“Will a gloomy Treasury try to stop a budget for growth?”

My forecasts show that if the UK has a budget soon which confirms the spending increases announced for next year and offers around £12bn of tax cuts, the economy should grow faster next year than this, assuming we leave on 31 October 2019 without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. As readers have seen, I allowed for some loss of export volume on agricultural exports affected by EU tariffs, some favourable import substitution on agricultural imports from the EU affected by our tariffs, maintained farm incomes from UK assistance to farms replacing EU, a boost from tax cuts and spending increases to domestic demand and savings of £12bn on public spending and the balance of payments from no more net EU contributions. Overall we could see up to an additional 1% gain of GDP on the growth rate depending on how far the fiscal reflation goes and depending on whether monetary policy would also be made supportive . Money policy is currently too tight and out of step with relaxations elsewhere in the Euro area, US, China and Japan.
The Treasury and OBR may want to paint a different picture. I read that they wish to suddenly introduce a £12bn non cash charge as an item of public spending to allow for student loans that may not be repaid. The Student loans scheme was first introduced in 1999 for tuition fees, was beefed up in 2004 when Labour trebled the tuition charge, and increased substantially again when the Coalition after 2010 put through a further trebling in tuition fees. All the time we have been in the EU seeking to get debt and deficit down in accordance with EU Maastricht criteria the Treasury has not thought it necessary to make early provision for possible loan losses. All of a sudden to coincide with the PM’s stated exit date from the EU they decide they need to introduce an extra spending line item at exactly £12bn, roughly the amount of our net budget contributions to the EU. If was as if they wanted to say to Leave voters who want to spend that money on our priorities, we will make it vanish away even though nothing real changes for the student loan scheme the day we leave the EU.
Worse still, the OBR may want to issue economy forecasts that are pessimistic about growth if we just leave without the Withdrawal Agreement. This would be in line with wildly inaccurate short term Treasury forecasts made during the referendum saying the UK would enter recession in the first few months after voting to leave. Such forecasts would presumably suggest a bigger deficit, claiming that revenue will be down owing to less activity, and benefit spending up owing to more unemployment. Even under revised deficit control rules it would probably be used as an excuse to argue against the economic boost the economy clearly needs with or without Brexit.
The government needs to argue back. It needs to say that the OBR as an independent forecaster can of course forecast as it wishes, but the government does not have to rely on a forecast as unreliable as the Treasury 2016 pre referendum forecasts and can point to how wrong they have been in the past. The government should also make the good point that were any OBR pessimistic forecast to be in the right direction it would strengthen the case even more for a stimulus to offset the feared downturn.
The current deficit is under good control. The state can afford to spend the savings on EU contributions and a bit more. Some of the tax cuts will actually raise more revenue, as some taxes are above the revenue maximising rate.
What is the purpose, apart from providing some friends with a nice little earner, of the OBR ? Who listens and makes intelligent use of the information that they produce ?
The government has to decide ? Does it want to govern or, allow these semi-external bodies, QUANGOS etc. to do it for it ? It is not just about taking back control from the EU, it is about taking back control from all these bodies and putting under the purview of government and parliament and, ultimately, the people.
It now seems clear to me why the government want to give the NHS etc. more money. It is both a con and a political trap for Labour. Labour is highly likely to vote down the budget to force a general election when the Tories fail to deliver a proper BREXIT. If the do, then the Tories can say that Labour are hurting the poor and the elderly etc. and are playing politics with the economy and people’s lives. Labour will see this and may have to vote for the budget. A silly game !
What has the office for tax simplification achieved in nine years? The complexity and stupidity has doubled at least in that time.
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at JRs last few blogs. All of the problems being created by His govt! Today OBR, ONS never should exist. We were meant to have a bonfire of quangos not a regiment of other left wing promEU quangos to help the politically correct left agenda!
Slight correction, our host is a Conservative MP but it’s hardly ‘his’ government in terms of power and influence….unfortunately.
Correction to the heading, the chancellor is in charge. Will the chancellor be led by the nose by Treasury officials to stop a budget for growth. Alternatively, will the chancellor hide behind Treasury officials not to allow a budget for growth.
JR’s party makes up the govt. so it is his govt. as they all belong and come from his party.
The establishment will do everything in their power to make Brexit a failure. We can rely on that.
The intrinsics of leaving the European Union are what will make it a failure. No one need do anything.
John’s piece is one of the more contingent pieces of guesswork that I have read of late, and misrepresents those, I think.
Martin
No it won’t and Fedupsoutherner is entirely right and unlike you I can provide evidence
Exhibit A) Operation Block.
Two lanes of the M20 have been closed for 4 months now , this is a “contingency plan” should we exit EU on 31/10 and Dover port is shut.
Well for 25 years during operation stack this was deemed UNNECESSARY by the government who refused to do it even when the port was ACTUALLY closed
Yeah, “intrinsics” like that 0.1% of UK GDP which is driven across the border into the Irish Republic, a molehill which pro-EU UK politicians like Theresa May have agreed should be built into a mountain.
Martin, Your inventions about how difficult it will be for the UK are contradicted on a daily basis by the existence of the 165 other non-EU states on the planet.
We can certainly rely on you Brexiters always blaming someone else for the failure that is Brexit. It’s never ever your fault is it? You whine on about how it would have been great if only it had been done differently , just like Corbyn’s people believe communism would have been great if it had been done by true beleivers
Well remainers and a pro remain parliament have been in charge. Even now they are running the show. Hardly fair, given this, to blame anyone else but Cameron, May, Bercow and all of the large majority of pro remain MPs and Lords is it?
Garland
Are you really that stupid? We ( Leave voters) did our bit, we voted to leave, we have NO FURTHER POWER to do anything. We handed it over to parliament to implement and they’ve blocked it. It really is vanishingly simple even a 7 year old could grasp it
We’ll never know. Actually *leaving* was never tried.
The shame is that a very slight tweak on freedom of movement would have delivered a Remain result but the leader of the third largest member of the EU couldn’t influence this on the eve of an important vote.
The truth is that it was a fervently Remain/globalist UK establishment foisting fast and unexpected changes on our nation all along.
How David Cameron could accuse Johnson of making a ‘career move’ when every single institution and nearly every celebrity is avowedly Remain is beyond ridiculous.
Prior to the referendum I had not seen people sporting the EU flag and blue and yellow berets as though they were ready to die for the EU. This has aroused a nationalism that I thought was buried in this country. And it’s not British nationalism.
Failure of Brexit. It hasn’t happened yet because of the remainers anti democratic antics. Fool.
…the failure that is Brexit…” Too much time-traveller thought!
Brexit has not happened. It is not a failure. It could be. Though Remainers cannot know that without a magic machine. They have repeatedly said “It is a leap into the dark “
So you are happy to have a government which not only fails to defend its publicly stated policy but covertly works to undermine it.
Growing up on an estate to working class parents I am clearly part of the establishment.
And to make Brexit fail all we have to do is watch. And laugh. You really don’t need any help to mess it up.
You are part of the elite establishment now Andy.
Your posts telling us who you are and what you do puts you in the top 1%
Andy, You don’t have to be “part” of the establishment to be a EU empire lackey. But it helps!
Indeed, Project Fear may take many forms, and I think that many people will spot that the much claimed “end of the economy” scenarios didn’t happen and start to ignore the hysterical rantings
There is only one way to see what happens next and that is to leave. That means truly leaving and not having a Withdrawal Agreement that holds us in the controlling orbit of the EU. Did anyone else notice a change in the language coming out of Europe?
This week Michel Barnier told Rupert Lowe MEP that the EU would be ready to negotiate a free trade deal if the UK leaves with a WTO Brexit/ ‘no deal’. https://twitter.com/BrexBox/status/1175354418209992704
Surely it’s for the PM and his Chancellor to instruct the Treasury as to their wishes. It strikes me as Hammond is still influencing their decisions.
Indeed. Yet again though if you believe the leaks the Chancellor has been got at.
Exactly but is Javid up to it? He seems more concerned with daft things like an Islamophobia Enquiry Where is the uplifting vision after all the tax to death gloom we got from the dire, grim reaper and economic illiterate and Brexit sabotage we got from Hammond.
Yes. Oh for a return of Nigel Lawson
So “… as if they wanted to say to Leave voters who want to spend that money on our priorities, we will make it vanish away even though nothing real changes…”, more evidence of quislings in the Treasury. The UnBrexit Activities Committee will be busy!
Tax rate cuts will, in very many, cases raise more revenue not less. As would some sensible and significant tax simplification and a bonfire of red tape. Large turnover taxes like stamp duty at up to 15% are absurdly damaging as are the counterproductive taxes on NonDoms, and IHT pushing people and their investments overseas. We should aim to tax 20-25% of a much bigger economy not nearly 50% of one being strangled by government.
The way to avoid unpaid student debt is to stop giving people these loans for all the many worthless degrees many do. 50% of people going to university have 3Ds or less. It is absurd to be going with less than 3Bs at the very least. They would be far better off with a job and training while earning.
Far more people should be encouraged to go to private schools, have private healthcare and provide for themselves with top up vouchers and tax breaks to save the state even more and encourage innovation. We should cut out all the subsidies and market rigging in renewable energy and electric cars. When these things work and are cost effective fine, but early roll of duff technology out with subsidies is absurdly damaging to the economy.
In short do the complete opposite of anything that the would be economic vandals and pushers of the evil politics of envy Corbyn/McDonnall suggest. Freedom and choice as to how people spent and invest their own money please. They do it far, far better than governments and bureaucrats. We have had quite enough tax, borrow piss down the drain and regulate to death lunacy from Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond.
I am not at all confident about the Islamophobia enquiry pusher Javid either.
The Laffer Curve – what’s in a name – has been comprehensively debunked as a piece of pseudo-scientific nonsense-on-stilts.
Keep up.
Has it?
When top rates of income tax were reduced people like you told us billions would be lost.
Tax cuts for the rich, placards out.
Yet the rich now pay records amounts of income tax as a result of lower rates.
When Capital Gains tax rates were put up, people like you told us we would gain billions and how that extra money could be spent.
Yet revenues for capital gains taxes have fallen.
It is accepted higher rates of tax on sugary foods on alcohol and on tobacco, above optimum rates will reduce both consumption and resulting revenues, but from a health perspective this is planned as being s good thing.
Laffer said there are optimum rates beyond which revenues fall.
Proof for that is all around you yet a lefty envy of the better off means you like higher rates as just a symbol.
With no regard for the effect on the actual revenues received.
Sure, let’s have income taxes at 100% and see how many people keep turning up for work?
What part of renewables and electric cars are duff?
I have a solar panel on my roof. It generates pretty much all the hot water we need. And it’s nearly 10 years old. The newer ones are even better.
A friend of mine has a Tesla – an electric car. It’s one of the best vehicles on the road.
This stuff develops fast – and you are so behind the curve you seem to still think it’s the 1980s. No wonder you think Brexit is a good idea.
When I go to fish the River Eden, the journey is about 120 miles each way. Will the Tesla have enought range for a round trip of 240 miles, or will I have to wait somewhere for a few hours whilst the battery charges up ?
Andy, “Renewables” are duff because they are expensive and require conventional backup (including storage) for when the sun doesn’t shine and when the wind doesn’t blow.
Electric cars are duff because there isn’t the grid capacity to charge them, if all ICE vehicles were replaced by battery powered vehicles. We would have to more than double the energy output of the existing generation infrastructure – and that is not happening. Moreover, batteries are just an old-fashioned box of chemicals – highly toxic and prone to combustion.
Were it economic I’d have a solar panel on my roof too. The figures I read are of a £200 a year electricity saving based on a £6,500 outlay and a bloke having to mess around with my tiles and shove something ugly on my roof. No government incentives (nor should there be.)
I spent my money on loft insulation and a top rated boiler instead. I replaced some blown double glazing panels too.
I used the remaining money on picking my cars carefully to optimise my money (always a good way to be green.)
A basic Tesla is about £40k.
Blimey.
£40k net would have meant be doing a lot of extra work to pay for it (your mate probably delegated his extra work to minions) – meaning a lot of carbon emissions. Or using credit – one of the worst things for the environment as it encourages people to spend what they haven’t earned.
Instead I bought two old petrol cars for the sum total of £12k, both with small engines and light bodies, effectively using recycled transport and minimising my activities to pay for them.
Smug Remainers really don’t understand how we oiks think, which is why they lost the referendum.
‘me’ not ‘be’
So instead of heating your hot water by using a gas fired boiler you have additionally invested a few thousands in a set of solar panels.
Costing thousands with a pay back if probably 20 years on your investment by which time the panels will be scrap.
Electric cars are currently useless.
They are very expensive, very costly to make, they contain lots of dreadful metals and chemical elements which are a pain to recycle.
If you live in a flat or a property with no parking space you cannot charge them at home.
The charging network is dismal , it takes hours to refuel and it costs as much in time, worry and money as filling up with ordinary fuel.
But it is typical you young rich elite like them.
Like a mobile virtue signal you drive around all smug thinking you are actually doing anything useful for the planet.
I am perfectly happy for these to be used when they are cost effective without subsidies, differential taxes in fuels and other distortions to the market.
Here, while I agree with the idea we should hand out less degrees I disagree with the method.
I would not have achieved a degree if your BBB mark was used, I got a 2:2 Beng hons – whatever hons worth, no idea 🙂 ).
Now really I am clearly not academically gifted, but there was no other route into chip design other than a degree. Personally I reckon anyone with two EE’s and a pulse would have been accepted, the trick was passing the first year – over 50% did not.
Personally I believe the cost to the state for 1 year is not too much, but the problem to me are too many of these courses have very low chances of producing a career. Here I’d like to see government funded degree courses for needed professions, defined by high chance of employment – and the academically gifted.
Too many of our politicians are unable and unwilling to govern the UK, so ask them to explain why they are in Parliament. Let’s start electing people who put the UK first, and give us the power to force bi-elections on MP’s who obtain their votes via fraudulent promises. If their constituents agree with their ‘new’ stance, then they have nothing to fear from a bi-election. Give voters the power they should have, but has been denied them over the last few decades.
Yes , once we have a Parliament comprised of people willing and able to govern we can anticipate the economy thriving. Most of the present incumbents are abysmal both in ability and understanding of what is required to put the Great back into Britain again. They are largely political sheep. Government should direct the treasury not the reverse.
agricola
I hate to be a pedant but the ‘Great’ in Britain referred to size to differentiate it from Brittany in France, not to ‘Greatness’
” Geoffrey of Monmouth in his pseudohistorical Historia Regum Britanniae (c. 1136) refers to the island as Britannia major (“Greater Britain”), to distinguish it from Britannia minor (“Lesser Britain”), the continental region which approximates to modern Brittany, which had been settled in the fifth and sixth centuries by migrants from Britain”
wiki
You seem to struggle with the fact that the current crop of MPs were elected, by the public, AFTER the referendum.
You confuse the will of the people with the will of you.
My MP stood on a main party manifesto in that election.
The election leaflet spoke of honouring the referendum result and leaving on the date agreed and saying no deal is better than a bad deal.
Once elected my MP transformed into a leading remain plotter doing everything possible to stop us leaving.
And you talk of democracy and the will of the people.
Hilarious
Andy, You might accuse the electorate of being too trusting, but that’s all. Your Remain hero MPs all stood on a platform of respecting our vote to Leave. Tory MPs signed up to the concept of “no deal is better than a bad deal” too. But then Remain fanatics are all liars anyway.
You’ve accepted Labour’s narrative, again. Higher state spending on an unreformed Labour client state. Unprincipled politics
We need fresh ideas on how we can impose total reform and the dismantling of Labour’s pivotal role not more ideas on how to increase spending on Labour’s client state
You do realise that every time a Tory government increase spending on education the hatred of left-wing teachers for the Tory party increases? They see it as an act of weakness. This is the same across the Labour state
Tory MPs need to start pumping ideas to reform and undermine Labour not ideas that strengthen their position. Geez
Reply My local schools need more money. There are many areas of spending where I do disagree with Labour n ot having enough teachers and doctors are not two of them.
“Will a gloomy Treasury try to stop a budget for growth?”
Yes they will. It’s one of the jobs of the government to stop them doing so. Workers in the private sector don’t have jobs for life. Why should workers in the public sector have jobs for life, and also better pensions than those people in the private sector who are taxed to pay for them. We need a massive cull of the public sector, including quangos, to release the people to do something productive.
Re: public sector jobs. Agreed. The bulk of these jobs are non-jobs to justify complicating the system, which does nothing more than interfering and controlling the populace. Nothing more than ‘jobs worth’ castle building.
For example: the RPA could easily reduce its work force by at least 40% by streamlining the current convoluted system and save the taxpayer millions.
People who can do should pay to see the doctor and indeed for schools. It would work far better that way.
LL, but you know as well as I that taxes, NI contributions or council tax would be reduced or offset accordingly, we would end up paying twice for the same services.
Reply to reply
We need to ask why we need more doctors and teachers ?
Er, could it be that the population has grown by several millions over the last 20 years, or that retention in the NHS and schools is at a low point due mostly to political interference? Or that we are not training enough doctors and teachers and rely on foreign, usually poorer countries doing it for us? Or that the NHS and schools have been underfunded for years? Have you tried to get a doctor’s appointment or your child into a local school in the last 10 years or so?
Mark B
I imagine because many have been driven out of the jobs by govt agenda and interference?
JR, My reply to your reply: the numbers admitted to training in the medical profession is artificially restricted. The aim seems to be to boost the earnings of doctors, but mostly to boost the power of the medical trade unions. Moreover poor retention rates occur at least partly because of the intense bureaucracy of the NHS.
James Bartholemew in the Telegraph today:-
“Death taxes are inhuman and oppressive
It didn’t last long but, for one heady, unexpected moment, George Osborne was the most popular politician in Britain. Almost exactly 12 years ago, he announced that the next Conservative government would raise the inheritance tax threshold to a million pounds. This radical increase, he declared, would take nine million people out of the inheritance tax net. My! How we loved him!
His declaration led to such a surge in support for the Tories that Gordon Brown was deterred from calling an election. “
This was about the only good thing Osborne promised then the ratted on it. It did at least make Brown bottle his election and then lose.
We need to break completely clear of the EU on 31st October so that we regain control of all aspects of life in this country. Anything less will encourage the 5th column within the Establishment to undermine and wreck Brexit.
They are totally incapable of accepting that they lost and cannot see that this country would by swamped by EU rules and regulation until we capitulated and were forced into the Euro and political union.
What a ghastly prospect
George, David Starkey (in conversation with Peter Whittle) believes the English constitution as it emerged from the “glorious revolution” is “manifestly finished”. Remains have fiddled with our democracy until it has come apart in their hands. Ludicrously, Remains are so dim they still don’t realise what they have done.
No George. We won’t be breaking completely clear on EU in October. We won’t be completely clear on next decades either.
EU is strong and big enough to influence UK after our departure from the block . Many things will be shoved down our throat in future – without UK having any say on it.
Not necessarily just by EU. We will see how good or bad deal USA – and other countries – are willing to discuss.
If UK will cease to exist little england will have it even worse times ahead
I suppose that if nationalism is virtually criminalised there can be no surprise that quislings are able to become powerful?
The nation voted to leave the EU in an act of direct democracy. The opportunity to vote was offered freely, not won by demonstrations or riots. The entire ruling class should then have got behind the decision.
But they didn’t because their loyalties do not lie in this nation.
And for decades they had paved the way for all this with what I would call cultural Marxism which is why we see a Festival of Fools enacted in Westminster. Deep, dark and disquieting.
Shame on the politicians that they even dreamed of student loans..they should have been providing jobs!
But they were just following orders!
So you plan massive extra public spending and vast tax cuts, against a backdrop of the hit from loss of membership of the single market as we face huge new tariff and non tariff barriers , and you claim that will lead to growth. Voodoo economics, it was once called, too kindly. It’s simple economic illiteracy.
Or innumeracy in some cases. This is “massive”, that is “vast”, those are “huge”, but not a single number anywhere in your diatribe.
This recent article might interest you, and others:
https://www.cityam.com/britains-car-industry-could-weather-a-storm-of-tariffs-better-than-youd-think/
“Britain’s car industry could weather a storm of tariffs better than you’d think”
“The latest American Economic Review contains a timely paper. Keith Head and Thierry Mayer, at the University of British Columbia and the Banque de France respectively, estimate the consequences of changes in tariff and non-tariff barriers to the car industry.
They look at both US-led protectionism and Brexit, and calculate how these might change the location of production.”
For the first case, US tariffs, Canada and Mexico would be hit hard, with car production dropping by 67% and 40% respectively, but:
“The results for the Brexit scenario are quite different.”
“The simulation is of a hard Brexit. UK exports face the European Union’s 10 per cent Most Favoured Nation tariffs, and Britain reciprocates at the same rates. The authors assume that we cannot roll-over existing EU agreements with third-party nations, and that the tariff structure with them reverts to the same basis.”
But, critically:
“The EU runs a large trade surplus with the UK in cars … ”
an incontrovertible fact which deceitful Remoaners deliberately ignore for cars, as for food and drink, and for many other sectors:
“… so higher tariffs mean that we have less to lose. The British car industry actually gains through the protective effect of tariffs.
Overall, Head and Mayer estimate a fall in production of only four per cent. This arises purely from their calculations of trade with countries such as Turkey and South Korea.”
So let me get this straight. The evidence you cite in support of the idea that Brexit will be a success shows a fall in production of 4 per cent? That’s the sunny uplands is it? A fall in production …. ye Gods.
Please don’t make me Laffer again. Do you think that 165% tax on a 47.8 pence litre of petrol, is above or below the “revenue maximising rate”. How about 366% tax on a£1.66 packet of twenty cigarettes?
Taxation’s function is to stop the private sector doing something the government doesn’t like or divert something from the private sector to the public sector.
Acorn, It is perfectly possible that the Laffer curve maximum is 265% on the 47.8p per litre for petrol. You don’t know. Your examples do not refute Laffer’s contentions, which are after all just common sense.
As for taxation, oodles of lolly are confiscated from rich-beyond-the dreams-of-avarice Remain Andy, and handed out to the 17.4m thick angry Tory pensioners. Who spend it in the real economy on such footling things as real ale in Wetherspoons, cash gifts to Nigel, and pedicures (or so he thinks). Government spending is part of the real economy, just very much distorted.
If you are arguing,as you seem to be here acorn, that tax rates can be set to maximise revenue then you are agreeing with Laffer’s theory
Boris will sign the slightly tweaked WA.
I think you are probably right. It would bury the Conservative Party and probably give us some dire remainer Corbyn coalition. It is not the way to go. No deal and an accommodation with the Brexit Party is what is needed.
I fear you maybe right. Parliament would then add a second referendum amendment to it giving a choice between WA remain or simply remain, completely excluding leave voters. I would stay at home that day should it arise.
But then vote Brexit party in the GE., like most other leavers. – Tories beware.
Let’s axe student loans – and pay for them by abolishing state pensions and pensioner perks.
By far the biggest chunk of our taxes go on subsidising old people.
Despite having had their whole lives to save up for their retirements many pensioners have been so feckless that they apparently all need assistance paying for their TV licences, bus passes and heating.
It must be expensive heating those £1m homes they all have which they bought for a few thousand quid in the 70s. Woe betide anyone who suggests they should sell up to pay their own way.
For people who apparently are all poor many pensioners seem to have a lot of cash for holidays. Several pensioner couples I know are almost permanently abroad. No doubt if any have gone with Thomas Cook this time I’ll be bailing them out again some how too.
On the contrary most young people have nothing. If they can afford anywhere to live it’s a bedsit in a grotty house in a rubbish area. And they have to pay several thousand pounds a year in fees just to have the chance of getting a decent job.
This generation of old people have not just destroyed the social contract – they have mutilated it. We must reciprocate.
Any chance you could get three sentiments into the Labour manifesto?
Your elderly parents must be so proud of you and your offensive bigoted views. What a loser.
Now we know who are real enemies are (the sneering white middle class) I have a better idea.
Seeing as they won’t deliver Brexit (daring not to put it to a vote and instead using every legal ruse because they know full well there is still a Brexit majority) Let’s vote in the Marxists.
We may as well.
Redistribute all that lovely wealth – see that middle class areas take their full quotas of poor migrants, requisition garden space in posh areas to do it. And abolish private schools.
There are more of us than you, Andy.
The students are definitely on our side on this one. It’s coming.
You forgot to mention the National Debt that the jam today generation has landed this country with – always voting for governments that would increase spending and borrowing.
Better still, let’s axe students.
Most of them are not meant to be at university (in truth, adult creches to hide youth unemployment.)
Andy
You dont subsidise old people, they actually subsidised you and your kids . Whilst you were not earning/ paying, they were earning and paying for you.
When I’m appointed PM , which I will be because we now dont want democracy we want to appoint an expert and I’m an Expert, my first act will be to confiscate all your assets and use for parties in OAP homes
Your mum must be so proud of you
My first place after leaving uni with a overdraft for my first job in London was a grotty bedsit in Streatham then I worked my way through life to where I am now.
Why should things be any different for youngsters today?
You tell us you run a company employing people.
Yet you have no idea how National Insurance works and how contributions over decades by employers and employees pay for the state retirement pensions.
The rest of your post is bordering on hate speech.
Just change the words “old people” for a different community group, ethnic group or religious group and then re read what you have written.
Shame on you Andy.
I take it your calculations include both refunds of paid national insurance and a refund for this capitals lost earnings?
Or shall we throw out the concept of private property too?
Leave the Politics Of Vice to the vicious, Andy. We know who they are.
Most workers in France and in Germany etc. still have decent, state-managed occupational pensions, because their people were not mug enough to vote for anything like the English Tories.
That should be the aim for the upcoming generations here too, not a Race To The Bottom on everything motivated by revenge.
Repealing draconian Tory employment and anti-union laws would also enable workers to protect pay and conditions, and make homes more affordable.
Are you in favour of secret ballots for employees before a strike is called Martin?
Pensions were ruined by Labour under Blair and Gordon “end to boom and bust” Brown.
Well said though there was a time when the non-unionised private sector were far better remunerated than the unionised public sector. This was before the race-to-bottom open borders policy occurred.
My previous was intemperate by comparison but I’m of the view that real Marxists would be preferential to the disguised ones we have in the form of LibDems in the Tories.
The original post certainly read more like a Nu Lab manifesto.
I think you will find it was Labour that plundered and ruined the pensions industry. Before 1997, decent pension schemes were available which is what Andy is so jealous of, his ‘well off pensioners’ were in those schemes, but they don’t exist now unless you are on the public payroll. Modern pensions are a disgrace and frankly not worth paying into. Better keep your money under your own control and invest in tracker funds which have a much better outcome than most fund managers achieve.
Martin, Didn’t you claim we had to Remain in the EU because all our employment laws were provided by the EU, not by the Tories?
Andy, hilariously sad as usual. Do keep taking your medication.
Andy – – -perhaps you will be surprised to hear that us old ‘uns also had nothing when we were young. We worked, are you familiar with that concept (?) and raised families, served in the forces or police/fire/ambulance etc. Worked in grim factories, offices and schools. Saved. Some got mortgages, often sadly made redundant, watched politics become a farce, and now have to stomach numpties like you who know everything, but nothing.
So the people who funded the education system you went through, assuming you did indeed go to a state school and paid into the system for up to 47 years, should get no pension!
Wow!
Let us hope your children and grandchildren are as successful in business as you claim to be.
If the student loan scheme is such a fiasco, why does the Government keep running it along the same lines.
Given students usually attend University for 3 years, there is a 20 history of the scheme working (or not working) why has something not been done before.
Exactly how many students fail to make payments and what is the total sum outstanding, I guess there are students from abroad that owe us money, but why is the UK loaning a foreign student money in the first place ?
Yet another scheme which seems unfit for purpose.
18 of the 21 MPs who had the Tory whip withdrawn have reportedly told Corbyn they wouldn’t support him to be PM in the event of a no confidence vote. This implies that there could be three MPs who were elected on the Conservative manifesto who would be prepared to vote out the Conservative PM and put in his place a far-left quasi Marxist who believes inter alia in arbitrary confiscation of property, state control of the press and has a long record of sympathy for political violence, whether carried out by terrorist groups or by brutal and undemocratic socialist regimes.
“The Treasury and OBR may want to paint a different picture.”
Under David Cameron and George Osborne the Treasury deliberately forecast economic doom if we even dared to vote to leave the EU.
I say “deliberately” because it was pretty obvious even before the referendum that they had gone out of their way to get the most doom laden predictions they could wring from their model, and it soon became obvious after the vote that their forecasts were a pack of politically sanctioned lies.
Then under Theresa May and Philip Hammond the Treasury produced a new edition of their previous lies, with attempts to justify the failure of the previous forecasts by saying that they were never forecasts, just “scenarios”.
So I guess it will depend upon Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid what kind of projections the Treasury will produce. They may continue with the disgraceful scaremongering which has led to it now being widely accepted, without any question, that a no deal exit from the EU would be “catastrophic”, a disaster which must be avoided by any means.
Funnily enough on the same day that Jean-Claude Juncker was loudly proclaiming that a no deal Brexit would “catastrophic” the OECD was more calmly predicting that it could – NB, only “could” – knock 3% off UK GDP growth over the following 3 years:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/09/19/the-eu-and-empires/#comment-1056837
And as pointed out there even if that cumulative 3% loss happened it would be only half of what the last Labour government cost us in just one quarter, Q1 2009.
In fact looking at the graph of UK GDP back to 1956:
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gross-national-product
the single most noticeable departure from a smooth upwards curve, a marked notch, was that collapse in 2009, which obviously had nothing to do with Brexit.
I would also refer back here to comments on the contrary advice given to, and apparently accepted by, the German government, for example on March 7:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/07/euro-area-growth-falls-away/#comment-1001064
“… Ireland would be hit three times harder than the UK by a no-deal Brexit, taking a massive 8.16% hit to their economy … that for GB is only 2.76% … with appropriate mitigation the damage for GB could be limited to just 0.5% … ”
“For the UK, those numbers can be compared to a previous ifo estimate of 1.7%”
I was immensely disappointed when Boris appointed Sajid Javid as Chancellor. He is a banker, one of the very people who failed the country so badly. And a remainer.
The trouble is he will be difficult to remove, mainly due to the internal politics of the Conservative Party.
Therein lies the problem – the internal politics of the Conservative Party. A GE will likely shake the tree to its very foundation. Does anybody see it coming?
I just don’t get this at all. The OBR have made serious mistakes before.
In 1999 the student loans were only £3000 in total per person this was meant to represent a third of the cost of the degree before which no-one had paid anything towards their degree, so the treasury was better off every year from 2001. 9% tax was taken over a earnings level of about £16000 pa and used to repay the low interest notional loans, by now successful students should have easily paid off that loan in 20 years never mind 30, so how many of those loans were to British people and how many to EU students, how many Brits have paid back and how many EU students have paid back (deduct theirs from the payments to Europe) along with the unpaid health service treatments for this year.
Don’t come looking to us, we were told our children had to pay this tax to cover their costs by Labour and I know many many graduates that have paid in full. So which universities graduates aren’t at least overnight this repayment, which courses and what nationality of graduate, if the government wasn’t the rest of us taxpayers without degrees and high paying jobs to bail this out we now want the facts because we were told by Labour education, education, education would rise the standard of living and improve productivity and whole life earnings capability.
So which Universities’ graduates aren’t making their full loan repayment from the 2001 graduation class – or on track to have paid it completely by 2031?
Yet more proof that the civil service is working against the interests of the country and it’s people. Time for some really big sackings.
Clean that swamp in the Treasury and OBR. Its obvious to us all outside your bubble how bad recruitment and selection has gotten in all politically correct driven Government agencies. Selection on merit needs to return not minority issues or mental health sexual orientation matters! History will show how foolish you all became!
What, Sir John, is the point of the OBR, or for that matter dozens of quangos. How wasteful. What a missed opportunity for Boris in failing to drastically slim down the Cabinet.
Sir John, different topic but very important. The Times is constantly anti Brexit and anti British. Its front page today is an endless denigration of everything British. I have heard recently from a counterterrorism expert that Russia runs a lot of disinformation campaigns and one imagines pushes anything which can damage British morale.
I imagine it would be thrilled if our military and intelligence capabilities were subsumed and diluted by the EU as Dearlove and Guthrie have recently pointed out will happen if we sign up to a deal.
Cant something be done about an anti British press? Will you please ask questions in the house about defence if a deal signing us up to the EU acronyms looks likely? I don’t think MPs understand how signing up to one signs us up to the lot.
They are planning for remaining in the EU.
We need to urgently cut our overspend not increase it. We could make a start by ditching the virtue signalling 12 billion or so we dole out every year to the likes of ethiopian spice girls tribute bands, new planes for Dictators who have creative accountants diverting the cash for them and bottomless pit charities whose CEO’s are on mega salaries along with their staff leaving the odd pence in the pound left to spend on their starving poor.
There will be another recession, I suspect in the next two years or so and it will make 2008 look like a hiccup which is another reason spending anywhere near the levels already suggested will not do us any favours at all.
I know someone who works in the treasury, they are a staunch remainer, I would not trust their forecast.
The chancellor can and should ignore their advice, although should we be paying for bad advice? Easy answer there.
The Treasury and other government departments and quangos really need a shake-up.
Perhaps you could devote a blog to suggesting how they could be made more independent of particular political affiliations?
It must be difficult to find a group of people who are capable of being neutral on all issues, but the Treasury is under the control of the Chancellor, so he should be able to tell them that they must not change the basis of forecasting until he says so?
Furthermore (or perhaps, instead)… he should tell them that if, post-Brexit, the basis for forecasting does change from the pre-Brexit variables then they must continue to *additionally* produce the forecast on the pre-Brexit basis for direct comparison purposes.
I’m not sure if he can tell the OBR to do that as well, but he should do so if he can.
During her interview with Jean-Claude Juncker, broadcast this morning, Sky News’ Sophy Ridge asked him whether in the event of a no deal Brexit there would be a border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
This is playing the same game as those Irish politicians who like to pretend that at present there is no border, and in the case of Europe Minister Helen McEntee back in November 2017 even rejecting “anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
Later she put the same question to government minister Brandon Lewis, who blathered away as he always does but somehow failed to point out:
a) There is already a border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic;
b) The real question is whether there need be any change at that existing border to turn it into a so-called “hard border”, and not only has the UK government already pledged that it will not create any new infrastructure or introduce any new checks on the UK’s side of the border it has also had that prohibition enshrined in UK law:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/08/20/taxing-the-rich-3/#comment-1047217
c) There is nothing in Article 50 or anywhere else in the EU treaties stating that if a member state decides to withdraw then it must accept responsibility for solving any problems that its withdrawal may cause for the continuing member states.
Day after day we have this anti-Brexit nonsense and our government not only fails to rebut any of it but often adds to it, so whose side are they really on?
JR, do you suppose that any UK government minister, or even an official spokesman, will respond to this unspeakable rubbish from Simon Coveney?
https://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/possible-brexit-agreement-on-allireland-food-zone-would-be-a-charter-for-smugglers-tnaiste-38519181.html
“”He put it in practical terms, explaining: “We’re not going to have a situation where trucks are going to be waved through if they have food or agri-food product labelling on the side, and they’re stopped if they have something else.”
“That’s a smuggler’s charter we’re talking about.”
He added: “If you have to check anything, you have to check everything unless you have alignment across multiple sectors that allows for seamless trade without the need for border inspections.””
But then why at present are all the trucks just being “waved through” across the border in both directions, irrespective of what they have on the side?
The answer is: because both the UK and the Irish Republic have passed national laws to implement the EU Single Market rules there is sufficient confidence about the contents of the trucks that it is not considered necessary to intercept them at the border and check what they are carrying; and if the UK can be trusted to enforce its present law in that respect while it is in the EU there is no reason why it should not be trusted to enforce a new law, an export controls law, after it has left the EU.
As I have repeatedly pointed out, the first step in solving this problem would be a legal step – the passage by the UK Parliament of a new Act to prohibit the carriage into the Republic of any goods which the EU regards as contraband, with penalties for hauliers found guilty of infractions – not any technological changes.
Does your forcast include a rebound in business investment which is according to the BoE inflation report about 60% of where it should be in a normal cycle and has essentially flat lined since 2015?