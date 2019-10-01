Abuse of language

Remain propaganda us often used by the mainstream media to describe features of Brexit.
We are told we need to avoid a No Deal Brexit. No-one is proposing one. If we leave on 31st October as promised without signing the Withdrawal Agreement it will be a multi deal Brexit. There will be a Customs Agreement, an Aviation Agreement, a Government Procurement Agreement, a Haulage Agreement and many others. Remain muddles the Withdrawal Agreement which does not offer anything by way of a future partnership with things that can help.
We are told we will fall off a cliff edge. Why? Most nations trade successfully with the EU without being members. Calais has assured us the vehicles will flow with their exports to us after we have left, just as we import easily today from many non EU countries.
We are told we will be short of medicines and food. No main continental supplier wants to cancel their contract with us. Our border is currently a VAT, Excise and currency border. The calculations and payments are done electronically. So can tariffs be handled if we end up with some on food.
They say they are defending Parliamentary sovereignty! They mean they are holding the government hostage to try to perpetuate the mighty EU powers to legislate over us, to tax us and to direct us in many ways. These are the MPs who gave away massive powers of self government over the years whilst telling us they had not done so.
Their use of words like cataclysmic or a car crash is wild and untrue. They are trying to create negative feelings, and out to depress investment optimism. They have no confidence in our country and scorn the people for our decision.
6 Comments
Sir John,
And the old and vulnerable and those who simply accept the dreadful propaganda without researching for the truth are worried to death.
The ‘Remaniac’ MPs, Establishment and MSM who push this nonsense should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. Right will, however, eventually prevail and then the absurdity of the scaremongering will be revealed.
According to the mind readers from the Remain side: “Nobody voted for no deal”
Dominique Grieve (elected on a promise to deliver Brexit but afraid of the voters) is fond of saying leaving will be ‘uniquely damaging’. Indeed unique in that it will be a great advantage in the medium to long term to be democratic and in control of our country, laws and taxes again.
So Javid thinks increasing the minimum wage (banning low paid workers from working) is a good thing does he. What an economically illiterate dope – but then there is an election coming I suppose.
It saddens me to see an MP from my party openly lying. It will not be a multi deal Brexit, as you well know – there are no agreements (on customs, on aviation, on haulage), there are only unilateral mitigations imposed by the EU , with the UK having no say, and they will be in force only as long as it suits the EU to have them, again the Uk has no say
Sensible people see the hypocrisy in their victimhood. It’s all ‘do as I say, not as I do’.
This has gone beyond Brexit, and it is now a fight to retain what little democracy still remains.
None of us will forget that we were taken into the EU without electoral consent, and further treaties were agreed without electoral consent. Parliament agreed to let the people decide and should honour their own promises. We were warned about the ‘armageddon’ that would occur if we voted Leave. Therefore, you could say we did vote to become poorer. We chose freedom to be a sovereign country once again, and Parliament is trying to prevent it. I don’t believe we will be poorer (if we have a honest Parliament that works for the UK), but if that is the price we must pay then so be it.
Fantastic post today John. One worth sharing. I only wish more of your colleagues were as positive.