Parliament cannot govern

Our constitutional settlement combines the executive with the legislature. Government Ministers have to be Members of Parliament or peers in the Lords. The government executive puts proposals for laws, budgets and treaties to Parliament, and needs to secure a majority for each measure.
The role of Her Majesty’s Opposition in Parliament is to expose government proposals to criticism, seeking to amend and improve them or seeking to vote them down if they are thought to be unacceptable. A wise Opposition also puts forward a constructive alternative, to appear as a government in waiting, a group of politicians capable of governing after an election.
Oppositions usually accept the government’s right to govern, and its right to secure its major Manifesto proposals approved by the electorate in the last election. Her Majesty’s loyal Opposition does not usually do deals with opponents of our nation, does not undermine the government in an international organisation and does not bad mouth the UK when representing us abroad.
It is particularly important that governments have the power to negotiate treaties and international agreements. It is not something Parliament can do. There are too many different views. Foreign countries would be reluctant to accept an envoy from Parliament other than the government, concerned about the extent to which they could claim to speak for the UK.
It is always the case that Parliament has the ultimate power to vote down a Treaty or international agreement it dislikes. This does not usually arise because the government normally has a majority it can rely on, or has taken sufficient soundings to know it speaks for a majority.
It is particularly important when negotiating with the EU that Parliament does not undermine the government’s negotiation. Ruling out leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement does undermine the government position, and is particularly bizarre given Parliament’s justified dislike of the Withdrawal Agreement as drafted.
When opposition forces in Parliament say they do not trust the government to conduct the negotiation they do our country harm. Parliament has the power to remove the government if it really does lack confidence in it to negotiate well. It is a clear case of put up or shut up – either sack the government or allow it to conduct the negotiation as it wishes, with Parliament judging the results.
That’s pretty rich coming from an ERG member who has sabotaged any attempt at negotiation by rejecting all form of withdrawal agreement.
The pot calling the kettle
The Withdrawal Agreement was rejected by MPs on all sides of the House.
Three times by big majorities.
Sir John has never sabotaged anything. He is a gentleman who plays by the rules and is arguing for others to do the same.
Bercow and the Parliamentary Junta he has enabled, have sabotaged our direct democracy and our parliamentary democracy. Now they are attacking our historic constitution.
Tabulazero, you seem not to have noticed that the Parliament that reject May’s WA was and still is majority Remainer MPs. You also fail to notice that Boris and ERG leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and other ERG members were in the minority voting for her WA.
This all assumes that we live in a proper functioning democracy with a proper functioning parliament and government. But as events have so kindly proved, we do not !
Currently we cannot negotiate our own treaties as parliament has ceded that competence to the EU. Parliament has never, not once, rejected an EU treaty. Even the referendum is due to be overturned by parliament. We will be made to vote again as the background noise over a second referendum and the Withdrawal Agreement (deal) is slowly being turned up. PM Alexander Johnson will comeback at the last minute from Brussels clutching a piece of paper declaring; “BREXIT in our time !” and victory. He will offer the Opposition a referendum on the WA or Remain as the two choices we have. You can see it !
When this stitch-up happens and we are made to vote again, I shall not vote. Why would I want to void my own decision, a decision I might add I have not changed and has yet to be implemented. The WA is not Leaving the EU.
I agree with everything you say. Parliament is deliberately acting in a very undemocratic way, by seizing control but keeping the government in place and not allowing a GE. The people voted to Leave, and Parliament does not have a mandate to govern, or to delay and stymie Brexit.
Democracy must prevail, else we are being governed by a political junta.
There is no mandate for no deal .Leave politicians said the pr0cess would be quick and easy because we held most of the cards. There is no support for any real life outcome in the Commons. The government has no position to undermine
Its policy is planned failure, a forced election where it hopes to use its ally Corbyn to gain a majority and no deal , to extinguish the Brexit Party and keep their money and power.
That is all any of them care about , the system is rotten the maggots rule it .
Newmania
How many times do you need to be told the same verifiable fact
Article 50 was triggered in an overwhelming vote by parliament . There is NO PROVISION to must have a deal , it says you leave at the end of the period.
You clearly dont know what you voted for
In “normal” times trust and confidence covers covers a whole range of the aspects of our lives- and is underpinned by law. These are not normal times, and many of our politicians are taking a “no holes barred” approach to achieving what feel (often individually) is right.
We have trusted in a referendum result but our confidence in our politicians to deliver is lost- and probably for a generation. We are preparing for an awful WA with the back removed and being stuck in every other sense within the United States of Europe
The majority of MPs favour Brussels and until we can make them redundant with a n election nothing will change.
“Her Majesty’s loyal Opposition does not usually do deals with opponents of our nation, does not undermine the government in an international organisation and does not bad mouth the UK when representing us abroad.”
It was said on TV yesterday Ms Flint MP (Labour) and Mr Kinnock MP (Labour)held parallel talks with Mr Barnier for one, when our negotiators were there speaking with the EU.
This is about as unacceptable as it gets.
Should our negotiators go and negotiate with the AfD and Le Pen’s outfit? After all, they highly likely to control the EU soon.
You describe a parliamentary system of government with which few of us would disagree. Parliament works under the principles you outline if its inhabitants follow the generally accepted norms. Our MP’s appear not to wish to be restrained by such norms. The willingness. from Prime Ministers on down to ordinary MP’s, to perpetrate blatant deceptions has left us bewildered. Second, the general competence and character of many MP’s appear to be so deficient that the normal function of the HoC must be in question. Put simply, to the wider public, you (Sir John and a few exceptions) are a rabble not to be trusted and are not fit for purpose.
Is it any wonder our PM’s and ministers are treated like foolish children and disrespected in foreign capitals, when they see how poorly behaved you are?
The incompetence of first Mr Cameron, and then Mrs May in their attempts to negotiate with the EU showed that our recent national leaders lacked any real world experience.
Let us hope the Noble Lords agree with you and the majority who voted to leave and now the many more who want it just got over with.
Worryingly I have no confidence in the outcome. They will all belong to the same ‘clubs’ that the rest of the anti democratic elite belong to.
‘Who will rid us of these turbulent people’?
The Marxist leader of Marxist Labour is an avowed Eurosceptic and yet is campaigning to keep the UK inside the EU
The non-Tory that leads the Tory party is a Europhile and voted for May’s WA.
And the leader of the LDs wants to abolish and decimate the votes of 17.50m British people who voted to Leave
We are represented by con-artists, rogues and liars who’d you step over in the street and then rush home to jump in the shower to cleanse yourself
We will be betrayed both at home and abroad.
This would only make sense if the UK threatening to leave the EU without a deal was a useful bargaining chip. It isn’t. It’s the equivalent of saying “give us what we want or we’ll blow our own foot off”. Threatening to self-harm impresses no one, it just draws attention to how neurotic you are. You no-dealers make the UK look like a laughing stock internationally
The EU leaders have said they do not want a no deal either.
Did you not hear their speeches Les?
Len Grinds
You might you know actually want to keep up with the news. saves you looking like a fool. Go and read what Junker had to say yesterday, then go and read what Mrs Merkel had to say, then go and read what the German Chamber of Commerce had to say, then get back to us and tell us how threatening no deal didn’t work
This is satire, right? You think we should trust the government to negotiate? A government led by Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings? You want us to trust these people? You are really a funny man
Garland
Well it seems to be working
We are in a bit of a power vacuum and Parliament has made its grab. Looks like the judiciary, in the form of the absurd Supreme Court, also hopes for a slice.
They all think they have the government prisoner, the fools. They are government’s prisoner. So long as ND is on the table government is safe in office, if not comfortable in power. No doubt Boris, storm-crow that he is, can live with that.
But in the unique example of the current time, Parliament did not have the power to stop the government forcing a no-deal Brexit other than via the new Act you dislike. So even though Parliament had clearly expressed its wish to avoid no-deal, even a vote of no confidence and / or use of the FTPA to force a general election might not have stopped the government from doing something Parliament was expressly against. What else could parliament have done?
Seems like it is time for a written constitution, with clear rules.
Afraid we do not have enough Honourable members any more to run any other type of system.
Jeremy Corbyn’s promise to negotiate a good leave deal, then put the deal or Remain to people in a second referendum is utterly strange. EU negotiators will understand that ‘no deal’ will not be offered, and therefore will be under no pressure to negotiate in good faith. A consequence could therefore be continuing negotiations with no end date – what an awful prospect, but no doubt one that many Remainers would relish.
This continuing disbarring of ‘no deal’ is becoming wearisome and stupid in the extreme.
Sir John, of all the criticism that can be directed towards Ex-PM Cameron, there can be none so deserving as the opprobrium he (and clegg) get fro that disaster that is commonly known as the “Fixed Term Parliaments Act”.
The Government’s right to govern is not unconditional. It must be law-abiding, constitutional, and reasonable, according to convention.
It is not only the job of opposition MPs to oppose governments which do not demonstrably conform to the above requirements, but also the duty of all MPs.
It is heartening to see that a good number on the Government side have had the decency and integrity to do that.
Good morning Sir John
Thank you for the insight as to what should be considered government in properly instituted democracy
Recent events have shown the House of Commons is in contempt of its own position.
This parliament is giving the impression that it is the Speaker that is the head of government and is the instigator of laws and rules. But, remains un-accountable to any one. This is helped by those that are clearly taking instruction from the EU i.e. agents of the EU. The contradiction here is even EU law is clear that once article 50 is underway the EU will not interfere with the process of the departing Country. Another one of their rules/laws they have chosen to break.
Yet another illustration how it is Parliament that is fighting the will of its people.
Those organising the opposition in Parliament don’t want to leave the EU at all. They should just go ahead and revoke A50. Then have an election and see what the voters think.
If Parl has a problem with the way it operates then it is for Parl to change itself and rectify what is needed. If the Supreme court rule against the gov, they will have opened a door that will be forever regretted. For instance, the speaker could be challenged over the surrender bill. It did not have a money resolution or Queens’s consent.
Sir John:
What you say is pretty obvious and I’m pretty sure that any opposition MP would normally agree with one eye on what would happen once they get into power.
We aren’t in normal times, however, and we must now wait until next week to see whether the judicial system is going to drag itself into disreputable fit it’s own “fifteen minutes” of Brexit fame.
Next stop: back at court for the Benn Bill: which should also never have happened.
Perhaps we should scrap Parliament/Government and reduce the number of MPs to, say, a hundred.
To accept the Withdrawal Agreement itself, of course, demeans our nation
on the international stage. If Mr. Johnson succeeds where Mrs. May failed, it
means that Britain will have met her Waterloo on the playing fields of Eton.
How many people in life follow the correct route ? We have been inured to unreasonable actions.
Our rogue parliament want power and control, but not the responsibility.
That is the only reason I can see for not having a ‘vote of no confidence’, refusing an election and trying to force the government to hand a letter, which they have written, to give to a foreign power. A letter which allows the foreign power to decide and dictate the terms and costs of what it wants.
The time will come when they will pay for their treachery.
More reasons we should be gone from Politico this morning
“MEET THE EU’S FIRST PUBLIC PROSECUTOR: Romanian candidate Laura Codruța Kövesi is set to become the first-ever chief of what’s to become the next step in deeper EU integration. In a change of position, EU ambassadors voted on Thursday to back Kövesi — a win for Parliament, in particular the EPP and Renew Europe groups, which have strongly backed Kövesi.”
I ask myself why a ‘simple trading bloc’ needs a Public Prosecutor.
I also ask myself why a ‘simple trading bloc’ needs five Presidents, a Foreign Minister, a Parliament and a National Anthem.
But answers come there none.
This line of argument assumes a government has a working majority which the current one does not. Even if there were a GE tomorrow with the Conservatives in favour of EU exit, wouldn’t many voters say, to coin one of your favourite phrases ‘we don’t believe you’ in terms of really getting us out of the EU, and would stay at home resulting in a hung parliament or Remain coalition.
The EU works in secret hollowing out the constitution of countries which it does not like. Sgnr Berlusconi, Alex Tsipras, Yanis Varoufakis all testify to this.
Now us.
The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2019, commonly referred to as the Cooper–Letwin Bill, is an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom that makes provisions for extensions to the period defined under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union related to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.
It seeks an extension to the period in which the United Kingdom is to continue to negotiate the terms of its withdrawal from the European Union (“Brexit”) under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union.
The instant the extension was granted its Terms and Conditions negated the purpose of the Act to continue negotiating the Withdrawal Agreement.
This extension excludes any re-opening of the Withdrawal Agreement. Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act by the United Kingdom should be compatible with the letter and the spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement, and must not hamper its implementation. Such an extension cannot be used to start negotiations on the future relationship.
Parliament has failed to abide by the condition that it uses the time to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement as written.
Michel Barnier has reaffirmed on 18th September 2019 that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened. The UK and EU “should not pretend to be negotiating” a Brexit deal if there are no new proposals on the table, the EU’s chief negotiator has said. He cast doubt on a UK proposal to give Northern Ireland a future veto over EU rules, saying all parts of the UK would have to sign up to the terms of exit.
The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019, commonly known as the Benn Bill or Benn Act, with the Kinnock amendment, is an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom which requires the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the Brexit withdrawal date. Prior to the bill, this was 31 October 2019—should he not be able to agree a withdrawal by 19 October 2019
This request if granted will have the same restrictions placed upon it, therefore it has no purpose.
The Commons and the Lords did not act in good faith in passing these two Bills. Parliament brought no fresh proposals forward on solving the backstop and shown no intention of ratifying the WA, set in the T & C’s of the extension.
The proposers of the Bills aim was and is to delay leaving the EU by default as Article 50 has expired. They want to kick the can down the road
The Prime Minister cannot be held in contempt for not making a request which has no purpose under the T & C’s.
In enacting
Forgive the frivolity, but perhaps the EU Withdrawal Act 2019 should be termed the Bill&Benn Act – I would welcome suggestions for the casting of Little Weed.
Or perhaps reference to The Woodentops is more appropriate?
‘….our constitutional system is based on parliamentary government, not government by Parliament'(Bill Cash/letter to DT yesterday).
As I have said before, our system is one of Queen in Parliament, not Parliament in Queen. The Commons and Lords validate laws, budgets and treaties drawn up and negotiated by ministers and their civil servants. They do not have the knowledge, experience or wherewithal to govern the country; this not their legal or legitimate responsibility. It therefore follows that the Benn bill is fundamentally unconstitutional and ultra vires.
How can the judiciary be truly independent when senior members are in the HoL?
You’re right about that Sir John, and it’s not only the opposition that have been betraying us, some Tory’s have also been tripping over to Brussels to conspire with the other side, no doubt encouraging them to be intransigent in order to undermine negotiations.
Too many MPs will go to any lengths to overturn the result of the 2016 EU referendum. Membership of the EU and being subservient to it is like a form of religion to many of them. In the process they have undermined not just our democracy but are also in the process of dismantling our constitution. In this task they have been shamefully aided and abetted, and at times led, by the Speaker of the House of Commons.
Sir John,
I think the reason for the undisguised contempt on so many levels for our country, it’s constitution, laws, culture and so much more by these ‘Remainers ‘ is because as far as they are concerned the UK will imminently become part of the Western region of the EU empire and therefore all of the above will cease to have any meaning. As with so many things EU I suspect that the ‘inconvenient’ truths about a country able to govern itself will be written out of the history books and the children will be taught a very distorted history.
My children are already experiencing this; in their school history books the Second World War is referred to as the ‘Second European War’, not as genuine history tells us that there was a European theater of war. The other theaters of the war are literally single sides of a page. There is so much else that I could add to this brainwashing of small minds into the ‘European way’. Suffice to say that we parents spend a lot of our time correcting the children’s teachings, luckily we have a decent collection of history books and are able to show our children evidence that what they are being taught is incorrect.
Interesting times to say the least!
But it was May’s government that keep the door open to ‘remain in the EU’ and indirectly supported the opposition’s role against leave. And with a small majority in the house, this situation of appeasement has continued. Even now the current PM is weak only producing the TM deal without backstop with no majority….the remain door is still open and the opposition parties know it
Dear Sir John Redwood,
SIR, it would appear that Lady Hale of Richmond, the President of the Supreme Court is the most powerful woman in the land. She is the ultimate backstop and if she (and her fellow lordships) rule that Boris Johnson lied to the Queen, that Parliament was Prorogued unlawfully and that the Speaker John Bercow should have the power to re-open Parliament that will leave Boris Johnson’s negotiating strategy in tatters!
If ever there was a case for moving over to the US system with a written and legally codified Constitution – spelling out firm legal boundaries of who can do what – and of what they cannot do the time is now. Like in the USA, the time has come for our eleven Supreme Court judges to be elected. If Judges have more power than the Prime Minister and the Government – and they are not elected by the general public that is not a proper democracy!
Could you not persuade Boris Johnson to ask the Queen – through her Privy Council – to threaten the Supreme Court judges with “The Sack”? That is should they rule in ways that a) Undermine the governments negotiating position and b) Lead to the frustration of government in carrying out the wishes of the Voters as clearly expressed in that 2016 Referendum?
If Supreme Court Judges are not the Ultimate Power in Britain it is time to do something – and fast to put the said- Judges in their place!
Ian Pennell
The government wants to leave with no deal. No one voted for that in 2016
Reply 17.4m voted Leave whilst being told that meant leaving the Customs Union and single market as well as the wider EU. We certainly did not vote for a deal to keep us in!
Who would write this constitution? The sort of people who gave us the FTPA and the sort people who tell us what a brilliant argument Lord Pannick and Mr O’Neill have made.
It is not our unwritten constitution which is at fault. It is a thing of beauty and simplicity, tested by time. What we are suffering from is a surfeit of untrained minds let loose on it.
And yet many members of our government, allegedly acting on their own, MP’s of the opposition and ex members of government have done exactly this in negotiations with the EU. Is there a solution to prevent this as I have not seen a single motion in Parliament or public argument against this. Many, many people have commented on it, suggesting it is stymying the government in their attempts to get a good deal, effectively stabbing the government in the back by providing alternative options in the event our government is removed or replaced and actually advising the EU on how to progress the negotiations to achieve a specific outcome. Is there a recourse to prevent or apply some sort of sanction against those? Every single one will say they were acting as private individuls with the interest of the nation at their heart. What do you propose?
I find it nauseating that some MPs are saying the PM is “unaccountable” while at the same time denying a general election.
Parliament has effectively written it’s own death warrant in ordinary citizens eyes as elected on Brexit 83% of MPs, talking about it for 3+ years and then failing to deliver.
Ordinary folk want to simply leave and regard Parliament as too clever for its own good.
Trust in politics is now rock bottom and everyone wants it sorted and quickly too!
Anyone who gets in the way now will be toast at the next General election.
Not very clever if 500 of them voted to leave with or without a withdrawal agreement, set it in law, and now mislead us on the point.
It is to be expected that opposition MPs and parties will do all they can to bad-mouth and bring down the government of the day, even a government that is intent on delivering the tested and agreed will of the people. It is quite grotesque when members of the governing party, from within the party, turn on their own elected ministers. If they are so strongly of the opinion that the government should disregard the will of the people they should present their views directly to the people who voted them into office, who then have the opportunity to help them change their minds or be deselected. Ex Tory big-wigs (or should that be big mouths) should definitely shut up.
Parliament does not accept the right of government to govern, even when the rules of the referendum stated that government would implement the result of said referendum. Nor do Parliament accept that they were elected on Labour and Conservative manifestos that also declared that they would carry out the wishes of the electorate and leave the EU. None of the above was qualified by degrees of leaving or remaining, that all came when many in Parliament discovered that they did not wish to leave. How we might leave or the degree to which we might leave was purely an invention by those who did not wish us to leave. It was an excuse to explain their duplicity. The supreme court action is their dying gasp of duplicity.
The attitude of Parliament and the connivance of some of them with the EU is directly responsible for all the difficulties that Boris has experienced in extracting us. These individuals are undoubtedly traitors to the interests of the UK and to democracy itself. They must not be surprised when they find themselves excluded from mainstream politics at the next GE. Draining the swamp was never a more appropriate term for what needs to happen.
Off topic but some news items re Iran in the past few days which may interest those who think our foreign policy should be hitched to the US.
Forbes :”China’s giant $400bn Iran investment snubs Trump.”
Brookings Institute:”Trump engaged in a stupid,unnecessary,dangerous bluff and Iran has called him on it.”
From the Russian media:”Iran to join Eurasian Economic Union next month.””Russia and Iran switching to SWIFT-free banking transfers next week.”
No wonder Trump has been so vague and evasive on Iran this week.History may record that this was the month when US power effectively collapsed.
You forgot to point out that the Iranians attacked when Bolton retired.
Far from it, Mitchel.
Much as I detested the Labour governments of Blair and Broon, I had to accept that they were the elected government with a manifesto and had the right to govern accordingly. In EU treaty negotiations I thought their actions were wrong and against our national interest, but they were the government of the day.
We have a situation where the opposition is not opposing at all, it merely a party of protest with no ideas or direction for the future. The electorate are not stupid and can see what’s going on. Corbyn knows we know and that’s why he won’t go for a GE as all the polls suggest a disaster for Labour.
As part of my job I negotiate contracts and anyone knows the art of negotiation does not include putting your strategy out in public or giving away your ‘best hand’ before negotiation starts. But again the opposition see this as an opportunity to weaken our position and May fell into this trap…or maybe she was willing to fall ?
The government should keep quiet on any potential deal and ignore the Corbynista’s efforts to derail negotiations. Even Junker is now saying a deal is possible before 31st. Progress indeed.
Alas – you do not negotiate anything like Brexit.
If you negotiating and those negotiations do not go well you simply walk away and the status quo resumes.
Not so with Brexit. The status quo does not resume. You walk away and straight off a cliff.
I have never minded Brexiteers hurting themselves. You voted for it – it’s your problem if it harms you. Trouble is it harms the rest of us too.
Corbyn isn’t deciding when we have an election. He is as much a prisoner of the Parliamentary Junta as the PM is.
Somewhat alarming that Mr Juncker thinks a “deal” can be done by 31 October. If Boris (after all his Theresa style promises and assurances) implements a Brino Westminster fudge the disappointment and anger that ensues will be devastating to the Conservative Party
If Boris and Cummings do not realise this, James1, then they are both utter fools.
The backbenchers won’t sack the government, because they know that in the subsequent election, we will elect a government that will actually remove us from the EU.
The pro-EU backbenchers are working to deny what they know to be the will of the people.
Not according the pollsters. You might get a government which revokes Brexit entirely.
But the Remainers have an over-riding objective which is to prevent Brexit. They can’t do that if they allow Boris to negotiate an alternative deal or take us out without one if the EU refuses to negotiate.
And they believe they won’t be able to do it if they hold a Vote of No Confidence and a General Election because they strongly suspect (correctly in my view) that Boris would win a majority – and a landslide if he had the good sense to agree a non-aggression pact with Nigel.
So they are aiming to continue with a stalemate; force yet another extension; pursue their Constitution-wrecking shenanigans in Parliament and Lawfare out of it and hope that the British people eventually give up and accept that we “can’t” leave.
What this whole debacle has demonstrated is that OUR Parliament is no longer fit for purpose and our Constitution and governmental institutions need complete reform; starting with the role of the Speaker.
I’m a remainer and I don’t want to prevent Brexit.
I want no deal Brexit to happen. I want it to go (predictably wrong). I want to laugh at you all and then undo it.
And then I want to wipe out the hard right and lock up the perpetrators of a crime against our country.
Agreed, Donna.
The FTPA should be scrapped next time there’s a majority.
I hope that the current impasse is part of the Johnson/Cummings strategy to show the country just how poorly that legislation works in practice.
Given that they could have contested the Squeaker’s ruling on Queen’s Consent at any time up to Royal Assent, which they could also have refused… surely there has to be a cunning plan.
I don’t want to speculate as to what it might be, since the loonies in the HoC will no doubt try to legislate against it, but I would have preferred to see a government refuse Consent/Assent to show that the opposition cannot pass legislation without becoming the executive. That is not their role, nor should it ever be so.