perhaps it’s a test-run for Turkey?
His speech was quite brilliant – and, if you listen to it all, he gets most of it spot on.
It is perfectly clear if you listen to the whole thing that he’s not using the word empire in the context you describe.
He has used the wrong word, it is a bit clumsy – as he’s talking about alliances and coalitions.
But then English is his fourth language and he still speaks it better than most Brexiteers that I come across.
If we were to align ourselves with any “empire” I’d choose the USA over the EU any day. I feel much more in tune with the americans that the europeans, perhaps because of language. Many dislike Mr Trump for reasons I understand although I don’t share them, but he won’t be president for ever and in any event I’d take him as my ally before Mr Junckers or Mr Verhofstadt.
Maybe it was a ‘second language’ problem?
“I find it worrying that a leading exponent of more European integration uses the word “Empire” to explain what they are trying to do.” – that did not stop him getting applause from our Liberal Democrats (so called) though.
Surely it is the tendency to empire that so self-undermines the E.U..
It is all about ‘World Government’. It is easier to merge large blocs than to co-opt individual nation states.
Question is John, are Empires a virtuous thing. Much as the UK has had one, I would maintain that in the present day they are an out of date concept. In ours there was undoubted exploitation, advantages and disadvantages to both sides. The UK Empire, in the final analysis, accepted the desire for self determination. This was facilitated, sometimes clumsily, but on the whole amicably, to morph into what we have today , a Commonwealth of nations running on varying democratic principals. A largely friendly club which with a bit of political vision could as I have often said be turned into the biggest free trade area in the World.
Mr Verhofstadt is way behind the game in effect trying to create another USSR. He would not agree, but in my analysis the blatant lack of democracy in the top down creation he believes in amounts to yet another USSR. It is never more obvious than in the arrogant way they strut about their fledgling empire, dictating without consultation or approval how its citizens and nations should behave. I sense it is doomed to failure before it gets off the ground.
The UK is a big player in the EU but they have decided to go on a path not of our choosing. Now they are beginning to understand what life will be like with out us. They don’t have the same connection that we do with the US and India and will be the poorer without it.
If Mr Verhofstadt reckons that the EU is becoming an empire he would be well advised to look at the history of the Russian empire and the contraction of Communism after the last war. Many of the countries that went against both movements are now members of the EU and some are not very happy with direction the EU is going He has spelt out yet another good reason for us to leave.
The EU is now getting rattled as it would appear that our negotiating team is beginning to regain high ground. They have used two small countries to throw spanners in the works and be rude, namely Ireland and Luxembourg. Now Finland is telling us there is a new time limit of September 30, no doubt an idea thought up by Macron.
They have been told that they will have our proposals by the 17th October and they will have to live with that.
There is a story that the EU has always wanted to replicate the Roman Empire ( or how they imagine it was.)
Interestingly many archeology progs bend over backwards to “prove” the mistaken idea that equal Roman citizenship was liberally bestowed on all comers and that Europe was joyfully multi culti.
Much guffawing and tin foil hattery.
BUT the EU seems to be very happy with dreams of Empire.
Hope that at long last people realise the dangers of being sooo bl**dy desperate to please the left. Maybe too late tho?
The situation now seems to be that a man, Mr. Johnson, thinks he can
outdo his female predecessor and sell a deal that she agreed and which
most MPs rejected when presented by her. Is that why we had a new prime
minister? Because turning the UK into a vassal state is an easier sell when
you hear it from a man rather than a woman?
John, true empires, like the British, French, Spanish, Belgian, Dutch and so on were all established by violence against the unwilling conquered.
The European Union is an association by consent by free, willing, sovereign nations. The sole fact that the UK is able to leave by peaceful means is proof enough of its not being an empire.
It is an entity unprecedented in world history, and so comparisons and predictions based on dissimilar arrangements are as pointless as they are abusive.
Reply I did not call it an empire, Mr Verhofstadt did
Yes John, English is not his first language, and if it were, then I don’t think that he would have used the word as he did.
I doubt very much that he attached the same meaning to it that you do, and your attempt to build a serious case against the whole European project, on that single misuse of a word by a lone MEP is distinctly unimpressive.
Reply I think it is revealing of a mindset and deserves a discussion. You sound very defensive about it.
NO we do not want to be part of a European Empire, political, economic and monetary.
Empires always fall, and do not always break up peacefully.
They invariably break up because of a dictatorial bureaucratic rule that is too oppressive.
The Soviet Bloc broke up, and now many of its ex members, the Visegrad Group are showing defiance to political diktats from Brussels.
How long can the EU survive with a tin pot dictator like Guy Verhofstadt thinking he can subdue the UK and turn it into a vassal state.
Have you noticed how much airtime is being given to the Gina Miller case compared to the virtual radio silence over the Robin Tilbrook case?
We’re being played and the MSM is in on the act.
His comment of not wanting the UK to be; ‘Singapore on the North Sea’. Was far more telling of the EU’s motives.
The EU will, of course, be a benevolent empire, created not by conquest but by litigation, by act and by treaty where the bureaucracy hold the reigns of power allegedly at the behest of national leaders but really by stealth, nepotism and cronyism. Can anyone name an EU president who achieved anything of note before they joined the EU? Would they have been able to achieve anything if they had to rely on elections to do so? It is so hypocritical of many on the left and within the LibDems to constantly excoriate and denounce the former British Empire whilst championing a replacement that ignores the lack of democracy at its heart.
You’ll be happy then for the Scots to be independent if they choose to split from the Union so that they can stay in the EU?
And I don’t mean happy as in allow, I mean genuinely happy about it?
Reply I believe in self determination which is why I warmly welcomed the Scottish referendum. If they had voted to leave I would have accepted their decision but I am pleased they decided to stay. There is n o need for a second ref anytime soon.
I would comment further on Russian naval power being split to protecting unconnected oceans. Worse still is the condition of some of the kit with the aircraft carrier being elderly and around half of its toilets not working due to heating failure. There is a good reason Russian fleets are accompanied by a tug.
Our navy is too small, but still a blue water navy.
But empire is not defined by force, our navy was mighty, but our army quite small during the British empire, the empire existed because it was profitable, its end was dictated by the events of 1776. We could have kept our empire longer in India, but at great cost in treasure and morals.
So I view those trying to setup a EU empire with pity, I do not see the great wealth that supports it, trying to impose it likely will cause war and severe loss of prosperity.
Russia does not need a blue water fleet-it’s land mass covers 11 time zones across the whole of northern Asia and a large part of Europe,providing operational reach(aircraft,missiles,drones,etc) over most of the supercontinent.It’s equipment design strategy is based on denial of access to it’s approaches.Aircraft carriers are now effectively obsolete.
Russia is financially stronger than the UK too-it does not operate a ponzi economy based on money printing,extend and pretend debt accumulation and asset bubbles-nor does it depend on the goodwill of financial markets as it has shown since 2014 -the UK would have collapsed long ago if the same pressure had been applied.
One ring to rule them all. The EU is headed towards Götterdämerung with internal contradictions. The USSR started out in 1917, but by 1991 it was gone. The EU is nearing that timescale while becoming increasingly divided on policy and with a currency system that is being stretched towards breaking point. We need to be out before it all falls apart.
The USSR was established in 1922.
Signing up to the single market was Mrs Thatchers big mistake, but John Major topped the lot with treasonous Maastricht Treaty. Mrs Thatcher might well have found out her mistake four years later the famous NO NO speech too late the gate was shut after the horse had bolted. No leavers are not running away we are facing a very sinister EU and we are having our turn at NO NO and we want our country back and recover all that was fought and died for in two world wars, and get rid of the EU for good leave the EU to get on and mind their own business and we mind ours. What a grand opportunity to walk away let’s not waste it. May the Verhofstadt dream perish!.
I note few empires collapse peacefully, to its credit both the USSR and British empire did so relatively peacefully. like Spain and Catalonia I don’t see much chance of an EU reliant on regions letting them go when it has control of information and security.
I think it’s true that people want smaller governing units.
However I am concerned this will lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom, as it seems Scotland and Northern Ireland are now likely to secede.
But, perhaps as Sir John points out, this is a good thing as it reflects the free determination of people. I honestly don’t know.
Reply Scotland has recently voted to stay in!
Sadly JR, this site has degenerated into a slagging match orchestrated by the “wrong” and “wrong-again” crowd, who have run out of cogent argument having exhausted their knowledge base. “Cut & Paste” is no social media substitute for actual knowledge of the subject.
Yesterday’s “smart meter” thread was a case in point. Just another opportunity to slag off the EU and remainers with a subject they obviously know none of the technical details of; which, uniquely to the UK, caused the lack of interoperability required by the Directive.
It is debatable if the British “Empire ” ever was an empire. Some historians regard it as a trading system…free trade, enforced by the Royal Navy.
The USA is certainly an empire despite pretending not to be.
The EU wants to be an Empire…a German one…but probably will break up before it can be.
Empires are unsustainable without imposed discipline and eventually fail for this key reason.
Picking fights with others to cover up their own inadequacies ends up with mutual destruction.
History is believing the past lessons….z
UK humiliated by the EU -Ireland and Luxembourg.
They are supposed to be ‘friends and partners’. Never been much sign of that in the last 40 years. Why would anyone want to belong to such a small minded institution that it cannot stand to let a member leave in case it is successful without their ministrations?
As I have said before, small men in big jobs (except Ireland and Luxembourg, who together amount to less than London where there is real financial power, not a skint organisation like the EU) so are those two are pipsqueaks.
Actually, less than half the size of London.
Empires are old hat, they always fail in the end, usually after the leaders get drunk on power !
We lost our empire due to getting the ungrateful Europeans out of the mess of the second world war, how soon they forget! Perhaps, in hindsight, we should have kept our nose out and left Hitler to it!
The most worrying thing was the red faced and furious assertion by Barnier – I think it was he and not Verhofstadt – that he would never allow a Singapore off the coast of EUrope. If we want to be a Singapore, or a New Zealand, or just the United Kingdom, it is entirely up to us and nothing to do with him. This was indeed Imperial aspiration.
TiC is entitled to his opinion in 1. above, however, I don’t see how the PM was humiliated.
I think these little Countries showed themselves for the power-seekers they are from their tiny bases trying to be big boss to the bigger more powerful UK and it’s just a Napolean complex. They like to attach themselves to authority figures in the EU, and try to manipulate themselves into positions of control. Boris is comfortable in his own skin and this is starting to freak people out and cause them to try to bring him down but they are reducing themselves.
Mogg wants Brexit supporters (30% at the last election) to return to the Conservative fold (9% at the last election and fifth). Well perhaps some may but not if Boris comes back with some duff deal as seems quite likely and not if any of the 21+ Conservative Traitors are allowed back in so as to undermine the next government. Some accommodation is needed with the Brexit Party it is in both parties interests. There is a natural advantage in some seats for one or the other.
Well done Boris in Luxembourg. At least they did not try to imprison him there as the Conservative Traitors (and enemies of the people) seem to be doing in the UK.
The issue is that the EU wants to see continued expansion of its “four freedoms” empire to include Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia Moldova, Serbia and the Ukraine.
Followed by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Armenia, Georgia, Libya, Syria, Azerbaijan, Israel, Tunisia, Belarus, Jordan, Morocco all of whom receive money we send to the EU for its “European Neighbourhood Policy” (ENP) to help with their preparation for EU membership.
Not forgetting the 7 “stan” countries Mr. Cameron wanted to join in his “Atlantic to the Urals” speech in Kazakhstan in July 2013 and his promise that the UK will do everything it can to help Turkey to “pave the road from Ankara to Brussels” in July 2010.
The Roman empire covered rather more than”southern and western Europe”-Anatolia,the near east,the Balkans and North Africa were also part of it-and,for a rather longer period than the western provinces that fell to the “barbarians”.These provinces were also generally wealthier and more sophisticated culturally.And the capital of the whole Empire was moved east to Constantinople long before the west disappeared.
The following table of the world’s largest city (by population) from the peak of the Roman Empire to 1900 illustrates just how brief has been the western ascendancy(source:Spectator Index).
300 Rome
400 Rome
500 Constantinople
600 Constantinople
700 Chang’an
800 Chang’an
900 Baghdad
1000 Baghdad
1100 Baghdad
1200 Hangzhou
1300 Hangzhou
1400 Beijing
1500 Beijing
1600 Beijing
1700 Beijing
1800 Beijing
1900 London
Beijing’s long ascendancy resulted from the unification of China by two alien ruling peoples-the Mongols and the Manchu.
For anyone interested in the mindset behind Asian/Eurasian empires-very different from that of western empires-I can thoroughly recommend “The Formless Empire-A short History of Diplomacy and Warfare in Central Asia” by Christopher Mott(2015).It will save you having to read the histories of the Russian,Byzantine,Mongol,Ottoman,Persian and Chinese empires(that’s a lot of reading!)-and might be quite useful given where power is moving.