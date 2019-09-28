Why is the Bank of England standing aside from global action to stimulate economies?

This year many Central Banks and some governments have been taking action to prevent a world recession later this year or next. Recognising the sharp downturn in the worldwide car industry, the lower levels of investment confidence and the general manufacturing slowdown, they have been keen to take action to stop it spreading into the consumer and service sector areas that represent the largest part of a modern economy.
Many Central Banks have cut interest rates. The Fed, despite a much faster pace of US growth than EU growth, has reduced rates twice, back to 1.75-2%. The Bank of Australia has cut rates from 12.5% to 1%, and the New Zealand Central Bank from 1.75% to 1%. India has reduced from 6.5% to 5.4%, Turkey from 24% to 16.5% and Brazil down to 5.5%.
The European Central Bank already has a zero interest rate, so they have now resumed money creation at a pace of Euro 20 billion a month, to buy up more bonds. The Japanese authorities are also buying in more bonds and aiming to keep their ten year rate of interest at zero, with negative shorter rates. The People’s Bank of China has relaxed the amount of money commercial banks need to deposit with it., to encourage them to lend more. These actions are likely to prevent a general global recession.
Meanwhile the Bank of England has taken no such action. This is surprising as the UK car industry is suffering from the same problems as the rest of the world motor industry, and there has been a manufacturing slowdown in the UK although not as pronounced as Germany. UK growth is well below US growth.
It is true that the new government is embarking on some fiscal reflation but on nothing like the scale of the US. There was no Bank of England response under the previous Chancellor who announced a progressive fiscal squeeze. It would be good to hear from the Bank more about this global trend and why they think the UK should not be part of this general move to keep growth going.
Sir John,
Reducing interest rates from 1.5% to 1% makes no difference to the vast majority of businesses and individuals.
We’ve had 20 years of fiscal mismanagement; we will shortly suffer greatly from that incompetence.
Darwin was correct about nature, we will soon see that his theory applies to economics.
Presumably you could ‘phone up’ the Chancellor of the Exchequer and ask him?
Javid is probably too busy to worrying about Conservative Pary Islamophobia enquiries or some absurd faffing aroung with the penal stamp duty land tax system or similar lunacies. He has not even had the gumption to fire Carney or cancel HS2 yet.
The Treasury wants a recession so they can blame Brexit. It is stuffed with reamainers like the rest of the Civil Service.
Why isn’t the PM instructing his Chancellor to take action.
Maybe it’s because Remainer Carney is still in charge at the Bank of England?
Apologize: Carney may be a charming man but he is of course not the MPC’s charm. He is the Chair.
I read somewhere that Central Banks are not interested in growth but the soundness of the currency.
Sterling has been taking a bit of a battering, mostly due to economic uncertainties and QE. I am all for low interest rates but, not at the expense of a sound currency.
Naturally our kind host wants to see a strong economy as this increases the prospects of his party being returned to government at the next election. It is this politicalling of our economy and many other areas that has caused much harm. Politicians should stick to making, amending and repealing laws, and not interfere in businesses and our private lives.
The US Fed is responding to reverse the measures it took earlier. The EU is a basket case and will be until they finally complete the Project. China needs to keep pedalling but their internal economy is growing and will continue to do so. So longterm they will be OK. Japan is a mess as it is no longer as competitive as its neighbours but has high debts to GDP and an aging population. India ? Seriously ? The difference between the haves and have nots is stark. Same too with Brazil. Interest rates are not going to affect the mortgages of poor in the slums of Mumbai and Rio ! /sarc
Just let them do their job.
Actually in terms of its trade weighted index, a measure of its average external value, sterling has been pretty stable for the past three years now.
As shown on this chart on the Bank of England website:
https://tinyurl.com/y5rqv3ub
There was a 20% drop between the summer of 2015 and the autumn of 2016, with temporary gyrations around that pre-existing downwards trend before and after the EU referendum, but the trend has been flat since then.
A bigger drop in the value of sterling, about 30%, had occurred during 2007 and 2008, which obviously was nothing to do with Brexit, and the index now is similar to that at the end 0f 2008.
Indeed plus the UK is further damaged by a lack of competition in UK bank lending. Banks paying virtually (or actually) nothing on deposits and charging a fortune in margins and fees on any lending. Bank margins have increase hugely since 2007/8. They are also tied up in mostly misguided government red tape.
Misguided red tape and green crap and proposed green crap is damaging the car industry too. Why buy a new car for say £30K when you old one worth perhaps £3K is probably a better vehicle (as the new one has had to meet new regulations or is electric with limited range and an expensive depreciating battery that tax many hours to charge? Or why buy a new conventionally fuelled car that might soon be banned from city centres?
Buying a new car is not even green in C02 terms either as they have to be build which more than negates any small advantages they may have on fuel consumption.
Carney (PPE yet again and full of green crap too) should have gone (never have come). I have not been impressed by Javid at all so far either. Hammond must never be allowed to return he was never a Conservative nor even a democrat. He was and is a tax to death economic illiterate and EUphile.
By green crap, you seem to mean the planet we live on and the air we breathe.
I assume this is some political point to show you are not a snowflake, rather than arguing that the environment on which we all depend is crap and unimportant (as it is the most pressing issue of my lifetime and will continue to be so long after Brexit is done and dusted).
It is about time that all sovereign nations caught on to MMT and therefore their true fiscal capacity. Will the Conservative Party do so. The Labour Party is economically ignorant of such matters despite having been informed by Bill Mitchell, so Boris needs to give a lead. Of course leaving the EU is a natural partner to sovereign freedom.
The evidence that cutting rates to zero doesn’t work is there right before your eyes. The ECB’s been cutting rates back to zero and now negative for god knows how long and still the Eurozone is struggling. Negative interest rates do NOT boost the economy. It’s not difficult to understand when you simply look at what’s staring you in the face.
And spending ever greater amounts of taxpayers money on the bottomless pit that is Labour’s client state simply strengthens the opposition and their union and left wing backers
You reform the State and then you deregulate. Slash income, capital and other taxes. Inject flexibility and private sector discipline into the State machine.
Spending taxpayers money is EASY. We can all spend other peoples money and then claim credit for it. It’s a cowardly approach as it suggests a refusal to take tough decisions that will lead to disruption
As ever the private sector gets kicked in the gonads 24/7 while the State sector acts like it’s party time 24/7, 365.
The Tories are deluded. You have lost your way
Problem is there are too many unknowns unknowns about- the governor is about to depart and with UK JIT about to be turned on its head with the expected choking off of Dover/ Calais route pushing imports/exports back into containers out of Hull and Felixstowe according to WTO rules nobody can predict with any degree of certainty/uncertainty what it will be in two weeks time. Looking out one window the Bank can clearly see only chaotic times ahead/ unknowns unknowns- can’t blame government or the Bank for not opening the purse strings when we have absolutely no idea where we’re going. The glass is half empty
Stop listening to the fear merchants, it has been stated numerous times by both sides they have no intentions of creating problems and have systems in place to ensure no delays also JIT does not just apply to the EU but from countries in the big wide world where WTO rules apply.
Perhaps there is an interest rate cut in the pipeline..
Just received mail from one of our major banks informing us of a reduction in all savings rates !
Either they know something you don’t know, or they are wanting to make another increase in their margins, yet again.
John, Sterling is already reeling from the effects of a looming train wreck exit from the European Union and of a global laughing-stock of a government.
Why would the BoE want to add to its problems?
Punitive taxes imposed by Mr Hammond have also damaged the car industry, in particular Jaguar Land Rover. If or when this parliament finally gets back to issues that matter, it should reflect carefully on the damage it has done to business and industry not only by its failure to deliver Brexit on time, but also by its adoption of misguided, virtual signalling policies.
Interest rates I believe have been historically low for about 10 years.
How has it helped?
Businesses shutting, housing market non existent except when using appalling govt schemes and ( whatever is said) everyday prices are shooting up.
Still suffering from 2008. Brick on elastic?
A reducionl in rates doesn’t always stimulate growth. Companies will not borrow if there’s no Demand. People will not borrow if their job is at risk. Create demand by putting more money in people’s pockets. Reduce tax and vat, no more funny money from the bank of England no evidence to say this has worked. In fact the true is the rich get richer.
This is your blog, and I am grateful for it. If I may offer one comment at the level
of feedback rather than criticism it is this. These posts on the subject of
monetary policy are very repetitive. Whereas I do read various commenters
making the effort to challenge your apparent economic dogma on this subject,
you, by contrast, do not seem to provide any argument to support your thesis.
It is perfectly clear that the Bank of England is waiting – as it needs a little fire power left to try to save the economy from your Brexit.
The rate is only 0.75% so it has little wiggle room to deal with the greatest economic act of self harm in UK history.
At least my mortgage may go down a bit – which will compensate for some of your Brexit price rises.
Meanwhile elderly savers – who voted for Brexit – will get paid less interest. My heart bleeds for them.
The inaction of the Bank of England is a puzzle. As you say, Banks around the world are moving to protect economies.
Carney and Co must be aware of this. Our company is global and supplies product to both the construction equipment and Truck manufacturing companies, and we are experiencing falls in demand of up to 30%!! The global slow down is very real. Brexit has not delivered any economic pressure despite the numerous and frequent scare stories. The B of E is way off track again
The Bank of England does in fact work along normal traditional logical lines be they in a loop at times. It cannot get its head around the rampant and hysterical blooming of bizarre unfocussed thought patterns and language usage in Parliament.
It is waiting for focus. Sanity.
Anyone might think that it’s a deliberate attempt to ‘create’ issues & problems to be blamed on ‘leaving the EU’.
Some explanation would be nice indeed and surely we all miss the Bank of England’s much appreciated forward guidance so we knew to expect the opposite.
Let us though recall the most recent of the ECB’s targeted longer-term refinancing operations has been an immediate failure in encouraging lending, with €3.4 billion of loans advanced from a pool of some €430 billion. Monetary policy no longer seems effective and having the Bank tinker with interest rates may well be pointless.
Sir John, I would like to ask you this question which is related to your clear summary above.
If we do leave the EU on 31st October as planned – completely and utterly, we will, willy nilly, be excluded from trade with Europe under present conditions. How badly trade will be affected I simply have no idea – has anyone?
My question is this: what arrangements has the PM made with USA for trade there? President Trump is, in fact, despite all the silly, childish abuse, one of our strongest and most honest allies. USA products – I deliberately include Kentucky Fried Chicken here too – are very popular. So are US cars. I like Google…
Reply We will not be prevented from trading with the EU. They and us are bound by WTO rules and they also by their own Treaty
Typical Brexiter behaviour at play here: blame everybody but themselves for the mess they created.
But in the new spirit of brotherly love, I will give you the answer a trained economist such as you already knows:
It is because there is no point for the BoE to waste its ammunition prior to the hit the UK economy will get after the no deal Brexit you so much crave. Better wait for the day after.
By the way, one of the arguments you gave for Brexit was that the vast majority of UK businesses do not trade with the EU.
Isn’t it funny that the UK economy seems to be slowing down at a time the wider EU economy is also slowing down ?
Could it be that the UK is less of an island than you thought ?
When the recession will inevitably hit Europe and the UK, multinational companies, many of them of European origin, will have to take the hard decision to chose where to cut capacity.
The will have to choose between cutting in the continent where their operations are part of the Single-Market and whose operating environment is fairly stable & predictable or in the UK with its uncertain post-Brexit relationship with Europe, ongoing constitutional crisis and the possibility of seeing a hard left unreconstructed Marxist government get into power.
It is not going to be a difficult choice.
REPLY The UK is slowing as I predicted owing to the UK fiscal and money squeeze.
I saw an interview on the media recently with the ‘Chief Economist’ of one of the many organisations which are cited every other week which no-one has ever heard about except presumably the five people on smartphones who work from home for each one. She said things which I learned were ridiculous to suggest via my 16th birthday gifts of two advanced economics books which I read and digested within one week. Apart from my great knowledge of economics which has never given me more than a poorly paid labouring job and never receiving more in income than three-quarters of that of a first year nurse, I would say we all need some kind of schooling and maybe in the future should build colleges and universities for higher learning in the hope some of us will hack it there. Universities as they call them now are good at rowing.
The Law of Diminishing Degrees was never covered precisely in any of books available. I shall write such books for I’ve found a pen on a rubbish tip just outside a school.
Possibilities:
0. Because inflation stopped going down and hit target.
1. Because it is saving its gunpowder so it can blame Brexit uncertainty.
2. Because it is doesn’t know which way it will have to move when Corbyn or Rudd become PM.
3. Because there will be enough cheap money in the markets anyway.
4. Because it realises lowering rates won’t have much effect (since it didn’t raise sufficiently)
5. Because it belatedly realises the effect of low interest rates on redistribution of wealth.
6. Because it is pondering mixed research on accommodative monetary policy on bank profitability and hence stability.
7. Because it has thought more carefully how crashes in business cycle occur.
8. Because it thinks Johnson and Javid will stay in place and end austerity; new public sector employment (e.g. in police, education, social care, speeding up HS2 and other infrastructure) will redirect resources that become freed up after Brexit, or compete for resources if not freed up (hence drive productivity). [The escape from Maastricht austerity thinking].
Would I be right to suggest the Australian base rate was reduced from 1.25%?
The Australian economy and central policy has been lucky in some senses as it is based on minerals, real tangible stuff, and not computer generated ‘things’. It has prospered in relation to economic-computer games played elsewhere. However its exports to China and the larger Asian market are now suffering because China is effectively going into deep recession trying to out-strength the US onslaught. China cannot win at this particular moment in its time. Good news is on the horizon of the East. Soon.
“European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the Governing Council should be open to ideas such as Modern Monetary Theory while noting they’re closer to fiscal policy and should be directed by governments.” (Bloomberg)
The last eight years have proved that neoliberal monetarism does not work. (Interest rates set by central banks.) An interest rate drop from 0.75% to 0.5% isn’t going to induce business investment spending. Negative interest rates are equivalent to a government fiscal tax increase.
Fiscal policy (government tax and spending) is far more effective in a country that issues its own currency. Unfortunately for austeritised UK and EU citizens, “deficit spending” is ideologically taboo. So, who is going to pay the UK’s large net import bill when the credit cards are maxed out?
I think the Bank of England is wise.
The prevailing opinion is that there will be recession in the next year or two.
I believe the bank of England is keeping its powder dry in preparation for this, as quantitative easing is unlikely to work and depresses savings, hitting old people very hard.