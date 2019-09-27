Postings to this blog

I am receiving too many contributions and too many long contributions. At this time of heightened emotions on both sides of the EU argument I also do not wish to encourage personal abuse and embittered language and accusations.
I will therefore be deleting more contributions if they contain aggressive language, personal allegations and the like, even if they also contain some good points. I will also delete more repetitious and inaccurate submissions.
Comparisons with Hitler and the Nazis are rarely helpful or appropriate, and the language of violence and punishment not normally desirable in a strong exchange of democratic opinions.
As posters know, anything submitted to this site is submitted to be published here, with the names and identifiers sent in also appearing . I do not know if someone is using their own name or an assumed name and if two people post using the same name I do not adjudicate as to whether they can both use their chosen name. As posters here wish to talk to each other on this site I suggest they show each other some courtesy.
If two people write in as Superman with different views it would simplify life if one would use Superman1 or some other descriptor to differentiate. If two Sue Smiths write in it would be helpful if one wrote in as Sue Smith of Lancaster and one as Sue Smith of York or whatever. This is something people wishing to share the same online website should work out for their mutual advantage.
31 Comments
I don’t think Boris calling the MP’s bill to instruct him to surrender a ‘surrender bill’ is offensive. It’s just accurate description. The MPs whinging yesterday were a disgrace to the country. The AG was accurate too. They are turkeys putting off Christmas.
Our everyday language is littered with many words that have military connotations. In the circumstances I refrain from listing some but the current objections are totally spurious.
Thank you for these points. We would all benefit from being nicer to each other, whether or not we agree on political matters, and our country needs this message more than ever now.
Perfectly understand your comments, I have not to my knowledge taken the bait and used any offensive language.
I have on occasion made more that one post a day in response to some postings, but on the whole I simply ignore the more extremist views of some.
Many of my postings in the last few months, even very very short ones, seem to have been held in moderation for at least 12 hours, even those as short as “I agree” but I accept its your site, you have other things to do, and you make the rules.
Many thanks for sharing your views on a daily basis, and allowing a response.
An is the use of the word “surrender” helpful ?
You surrender to your enemies, not to friends
I am quite surprised that the EU and its 27 constituent member states are now implicitly defined as enemies of the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is quite insulting actually.
The use of this word “surrender” is of course no accident. Dominic Cummings is far too smart a political operator for this to be an unfortunate turn of phrase.
This word is calibrated to subtly call-back to WW2 and appeal to the jingoism of a small subset of the British population which voted Leave.
I guess the aim is to energise them by reframing the current negotiation that sees the UK leave Europe as a rematch of plucky Brexiter Britain standing all alone against evil German Nazi led EU.
If it is indeed the case and that we are in WW2 analogy territory, may I respectfully point out that I really do not see Winston Churchill penning two essays over the week-end, one called “we will fight them on the beach” and the other “ let’s welcome our German overlords” before choosing which one would benefit his political career the most…
… just so that there be no confusion as to the quality of the political personnel here and then.
Tabulazero
Your knowledge of the English language and its usage seem remarkably vague.
Making up a pile of drivel to attempt to substantiate your wholly inaccurate claims is not a good look
Try not to surrender common sense , please dont surrender to identity politics and surrender to your need to control the narrative
In line with Sir Johns instructions this post has been severely self modified
I wholeheartedly accept your embrace in the name of brotherly love, Libertarian.
Actually, there are many instances where ‘surrender’ is used romantically. May I suggest you are over-egging your own pudding.
Apologies to all hens, no eggs were broken in the writing of the above sentence.
If they were friends they would offer a sensible and fair trade deal, not the putrid May’s W/A expensive handcuffs.
Wonderful trading arrangements were one of the many benefits of club membership.
The UK has opted to leave the club.
There’s nothing “unfriendly” about the club no longer offering those.
@Lifelogic
‘If they were friends they would offer a sensible and fair trade deal, not the putrid May’s W/A expensive handcuffs’
– are you friends to Europe (or do you come across as hostile to them)?
1. The UK voted to join the EEC
2. The EU has made many concessions to the UK over the decades
3. The EU is scared of the UK unravelling the EU and the chaos that could ensue (including chaos for the UK).
YES, let’s leave the EU (and before Jan 2020 by latest), but let’s keep things balanced and fair-minded, and not binary and trying to demonise people both abroad and at home.
If Sovereignty is an honourable thing (which I strongly believe it is), then we have to act with honour towards Europe, to EVERYONE at HOME, and for the sake of everyone at home – NOW, and for what children will read in their history books in the FUTURE, 50 or a 100 years from now.
(Otherwise children will say, ‘Why act dishonourably over something you believe is honourable’ – like asking, why lie to preserve truth? Or why undermine the spirit of Magna Carta to preserve Magna Carta?)
(Again, Sovereignty is an honourable thing, but the quest to gain it has often been riddled with moral self-contradictions that don’t only undermine the quest itself but also brings dishonour to the country as well as making us appear foolish to foreigners as well as to future generations here at home).
what would you prefer Tabulazero
Capitulation Agreement
If EU is empowered to dictate the length of any extension or terms under which such an extension were to be offered, and the UK are already mandated to accept the length of any such extension offered and any other terms dictated by the EU – then we have relinquished certain powers to the EU who are our opponents in the current negotiation.
I see no useful purpose in trying to differentiate this from a surrender.
Tabulazero
You have just illustrated Sir John’s point perfectly, with a comment far too long and saying nothing either erudite or of interest. It’s this sort of thing that wastes his time. Your comments would waste mine too – but when I see your name I usually skip over them.
We’re fortunate to have such a common-sense blog to read amid the all the mainstream mania. Long may Sir John consider it’s worth continuing.
Our ‘friends’ in the Commission seemed to think that the treaty that they wrote, with the approval of our civil servants, was ‘colonialisation’. With friends like this, who needs enemies to surrender to. I apologise if the c word is offensivein any way to Remainers.
Indeed.
Of course you can surrender to your friends. If anything I would question whether the e.u. government is our friend.
John
This is an excellent message if you enforce what you say. Daily innumerable prolix contributions from the usual people is often compounded by their desire to comment upon their own contributions.
I’m sure you have more important tasks to deal with than feeding their egos with publication of so much verbiage.
I never cease to be amazed that you have the time to devote to all of us in the way you do and am very grateful for it.
Okay, but stick to it. Otherwise within a week we will have multiple responses combined with those from the dark side of the moon. That our reactions tend to be more in line with the Attorney General when faced with some of the idiocy and outright lies one reads in this diary is not surprising, but not having the advantage of parliamentary privilege I will try to keep the obscenities of WW2 out of my comments.
My efforts are expressed in an ornate courtly manner, a stylistic grace note here, an elegant aphorism there…..and yet I am cruelly ignored . I cannot imagine why ?
Can we please return to the tale non-existent negotiations ? Do continue, we are gathered around the armchair expectantly…
…..and then Sir Boris stopped and kissed the Deal which lay sleeping and it yawned and stretched and looked just like Theresa May .. which made all the Brexit goblins cross and they said Boris can`t be a prince any more ……..
I do enjoy a Fairy tale.
Just to say; thanks for the blog.
Our PM has been forced to give way to the very people he is negotiating with – what else would you call it? Surrender his views, principles, possibly his career?
Thank you for posting this. I would love to see more respectful comments on this site, and a lot more open-mindedness. There are some commenters who seem to listen to the viewpoints of others, who are genuinely interested in exploring the nuance and subtlety. But there are others who come here merely to announce the facts as they see them, and insult those who disagree with them. These people are not going to change any minds – they just make themselves look a bit silly, really.
It’s no surprise that there are so many of the latter – after all, that seems to be the example being set by the majority of our media and MPs. But to all here, I say – try to be better.
Resorting to abuse should be ignored: it means that you are either incapable of forming a decent argument or you know that your case is poor.
On the other hand, neither Cox nor Johnson said anything abusive, on the other hand, the ensuing self-righteous indignation was brandished by politicians who clearly have no self-awareness.
Thanks for blogging at a busy time.
Agreed so we can here any sound positives why on earth we should remain in an unreformable non-listening economic straitjacket EU. I can !listen to Ode to joy on a CD and their EU flags remind me of China (but) blue.
I skip lots of lengthy comments after the first few lines as it’s often a rant or therapy dump with no new positive ideas.
Thank you Sir for your efforts to inform without fear standing up for ordinary people despite the nonsense.
Sir John as a constituent of yours I am proud to be such a privileged individual. I agree that There is no need for vitriol and animosity toward people who have a different opinion, it is not an English trait that I was brought up to believe. Everyone is entitled to their opinion (however wrong they may be).
Sir John,
As ever, sensible comments from you – particularly about the names of those submitting. e.g. we know who Andy is, but the other Andy should differentiate so that his comments are not simply ignored by the majority.
I really do not know how, with all your other commitments, you keep on top of this blog. It is a most valuable source of opinion and I, for one, am most grateful to you.
Is it just me or have I noticed that the Broadcasters always go to same select band of ‘rent-a-quote’ types – usually with a Remain agenda? If so then this bias is corrosive to rational discourse.
The recent decision of The Supreme Court was referenced by itself to specific noted instances
in literature written in the 1600s. So too, decisions by our Remainer Parliament.
In what ways have both any idea whatsoever in the slightest degree of the particular contexts in which those texts were written and the purposes for which they were written and in deed if they were in fact written at the date and time on the tin? Answer NONE that bears linguistic scrutiny