What should a young person do with an inheritance or lottery win?

Let us now turn to wealth held by a few younger people. Let’s consider the limited number of cases of someone who comes into a substantial sum by inheritance, or gift from a rich relative, or from a lottery win or some such. I am not going to consider in this article the profits of successful entrepreneurship by the young person.
Let’s say they receive £500,000. Let’s suppose they have no professional qualifications but did get a first degree in humanities or were educated to A level and now have an office job. Should they
Buy a good quality home with all the money?
Buy a home with part of the money and do something else with the rest?
Should they invest some or all of the cash in developing their own business?
Should they invest the money in shares and build a portfolio? Should they put some of the money into a pension fund?
Should they spend some of the money on training/education?
Tax may play a role in the decision. Putting as much money as possible into an ISA for share investing would provide freedom from income tax and CGT on the investment. Putting money into a pension fund also offers full tax shelter, but it locks the money up for years and a future government might change the rules against you before you can reclaim the cash. Investing in your own business can get you entrepreneurs relief from CGT. Buying a home exposes you to Stamp Duty but frees you from CGT.
The way to increase the young person’s financial position the most would probably be to invest in a successful business for themselves. Given the risks what do you think would be the best course of action? How big a distortion is tax? What kind of a society do we want to be – more lawyers, more landlords or more entrepreneurs? Part of the purpose of these articles is as background to the budget, which presents a good opportunity to change the UK tax system in ways which reward effort, enterprise and saving, and drive faster growth as a result.
Good morning
Difficult one as it all depends on the individual. But buying a modest home would be a good start. They could always, through hard work and sound investment buy a better one later in life.
Punitive tax laws make it difficult to invest. Why take the risk when government demands from you the majority of the rewards ? Where is the incentive ?
Governments and politicians want to be seen as caring when in fact we need them to be effective with only a light touch on regulation.
Less is more.
Indeed we need far less tax, simpler taxes, far fewer regulations, far less government, competitive banking, cheap on demand energy, far fewer worthless degrees and less student debt, less crony capitalism, more individual freedom and choice, fracking and much relaxed planning and employment laws.
But we seem always to get the opposite even from the so called Conservatives.
@Lifelogic,
Too much deregulation and we will end up with corruption and oligarchs (or something on the road to).
Regulation / commercial law can be a pain but it’s necessary in a sophisticated, modern economy, especially if we want to create an economy that is based on high tech / digital (goods and services) leading to higher productivity, higher quality exports (from one UK region to another and abroad), and patriotism in British Business and confidence in the British economy – long-term.
Eventually leading to lower taxes! (But taxes can ultimately only be radically lowered by restoring a sense of British Work Ethic – the kind of work ethic that inspired the Quakers to be so successful in business in every sense).
They should move to new Zealand or Canada, and not look back
Monaco (or perhaps Sark) if they have only £500k.
Why not to one of the many civilised, cultured, interesting, historic countries on the Continent, within easy reach of the many others?
My thought exactly. With a left wing Conservative government and a Marxist waiting to take over, anywhere besides the UK looks attractive.
Foreigners can no longer buy houses in New Zealand
The UK has the best city in the world (London), beautiful countryside (i.e. Cornwall, great arts, football and, above all, cheerful, good-humoured people, and much, much more.
Why would anyone want to go to New Zealand or Canada? Come on ..
Sure there are many battles to be fought to forge our country what it can be (every generation and individual has to play their part – it doesn’t just happen by its own) – but I encourage people to stay behind and fight those battles – let the sparks fly!
Suggest that the conservatives do a deal with the Brexit party.
Not easy to decide as the government keep moving the goal posts on taxation of property, pensions funds, investments and the like. We might even have Corbyn taking taxes even higher than the current highest taxes for 40 years that Osborne and Hammond gave us.
My investments over about 40 years have tended to return over 10% even after inflation and taxes (using sensible tax planning and now living outside the UK). In a tax free environment £500k at 10% for 40 years would give about £ 22 million if taxed at 45% each year it would only grow to about £4 million under 1/5. Then in the UK you might have IHT and Corbyn to worry about. So tax is very, very important move to a low tax country or use EIS, pension tax breaks and similar if you must stay in the UK. On an average income (as a humanities graduate) you might earn only about £800k after tax and NI over a lifetime of work. So £500k is a very significant boost to this. Use it well.
Do not buy a property to let out in the UK (or mainly UK investments) until it is very clear that Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP is not going to get anywhere near to power (Tax to death Hammond was quite bad enough) This despite May and the 21+ “Conservative” Traitors best efforts to bringing a Corbyn Government about.
Buy a house he/she can live in while building another one or two in the garden perhaps if the numbers work perhaps (once the dire Corbyn risk has gone). Do so in an area on the up (perhaps due to transport improvements or other local factors) so property demand is likely to exceeds supply in that area by the time it is finished. Find good and honest planning/property development advisors.
Great to see the dire lefty and….. Justin Trudeau hoisted by his own absurd petard! What a lot of absurd drivel on the BBC about it.
If unattached perhaps they could use some of the money to move in the right circles where one can meet/marry someone richer and or brighter than he/she is perhaps? Preferably someone with a numerate non humanities degree or inclination unless they are very rich!
100,000 children leaving school without basic qualifications it seems. We have a dire state near monopoly in education as well as in health care. Freedom and choice for all please. Perhaps even learning on how to do this and present yourself to best advantage in these circles.
Yes Mc Donnall want to destroy Eton and all private education which would cost the government a fortune.
They must come to some accommodation and must never take the 21 traitors back in.
No, no, there’s no elephant in the room this Autumnal morning…
I suspect the supreme court will come to the wrong (get Boris) decision. Judges are a subset of lawyers who are nearly all pro remain (almost as much pro remain as the appalling BBC). Judges also tend to have a taste for power and think they know best, despite their rather limited experience of real life.
I very much hope I am wrong, we do not want even more enemies of the people. It would be a huge mistake by them and profoundly damaging to the UK and UK democracy.
Do not be naive enough to think that government acts in good faith either for the individual or the country, they do not. Would you trust your future to the bunch of chancers who currently occupy Parliament, absolutely not.
The half million you cite is not a game changer, so a decent home is a good bet, but remember you also need to be able to financially run it. If single, moving out might be a sensible option to anywhere where your enterprise and work ethic is not going to be predated upon. My estimate is that you need a minimum of at least ten million to break out so do not get carried away at a tenth of this.
Any tax paid to Labour’s client state simply strengthens Labour’s grip over our lives. Take transaction decisions that minimise or eliminate tax payments to a political state that works against your interests
The more tax you pay the stronger Labour becomes even when they’re in opposition
Therefore use the money to guarantee self-reliance and separation from Labour’s client state and their ability influence your life
Get out of the UK and Europe asap.
They should do what they feel comfortable doing, its their money, so their choice.
I doubt the tax regime can be materially influential in this circumstance as too much depends upon the individual’s attitudes and ambitions.
Better fostering entrepreneurship requires cultural change.
If they value their freedom – they should emigrate.
Their are many places outside the clutches of the Evil Empire that value democracy and the rule of law.
The distortion in Tax, inhibits growth in the UK.
In terms of an enterprising business pro-rata small business subsidies larger entities due to unfair and unreasonable tax bias.
Just as with Government the establishment fights to keep what could be the opposition out.
I would advise if they won the lottery, to leave the country and head to one that is not in the EU and make a life there.
Depending on the size of the inheritance, if modest, I would advise they get a transferable skill i.e. engineering or nursing etc and apply for emigration into a country outside the EU.
Emigrate.
Failing that retrain as a plumber, declare as little as possible for tax, buy a nice house and invest any left over in the stock market on a nice spread of ‘safe’ bets.
If they are a socialist or greenist they should give all the money to the state.
A gift of 10 percent to a carefully-chosen charity would be a good start.
Take varied advice on investing in the future value of articles like old cars, postage stamps, art, rare earth metal then create a portfolio mix of say 4 to be considered for sale and reinvest at say 5 to 10 year intervals.
Simple tell the truth it is long overdue.
A) taxes do not fund government spending
B) they take spending power away and control inflation
C) Move skills and real resources the stuff we can run out of to areas of the economy where they are needed
D) stop concentrations of wealth that then try to corrupt democracy.
The first rule of brexit tell the truth or be left with a poisoned chalice.
Derek – Bringing immigration down to the tens of thousands (we don’t care who they are as long as they assimilate, we are not racists) would have stopped Brexit. Bringing immigration down to the tens of thousands is a compromise that could reunite our country still – but Remain don’t want compromise.
The *truth* about Brexit is that we were never meant to have voted for it.
We voted for it because they “rubbed our noses in it.” And because we voted for it all we’re going to get is our noses rubbed in it.
Rub rub rub !
So here comes Corbyn.
I might even vote for him. It’s done me no good being a good, working class Tory voting boy.
Abolishing private schools might send a message. Redistributing wealth (and importing poverty to) areas like Beaconsfield and Lewes might send a message too.
You’re about to find out what a country is like when all those clever students get to vote for everything and the ‘thick’ working class give up on it altogether.
I think the focus should be more on clever government investment in the high tech industry than tax – to help British entrepreneurs and British companies go global in this industry and related industries.
Increase in high tech industry – goods and services – means feal increase in productivity and higher quality exports and more sense of patriotism in our British companies and confidence in our economy – long-term.
For the next five years, invest in managed funds that earn income in foreign currencies. Nobody knows where Sterling FX will go post-Brexit.
What is ‘sensible’ for one kind of personality is entirely wrong for another. To set up your own business requires quite a high tolerance of risk, for instance. Investing in something that is absolutely rock-solid safe and ethical….as a lucky survivor of the Equitable Life fiasco, I would ask what is ‘safe’?
It depends on the person’s parents. If coming from a rich background they would inevitably get the money into an off-shore tax haven. Panama seems a nice safe place to hide money.
When you say that this is a “limited number of cases”, you’re not wrong! The number of young people with this amount of wealth is astronomically small.
Your hypothetical scenarios about millionaire pensioners and people in their 20’s with 500k are all well and good, but I would be much more interested in reading your thoughts about the financial situation of average people.
imho we need to reduce the amount of artificial jobs and have an environment that encourages DOING and CREATIVE work.
Lawyers, bankers, accountants, civil servants, regulators etc etc spend too much time shuffling papers in order to comply with our heavy statute book.
Too many companies and shareholders are watching the latest regulations, budget or Fed press release rather than concentrating on improving their own product or service.
We need to reduce and simplify regulations, freeing up more people to do things that will benefit our economy and society.
I hope the next budget will send us into this direction.
If that were an inheritance based on the single NRB the govt would take £70,000 to pay off some of the interest on the money it borrowed to fund overseas aid donations.
Assuming that the person used the remainder to buy a property the govt would then take another £11,000 from them.
Buy a property
Any money left its now pointless investing in pensions etc as we can no longer trust the government not to arbitrarily change the rules
You can’t answer the questions directly without knowing the young persons academic, technical or physical skill set, their likes and dislikes, whether they are a hard worker and like to be busy or lazy and wants to do as little as possible with their life like the off-grid man and his partner in the new Stacey Dooley program.
Homes, where I’m from, aren’t the investment vehicle they are to Southerners, however, being able to live mortgage and rent-free gives a person freedoms but Council tax needs to be considered because if you live in a high-cost property (band G around £300,000 and above) in Labour local council area your home rates will be high. Tax changes should be fair though “If you’re married and jointly buying a property, then you both need to be eligible first-time buyers to get First-Time Buyers Stamp Duty relief”. The first time buyer should get stamp duty relief on their share of the home, they can if they buy a shared home!
If I was young with 500K I’d get some smart tax lawyer to hide it away offshore where Johnny Government of any description cannot get their hands on it.
The PC liberal media has made being wealthy (earned or inherited) a criminal offence. Therefore anyone who keeps their assets away from the government or incoming government who may have more draconian plans, should be applauded.
Get a good financial adviser. Invest in two or three houses, one to live in and two to rent out being careful to buy houses that need doing up and having them done to improve value. Then set up a business employing people and selling stuff, make the money work for you and others.
Houses to let has largely been killed by excessive and irrational taxation from Hammon. Taxes on profits you have not even made. Then there is the threat from Corbyn that he will steal it off you.
Do the yacht master courses, find a partner, buy a 40footer and sail the world.
Iain Gill: “They should move to new Zealand or Canada, and not look back”
Canada is a ‘no no’, Justin Trudeau once wore ‘black face’! Oh! the ignominy.
Dependent upon location, £500K might not buy a “Dream” property. Even if it does can the buyer fund the regular associated costs that go with it? Council Tax, Water, Heating and Lighting and Electrical power, for example. As for a tax free ISA, unless you have most all of that to invest, due to the tax free allowance on investments up to £1000 per annum for those with less than £1000000, they are no longer a consideration. Unless their standard interest rate return of just 1% can better those taxable on offer elsewhere. Unlikely at present.
The ultra low interest rates have caused many problems for investors, pensioners and Pension Funds alike.
I would suggest to a young person winning such a life changing sum that they open 6 accounts in 6 different Banks/Building societies and put less than £85K in each in of their best deposit accounts available so that their money is protected in the event of a bank collapse and just sit on it. While it is safe they can consider all the other options over time and not do something in haste.
No one knows what is around the corner but it seems to be a considered opinion that a financial crash is imminent and the last thing such a winner needs is for his/her cash to crash, along with it.
Should read “less than £100,000 (@1% )” not £1M.