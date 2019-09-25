Wither our constitution?

I was surprised to learn reading the Supreme Court text of Lady Hale’s statement about the judgement that “Mr Mark Harper, chief whip” attended a meeting of the Privy Council at Balmoral on 28th August 2019.
I seem to recall Mark Harper ceased to be Chief Whip well before recent events.
I was also interested to read that “During a recess (as opposed to a Prorogation break) written Parliamentary Questions can be asked and must be answered.” When we broke for the last summer recess the Order Paper told us written questions submitted after the last day of session would be tabled and answered when Parliament returned in September.
The Supreme Court argued that Prorogation was different from recess though there are many similarities.
Lady Hale argued that the memorandum from Nikki da Costa which recommended prorogation left out important matters Lady Hale wished to see in it. She stated that the “effect upon the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme”.
Most of us believe in the separation of powers. We need independent judges to judge individual cases and sometimes to interpret Statute and Common Law, and all the time we are in the EU overarching EU law as well. Where Judges use their powers to interpret Statutes in ways Parliament does not like, then Parliament can of course amend the Statute to clarify the intent.
Parliament has more power to decide the law by passing Acts of Parliament and Statutory Instruments, but usually has no power to judge individual cases under the law. Parliaments develop their own relations with the Executive or government which is part of Parliament but also has independent powers to decide and spend beneath a general Parliamentary approval. By convention government proposes new laws to Parliament for Parliament’s approval, amendment or rejection.
The danger of the present situation is no-one is in charge because the government no longer has a Parliamentary majority. We see daily jousting for temporary power or control of the agenda where no-one has the authority that comes from commanding a majority of MPs. The right answer is a General election so the public can decide who they want to govern the country. Instead we have a PM being held hostage by Parliament and Courts who are seeking to force him to do the opposite of what he has promised and believes to be right.
It cannot be the right answer to the big question of whether we remain or leave the EU to have that finally determined in a court of law based on an Act of Parliament rushed through against the wishes of the PM, the government and the majority who voted Leave in the referendum. Acts of Parliament were designed to provide sound and fair law for us all, not to be political traps and political statements against a Prime Minister who has insufficient MPs to endorse his view.
47 Comments
You lost, get over it.
Such a force for unity, this EU thing ain’t it ?
John’s attempt to represent the Courts unanimous, robust defence of parliamentary sovereignty as bad news does look like a lack of grace, yes.
His claim that “no one is in charge” is incorrect.
Parliament, quite rightly, is.
The fact that the Government cannot command a majority says vastly more about the Prime Minister and his ministers than it does about Parliament.
Disagree Marty.
It says that Parliament, as ever, wishes to delegate responsibility for governing our country to a soon to be Federal states of Europe.
The Prime Minister and his Ministers wish to leave that framework as advised by a referendum design to so advise.
Marty
The problem with this level of stupid , is that you fail to see that once something YOU DONT LIKE happens using the same terms you will be the first one screaming and crying.
Interesting, when you lost it appears you did not “get over it”. Instead fighting a damaging rearguard battle to undermine the advantages we had in negotiations.
Why should we now get over it. We have as many subversive disruption techniques available to us as your side. We also have more people.
Harpool, No, we won. Get over it.
You are right to say that the danger of the present situation is no-one is in charge because the government no longer has a Parliamentary majority, and that is why you should be cheering the Supreme Court’s excellent judgment. The Supreme Court cannot deliver a General Election, but it can make sure the government does not close down Parliament just because Parliament won’t do what the government wants. And that, quite simply, is what the Supreme Court did. Well done the judges!
Sir John,
This whole situation stinks! The information you give in your first three paragraphs adds to the perceived stench.
The end result must, without fail, be a quick and clean break from a failing EU. I do, however, very much like the thought of an appeal to the ECJ of the Supreme Court decision. Hopefully the timescale involved would see us out before a judgment could be made.
Delightful irony, but possibly whimsical thinking on my part.
The nightmare continues.
There is no such thing as an appeal to the ECJ from the Supreme Court. You hate the EU but you don’t understand the first thing about it
As I say, there is no more such a thing as a quick, clean break from the European Union than there is a neat and tidy train crash, a pretty disembowelment, or a mess-free oil refinery explosion.
You have been sold a fantasy.
Pominoz, the ECJ has no jurisdiction over matters of national law. It is one of the great lies of the Leave campaign that the ECJ has jurisdiction over all UK matters. A very clever lie, you fell for it. Sadly, many millions of others did too
Why is it only Remainers who challenge decisions in the courts? Is there nothing in the behaviour of the Speaker or this rogue parliament that can be challenged? What about the rights of the 17.4million of us who voted to leave?
If you can find something that Remain backers have done which apparently breaks the law, the take them to Court.
Ah, there’s the rub…
Parliament can never be “rogue”. It is the supreme authority as to what is right. It is sovereign. That is for what you voted, remember?
The British Judiciary has become a political player though that was always the intention of the 1997 PM and his project to construct a client state that protects both Labour and the EU’s influence in our constitution
Yesterday’s decision was a direct challenge to the Monarch’s authority and role within our constitution and to the very foundations of our ever weakening democracy
Judicial activism is a serious threat to the ability of the British people to assert democratic control over the actions of those who choose to govern over us
Judges and the administrative class represent unelected power. They must be brought under constitutional control.
Those celebrating yesterday’s ruling are a disgrace to our nation, its constitution and a poignant that there are those who genuinely regard democracy as meaningless and troublesome
‘poignant reminder’
Going forward, it is becoming a trend that MP’S will lie to their electorate to get their job, then fight them tooth and nail to stroke personal egos
Making and interpreting laws to suit personal egos while also ensuring you are not held accountable or responsible is not democracy. That is not a Parliment representing their electorate that is Parliament fighting the people.
A General election is required to restore the status quo. The problem there is so many in the HoC have shown themselves as out and egotistical liars that they know an election sees them disappear into obscurity
It is the people that are being held hostage, treated with disrespect and kicked in the teeth
Parliament and the Judiciary versus the people.
There are more of us and we will win.
Do you mean Wither or should it be Whither in your headline?
Mr Johnson should stop playing by the Queensbury rules and take the gloves off , we are regrettably still in the dreaded Eu so turn the table on the smug face remoaners and appeal the Supreme Court decision or better still take it to the ECJ , tick tock
As above. There are literally no circumstances in which the question whether the PM acted unlawfully in closing down Parliament can go anywhere near the ECJ. It is none of the EU’s business, it is our constitution and our sovereignty. You hate the EU. You don’t know what the EU is.
I said that it would be a bad mistake to install Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/05/31/the-leadership-election/#comment-1025295
We are totally scuppered, unless and until he can be forced to resign.
Now that the Speaker has agreed that anti-Brexit MPs can take control of the Commons Order Paper whenever they choose there is nothing to prevent this Parliament prolonging its life indefinitely, is there?
Until such time as the Article 50 notice was finally revoked, even if that required a new Act of Parliament to amend the Fixed Term Parliament Act.
The only possible way to defeat them is for Boris Johnson to resign – as he should in any case do, because he is not a fit and proper person to be Prime Minister – and recommend to the Queen that the Leader or the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, should be invited to try his hand at governing the country without a Commons majority.
If Jeremy Corbyn and John MacDonnell get their hands on the means to appoint placemen we should be worried even if they can not pass legislation through their minority in Parliament.
It is a mess though.
“The only possible way to defeat them is for Boris Johnson to resign”
Or through a General Election, which Mr Corbyn and his ilk are determined to deny us.
This farce has demonstrated all too well how MP’s can lie with impunity to the people who elect them. They were voted in on the basis of their promises to respect the referendum result and their manifestos to Leave the EU. The term of ‘honourable’ in Parliament is a complete misnomer.
Cannot we impeach all these Remainer MP’s who lied to the electorate in order to get elected? Dishonesty should not entitle anyone to have power over the electorate.
Disband the Supreme Court.
Pass new legislation to curb the power of the British judiciary.
Pass new legislation to de-politicise and limit the actions and influence all non-political activities of the State
Brexit has assisted in smoking out those people who resent democratic interference. It has shed a light on those who represent a serious danger to this nation’s democratic structures
Dom – – and all this might be possible if only an arrangement could be agreed to produce a majority of Conservatives and Brexit Party.
Else we witness a collapse of government and possible Bill passing until a future GE.
A shambles unprecedented?
Oh do calm down.
Well done David Cameron, and your ‘fixed term parliament’ act abomination.
Another so called Tory, that didn’t know what he was doing. Destroyed our constitution, all to buy off the corrupt Lib-Dems.
At some future time, perhaps we should pass a law banning advertising executives from Parliament.
Failed advertising executives, I think you mean.
So …. what can be done about it Sir John? Effectively there is a bunch of people who are acting against the mandates upon which they were elected but not seeking to be legitimately re-elected on a changed mandate. So what can be done without violent rebellion?
I remain surprised that the government didn’t do more to kill off the Benn Bill.
Agreed! There was a chance that the bill could have been stopped in the Lords by filibustering. I can only conclude that the PM was not concerned by the passing of the Bill.
/ikh
Sea Warrior: “I remain surprised that the government didn’t do more to kill off the Benn Bill.”
This ‘leaver’ administration, wants to stay. Simples!
The whole process since the referendum has been a stitch up of colossal proportions. This once proud and independent nation has been reduced to something you would associate with a Banana Republic. Boris must hold fast for all that is decent. We must get our democratic rights back. A GE must be held. The public must be informed of the corrupt goings on and be given their rights back again.
and it’s all because the majority of MP’s refuse to accept the referendum result, and are using every trick in the book to overturn it.
The damage they have done to the reputation of the UK and UK democracy is unforgivable it’s no wonder the UK Parliament is now a laughing stock, how can our politicians preach the democratic process around the world when they make a mockery of democracy in our own Parliament. They are a complete and utter disgrace to the country.
Sir John’s headline contains either an inadvertent spelling error (of the kind spell checkers delight to impose) or a painfully significant pun.
His analysis of some of the abundant errors in this judgement could have gone further. Lady Hale premised it on the hypothetical case of an indefinite prorogation. Had she remembered that only Parliament can supply money, without which government too withers, she would have known her fears were baseless and her argument unsound.
I am still feeling completely DISENFRANCHISED. Please, Sir John, make the point in the Commons, in the direction of the Speaker and the Remainiacs on the Opposition benches.
Bits I did not like from the judgement. Did not mention that Parl had gone on summer holidays. If you (the judges) make reference to the current political situation that it is pertinent to Parl being in session. Why where the summer holidays not abandoned ?? Also the opposition demanded a new Parl and thus proroguing plus said they are having their conference.
The court said in effect the proroguing was too long, by how much it did not say. I think their decision and judgement was very poor. Not impressed by our top judges.
Dear Sir John
Indeed the PM and 17.4 million leave voters are being held hostage by parliament. Yesterday’s ruling came as a surprise to me . I would have thought the courts would have stayed out of politics. It feels we are up against everyone in our desire to LEAVE. Parliament is against us, the Establishment and now the courts. Yet I still believe stronger than ever this country’s best days lie outside the EU. Preferably with a clean break Brexit. I am a Christian and am praying for our country’s deliverance. Psalm 121
Well, at least the Labour conference and their crazy Marxist ideas show that they are still unelectable! Bring on the people’s decision. Time for a General Election.
The opposition don’t like Boris (Breaking news)- so call a no confidence vote! No? Cowards
I hope that the traditional parties are punished for this, by losing power to the Brexit Party, which despite its rather unusual incorporation is more democratic and is on the side of the vast majority.
How many times do we have to witness Labour profligacy and mania for control, or CONservative Party attempts to be socialist, which has been going on since the dreadful Major was insinuated upon us… God help us.
There seems to be no way out of this for your government without resetting the numbers. To reset the numbers there must be a general election.
The only way to get a general election due to the numbers required by the fixed term Parliament Act is to convince two thirds of MPs that time for change is available.
The PM should now go to Brussels and ask for an extention until June but with the proviso that any future government can leave on one month’s notice.
The Conservatives can then fight a general election on the Chancellor’s recent budget and leaving with or without a deal.
If you win we are out, if not we are no worse off than we are now.
Is it time for practicalities?
Sir John,
The big question does not have to be “finally determined in court” since Boris, if he wishes, could simply obey the letter and spirit of the new law and prevent that from occurring. Secondly, you have no evidence whatsoever that the new law is against the wishes of the majority of the people. You make that assertion on the assumption that all people who voted to leave want a no-deal Brexit. There are some in public life (EG Gove) and I know some in my personal circle who categorically state that is not the case. What evidence do you have that 17.4 million wanted an abrupt departure with no withdrawal agreement? How else was parliament to try and prevent that?
Yes, the points in your first three paragraphs do make one think the ruling is not on safe grounds.
Yes, the danger expressed in the penultimate paragraph is real. The HoC and HoL have become locked-in to a childish dysfunctional pattern of behaviour.
(I do not think the HoC has sufficient ethical MPs to agree to an immediate GE before 31st October and instead will give us a continuation of the elite establishment rule over the people. The Palace of Westminster is no longer a symbol of democracy, but of rule. I doubt the UK will ever recover democracy, but if it does, Westminster needs to be demolished.)
I read that J. Major was calling for the PM to apologise to the Queen. I would like to hear J. Major apologise to the people for not giving us/them a say on the ratification of Maastricht, including an apology to the ~15 million who died between 1993 and 2016 without a democratic say on the creation of the EU, its increased competences and the UK’s loss of sovereignty (in 1975 referendum it was promised that the right of veto would mean that sovereignty was not given up – veto is now only occasionally applicable).
As things are, with the fixed year Parliament, there’s nothing to stop Parliament from continuing to refuse a general election. Currently, Parliament are doing a fairly good job of running things without being in government. A worrying thought.
They all know that if there was a general election, Leave would win by a huge margin, and all the remainers would be voted out – so for now they won’t risk that….