Conservative Conference 2019

By johnredwood | Published: September 28, 2019

My current plan is to attend the Conference on Monday, subject to events in Parliament. I have been given permission by the Whips to be absent on Monday to honour speaking engagements in Manchester.

If all goes to plan I will be speaking

11.00am  “Problem debt and poverty”  Centre for Social Justice Panel discussion    Room 15/16 Radison Blu Hotel, Free Trade Hall Peter Street

13.00   Bruges Group   Panel Discussion  with Arlene Foster, Martin Howe and Mark Francois on trade, Irish backstop and related matters

The Comedy Store Arches 3 and 4, Deansgate Locks Whitworth Street West

18.30  “Leaving in a month,  no ifs, no buts ” Politeia  The Mechanics Institute, 103 Princess Street

Jacob Rees Mogg also down to speak

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. Steve Reay
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    Phil hammond will not attend he says. On the point of Rudd taking over from Boris .Brexiteers will vote for Boris not Rudd they would rather vote for the Brexit party than any of Boris’s replacement . Boris is our last chance to get this done.

    Reply
  2. James Bertram
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

    I hope top of your speaking agenda will be this:
    https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/brexit/john-redwood-brexiteer-tory-mp-boris-johnson-abandon-talks-637953
    Good luck.
    (Note: I’ve added this reference to today’s BrexitFacts4EU website comments).

    Reply
  3. Derek Henry
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    As someone who has never voted Conservative because of their crazy gold standard, fixed exchange rate ” fiscal conservative ” rules that no longer apply to our current monetary system.

    I wish you all the best John. I really do and good luck.

    Reply
  4. Rule Britannia
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:06 pm | Permalink

    Good luck with that – I suspect the lefty alliance will find some nutty vote that means you & JRM will have to rush back.

    Reply
  5. agricola
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

    I bet Lifelogic attends every day, and has much to say as a result. The CPC is a symptom of what is sick about our joke parliament.

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted September 28, 2019 at 7:25 pm | Permalink

      I have never been to a CPC. I am not even a member of the Party and have never been one. How could anyone possibly join the CP with duff leaders like Heath, Major, Cameron and T May. Perhaps is Boris delivers a real & clean Brexit (with a Brexit Party Deal) I might then join. Even Mrs Thatcher made huge and predictable errors.

      Reply
  6. forthurst
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

    For JR’s diary: Monday 4pm:

    ” Private round-table: Food engineering – the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector: the vital ingredient for economic growth? This session will ask ‘How do we ensure our thriving food engineering sector remains globally competitive?’”

    It’s good to know that there is still an engineering industry left which hasn’t been flogged off by the Tories to our competitors even though engineering cream buns isn’t most Englishmen’s idea of our glorious engineering heritage.

    Reply
    • steve
      Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

      “It’s good to know that there is still an engineering industry left which hasn’t been flogged off by the Tories”

      …or indeed wrecked by Labour and the unions.

      Reply
    • What Tiler
      Posted September 28, 2019 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

      Better to remain silent and be thought an idiot, than to post and remove all doubt.

      (Sorry JR redact away, I’m ready for it)

      Reply
  7. Richard416
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:23 pm | Permalink

    I wish you all the best for a great conference Sir John.

    Reply
  8. GilesB
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm | Permalink

    I have booked a place for the Bruges Group meeting.

    Looking forward to it.

    Hopefully future opportunities outside the EU can be discussed rather than distractions about the backstop, which really isn’t an issue at all. And no-one thought it was until Barnier/Robbins/Varadkar invented it as a problem

    Reply
  9. Fred H
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:44 pm | Permalink

    Pity I cannot attend anything. We decided to pay what might be a final visit to Italy next week. Purpose? To quietly test the temperature in touristy places, re- UK choosing to holiday outside EU places during the coming years, whether a member or not. If we manage to escape the clutches soonest, we are much more likely to stay happy to visit. Otherwise ….ciao

    Reply
  10. steve
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 5:48 pm | Permalink

    JR

    The topics of your Manchester schedule appear quite interesting.

    In particular:

    Problem debt and poverty.

    – which is a curse on society I’d like to see removed with the help of education in the schools.

    Leaving no if’s no but’s.

    – we shall have to see. I can’t help but form sentiment that the left wing snarlers, poor drama queen victims of public outrage, and professional offence seekers will somehow keep us in the EU after 31st.

    BUT…..We will get them at the ballot box and they know it.

    Reply
  11. Ian Pennell
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm | Permalink

    Dear Sir John Redwood,

    I would advise that you and Conservative colleagues go to Conservative Party Conference – and stay there. Please advise the Prime Minister to do the same.

    If Labour and the SNP table a Vote of No Confidence on Monday DO NOT rush back and let it undermine the Conservative Party’s One Real Chance to Speak To The Nation as a Party. If the Government falls you Conservative MPs, with the DUP, can do everything possible to persuade expelled Conservative MPs and Labour Brexit- supporters NOT to support a Remainer Coalition Government. Then after 14 days you get to an Election fought by the Conservatives on a popular pro-growth “People vs Parliament” Platform! If a Remain Coalition Government does form they can carry the can for delaying Brexit!

    If there is a Vote to Take Control of The Order Paper on Monday – so that Remainer MPs can pass another anti- Brexit Bill (or amend the Benn Bill so that Boris Johnson has to send the letter to the EU begging for an extension earlier) on Tuesday – DO NOT RUSH BACK: It’ll likely make no difference anyway- and dont you those nasty Opportunist Remainer MPs undermine the Conservative Conference ! Boris Johnson can later in the week ask the Queen to refuse Royal Assent to any new Remainer Bill before it clears the Hous of Lords (likely after Conference)! Boris Johnson should also ask the Queen (through her Privy Council) to pressurise the Courts not to declare the Refusal of Royal Assent null and void – like they did with Prorogation – otherwise they should face the sack!

    Enjoy the Conservative Conference: This year you should have “Land Of Hope And Glory” before Boris Johnson’s speech!

    Ian Pennell

    Reply
    • Ian Pennell
      Posted September 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm | Permalink

      Sorry, I meant to say “Don’t you LET those nasty Opportunist Remainer MPs undermine the Conservative Conference!”

      Reply
  12. Gary
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm | Permalink

    Here’s one thing that will surely work to replace the Backstop- the UK government gives a legally binding declaration to facilitate a border poll in the event that UK cannot come up with another workable acceptable solution- you can bounce that off Arlene when you see her. Tell her we are coming nearer to that time anyhow- cannot hold the tide back

    Reply
  13. Alan Jutson
    Posted September 28, 2019 at 8:35 pm | Permalink

    I am sure your speeches will go down well as usual.

    Shame the Labour and Liberals having taken advantage of not having to attend Parliament, had their own conferences, and then refused yours, but given both of them had disastrous events, perhaps its done the Conservatives a favour.

    Lets hope your lot do not make such a mess of there own.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page