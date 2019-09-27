Undermining the UK’s bargaining position

The Supreme Court decision has one obvious impact on the UK. It weakens the government’s attempts to get a renegotiated Agreement with the EU. It has led to the EU casting doubt on the government’s grip on events, and given hope to those in EU councils who argue that hanging tough and playing it long is the best approach for the EU to adopt given the political uncertainties in London.
I confess I have always been sceptical about the ability of the UK to pull a decent Withdrawal Agreement out from the one sided and unfair Agreement Mrs May put her name to. The problems with it are much wider than the backstop, as we often discussed. Part of my reason is so many in the UK establishment seem to be on the EU’s side. I am not, however, in any doubt that there is far more chance of getting an improved Agreement if the UK unites behind its government negotiating team than if opposition forces continue to send every signal to the EU that it will repay them to hold out rather than making sensible concessions.
The opposition focus on the need for an agreement is bizarre. They will not set out the detail of what sort of an Agreement they want. They confuse the Withdrawal Agreement with the Future Partnership Agreement. They deny the existence of various Agreements all ready for an exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement.
In practice there is no such thing as a No Deal Brexit. There will be a many deals Brexit. There is such a thing as an acceptable Withdrawal Agreement given EU determination. The Opposition both say we need one and then vote it down every time it appears. They seem to be saying they will do everything they can to stop Brexit altogether. They also greatly strengthen the bargaining hand of the EU making it even less likely we will be offered a deal they would vote for.
76 Comments
I hope finally the Conservative party can scrap the licence fee once and for all in its next manifesto and let the BBC fund itself however it chooses, as long as it’s not compulsory.
The BBC bias seems to reach a new level every time I watch it. I’m sure no one mind a couple of adverts in Bargain Hunt.
The BBC must be abolished. Abolishing the licence fee will not solve the problem, it just changes the funding basis. Most of the people in the upper echelons of the BBC itself would privately love to see the licence fee abolished. Notwithstanding the current problem of anti-Brexit coverage, overall the licence fee system serves governments more than it does the BBC, as it allows political leverage without the direct responsibility of overseeing a state broadcaster.
They don’t want a Withdrawal Agreement, they want to stop Brexit full stop. At least the Limp Dumbs are honest.
The LibDems are not being honest, they are playing politics. They know that Labour are divided between two camps. One in the North, which is predominantly Leave, and one the the Metropolitan areas like London which is for Remain. They are hoping to pick up the latter and, should the Tories not get a majority at the next GE, be Kingmakers for a new government. Of course we know what price they will seek for such.
The Lib (un)Dems are still being hypocritical. They claim a LibDem GE result would give them a mandate to revoke A50. What % win would be required? They ignore the 52% win of the referendum, and the 84% who voted for Leave manifestos, but claim a potential GE (which may only be 33%, or less, of voters) would be a mandate.
The opposition do indeed “deny the existence of various Agreements all ready for an exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement”. Because there aren’t any. None. There are unilateral acts of the EU, but the UK has no say at all in them. They are not agreements. So go on, Mr Redwood, give us a link to these mythical “Agreements all ready for an exit”? Show us them? Or is it just more fairies at the bottom of the garden?
Reply Look up the aviation, haulage, customs statements that are of course agreed an d will be operated both sides of the border.
Helena
There are now more than 44 agreements in place, you really ought to pay more attention . Give the Department for International Trade a follow on Twitter where they list them as the agreements are signed
Of course the UK had a say in the EU roll over agreements . You know how I know this? Because we AGREED to them, its what WE WANTED at this stage.
We need to unite behind the government, says John Redwood who three times voted down the agreement his government had struck with the EU
Reply That was a different government with a policy of giving in to the EU!
You acknowledge John, that no government can be bound by its predecessor, but on that hinges the extremist argument, that Cameron’s warning – not promise – that leaving the European Union meant, without more, leaving the single market and customs union were now essentials binding on whatever government and Parliament.
This is rubbish.
Get a sensible deal including those.
Reply A referendum result or an election result is binding.
So by your thinking, if the referendum result had been to remain, it wouldn’t be binding? Why am I not convinced.
I did not say that the referendum result was not binding.
However, it was, and remains, silent on the post-exit relationship with the European Union.
Thank you John, but the electorate were never asked what the post-exit relationship with the European Union was to be, neither on the referendum ballot paper, nor in the 2017 manifesto of your party.
So stop pretending that the government’s hands are tied by either.
Reply Our Manifesto made quite clear we are exiting the Customs Union and Single market
Martin
You get more and more desperate by the day
We were not told what the post joining relationship with the then non existent EU would be at the 1975 referendum either .
If you care to take a look even when we ARE told about post vote relationships then it doesn’t happen
the 2017 Election for instance when all major parties agreed to accept and implement the referendum result .
ps Just as a little aside , the remainers might want to have a little word with Ms Millar about her court cases as they seem to bring about unintended consequences . Looking forward to chatting with you on Nov 1st
With a majority of minus forty or so, it is quite clear that the Government will likely have to depart from that manifesto – which as you rightly say was for a different government, May’s – so not binding anyway.
Garland – the agreement May and her remainer Cabinet struck with the EU was worse than staying in. It was not delivering Brexit.
An impressive volte face by a long standing Eurosceptic.
It is my belief that the UK is faced with only two options. One is Leave, the other is Remain. Anything other than this is Remain in all but name. The fact that one of the party’s ardent Eurosceptics appears to have shifted his position suggests the Tory party’s embrace of a Remain deal is now party policy
And Labour. What can we say about this tumour spreading its destructive ability throughout the body politic? Corbyn and McDonnell are Eurosceptic to the core. They always have been. They are also playing this issue for its full gain. Their aim is government. If they achieve it they will destroy the UK using total open borders, asset sequestration, crippling tax levels and the removal of civil liberties using the power of a newly constructed Marxist client state. They will take no prisoners.
Reply Why don’t you read what I write? I have made very clear – and voted accordingly – that I do not accept BRINO
It’s a comical feature of small children that they can only deal in absolutes, and we find it funny.
In supposed grown ups it is a lamentable sight, however.
There are a whole range of relationships possible with the European Union, none of which involve “remain”.
Isn’t remaining in the EU an absolute?
Yet again you assume the EU will agree to any of your “whole range of relationships”
They will not.
They have a plan and they are not for changing it.
John
This is a classic example of someone making the same daily accusations (which often includes mispresenting your opinions) using a variety of identities whether it be for example Duncan/Dominic/dom or Tom Cobley.
None of us need lessons about the perils of a Corbyn government so repeating that mantra while masquerading under several identities is futile. Expect more of the same under different names in the course of the day etc.
Should read “…misrepresenting your opinions” re. the above.
Reply to reply – absolutely John. The withdrawal treaty is BRINO and yet worryingly we hear talks of it being brought back again. We need a clean break on the 31st – a no deal Brexit. We also need to accept Farage’s offer of a pact otherwise the Marxists/Lib Dums/SNP will emerge the victors as you can be sure they will form an anti – Brexit alliance.
Please have a word in Boris’s ear and tell him to stop being so stubborn in refusing a pact with the Brexit party. Not to do so will split the leave vote. To do so would give us a thumping majority.
There is no such thing as “leave in name only”.
If the UK loses its MEPs and other officials, and is no longer bound by the treaties then it has left.
The facts of being near-surrounded, by its largest external market by far imply realities that you simply will not face, however.
Good morning.
Not bizzare at all. This is not about BREXIT, it is about destroying the Conservative Party. If the Conservative Party cannot deliver that which it has promised by 31st October, it is toast. Locking the UK and the government in is the name of the game and they have played it well. All agree the government is in paralysis. It is in office but not in power and is at the mercy of the opposition that does not have to take the responsibility of failure.
I notice that the EU Council meeting is the 17th October. If one takes into account that, should it lose a vote of no confidence on that date, according to the Fixed Term Parliament Act we have 14 days to form a new government or a GE. If I read it right ? If one adds 17 and 14 together one gets 31. Which coincidentally, equals 31. 😉
Sorry should read: Which coincidentally, falls on the 31st October, the date we are supposed to Leave 😉
Good morning Sir John
The Corbynista plan is to create mayhem and confusion, so as to tear down structures of government and law. It has nothing to do with Brexit or democracy, but power to invoke revolutionary change on society.
If anyone believes Corbyn is against Brexit they are mistaken his brave new world requires the UK to be outside of the EU.
He is assisted in his endeavours by the quisling agents of EU that sit in HoC, that haven’t got a brain between the them to see they are his puppets as well as the EU’s. They are just feeding destruction of laws, democracy and respect we should have for one and other
Sir John thank for this blog site and the useful insights it provides. Although for now it does appear to have become a little overbearing with the contributions from the Momentum Goup and its followers
Have a Good weekend
Hurray ! Someone else who can see what the opposition are trying to do.
The Supreme Court decision relates to the unlawfulness of an abnormally long prorogation which was obviously designed to prevent Parliament legislating further to once again alter the default date for leaving the EU. As such it was conceived as a clever legal wheeze to get us out of the EU on October 31st, with or without a “deal”, that is to say specifically without a withdrawal agreement under the terms of Article 50 TEU, the concept being that the prerogative of the Queen in Council could be used to exclude the Queen in Parliament from further interfering in the process. But that clever legal wheeze has been defeated by even more clever moves by inveterate parliamentary opponents of Brexit, with or without a “deal”, with the willing connivance of the Speaker and now with the assistance of the Queen’s judges. If the effort which has been expended on looking for clever legal wheezes had instead been put into fighting the propaganda war by defending the government’s policy, rather than letting opponents construct an entirely false picture in the public’s mind, then the outcome might have been better.
DC,
I think the opponents of Brexit know that a huge communication effort to defend the government’s policy would be effective and this is why they have chosen to use unconventional means to stop Brexit. The government allowed the ‘surrender’ bill to pass unhampered in the Lords and offered a GE, an early date could have been fixed in a one line bill. The government’s only choice has been to respond with wheezes, it is prevented by the fixed term parliament act, the speaker, and an anti-democratic opposition from pursuing either the referendum result or a democratic GE.
I agree with your final sentence. ‘No Deal’ could have been publicised as a coherent, well managed exit programme incorporating the various side agreements in place, an effective risk management plan, comms plan and budget provisions. This would have brought on board the ‘sensible remainers'(of which there are many) who voted remain as the safer option but who now want Brexit completed. The previous and current governments have chosen consciously not to do this. Ultimately Messrs Gove and Johnson would accept and recommend a tweaked WA.
As I said on this website two days ago, given the fact that it is the Government’s right to govern as Lady Hale said in her Supreme Court statement, why can’t the Government challenge the Benn “No ‘no deal’ ” Act in the High and Supreme Courts?
Most MPs don’t want a ‘deal’ of any sort and they can, from outside the HoC, be called what they truly are, liars.
They like being in the EU because being in the EU gives them the sort of government that we can now see fully exposed in the UK, namely one where ‘the people’ have no say.
Pet policies that wouldn’t stand a chance of being voted through national parliaments are worked up behind closed doors and then imposed by EU directive, at which point the liars in the national parliament declare ‘nothing to do with us guv!’
Now that they have been exposed we will see no general election until 2022 and the HoC will pass a succession of ‘three-day’ bills while the Supreme Court sees no evil, hears no evil but speaks plenty of evil.
Let’s hope JFK’s words, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable” aren’t proved right.
If I was the EU, given what has happened in the UK, I would not agree anything at the mid-Oct summit, but rather say the UK can have an extension for as long as we like – 6 more months maybe – conditional on parliament mandating a new referendum before Oct 31, with Remain an option. Sterling would pop 10%, the BBC would flood the airwaves with remain supporting voices of ‘business’, mr bercow would ride roughshod over whatever normal parliamentary conventions are to secure a vote, remain MPs would say ‘we’re awfully sorry, we don’t want a referendum but if we jump over the cliff all trade will stop, no food or medicines, millions will die etc etc…’
I suggest being prepared for such an outcome.
Control the language and control of just about everything follows.
The bizarre, beyond anything ever, words and phrases around our leaving the EU have been crafted to stop us from leaving. Enthusiastically aided by MSM.
Soundbites to confuse and divert. “ Leave means leave” etc etc ad vomit.
The cleverest is of course “Deal”.
A deal gives Remainers a reason to say “No”. It was only ever a delaying tactic.
As we all understand.
There is not such a thing as an acceptable Withdrawal Agreement, not a stand alone one. Negotiations to pay an exit bung must go hand in hand with trade negotiations. If the EU will not treat us nicely, they will get ZILCH.
Oh come on John.
Threatening to burn down your own house is no way to get a good deal when negotiating the purchase of a new one.
Removing that option from the Government has therefore done zero harm, and you know this as well as I do.
As Dominic Cummings allegedly said, triggering Article Fifty in the first place, at that point, was the real absolute howler.
The idea that we would be threatening to burn down our own house has come from certain residents who simply do not wish to move.
As long ago as June 2017 the German government was receiving advice which disagreed with the doom laden forecasts from our own Treasury under both George Osborne and, later, Philip Hammond:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/30/easing-the-squeeze/#comment-969860
“I hope you can appreciate that the important point here is not that according to the German Economy Minister the UK would be hurt more than Germany but that all the UK numbers are much smaller than predicted by the UK Chancellor:
“In the scenario where the U.K. and the EU fail to strike a trade deal and fall back on World Trade Organization rules, the study predicts the U.K. economy would lose 1.7 percent of economic output over the long-term”
Not Philip Hammond’s “disastrous” 8% of GDP, but a very manageable 1.7% over the long term – similar to the recent forecasts from Open Europe … ”
And even that relatively minor long term loss of 1.7%, equivalent to about 8 months of natural growth of the UK economy at its trend rate of 2.5% a year, could be reduced to 0.6% if a free trade deal was agreed.
Carrying on your house buying analogy, would you agree to pay any sum the estate agent demanded before knowing which house you would be buying? That illustrates just one flaw of the way May’s government handled Brexit, the UK would be committed to paying the EU with no guarantee of trading terms after we have left, merely vague promises that such terms will be discussed.
The sum is not for a purchase of anything. It is the calculated sum of obligations to which the UK had already committed.
Of course all these moves undermine UK’s bargaining position because that’s what they are intended to do, the people responsible want to stay in the EU but daren’t vote for simple revocation of A50 which would achieve this. The only two parties with coherent policies are the Brexit Party and the LibDems, the Conservatives and Labour keep pursuing a “deal” of some sort.
The government needs to make more use of press conferences to put messages across. A 15-minute recap of all the side-deals done to date would be an effective counter to the doom & gloom narrative of the Remainiacs. The likes of Sky News would probably carry the press conference in full and get it to a bigger audience than BBC Parliament.
Show me one of these side deals. There are, in truth, none.
I would include those trade deals, between the UK and non-EU parties, continuing arrangements between the EU and those parties, and any decisions made by either the EU or the UK, unilaterally, to continue economic intercourse in the event of ‘No Deal’. If the EU had been a ‘partner’ and not an ‘abusive partner’. it would, of course, have been willing to sign a whole series of bilateral deals over the past three years or so, wouldn’t it?
The Opposition has called for the PM’s resignation.
Surely it should also call for the resignation of the High Court judges who found in favour of the PM?
The Opposition is neither logical nor consistent.
Boris and G Cox were expected to be clairvoyants and are attacked for not being so. It was new law was just invented by these 11 Justices. They have foolishly entered the area of politics it is a huge mistake. One assumes all eleven are remainers.
Agreed I do seem to remember people demanding Theresa May MP resign when she lost to Ms. Miller first time out.
A shame May did not indeed resign then or earlier – a shame that thanks to Michael Gove she ever became the appalling PM she proved to be. Had Cameron prepared for a leave outcome (as was his duty) & issued the section 50 notice the day after the referendum (as he promised to do) we would be in a far better position. Also we would not have heard so much from the now BBC favourite Ms Miller (which would have been a very good thing indeed).
The High Court did not find in favour of the PM, it did not consider the case, it decided that the matter was not justiciable but was happy to refer it upwards to the SC for a final decision.
If the Prime Minister stood up in Parliament, announced we had a deal, and then listed WTO terms without calling them that, how many of the MPs would actually notice or realise these were the “no deal” terms?
I recently discovered my own had very limited knowledge of them.
I never had any confidence of the EU offering a deal that benefits both sides. The rhetoric coming from the EU has always been various forms of ‘punishment’ and ‘control’.
The only way to get a fair deal is to Leave the EU, and then agree a trade deal (if possible). If the EU do not want a trade deal then the whole world (including EU citizens and businesses) will see that the EU is still in ‘punishment’ mode, and that EU politics is more important than the EU economies.
Quite correct, but I suspect that the industrialists of the EU may have a more pragmatic approach. After all it is their bottom line we are talking about.
Shirley, the whole world is looking in puzzlement at the UK walking out of the best trade deal that has ever existed anywhere in the history of the planet. No one thinks the EU is punishing the UK. Everyone thinks the UK is punishing itself. And no one knows why.
My thoughts exactly. Will the remainer judges and the other powerful forces of remain ever all us to leave? The people must win this battle.
Sorry “allow” us to leave
Yes Sir John, the type of Brexit that you are trying to describe has been perfectly named by the Brexit Party as a “clean break” brexit.
One that seeks to tie up as many loose ends regarding our former relationship with the EU, but does not overly impinge on the future relationship.
Sir John,
Whilst I agree with most of your post, the following are, I think some key points:
1) Any deal that the PM gets will automatically be voted down by the opposition.
2) The E.U. will not agree to a reasonable deal whilst the PM is in a weak position in Parliament.
3) The PM needs a General Election before we can negotiate a reasonable deal.
We must leave, hopefully by 31st October, on WTO terms before the PM can start to negotiate a deal.
I hope that he has had drafted a deal on U.K. & E.U. citizens rights offering E.U. citizens the same rights as U.K. citizens ( excluding General Election rights ) in return for reciprocal rights for Brits in the E.U. It should be a very simple one page document that does not reference any other treaty. It should have disputes adjudicated under WTO arbitration or some such other International arbitration scheme.
My twopence worth.
/ikh
As I have always said, there is no such thing as a “No Deal”.
No one is suggesting no trade, no co-operation, no EU visitors, no agreements at all, etc etc.
Typical Brexiter behaviour here : blame anybody but themselves.
It’s not the Supreme Court ruling that has weakened the UK’s negotiating position. It is the fact that Boris Johnson as a PM has not passed a single vote in Parliament and managed to transform a majority of one into a twenty-something minority in less than 6 weeks.
The EU would be stupid to grant any concession to someone who is so obviously bad at being a PM. Boris Johnson would not be able to get any deal through Parliament anyway.
Why should the EU bother, seriously?
The behaviour of parliament suggests to me that parliamentary outcomes will end very badly indeed and, possibly, spill over into (un)civil life too. Untold damage is being done to the fabric of society by this parliament. It is a disgrace. It should be dissolved now.
Of course they are undermining the negotiations. That was the plot from the start. They wrote the plot down and collaborated with the Commission and their friends there were very pleased to have their colonial treaty accepted by the UK prime minister and her EU federalist loving mandarins. The House is loyal to Brussels, not the UK
One effect of the Supreme Court decision is that Labour and Lib Dem conferences took place when Parliament suspended but the Conservatives have been forced to hold their conference while the House sits.
I recommend everyone to read the in house magazine of a well known pro Brexit pub chain. It sets out in frightening detail what Mays agreements truly means therefore highlighting the mendacity of those including current cabinet members who told us it was truly leaving, meeting the Tory mandate etc.
If there is any deal, it has to be similar to the last one and it will be Boris who crumbles not the EU, it will be a sell out and must be resisted.
There was an article in the FT a few weeks ago praising the May Withdrawal Agreement for giving a future route to a trade deal (Future Partnership Agreement) with the EU that only required QMV, trade deals being one area in which a veto can still operate. If there is no agreement to this effect now (the so called ‘no deal’) then any future trade deal would be subject to requiring all 27 ‘states’ to agree.
If the opposition parties truly wanted an agreement they would support the Govt now. The big EU exporters to the UK know that if they don’t have an agreement now any future agreement can be stymied by one member, reducing the UK Govt’s strength now is either stupid (or of course directed at another target).
[At a personal level the above demonstrates to me how the EU does all it can to take sovereignty, in this case wanting to make something QMV that isn’t. I personally don’t want to sign up to a neoliberal trade policy, and would prefer our parties to have a democratic debate, nonetheless this is the strength the govt would have now if it weren’t for the opposition.]
Boris mustn’t fall into the trap of putting a rehashed Withdrawal Agreement before Parliament. Labour are waiting for a chance of putting forward a second referendum with the choice of Boris’s worst deal in history V remain. This is no choice at all for a true leaver. We know that many small agreements have already been done. Boris needs to package these agreements together and put them forward as his deal. This avoids leaving with No Deal and stops the need to ask for an extension.
That is my fear too. The Remainers would vote for the surrender WA and accept vassal statehood in preference to exiting the EU. A new session of Parliament would allow Boris to represent the WA.
‘I confess I have always been sceptical about the ability of the UK to pull a decent Withdrawal Agreement out from the one sided and unfair Agreement Mrs May put her name to. The problems with it are much wider than the backstop, as we often discussed. ‘
Sir John, you know, we all know, that the sensible approach is just to leave – a ‘clean break’ as Mr Farage would say. Then, and only then, can you negotiate a Free Trade Agreement unencumbered by all the political shenanigans, just as any other independent country can. It is so simple. Anyone who doesn’t get this basic point is intent on mischief. This includes your Government who are still prepared to sell the country out with a rehashed May Surrender Treaty – just to keep their precious Tory Party united. Disgraceful.
There is little to add to this except to say that even a GE could give hope to
our opponents in the form of a split vote between the Tory and Brexit parties in
many constituencies. I cannot gainsay those who would not trust even a
majority Tory government to honour the referendum result, given that most of
your colleagues have voted for the WA every time.
I am somewhat confused Sir John. On the one hand you say there is much wrong with the W/A even without the backstop, so much so that that I could never again vote Conservative should that be what we leave with.
On the other hand you say, ‘There is such a thing as an acceptable Withdrawal Agreement given EU determination.’ However the only kind of deal that the EU will agree to is one that leaves them with much control over the UK
There is only so called No Deal left and Parliament plays a very dangerous game by refusing to allow this.
And what do we do the day after a No-Deal departure? Turn up in Brussels to negotiate a trade agreement? How do you see that going?
“ They confuse the Withdrawal Agreement with the Future Partnership Agreement. ”
Yes ! .this point needs to be repeated often.
I like the “many deals” argument as well….
The only positive from the last 3+ years is that much of the population now realise how embedded in the EU we are and how subservient we have become. There will be problems but it is normal fare for the business community to overcome them. Most of the hardline Remainers are probably in government paid jobs, law, academia etc.
The UK is in the last chance saloon to exit, if it fails the Palace of Westminster is redundant.
Our company that manufactures and exports video equipment had its brexit meeting.
Here it was clear they were confused how they will export to the EU. They have set up a paper organization in Ireland that may be used. But interestingly the plan is to fill the warehouse in America (setup mainly due to Trumps trade policies) as this offers clarity.
It would be good if the government could confirm in the event of a WTO deal who to deal with in EU countries, this preparation may even wake the EU up to a no deal reality, although I do not expect nor want a deal now. A deal with the EU appears to cost far more than its benefits.
(I also think Brexiters now have Brexit in the bag – and I support them on that as 1. We have to get Brexit sorted now 2. Parliament has failed to come to agreement 3. Despite how the campaign was run, Brexiters won the Ref – but I do think it’s only Brexiters who can ultimately lose it, and Brexiters undermining the authority of The Supreme Court does not help, and in particular, inflammatory language such as ‘betrayal’ / ‘constitutional coup’ and saying things like we must get Brexit done for Jo Cox’s sake or whatever the PM said exactly, – with his scored-earth approach losing sympathy)
It is odd that at least some of the SC judges did not recuse themselves, on the basis of their affiliation with European courts.
The EU demands the UK pays the EU during any extension.
So demand that the EU pays the UK 320 bn a year [pro rata] for the extension. It’s the cost of the deal.
Since both sides demand money, its clearly legal to do so.
Will the EU pay?
Or ask for a 1 hour extension. It’s all we can offer since we have revoked EU law, Barclay signed the consent order.
After all the EU will insist we obey its laws, and that’s all we can do under UK law.
Here is the website of the Privy Council:
https://privycouncil.independent.gov.uk/privy-council/
in case anybody wants to try to fathom whether John Major is correct and Boris Johnson could use that as a mechanism to suspend the Benn Act.
I suspect the judges would straight away knock down any such clever legal wheeze.
If I am permitted one wish, it is that the PM would put you in charge of all Brexit negotiations, subject only to him having the final say, not unlike Pharaoh’s promotion of Joseph from an Egyptian dungeon, to royal palace:-
‘And Pharaoh said unto Joseph, Forasmuch as God hath shewed thee all this, there is none so discreet and wise as thou art:
Thou shalt be over my house, and according unto thy word shall all my people be ruled: only in the throne will I be greater than thou’.
(Genesis 41:39-40 kjv)