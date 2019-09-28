Conservative Conference 2019

My current plan is to attend the Conference on Monday, subject to events in Parliament. I have been given permission by the Whips to be absent on Monday to honour speaking engagements in Manchester.
If all goes to plan I will be speaking
11.00am “Problem debt and poverty” Centre for Social Justice Panel discussion Room 15/16 Radison Blu Hotel, Free Trade Hall Peter Street
13.00 Bruges Group Panel Discussion with Arlene Foster, Martin Howe and Mark Francois on trade, Irish backstop and related matters
The Comedy Store Arches 3 and 4, Deansgate Locks Whitworth Street West
18.30 “Leaving in a month, no ifs, no buts ” Politeia The Mechanics Institute, 103 Princess Street
Jacob Rees Mogg also down to speak
Phil hammond will not attend he says. On the point of Rudd taking over from Boris .Brexiteers will vote for Boris not Rudd they would rather vote for the Brexit party than any of Boris’s replacement . Boris is our last chance to get this done.
I hope top of your speaking agenda will be this:
https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/brexit/john-redwood-brexiteer-tory-mp-boris-johnson-abandon-talks-637953
Good luck.
(Note: I’ve added this reference to today’s BrexitFacts4EU website comments).
As someone who has never voted Conservative because of their crazy gold standard, fixed exchange rate ” fiscal conservative ” rules that no longer apply to our current monetary system.
I wish you all the best John. I really do and good luck.
Good luck with that – I suspect the lefty alliance will find some nutty vote that means you & JRM will have to rush back.
I bet Lifelogic attends every day, and has much to say as a result. The CPC is a symptom of what is sick about our joke parliament.
I have never been to a CPC. I am not even a member of the Party and have never been one. How could anyone possibly join the CP with duff leaders like Heath, Major, Cameron and T May. Perhaps is Boris delivers a real & clean Brexit (with a Brexit Party Deal) I might then join. Even Mrs Thatcher made huge and predictable errors.
For JR’s diary: Monday 4pm:
” Private round-table: Food engineering – the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector: the vital ingredient for economic growth? This session will ask ‘How do we ensure our thriving food engineering sector remains globally competitive?’”
It’s good to know that there is still an engineering industry left which hasn’t been flogged off by the Tories to our competitors even though engineering cream buns isn’t most Englishmen’s idea of our glorious engineering heritage.
“It’s good to know that there is still an engineering industry left which hasn’t been flogged off by the Tories”
…or indeed wrecked by Labour and the unions.
Better to remain silent and be thought an idiot, than to post and remove all doubt.
(Sorry JR redact away, I’m ready for it)
I wish you all the best for a great conference Sir John.
I have booked a place for the Bruges Group meeting.
Looking forward to it.
Hopefully future opportunities outside the EU can be discussed rather than distractions about the backstop, which really isn’t an issue at all. And no-one thought it was until Barnier/Robbins/Varadkar invented it as a problem
Pity I cannot attend anything. We decided to pay what might be a final visit to Italy next week. Purpose? To quietly test the temperature in touristy places, re- UK choosing to holiday outside EU places during the coming years, whether a member or not. If we manage to escape the clutches soonest, we are much more likely to stay happy to visit. Otherwise ….ciao
JR
The topics of your Manchester schedule appear quite interesting.
In particular:
Problem debt and poverty.
– which is a curse on society I’d like to see removed with the help of education in the schools.
Leaving no if’s no but’s.
– we shall have to see. I can’t help but form sentiment that the left wing snarlers, poor drama queen victims of public outrage, and professional offence seekers will somehow keep us in the EU after 31st.
BUT…..We will get them at the ballot box and they know it.
Dear Sir John Redwood,
I would advise that you and Conservative colleagues go to Conservative Party Conference – and stay there. Please advise the Prime Minister to do the same.
If Labour and the SNP table a Vote of No Confidence on Monday DO NOT rush back and let it undermine the Conservative Party’s One Real Chance to Speak To The Nation as a Party. If the Government falls you Conservative MPs, with the DUP, can do everything possible to persuade expelled Conservative MPs and Labour Brexit- supporters NOT to support a Remainer Coalition Government. Then after 14 days you get to an Election fought by the Conservatives on a popular pro-growth “People vs Parliament” Platform! If a Remain Coalition Government does form they can carry the can for delaying Brexit!
If there is a Vote to Take Control of The Order Paper on Monday – so that Remainer MPs can pass another anti- Brexit Bill (or amend the Benn Bill so that Boris Johnson has to send the letter to the EU begging for an extension earlier) on Tuesday – DO NOT RUSH BACK: It’ll likely make no difference anyway- and dont you those nasty Opportunist Remainer MPs undermine the Conservative Conference ! Boris Johnson can later in the week ask the Queen to refuse Royal Assent to any new Remainer Bill before it clears the Hous of Lords (likely after Conference)! Boris Johnson should also ask the Queen (through her Privy Council) to pressurise the Courts not to declare the Refusal of Royal Assent null and void – like they did with Prorogation – otherwise they should face the sack!
Enjoy the Conservative Conference: This year you should have “Land Of Hope And Glory” before Boris Johnson’s speech!
Ian Pennell
Sorry, I meant to say “Don’t you LET those nasty Opportunist Remainer MPs undermine the Conservative Conference!”
Here’s one thing that will surely work to replace the Backstop- the UK government gives a legally binding declaration to facilitate a border poll in the event that UK cannot come up with another workable acceptable solution- you can bounce that off Arlene when you see her. Tell her we are coming nearer to that time anyhow- cannot hold the tide back
I am sure your speeches will go down well as usual.
Shame the Labour and Liberals having taken advantage of not having to attend Parliament, had their own conferences, and then refused yours, but given both of them had disastrous events, perhaps its done the Conservatives a favour.
Lets hope your lot do not make such a mess of there own.