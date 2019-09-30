Prosperity not austerity

I go to Manchester today to make the case again for prosperity as the driver of policy. Ownership for everyone, tax cuts for all should be the aim.
The Economy day needs to set out how we can have a more prosperous UK after our exit from the EU. Taking control of our money allows us to spend more on our priorities. Taking control of our taxes will allow us to remove VAT from items like green products and fuel. Taking control of our laws allows us to repeal damaging regulations like the fishing ones which destroy jobs and damage our seas. Taking control of our trade policy allows us to cut tariffs, taxes on imports we need from the rest of the world.
We need a green policy which is friendly to prosperity, not an unrealistic one centred on many more taxes and regulations to price people on lower incomes out of personal transport or a holiday. We need ownership policies to make it easier for more people to own their own home. We need tax and employment laws which encourage setting up your own business, working for yourself or growing a small company.
We also as Conservatives need to explain why Labour’s 2030 net zero carbon target entails unacceptable levels of tax and regulation over our lives, with many job losses in traditional activities that require energy use. We need to ask why the Lib Dems call themselves democratic given their main aim is to overturn a democratic majority in the UK’s largest ever democratic vote, and why they call themselves Liberal when they propose a vast raft of higher taxes and extra regulations to stop people doing what they want to do.
Both these parties want to tax us into personal austerity and regulate us into their idea of enforced lifestyle. They run down the UK, think we cannot govern ourselves, they seek to stifle innovation and want to block enterprise. Labour now want to steal shares and properties from people who have worked hard and saved to own them. They want us all subservient to their state, and wish to enforce equality by preventing people doing well by working hard.
As always the Liberal Democrats will be trying to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history. In their warped view of democracy Dame Margaret Beckett should be Prime Minister.
If they win the general election – which is clearly unlikely – they will have a mandate to stop Brexit. It is how democracy works.
It is no different from the Brexit Party saying they would impose no deal if they win. No deal was not what was promised in 2016 anymore than stop Brexit.
The difference is that Farage has zero chance.
Why should he?
Surely the remain principle would apply: loser wins
I’m not commenting on the LD policy – with which I disagree, but if there were another vote, with an even higher turnout, and which overturned the result of the previous one, then would you accept its result?
If not, then by what democratic principle would you not?
Firstly, implement the 2016 result and then schedule another vote for say, 3 years time. Would you accept this new vote about re-joining the EU, if the majority decided to continue as an independent nation? I somehow doubt it.
Martin
If the questions were the same Yes. But would the politicians ?
If it was Mays deal or Remain No, because they are both a type of remain and worse than a so called “no deal” in my view.
As an indication of just how tiresome this is all becoming I would refer back to a comment posted on this blog nearly three years ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2016/10/09/the-cbi-and-the-eu/#comment-835753
In that comment of October 9 2016 I recalled that the government had sent an official referendum leaflet to every household in the country, and that MPs had actually had a debate on that leaflet and a chance to object to its contents before it went out, but not one MP asked whether people were to take it literally when the leaflet promised:
“This is your decision. The Government will implement what you decide.”
or in fact it would be Parliament that decided how to respond to a vote to leave the EU; and as an overwhelming majority of parliamentarians see their primary allegiance as being to the EU, not the UK, they might well decide to prevent the Government keeping that promise.
So what kind of promise would you make in the leaflet for your second referendum, Martin?
Would it be:
“This time we really mean it”?
Or:
“It is your decision, and provided you make the decision that we want then we will implement it”?
If anybody believed what politicians said before the referendum they will have learned differently over the past three years, they now know that both Houses of Parliament are packed with liars and cheats, and so how do you Remoaners propose to repair the massive damage to public trust that you have caused?
Yes, that you have caused, not those who voted to leave the EU, but those who have been working to negate the referendum result.
Was that destruction of public trust really worth it for the sake of your beloved EU, about which many of you know so little anyway?
The referendum has taken place Martin.
It needs to be implemented.
Why would people bother to vote in another referendum when Ithey now know the establishment will not take any notice of the result if isn’t what they want.
General election first.
MinC – you speak of ”another vote” as if it would be valid if the first had not been honoured.
By all means let there be ”another vote” in the course of time – but not until the result of the first is seen to be implemented. Otherwise, how on earth can the democratic process function?
The real question is – if there were to be ”another vote” in the future, and the previous result were NOT overturned – would YOU accept its result?
Non of this will be possible if Boris brings Mays surrender document back to the table.
This seems to be his strategy. 9
I hope not, but I (and Farage) fear you are right. Boris is foolish to rule out a Brexit Party Deal/accommodation. It is surely his moral duty to do one to ensure we never have to suffer the appalling Corbyn. It would only be in seat the Conservative can never win anyway. So nothing would be lost by it and much to be gained.
It’s odd that a main political party like Labour can propose ‘zero carbon 2030’ without the slightest idea how to get there. Absent the invention of some dramatically new technology – eg nuclear Fusion, batteries orders of magnitude better than those we now have – there is not the slightest chance of zero carbon 2030. Or 2050 in fact, though thats far enough off we can pretend it’s realistic at least for the next 10-15 years.
Fortunately the actual rate of global warming observed is about 1/3 of that forecast when the great scare started 25-30 years ago, there is no evidence yet of an increase in extreme weather events, although of course such an increase continues to be forecast. And sea levels seem to be rising at approx the same rate as since the end of the last ice age.
Perhaps we have a few decades or even centuries longer than now feared to ween the world from fossil fuels. That the green blob now relies on the hysterical rants of a child, who because she is a child can’t be contradicted, is perhaps a sign of how thin the argument for climate hysteria is.
Richard1,
Am I alone in thinking from comments posted here that, in the main, ‘Remaniac’ = ‘Climate Alarmist’?
A commentator here on Australian TV describes the indoctrination of kids that the world as we know it is ‘about to end’ due to climate change, as mass child abuse. When you think of the terror which is instilled in these young minds, it is easy to agree with him.
Indeed there is a huge positive correlation between being:- Pro EU, Pro ever bigger government, Pro Socialism, Anti Democracy, Pro the dire monopoly NHS, Anti freedom of choice (in education/health for example), pro exaggerated Climate alarmism, Pro “renewables”, Pro ever higher taxation and government asset thefts, Pro endless PC drivel, Pro Magic Money tree economics, Pro rights without responsibilities, pro no deterrent policing and law and order, Pro identity politics & diversity regardless or merit, Pro open door immigration regardless of quality, Pro the evil politics of envy and also having zero understanding of engineering, science, reason, maths or real economics.
The BBC are the propaganda outfit for all of these misguided agendas.
She’s not a child, they only dress her like one. She’s 16 which is old enough to vote Labour according to Labour. What is proposed is not zero carbon but zero net carbon which is not quite so impossible, it will only cost about £3 trillion or so, they will do it by investing massively in offsetting schemes like flooding countries like India with UK aid to improve the efficiency of their industry and then claiming the carbon reductions for UK. McDonnell has the added bonus that he can call this policy reparations for UK having evilly started the industrial revolution which has caused the problem. Plus reparations for colonialism of course. And slavery, in some other countries.
Correct Roy.
The figures will be fudged.
If they can claim burning wood imported from Canada in the Drax power station is good for the environment then they can do the same thing with all the other green schemes.
Burning wood imported is clearly insane. It is only done so they can pretend that x% of UK electricity production comes from “renewables”. What is coal but old wood after all?
.Batteries just store energy, and so do not help with “zero carbon”. The energy still has to be generated and the batteries themselves need huge amount of energy to mine the rare earth elecments and to manufacture the batteries.
Good morning.
Have a safe and pleasent journey and conference Sir John. And please, for those that might miss it, can you please post the transcript and / or video link of your speech ?
I think it better to concentrate on our local environment rather than global. We cannot do diddly-swat to global conditions when so much pollution is generated elsewhere. The UK historically has worked hardest to clean up pollution, witness the Clean Air Act 1956, long before our membership of the EU, a piece of legislation that did not need people to jet off, or sail, around the world to pontificate about but, had real and positive impact on our lives.
A better local environment is a journey we can all travel together rather than be dragged along and bullied into. People respond better to well formed and reasoned arguments than to juvenil statements about stolen futures. I want to see policies on the environment that show that those advocating them have done their research and are just not empty talking heads throwing mindless policies which will cause more harm than good. I also do not want to hear about how bad the other parties are, I can see, hear and make up my own mind. I want to hear what the government of the day intends to do ?
We need to put an end to gesture politics. Should we Leave the EU on 31st October, and by that I mean without signing the WA, parliament and the government will, upon the stroke of 11PM that night, will have all the Competences returned to it that it surrendered to the EEC/EC/EU in the decades previously. It can, and should, make the laws that benefit our country including those like the said act above. We have clearly done it before, and we can do it again. It just needs political will.
‘People respond better to well formed and reasoned arguments than to juvenil statements about stolen futures.’
I agree and the Tories need to give the children a positive message this conference of what has been achieved since 2010 and in the last half a century to combat climate change and what they have coming up in the next five years. I went to infant school in the smog some winter mornings with day-glow orange and grey armbands so that the few cars on the road could see us. We were told not to paddle in the sea. We had power cuts. Most people only had one if any car, no mobile phone etc. With technology comes more energy use but it is a lot more efficient now and concentrating on just he bad and none of the good changes that BRITAIN has been responsible for is just irresponsible.
Future promises are worthless and a waste of time while ever we are in the EU, regardless of which party is promising them. EU law has priority over UK law.
We must first leave the EU, and then work to make the UK great again. A GE would be most helpful. Is there no way of forcing a GE upon Parliament?
The Conservatives would be more convincing in denigrating Labour’s 2030 zero emission plan if they abandoned their own farcical zero emissions legislation. It was reported a couple of days ago that gas heating in new homes will cease from next year. Believe it or not, that’s Conservative policy, not Jeremy Corbyn’s.
The danger for the Party is that if they continue with what Sir Bernard Ingham calls “crackpot” climate and energy policies the Brexit Party with their better balanced policy will pick up a damaging number of votes from those of us who despair of Conservative policy.
The first thing you need to do is nail austerity. It is currently spoken of by Socialists as if it were a right wing invention to subjugate the lower half income strata for purely political reasons. A sort of hate weapon invented by Conservatives. You know as well as I do that it was a result of Gordon Brown’s overspending the UK’s income, a lot of which was moved off book, PFI comes to mind, just to minimise the realisation of the overspend. It ended with Liam Burn’s note to his successor in the Treasury that the money had run out. Nail that one in forensic detail, after which all you say about creating the foundations for personal and national wealth make sense.
Absolutely, there will always be a percentage of the population that is struggling for a variety of reasons. The national debt doubled to £1.5 trillion 2010-15, some austerity.
Obesity is plainly evident in our shops and streets, which costs the individual and the NHS. My main safety concern on the streets is not vehicles but smart phone users, head down, oblivious to the less mobile.
There is another aspect to setting up a small business, suggested by the case
of Mr. Johnson’s prorogation. It does not appear to be possible to know with
much certainty what legal regime applies to your undertaking until you have been
made to appear before the highest court in the system – and then they finally tell
you. This is not a hospitable environment for the management of a start-up.
We need tax cuts, cuts to the vast amount of government waste, cheap reliable energy, easy hire and fire, cut in the damaging red tape that is everywhere, cut the government to 25% of GDP rather than nearly 50%. Also we need quality only immigration, nearly all schools to become private with education vouchers that can be topped up. We need to cull all the pointless university degrees and the soft debt they incurr perhaps 2/3rds of them. We need to encourage more private health care with tax breaks and vouchers rather than the dire state monopoly NHS.
This is all obvious Labour idiotically want the complete opposite of all of the above.
The only way to zero carbon is a vast increase in Nuclear Power. Renewables make virtually no difference at all, are intermittent, need back up and are far too expensive.
House sales in parts of London have dropped by more than 40% it seem over the last three years it seems (thanks to Hammond’s up to 15% transfer tax SDLT and his extentions to CGT and his attacks on Non Doms and lack of vision & project fear). Well done Philip Hammond! Never let him back please.
Tax simplification would also be a huge advantage to the economy. But what really matters is how much government spend and waste and how appallingly they spend it.
Undo all the vast damage down by chancellor’s Brown, Osborne and Hammond. The vast increases in tax rates and tax complexity. Even the taxing of “profits” that have not even been made which is hard sustainable.
UK governments are so inefficient they cannot even organise an effective vaxination programme for children.
or even vaccination programme.
Trouble is this govt has not acted like a conservative govt.
Whispers of a policy to virtually force landlords to give property to tenants.
All the stuff Cameron did. Heir to Blair.
Any true conservative PM would have reversed all of Blair’s horrors.
Double Jeopardy should be brought back and no Supreme Court!
We need a general election to sweep the Remoaners away. A house clearing of epic proportions and not just in parliament. Whitehall is as bad or worse. Sir Humphrey needs to be sent on permanent gardening leave along with all his chums.
And if reports are to believed that May gave control of our armed forces to the EU from 1st November this agreement must be revoked immediately.
That to me is more important and more urgent than anything else.
I hope the media pick up on your positive message JR, although most of them only seem to seek out and promote sensationalist stories or even rumour.
I’m a bit puzzled as to why you’d want to remove VAT on ‘Green Products’ (and who would define what is a ‘green product’?) and fuel.
These would surely have opposite effects. If you cut the price of fuel then people have less incentive to use less. The fact that many domestic fuels currently have only 5% VAT (as opposed to 20% on most other products) is an anomaly.
If you want people to use less fuel, then increasing VAT to 20% is the way to do it. You then protect the poorest through the benefits system while giving the biggest users of fuels – better off people with larger houses – a bigger incentive to use less fuel. Why should the wealthiest who use most fuel get to pay no VAT?
2030 net neutral carbon in the UK. The technology does not yet exist, and in not going to turn up any time soon. Of course we all want a cleaner world for our children and their children.
However, just to tax penalise industry, manufacturing and regular people getting to work is economically devoid of practical sense. It just makes the UK less competitive. The result will be to further force manufacturing, jobs, and therefore wealth creation offshore to countries that damage to the environment magnitudes far higher than the UK could ever do, thereby INCREASING global emissions
Turkeys voting for Xmas to be cooked over a log fire?
“We also as Conservatives need to explain why Labour’s 2030 net zero carbon target entails unacceptable levels of tax and regulation over our lives, ”
Actually, I believe you should explain why your environmental policies are better than theirs in direct comparison, broken down, in easily understood statements.
People aren’t as stupid as labour, the snp and the lib dems think they are. Watching the political soap opera play out is more ridiculous than any made-up car crash tv soap plot.
The people crying the loudest on College Green about stopping Brexit are the ones that fly and travel the most, then the next week they are flying their we love Greta banners, most of us want pragmatic solutions to the ills we collectively face.
With about £50B promised so far would it be optimistic of me to think that to fund this lavish splash out, we WILL be leaving with no deal and so no payout of £39B or further payments to the EU and HS2 WILL be scrapped?
Scrapping the zero emissions target would be another huge boost to the economy but that might alienate the snowflakes and the gullible, so that won’t happen.