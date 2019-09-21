Good stewards of the planet

We share our lease on the planet with the rest of mankind during our lives. We should all want to pass it on in better environmental shape when we die. Each one of us can play our part and help use the planet’s natural gifts in a sustainable and good neighbourly way.
Some constituents want to know what I am doing , so let me remind my readers.
I support planting many more trees. I have planted new trees in my constituency in public areas . I support the government’s initiative to have more national forest, and local Council initiatives to have more trees and shrubs as a counter weight to more development.
I support local planning policies that protect more of our countryside, and wish to see slower rates of development in the next Plan.
I have cut food miles when buying from local shops. I now buy all my temperate foods from local or British sources to cut down lorry, ferry and airfreight transport.
When in London I now walk or use the tube for practically all journeys.
I usually take my holidays in the UK to avoid jet travel.
I avoid all single use plastic bags.
I use the Wokingham Council recycling facilities. I encourage better control of waste to prevent litter.
I have improved the thermal insulation, heating and heating controls at my home to cut energy use and improve thermal efficiency.
The government states its wish to be the greenest government ever. It should want to do more to extend out forests and areas of natural beauty, to protect our coast and fishing grounds, to control waste and to promote clean water and air. It should also do more to save energy, improve thermal efficiency and raise environmental standards throughout the public sector.
All sensible stuff and saves money too. Wear a jumper and thermals and turn the stat down a bit helps you slim too. Though my wife and daughters tend to complain! Less meat is not a bad idea either and eat things in season but from a market not a super market.
But buying a new electric car is far less green that continuing to run a small old one. Yet the government has perverse incentives to do the former. Why. Taxis are less efficient than private cars (they need a driver and often are empty) so why do they get special lanes? Buses too can often be far less efficient than cars especially full cars. Cutting subsidies for wind and PV would be a good green policy too. They make little sense.
Walking, fuelled as it is by food, is not actually that energy efficient (unless you live off just porridge perhaps). Statistically far more dangerous than a car too (about 12 times more I think (last time I looked) though it depends on where you are (city or rural). Nor are buses often they have low average occupancy (single figures usually overall) need drivers and staff and take far longer routes than a door to door car. Plus they keep stopping and starting every few hundred yards blocking the roads for others.
Heat only the rooms you actually need to use regularly, as a child we rarely had more than the kitchen and living room heated, bedrooms were never heated. I often remember the odd frozen glass of water next to my bed in the morning. One got dressed rather quickly as I recall.
Ditto, ice inside bedroom window.
Why is it that price rises as a result of climate measures is seen as inevitable but good but possible price rises as a result of regaining our sovereignty must be avoided?
The double standards of the centre and far left know no bounds
Yesterday it was announced that hundreds more windmills are to be built
. What a waste of money. Standby for more power cuts.
Indeed over their life time (offshore ones) perhaps generate about as much electricity as the energy needed to build, install, connect and maintain them and the energy needed for their replacements. The energy they produce is not ‘on demand’ and so is worth far less and requires expensive back up. A virtue-signalling subsidised scam against the tax and bill payer.
So Corbyn’s plans to steal 10% of shares from UK-based companies would see British pension funds lose £31bn, according to new research. Then we have his plans to fully end Non Dom status already (very damagingly) attacked by the economic illiterates Brown, Osborne and Hammond. Plus Corbyn (and Gove) want to destroy private schools and have a four day week. Then the want to steal properties off people too and destroy their value.
Corbyn and Mc Donnall really do know all the things they need to do to destroy the economy and kill the tax base in double quick time. Let us hope they can be kept away from any positions of power at all costs.
Curtailing the human population in the UK, and the world in general, would tackle the problem at source, or is cheap labour and lots of consumers more important?
“Curtailing the human population in the UK, and the world in general, would tackle the problem at source”
Absolutely, simply put more people = more waste.
Yesterdays snowflake training day will achieve nothing either.
Growth by market expansion is a central policy of governments and business alike.
More people is deemed to be better as they are all contributing
I’m guessing that none of the World leaders will be arguing against population growth at the UN this week.
Good morning.
I am glad our kind host and many others are doing all they can to help save their ‘local’ , and I do mean ‘local’ environment. But ‘local’ to whom ? Certainly not China, or even South East Asia, who produce most of the pollutants and plastic waste in the world.
We have a very romanticised view of the Earth. We have been made to believe that the Earth was like it is today, always. Well it wasn’t ! The Earth’s climate, even its tilt axis has changed. the animal and plant species has evolved and been made extinct. The Earth has shown, throughout history, that it can be violent and unforgiving to all, including man. We cling to this tiny rock in space, spinning helplessly around and insignificant star in one of a billion galaxies. And that star once it has consumed all its fuel will, should we still be here, kill us !
When it comes to the environment it is good to give and try to preserve. But a little bit of perspective in the grand scheme of things need to be taken into consideration. We are not as important as we like to make ourselves think and planet, to quote someone in politics, doesn’t give a, “Flying Flamingo !”
‘…. So long, so long, so long…… and thanks for all the fish….’
With thanks to Douglas Adams.
All very worthy but hardly going to offset the damage caused by coal fired power stations across the continents, habitat destruction, what about the desolation caused by palm oil etc, wood chippings shipped vast differences to fuel our power stations?
How is our vast overseas aid budget being used to make a real difference where it matters, South America/Africa?
“How is our vast overseas aid budget being used to make a real difference where it matters, South America/Africa?”
It would appear, none to the ‘little people’, but their ‘leaders’ have done very nicely from it thank you and so have the businesses who sell private jets, yachts and limousines.
The way to make a real difference to these countries is to vastly reduce or remove the tariffs on the goods they sell, thus allowing them to trade themselves out of poverty, because if the goods were cheaper to buy, they would sell more. Simple supply and demand economics. Unfortunately the UK still belongs to a protectionist block who doesn’t appear to like that idea.
You miss the point completely but then the Tories have been doing this for years. This isn’t about the environment. This is about politics. It is all about politics
The poisonous left have hijacked this issue to promote their cause and see it as a conduit for the indoctrination of young people. Malignant Labour especially have embraced this issue to stoke contrived resentment and anger allowing them to manipulate and control the emotions of young people. The left have infected the education system and are also using this issue to promote their cause
As an aside. Governments, the State and the public sector are the main culprits of waste and destruction of the earth’s natural resources. The private sector cannot afford waste as this affects their profit margins. With the State, they have no incentive to cut down on waste. Indeed waste is encouraged in the State sector. They’ve been living beyond their means and will continue to do for eternity
I know one thing. Left wing extremists couldn’t care less about the environment but see it as an issue to indoctrinate as many young minds as possible.
The Tories need only explain to the public that Labour and the left care not one jot about the earth, they care only for the political opportunity it affords them to emotionally and psychologically control as many young people as possible
Are the Tories simply naive?
Spot on. It’s all so blindingly obvious. If the Environment and Climate Change warriors were serious they’d be demonstrating in Beijing or Mumbai but no it has a political purpose to garner young lefty votes here in UK
Politics indeed but also money- diverting billions of our taxes into other people’s hands. All lubricated by paid ‘consultants’ many whom are politicians or Lords and paid ‘lobbyists’. They declare their interests and fees, but then try to screw the tax payer and reward they paymasters anyway.
I saw that snowflake training day was in full flow yesterday, these kids really haven’t a clue what’s going on apart from one or two, all they found was a day off school which I would have welcomed back in my early days, this climate change rubbish as replaced global warming which was also a load of hog wash, these kids have been brainwashed by the leftists alarmist rants into thinking the world is going to end in 10 years, was watching the co leader of the flip flop wearing tree hugging cave dweller Bartley spewing is bile yesterday they really are a bunch of losers , what do they think the country would be like if we go back to the dark ages with no modern day tools to hand and the Everest mountain high of horse manure and rivers of horse pee all over spreading desease , in the early days of all this rubbish David Bellamy said all that was needed was to replace all lights bulbs with low energy efficiency ones, which these alarmist didn’t want to hear because there funding would disappear so Mr Bellamy was silenced
Yesterdays ridiculous protest was nothing short of a day of indoctrination, these youngsters will be in tears when they are told the can no longer have their mountains of multi coloured plastic toys or mobile phones etc.
They have obviously not given a thought to where the materials for their placards come from or even the amount of energy that had to be generated to produce them, maybe they should have stayed in school as their education is lacking in these matters.
Why do governments allow planes to fly with loads of vacant seats or allow people to fly first class (circa doubling emissions) or private jets (far worse still). Or fly food around when we could eat more seasonal fare. If the EU or UK governments really believed these climate alarmist and CO2 devil gas exaggerations they surely would not do so. Why are people allowed to burn wood (millions of tons chopped down, imported and burned at Drax) or to have bonfire nights and garden fires (rather than having to bury it and/or use all wood for construction etc.)
The answer is simple either these politicians do not believe it at all or do not give a damn. Or they are just stupid and scientifically illiterate and/or they are virtue signalling liars and hypocrites. What other possible explanations?
@ Lifelogic “What other possible explanations?
Sacrifice is for the many – (“only the little people pay taxes” – Leona Helmsley) – encapsulated by the well-worn phrase “Do as I say, not as I do”.
Either you believe if getting rid of “red tape” or you don’t.
There’s the rub.
Reasonable steps to conserve the environment are not beyond those of us whose parents grew up in poverty and had to survive wartime capacities.Our early years had recycling through glass bottles,less food was prepacked and items were manufactured to last.
So let governments take sensible steps by all means, but while children March, fast food delivery firms abound on tv and eco-celebrities jet around the world.
This doublethink nonsense needs to stop: let people give me three ways that they have materially changed their life or they can take their preaching elsewhere.
Glass is heavy needing more fuel and trucks to transport.
I applaud your work on tree planting and similar. That’s far more vital than the hysteria over climate.
It is frightening that despite 31,487 qualified scientists stating there is no evidence linking CO2 with warming (ref htts://petitionproject.com), hysteria akin to a cargo cult has arisen around a sincere but scientifically illiterate schoolgirl, abetted by the BBC. The government’s preposterous zero carbon policy looks set to shut down most of what remains of our industry.
As a strong believer in sovereignty, I also see potential minefields in Brexit destabilising the Union (which is also very important to our country). A clear, strong plan is needed here. And also with a global political plan for dealing with global security issues that affect Europe as a whole. Let’s not forget, one reason the EU was set up was in response to WW2 that killed hundreds of thousands of our men and women and caused much devastation to our cities and economy. Also, we need a plan to have the best commercial and cultural relations with Europe after Oct 31.
Lastly, we don’t just want to survive all these minefields, we should aim to flourish as a nation – economically, culturally, with happy families and people in general. This is a big, big ask but I believe definitely possible but only through, ultimately, the power and grace of a Higher Being – The traditional Christian God of this nation and others. May God protect and bless our country.
Nobody would disagree with any of the measures taken by JR.
However, they are only necessary because of what govts have done.
Who secretly decided upon mass immigration?
Who chopped down trees and laid waste meadows to build houses?
Who built motorways?
Who decided that “ relocation” of jobs was necessary? And why?
Who handed local commerce over to supermarkets allowing small, single paper bag shops to be put out of business?
Oh and what about the tiny fact that ALL goods are swathed in masses of plastic?
Or are some plastics above reproach?
And who implemented the regulations from Brussels that also undermined them?
Oh and by the way at this very moment a neighbour’s motorbike is standing totally unattended in the road, engine running, pumping out goodness knows what.
Virtue signalling by govt will need a police force to support it! Especially when the uk govt starts to sort out the pollution created by the rest of the world.
Let’s also worry about noise pollution…that makes people ill too.
Oh…our recycling bins were all removed.
Our one remaining local tip has been “ reorganised” to the point where it is unusable and anyway you have to take your rubbish by car ( I guess you could walk with a handcart) along overcrowded roads ( which were not overcrowded until the past 5 years or so…all the building…all the new houses…all the three car families!).
So we have to do our recycling in PLASTIC BAGS and big PLASTIC wheelie bins.
The only saving the planet needs is from politicians.
Excellent but the major step still to be taken is to make Government promote the utter nonsense of wanting to cur CO2 – the life giving gas,
This message appears to be arguing that CO2 doesn’t need to be curbed.
Maybe you should tell that to anyone who lives in a storm-prone or low-lying area. I’m sure they would be delighted to hear how more storms and being flooded will improve their lives.
But good to know that you will be alright.
An impressive list, Sir John -and its one that will probably put to shame the efforts of those playing truant yesterday.
Over the last two million years there have been eight major period when the global climate alternated between glacial and interglacial periods.Thats what the earth does.Man cannot control this.
Er … we’re doing a pretty good job of affecting the climate at the moment.
Giving up is not an option. It’s simply a question of global co-operation, which is happening, albeit not as quickly as we would all like.
Man can not control this – well not yet anyway.
Piers Corbyn, unlike his brother, is worth listening to – Talkradio, James Whale , last evening. Like many of us he thinks man made climate change is rubbish and without any scientific evidence. Yes we are are polluting the planet and could make it uninhabitable for the excess population we have created and the developed lifestyle but the weather is determined by the solar system.
The difference is that man is controlling this one – and the change is fast and more extreme than ever before.
There is now no debate about the science on climate change. It exists. It is real. This time it is caused by mankind.
You can be part of the problem or part of the solution. At the moment you’ve picked the wrong side.
You also need to tackle the things which are actively wasting resources, e.g.
-People travelling on congested roads and waiting in queues because we have too many people per sq foot.
-Poor quality houses and buildings being thrown up, which won’t stand the test of time. The spin-offs are also wrecked local roads from vehicles delivering materials to site and even more congestion from occupiers of new houses.
–
Too many people want too many things.
As the population of the planet increases and becomes wealthier, the planet deteriorates.
Heating, airconditioning, fans, manufacturing. These are all effected by volume and wealth of people.
Climate change activists must convince us to go without but also convince the third world that they can not have our standard of living, either by coming to us without being invited or in their own countries.
How did this mass hysteria and idea that a 1 degree C rise will lead to an uninhabitable Earth.
The Extinction Rebellion extremists will be parading around with sandwich boards proclaiming ‘The End is Nigh’. Just like Religious Fanatics.
Perhaps they should be looking for another Planet to escape to. One where the climate is not naturally variable.
When I was a boy milk was delivered by the milkman who arrived by pony and trap. My mother or myself would go out to have a pint or two scooped from the urns and poured into the jugs we took out for the purpose.
The eco-fanatics arguments will have us go back to that if their logic trail is followed and they should not be encouraged by virtue signallers.
I joined a local Climate Change meeting yesterday, and was very impressed with the speeches made by young and old alike. We have been very slow to take on board the messages which have been around for many years but a lot of people at the grassroots level are now doing so. However, governments are always slow to change policies so, for instance, single use plastic bags are still offered in local shops and often bought by customers who buy just a couple of things and have a short walk to their car. Why not ban these bags completely as has happened in other countries? Also, Heathrow is set to get a 3rd runway even though we are being encouraged to fly less. There are many more examples, but as one of the students said yesterday “Why bother teaching us science in school if politicians won’t listen to the scientists?”
I have no problem with children protesting but I’d prefer them to be making suggestions that they can do and start to persuade their parents to do and protest on a Saturday with their teachers (then that is a legitimate voluntary protest from these workers paid out of our pockets). A protest isn’t legitimate on a public sector paid day off work (or do we actually deduct the day as unpaid leave)? Who paid for the buses? Why do they have to travel to protest the hypocrisy much better they explain what they want the public to do on Saturday in their local town centres off the roads.
Over population is the real satan. Climate activists rarely mention it.
Also we need to stop taking every field that becomes available and building houses on it. We are fast concreting over the south east .The area around Chobham is an awful example of this and so I fear is Wokingham.
I do as little as possible.
I wish the Thunberg supporters would use a Saturday rather than a school day. Are the teachers on official strike or something ?