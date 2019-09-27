CAB ANNIVERSARY

By johnredwood | Published: September 27, 2019

Today I attended the visit by HRH the Princess Royal to Wokingham CAB offices and to the Borough Council.

The Princess Royal thanked the volunteers and staff of the CAB for all their excellent service over the years and talked a little about the 80th anniversary of the national CAB.

The CAB introduced her to three people who had found CAB services most valuable, to staff, supporters and many of the past and present volunteers who make it all possible.

It was a pleasure to join in the day’s celebration and to associate myself with the Princess Royal’s words for the CAB both local and national.

One Comment

  1. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted September 27, 2019 at 6:21 pm | Permalink

    The CAB does excellent work, impartially and should recieve more recognition.

    Thank you for this post.

