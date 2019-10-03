The UK offer for talks

The Prime Minister’s letter yesterday to Mr Juncker offered sustained talks for a new Agreement in the next few days, and proposed a way through the difficulty of the Irish backstop.
It also said something more significant that has enjoyed scant attention. It said “the backstop acted as a bridge to a proposed future relationship with the EU in which the UK would be closely integrated with EU customs arrangements and would align with EU law in many areas. That future relationship is not the goal of the current UK government. The government intends that the future relationship should be based on a Free Trade Agreement in which the UK takes control of its own regulatory affairs and trade policy”
The government seeks a major rewrite of the Political declaration to reflect this different future relationship. It leaves open the other issues surrounding the existing Withdrawal Agreement, which would need to be changed to avoid its provisions stifling the intent of a genuine Brexit with a possible Free Trade Agreement for the future relationship.
The government is right that the most objectionable feature of the old Withdrawal Agreement is the way the Irish situation is used to lock the UK into large areas of EU law for the future, alongside the close subservient relationship envisaged. There is a long way to go to get an Agreement which does allow a proper Brexit, but the very different approach to where we wish to go is most welcome. I have urged successive governments to just table a Free Trade Agreement and then leave, with GATT 24 allowing tariff free trade on departure if the EU agrees to such talks.
131 Comments
Sir John,
Your second paragraph highlights the fact that Boris does appear to be aiming to get a ‘proper’ Brexit, which is reassuring.
However, I am unclear about references to the ‘Transition Period’. 4 years is mentioned – but does this mean that the UK cannot pursue trade arrangements with other countries during the transition? If so – then what Boris is proposing is not acceptable.
I do hope you can provide reassurance.
Sir John welcomes the new approach but is careful not to say whether he supports the proposal.
It seems designed for all-round rejection in a manner which will leave HMG blame- free and Britain out on WTO terms. This is a reasonable political position with an election in the offing.
My view is simple: our host and his fellow Brexit stalwarts in the Commons have established their credentials as sceptical, patriotic but fair judges of an agreement. If they say a result is acceptable that’s good enough for me.
Sir John’s support for the proposal is immaterial; the proposal is consciously unrealistic, so he won’t be asked to choose whether to vote for it or not because it won’t lead to an agreement requiring ratification.
The Conservatives seem to think they can have their cake and eat it (wait a minute…); they are attempting to pose as, simultaneously, hardcore Brexiters and eminently reasonable good Europeans. They want a GE. What they really want is for a broad church of people to trust them to deliver Brexit (whatever that might look like) and supply them with that mandate. Voters will decide whether they trust the Tories (whenever a GE actually happens – my money is still on another referendum first). That’s democracy.
How about ECJ, military subservience and state aid rules? No single market we were told, this does not deliver on referendum promises.
….and will we have control of our borders and fishing grounds on 1st Nov or not ?
Just heard Johnson’s statement in the house . Minor changes from Mayhab’s servitude plan which Johnson told us was dead only last week! It is a sell out.
It strikes me there is every incentive for Labour and remainers to vote against his servitude plan mark 2. The only saving grace is if the EU reject his servitude plan and go for no deal. I fail to see any other outcome that will save your party and govt.
“The government intends that the future relationship should be based on a Free Trade Agreement in which the UK takes control of its own regulatory affairs and trade policy”
No Single Market then.
I don’t mind about the ins and outs as much as everyone else. I think the details can wait for later. I just want to leave the E.U please. Indeed I wanted to leave nine months ago, as Theresa May proposed.
Please vote for it this time. If the E.R.G votes down Brexit a fourth time, I am really worried it is not going to happen.
Reply Vote for what? There is no agreed text. Only sign if you like the contract
Good morning.
The proposal is not what I was lead to believe I was voting for back in 2016. We were told, quite clearly, that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be Leaving the Single Market, the Customs Union and the ECJ. How is it therefore that one part of the United Kingdom (Ulster )must Remain ? And if Ulster can Remain effectively in the EU, why not Scotland ?
It has always been my belief that you must treat everybody the same. The Scot’s, quite rightly, would have grounds for complaint. They too voted to Remain and, there is currently a border between England and Scotland when it comes legislation. Remember, England and Scotland are two countries that have, with respect to their histories, only recently become politically united.
It also does not address the issues of the border between the mainland UK and the RoI. Not to forget all the other stuff that in the WA which is so poisonous to a Leaver like me.
If this WA goes through then the Tories are finished. It is nothing short of betrayal.
—
PS Any chance that this can be put up today rather than stuck in moderation ?
Congratulations on the publication of your view!
But not to worry. This WA isn’t going to make it to the Commons. The EU cannot possibly engage with BJ’s offer, as BJ well knows. BJ is pretending to be reasonable (as indeed the EU are with yesterday’s polite response) to save face. But I think it’s a colossal misjudgement because a ‘willingness’ to betray Brexit will, rightly, corrode trust even further, and, perhaps, decisively.
And of course there will be an extension rather than Sir John’s forlornly hoped for ‘no deal’/’side deal’ Brexit.
Let’s hope that the willingness of the Tories to propose a betrayal Brexit is enough to finish them off.
I totally agree. Any Tory MP even HINTING at backing this is toast at the hands of the Brexit party at the GE.
No, you were not “told”, Mark, you were warned, that without more, as a matter of simple fact, the UK would be leaving those two essentials of the economy, and that was a reason why leaving was a bad idea.
It was to advise all but complete fools just what would have to be replaced.
It absolutely was not a promise. If it were, then it could have been on the ballot paper.
Couldn’t it?
The paper was silent on the post-exit relationship.
That, so far, is a matter for our sovereign Parliament.
Dear Martin in Cardiff , Andy , Newmania , Tabulazero etc
I am fed up hearing your silliness and its about time you started giving us your thoughts on YOUR side of the argument
So I want to hear your thoughts on
45 weeks of rioting in France
recent demonstrations in Sweden
The farmers strike in Netherlands
The banner unfurled at Camp Neu last night during UCL accusing the EU & Spain of being fascist dictators
Oh and the little matter of scotch whiskey being hit with 25% import tariffs in their biggest market due to the illegal activities of the EU
We’ve been waiting 3 years to hear from you on your side of the debate and all we get is made up scare stories
Either put up or shut up
Totally agree. This is only a minor change to Mayhabs servitude plan. Also vast sums of money and dual laws for EU citizens in this country for years after we leave!
Nothing agreed until everything agreed we were told, especially trade. This has not secured a trade deal and still leaves the EU in the driving seat at the controls for what deal they would like! Sell out springs to mind.
There are a number of unanswered questions, but this proposal does represent the maximum possible compromise which will get through Parliament and people. It’s staggering that hapless May didn’t even get to this point after 3 years.
Amongst questions that need answering however:
If NI is in the single market, but GB isn’t, can a company send its workers from GB to work in its NI plant? If so, will they need separate contracts or visas for separate legal constructs in both jurisdictions in the same country?
Precisely which checks will be made on a lump of cheddar cheese being sent from Liverpool to Belfast?
How will the UK ensure that customs checks carried out by the ROI are completed in good faith? Will there be measures to avoid hold-ups and does NI have the legal power to enact countermeasures in the event of goods being delayed in passing through ROI customs?
Precisely which measures will be enforced at the GB “border” for goods going from GB to NI? How will this “border” be policed?
Many Scots voted remain in the belief that they received lots of money from the EU. I campaign for Brexit actively up here, and every single time I am told this by people on the streets. You need evidence in black and white to get them to stop and think, and then half of them go away, saying, no, we get too much from the EU.
Indeed as you say – table a Free Trade Agreement and then leave, with GATT 24 allowing tariff free trade on departure if the EU agrees to such talks.
Boris was a rather confused in his speech yesterday, sensibly championing capitalism and free markets but then praising the dire state monopoly NHS (which is the complete opposite and one of the worst systems for outcomes for any wealthy country). Also championing the minimum wage increases which are anti-free market and would be very damaging indeed. Very confused with his wind/solar energy statistics too (by a factor of about 25) and the national debt has increased hugely (not decreased) under the Conservatives.
He also said:- “but remember it was only a few years ago when people were saying that solar power would never work in cloudy old Britain and that wind turbines would not pull the skin off a rice pudding” they were spot on Boris. They only work because the government idiotically forces tax and bill payers to subsidise this green wash lunacy. When/if they can complete without subsidy and market rigging fine but stop all the subsidies.
Table an FTA and leave with mutual zero tariffs sounds good to me too, but that’s not what I read in Boris’s letter. This looks just like the original WA with just the Irish backstop tinkered with a bit. No mention of scrapping the part that gives the EU a direct debit on the UK current account. Mention of a transition period however – transition to what and for what purpose?
No thanks, John’s plan still sounds much better.
why do you think the EU would suddenly agree to give the UK what it did not want to give during the negociations after the UK pretty much tell it to go whistle ?
Tabulazero
Oh I love easy questions. Because the Eurozone is about to enter a big recession, they have wide scale unemployment, because their export markets are shrinking, because Germany’s manufacturing output has declined because they’ve been caught cheating on subsidies and been slapped with massive tariffs by the USA and they need all the help they can get
Youre welcome
Lifelogic
They only work because the government idiotically forces tax and bill payers to subsidise this green wash lunacy. When/if they can complete without subsidy and market rigging fine but stop all the subsidies.
But they won’t stop the subsidies because the British public have swallowed the bait of saving the world hook, line, sinker and the boat!! They will keep on paying.
I rather liked Mr Putin’s comments at this week’s Russian Energy Week International Forum re Greta : “a poorly informed teen”…”telling developing countries they should keep living in poverty,depriving them of the chance to become as rich as Sweden.”
The minimum wage increases are the fastest way to a 32.5 hour week I can think of for some businesses, 6.5 hours per day rather than 7.5 with staggered start/finish times, it could also increase productivity only IF you could maintain turnover, otherwise more businesses will sink into low profitability, producing lower taxes and eventually people will just give up running small business as a bad job. Our shops are almost completely unmanned as it is now, it will cause faster technology changes.
Mays deal reheated. Not acceptable. Vassal status awaits.
++1
Ian
Afraid that’s how I read it at the moment, but also adds even more confusion and complication to the mix.
The cleaner the break the better, “Keep it simple Stupid” has been the Mantra in management training sessions for years, for a very good reason, it works !
As the Remain campaigns repeatedly explained, ALL versions of leaving the European Union would involve either what you call that, or economic ruin.
There is NO third option.
You were told.
Absolute rubbish, a clean break does not mean economic ruin. How do the 164 countries not in the EU manage. Your nothing more than a Brussels paid troll.
Martin
You say you told us but you didn’t actually tell us anything
Give an EXAMPLE of what trading as do 165 other countries will do to cause economic ruin. Come on this is the third time Ive asked .
Its pointless posting statements if you cant back them up with any evidence at all
I’ll tell you what Remain did. They went all or nothing. On the eve of the referendum they did not yield an inch on what Leave voters wanted and so they lost.
All we wanted was controlled immigration. That would have satisfied most Leave voters and Remain would have won easily but no…
Remain responded to all reasonable requests to slow down immigration by calling Leave voters nasty things like “racist” or “bigot” or “thick” or “stupid”.
So Remain lost. Obvious, really.
More recently they have the barefaced front (having stopped Brexit by all legal angles possible) to tell us that we can’t even use even moderate and accurate words to express how well feel.
Brexit is a disaster, we’ll agree on that. But the solution to avoiding it was very simple. A slow down in migration to let us settle a bit – proper vetting of newcomers (and don’t tell me that 600,000 a year are being properly vetted. Having worked closely with the immigration service I know that’s impossible.)
Totally agree. Farage predicted this and he appears to have been proven right…
Quite frankly he has always been right about the govt position with the EU despite smears, labels and other tactics to shut him up.
I can’t wait to vote for his Brexit party. I simply do not care nor believe a word the Tory govt says.
Can Johnson even remember what he previously said about vassalage or why he resigned! ECJ, military controlled by EU for their foreign policy and trade agreements- not to mention no ability to control our territorial waters from EU fishing fleets, vast sums of our taxes given away for nothing including billions in assets in EIB and interest free loans. etc. He needs to read Martin Howe QC articles ASAP or the the Spectator’s forty horrors of Mayhab’s servitude plan.
He thinks we will forgive and forget everything under a sham leave placing our country in servitude.
JR, tells this latest Tory Govt servitude plan is not disgusting or contains all the previous horrors/faults you highlighted in this blog.
Here we go he about to sell us down the river it’s not Leaving in any sense of the word , it will be Leaving in name only we will still be under ECJ and will not be able to do trad deals outside of the EU for years if ever we will not get our fishing back he is pulling the wool over our eyes talking the talk but it’s NOT BREXIT not the BREXIT I voted for its quite simply another BAD DEAL .
He is very clever and will end up getting his own way and staying PM plus keeping the Conservative Party in at the next election as I say clever man but NOT A TRUE LEAVER
If it turns out that I’m right , then I will never vote Conservative Again, and that’s after giving them my vote for 50 years.
So is it a good deal then, will we be free of the dreaded Eu,there’s no way your going to get Blackford snp/Swinson libs/Corbyn Labour and all the others to vote for it even if the Eu were us billions to leave because all they want to do is stop Brexit full stop, when the General Election finally does come your party is going to have to bite the bullet and strike up a deal with the Brexit party that is going to be the only way to get a commons majority , you know it makes sense
The Opposition plan is for the Tories, and especially the PM, to fail. They need the Tories to dip in the polls to have any chance in a GE. If the WA goes through then the Tories can claim victory and hope the people by the sell-out. They all fear the BP.
Given the EU’s initial adverse reaction (Barnier is quoted as saying “The EU would then be trapped” and Verhofstadt as claiming “The first assessment of nearly every member in the BSG was not positive at all”), the question of getting this deal through Parliament may be irrelevant if the EU does not accept it.
Pretty much spot on: get out on 31 October, get a majority with the Brexit Party, get a Speaker that does the job properly and then start massive reforms to put the constitution back together again including privatization of the BBC.
Trade deals with the EU can start when their negotiators travel to London.
The proposition and presentation is not as fawning as the previous WA , however the answer to a new agreement still depends on the EU which is frustrating as their control over our decisions are heightened.
This is it – The constant need to seek ‘their’ approval.
Not a lot of people know this, not even the BBC etc. et al media, but UKIP had a conference last week! Anybody hear about it?
What was their solution to this mess? Anybody care?
Omg, after all this time, you still think it’s about tariffs. A poor O level Economics student would laugh at you. Non tariff barriers? Ever heard of them? Proper economists have
Go on then Henry, as you say you are an expert in these matters, tell us all about non tariff barriers.
O levels don’t exist any more. That’s just one of the several errors in your post. Must try harder.
Singapore and at least nine other countries would be very surprised to learn O-levels don’t exist, since they use them.
Henry Carter
Those of us that trade have indeed heard of Non Tariff barriers , they are already there , especially in Germany as members of the EU.
By the way you might want to read the WTO rules on non tariff barriers oh and you might also want to explain how the EU has been found guilty of illegal business subsidies and has now allowed the USA to impose tariffs on £6.8 billion worth of EU goods
Glad youre a proper economist ….lol ( there no such thing, they’re all astrologers)
The BBC back in March said “The government has announced that most imports into the UK would not attract a tariff in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Under a temporary scheme 87% of imports by value would be eligible for zero-tariff access.
At the moment 80% of imports are tariff free.
Tariffs would be maintained to protect some industries, including agriculture. Beef, lamb, poultry and some dairy products would receive protection.
Let’s be serious : You already know that the EU will reject this sorry excuse of a deal since it would prevent Brussels from protecting its internal market if the Northern Ireland assembly blocked the arrangement in 2020 or at a later date.
If not, the EU would have already entered the tunnel for talks.
This so-called deal is there to help the Conservative party pretend it has tried to negotiate something.
Even you do not think it will pass the EU parliaments or the national parliaments.
Why not say it ?
Politics old chap. The art of being dishonest honourably. But these Conservatives are being exposed, not as Picassos but as potato-printing pre-schoolers.
That is what I do not get. It is massively obvious that the EU will not accept this if it values the continuation of the Single-Market.
Why prentend otherwise ?
Does the ERG believe that their own voters are either thick enough or cynical enough to believe that this proposal had a chance ?
Reply No, we respect our voters. The ERG wishes the PM well with his negotiation and we will decide how to vote if and when there is an agreed text to assess.
Good. Then Ireland can sell its products to the EU instead of the UK. This will help British farmers and dairys.
It is exactly what it has been doing since it joined the EU.
I agree. We need to be totally free of EU control, ie. a sovereign, self-governing nation. I can wait a year or two if this is the end result, but no way will I ever accept a long, or never ending agreement that relies on EU goodwill for the completion.
Indeed, but not a year or two a month or two perhaps!
You can have jam tomorrow but not today, if you want ?
Think about it ?
😉
We are a sovereign self-governing nation. So you will be waiting for something you already have. And it’s so wonderful you don’t even realise you’ve already have it.
Words can serve many purposes, Andy. They can convey factual information, tell stories, or be the lyrics to songs.
They can also be a tribal, chest beating, foot-stamping , mouth-breathing chant. It does not matter if they make no sense at all, and demonstrably so. All that is important is that they are the same as the rest of the troupe are chanting. That is what the utterances and writings of so many Leave fanatics are, and why your commendable attempts at reason are in many cases pointless.
There’s always hope though.
Keep it up.
Andy
We cant do trade deals , so no we aren’t
But then you’ve never been right about anything . Callousness of a child like approach I guess
Shirley
Your sentiment is shared by the 17.4 Million patiently waiting Leave voters; regardless of how the MSM and quango institutions have tried vigorously and cynically to persuade them otherwise over the past 3+ years?
However, on the one hand, we have hardened Remainers doing all they can to thwart Brexit (blatantly ignoring the will of the people) and on the other hand The Brexit Party is strategically waiting for the Conservatives to fail, so they can clean up at the next election. Boris Johnson needs to get the job done before 31st Oct. not in one or two years!
How can the British PM negotiate with an organisation whose actions since 2016 have been utterly abhorrent, without integrity and openly hostile to our leaving?
The EU have brought the full weight of its influence and invoked all the dark arts in trying to undermine the previous and the incumbent PM even directly interfering in the Parliamentary mechanism. It is intolerable that the British people should have to tolerate this political infection
Johnson must find a way to trigger a GE, form an informal alliance with the BP, demonise Labour by any means and then we can start the process of leaving without the baggage of idiots we have to tolerate opposing such a move
Grant Shapps seems equally deluded. Now saying he can now consider increasing motorway speed limits to 80mph. He says:- “I think there is an argument that once you have increased the level of electrification and therefore decreased or entirely removed carbon, that you might look at those things again.”
Except, Grant Shapps electric cars do not actually reduce carbon emissions, indeed they tend to increase them. Surely a transport secretary might be expected to understand the transport/energy basics like this?
My experience driving in the UK (usually in the South East) is that you are lucky if you can do 30 mph on the over congested UK motorways much of the time. We need more road space mate. Plug in all electric cars are still rather less that 0.2% of vehicles on the road anyway (despite are the tax and other bribes) and they are mainly small city cars (so rarely on the motorways). When they are they tend to be plugged in charging at a service station!
If electric cars run at 80 the air resistance goes up the same as IC cars and more road resistance because they are heavier. The battery will run down more quickly and range will be even less. They will both have the same risk of crashing. Is this plonker a minister?
What government proposed yesterday is a ‘dog’s dinner’ and you know quite well that it is not going to be accepted by the EU side- not even as a basis for negotiation. They are not going to change their rules upside down to suit UK or anyone else. So both sides will continue to wind the clock down but in the end it is the British public who will pay the price.
There will be no trade agreement going forward without the past being closed off in an orderly way. What is proposed from Boris has nothing to do with ‘order’ as we will hear loud and clear later today from the EU parliaments steering committee chair Guy Verhofstadt when they report- don’t forget there is also another parliament that has to agree everything- Schmucks
I think talks will go on for years and if we can’t trade with the rest of the world during that time then this deal is unacceptable. I hope the EU turn it down then Boris will have no option but to just leave as that is what he has promised to do. Also, I cannot see this being voted for in Parliament. Corbyn has already said its worse than Mays deal. How, I’m not sure and I don’t suppose he is either. He will just try to stop Brexit totally together with Sturgeon and Swindon.
We already do trade with the rest of the world – and we will continue to do so.
Have you never bought something from outside the EU?
Coffee, bananas maybe? Where do you think these come from?
What I want to know is how much are we going to continue to pay the EU and are we handing over £39b? This isn’t what we voted for Sir John. I hope Boris isn’t going to disappoint and make this country continue to be subservient. It sounds to me like you will vote for the deal
The paragraph in the letter you won’t hear on the BBC is “”Goods trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland makes up a little over one per cent of UK-EU total trade in goods.”
Is Merkel really going to let the Irish PM promote his nationalist agenda at the expense of the German Car industry for that piddling amount?
PS Watched Arlene Foster’s Bruges group speech – really impressive.
Agreed.
Sir John’s speech was equally good. I especially like the jibe that Remain saw Leaving the CU and the SM as a threat, whereas we on the Leave side saw it as a promise. 🙂
But the biggest cheer came for our fisherman. There can be no doubt that this terrible wrong to them must be put right and that there is widespread support. Getting back our fishing grounds is, in my opinion, a solid gold vote winner. If PM Johnson can do this he has nailed the next GE.
Dr Redwood, yes that is an important paragraph, we will see.
Three quick and easy checks we can all do if a new WA is published:
1) Is UK an unrepresented rule/law taker after 31st October for any period?
2) Are any and all roles the ECJ takes clearly time limited?
3) Does UK have clear and immediate control over its waters so that any ‘non-UK’ exploitation would have to take place as foreign direct investment and within UK determined regulations?
(As stated before, I’d like to think UK would leave emissions trading scheme, instead following a tax and dividend with border adjustment policy.)
John,
Paragraph 2.
Why was it even in the proposal if that is not the goal ?
Why didn’t Boris just highlight what is the goal ?
Sounds duplicitous to me.
The border in Ireland is the problem of the EU. If they wish to keep us and our products out then let them build a border post and defend it from the nutters. The head of our customs told us two years ago that we were ready to apply the new rules and so were his Irish opposite numbers. Then Vardakar stopped them and May decided to use the backstop to keep the whole UK in a virtual customs union. It’s been a stitch up.
I find myself favouring the Redwood Approach – if it is politically feasible. If not, then the Boris Plan looks like the only game in town. That our political class has got us to this wretched place disgusts me.
The Labour Party were on telly even before anyone knew including themselves which they admitted openly the contents of the Letter to Juncker saying it would vote against it as “totally unacceptable”
A General Election is needed badly. Blind scrutiny is not fit for any MP
As Mick states above even if the PM brings back a deal that the ERG backs the opposition parties will not vote for it.
Leaving the EU is now a political football rather than a logistical challenge.
On one side we have dogmatic remainers and leavers who only see pure leaving or staying in as before and on the other side you have the rump of Labour who see an opportunity to make mischief and maybe get their hands on the levers of power.
Any deal will not get through Parliament as your government does not have the numbers and Parliament is emboldened by the EU withdrawal act no 2, thinking we can not leave on 31 October.
The idea of changing the WA and the PD are welcome, but I don’t believe it possible to achieve in the time. So, like you, Sir John, I think we should leave on GTT 24 and sort them out after we leave.
After the hellish last three years, the thought of a transition period is an awful idea! However, if we leave and then negotiate a FTA, how do we know we can trust that it will be done in good faith, and no binding ties are put in place.
We really do need a general election to rid us of pro-EU MPs! Urgently!
It sounds much more sensible. But supposing the EU agree is there time to get it all documented and signed by 31 Oct?
This looks like WA version 4? Not a clean break. £39 billion to pay? The Europeans don’t have to offer an extension after 31 Oct, but they will at the drop of a hat because they are petrified of the implications to the EU Club accounts. More delay and Project Fear coming up….This does not feel good
Boris (and his team) have put forward a proposal which would lead to a free trade agreement. As always, the devil is in the detail, but it’s a much better offer than May’s treaty. It may not be perfect, but it does take back control in a number of areas after the end of 2020.
If the EU reject it, or try to water it down too much, then I hope Boris does have a way to take us out on the 31st of October 2019 without a deal.
Nothing about the “transition” period, the UK “contribution” to be levied, the £39b, fishing/EEZ, military, ECJ/legal, financial and other entanglements. Nor what obligations there are on the EU not to actively damage the UKs economic and other interests.
A re-hashed May surrender is still a surrender and not acceptable Boris.
Fishing?
Immigration, including from 3rd party countries the EU obliges us to issue visas to?
Illegal immigration to England via Dublin, land border, ferry to mainland UK?
Protection for UK intellectual property?
Data protection for UK citizen data held in EU data centres?
Rights of Brits in EU countries?
I have , Sir John, no other influence other than my vote so I will wait for independent assessment of any new deal (if of course it is ever passed). My criteria will be that the UK is fully in control of laws, borders and money and is so from day one with no recourse to the ECJ. Most especially, UK security services and armed forces are in no way compromised by any form of control by EU. Finally, any transition period is unacceptable as we watch problems arise with EU economies. The UK cannot afford any shared responsibility.
Should we end up with any of these compromises I am unlikely to vote at all.
The question now is for the EU. Is their response to be political or pragmatic. If it is political and in any way infringes the absolute sovereignty of the UK it is dead in the water. The downside for the EU is that it will alienate their industrialists in the widest sense of the word because they become the ultimate losers. If it is to be pragmatic then your last sentence is the way forward. A word of caution, do not allow anything that impinges on the sovereignty of the UK, such as fishing rights, become a bargaining chip. Whatever we might do by way of granting any fishing rights to EU boats is solely at our discretion. Make it absolutely clear to the EU that whatever the outcome, in future they are dealing with a sovereign nation after 31st October.
Lipstick on the PIG I’m afraid, the rest of the putrid WA is still being given the ok.
Very disappointed Boris….
Quite agree Sir JR with your last para, lets just leave cleanly on GATT24, save 39bn.
I agree with you entirely, but with whom does your view hold sway ?
Even if all 27 States including Ireland agree which is highly unlikely, the UK Parliament full of remainer MPs will never agree to any deal. The best outcome is the so called no deal option which isn’t no deal at all but multiple deals and opportunities. Let’s just hope that’s what Boris is really hoping for too and that he isn’t bluffing when he says we will come out on the 31st no matter what. He is surrounded by some clever people, Raab and Mogg who knows the workings of Parliament inside out so hopefully there really is a loophole that they will pull out of the hat on the 31st to wipe the smug smiles off the faces of the likes of Grieve and Soubry. Once Brexit is done, let’s have that general election and get rid of all the democracy denying EU loving self serving MPs as well as all the Liberal lefties that have invaded the Conservative Parliamentary party.
Personally, I reckon that we should be leaving the EU rather than signing a new EU treaty.
I wonder what it would be like to be a Brexiteer this morning.
Not one of the 17.3m who were co-opted in 2016 to support this bonkers project.
But one of the small group of passionate Europhobes who have wanted this for decades.
It must be an awful morning.
We now know Brexit means complete capitulation to the EU. We know it spells the end of the United Kingdom. Voters in Northern Ireland do not want this monstrosity. The verdict of business groups in NI is damning. When Northern Ireland goes Scotland will follow.
RIP United Kingdom. Killed by the right wing of the Conservative party.
If Northern Ireland goes does that mean an end to the Common Travel Area?
If Scotland goes into the EU and out of the UK does that mean border controls?
Andy
Try joining the reality based community
Dear Andy, the awful morning for leavers was when the European Union (Withdrawal) (No2) Bill 2019 became an Act.
Leaving the EU Customs and regulatory union is now, in my view, the only way to save the Union with Scotland. If we remain in, British identity will look enfeebled, humiliated and pointless. Caledonian folk wanting something to be proud of would prefer a full Scottish identity and could achieve it at only a tolerable budgetary cost. If the UK leaves, an independent Scotland would inevitably face a hard border.
Good morning.
A lot of unanswered questions from this so called deal. What about our fishing grounds? And what about the EU demand that we pay them £39 Billion pounds? There are also serious questions to be asked regarding PESCO and the handing over of our armed services. We will not accept and BRINO deal and it will be the end for the Conservative party in the next election should you try to deceive us. Please do not make the mistake of the “Remain” camp by underestimating Leavers as being stupid people that did not know what we voted for.
The only answer is to just leave and then negotiate. Boris and Nigel also must stop their antagonism. If The Brexit Party can be persuaded to only put up candidates in Labour and Lib Dem safe seats at the GE they can win 50 to 100 seats and the Conservatives will have a majority Government. If the Tories continue with their arrogant attitude and snub the Brexit Party they will stand in every seat and split the vote.
“Let’s Get Brexit done” (with or without a deal) x 7. Can’t ask more than that!
Nice little bonus calling Labour out for exactly what they are. ( The M word).
The ideology Remoaners have strengthened.
Am I being overly hopeful/ romantic or is Boris the 2nd Churchill?
The BrexitFacts4EU.org website (link at top of this page) gives a good analysis today (the comments, too) of the many problems left by Boris’s proposal.
It is unacceptable at just about every level – a betrayal of the ‘Leave’ vote.
Sir John, you seem to be the only sensible voice left in the Tory Party. You are entirely correct on the way forward:
‘I have urged successive governments to just table a Free Trade Agreement and then leave, with GATT 24 allowing tariff free trade on departure if the EU agrees to such talks.’
Please forgive me but I, like many others, appear to be a bit confused about this new deal that Johnson is offering to the EU. Is it May’s deal with the Back stop re-hashed? If it is, then it could be a very bad thing and a big risk for Boris to play. There are plenty of commentators who have brought up the ‘worst 40 things about the WA’ and they are truly appalling. Can you please confirm if the rumours are true or not regarding the offer and if it is indeed May’s terrible WA. If it is, can you please provide simple reasoning as to why we should accept it? Thank you.
It would be surprising if the EU accepted this paper, even though it is a long way from a clean break but the odds are it would pass the Commons albeit with some Labour MP defections(future peers?). The reality is the EU has been intent on punishing the UK and to date have been ruthless negotiators. This should be a take it or leave it offer but the wording is mealy mouthed enough to suggest another May cave in. She was in the Commons yesterday lapping up Raab’s comments – ugh!
This ‘deal’ will be unnaceptable to all bar the DUP, who have been bought. Its transparent that the Governments target is to take absolutely no responsibility for no-deal and the resulting recession, and maximise the blame on everyone else.
Rejoice, this would bring in a Labour government. So you should welcome all that is happening right now. Oddly you don’t. Afraid of 20-30 years of Labour Rule based on “We saved the UK”? The truth is Remainers are afraid of Brexit success and are fighting like mad rabid ferrets and a rat in a sack even weeks before exit.
Soon it’ll be bye bye to the LibDems who have only got one policy. And bye bye to Labour who have many policies on each subject to cover week by week change of their multiple brains, Gollum-heads! Of course no fish. No ring too. or is that three?
When the DUP supports a proposal that puts any border in the Irish Sea, you know this offer is a big bluff play. The EU knows it and is playing it cool. There is no way Boris is going to put Barnier behind the eight ball.
Sir Hohn, please can you comment on the security and fishing aspects of the PM’s proposed deal? It’s all quite unclear from where I’m sitting.
John. My apologies.
I see a lot of goal post moving going on , like the EU complaining about the lack of time limit with Boris’s NI proposals, something they weren’t too worried about when it was us suffering from the unlimited backstop, but especially by the Irish Government, who weren’t worried about customs checks away from the border when it was about duties and VAT which have been going on for decades, but suddenly becomes an issue when it is customs checks for goods. It all shows what we always suspected that the NI issue was being exploited by the Remainers to block Brexit, and by the Irish Government for a land grab.
I too wish he had dropped the WA in the bin and proposed just a FTA, the WA is so awful it requires 90% to be rewritten.
I do find it doubtful any agreement that the EU objects to will get through parliament. I also believe the Irish problems of staying in the EU are not the UK’s, they are often unfriendly with us and we should put friendship with countries such as Australia above them in our priorities.#
We should not be subjected to any EU rules, nor should our fishing grounds be freely shared, if our withdrawal treaty achieves that then it is brexit.
Gareth
“we should put friendship with countries such as Australia above them in our priorities”
Like we did when we joined the EU and deserted them overnight with many of their sheep farmers and New Zealand dairy farmers going bankrupt?
You really think they have forgotten and will come running once we desert the EU in the same way? Will anybody?
As for ‘our fishing grounds’, our fishermen sold their allocation for a quick profit and they are no longer ours.
Fishing must be repatriated, totally, ditto our waters. Our military autonomy, ditto totally.
Alison
What does military autonomy mean as we are part of NATO?
A disguised Brino; who is daft enough to vote for that.
I had heard that Sir Bill Cash was being consulted on the latest proposals, as a representative of the ERG group. Has anyone heard what his assessment is?
Reply Bill Cash and many others from the ERG have set out in detail over the last year or so the issues that arise with the Withdrawal Agreement, so you can read what we wrote and said.
To what extent is Boris’ deal, May’s deal in drag?
Allister Heath and Sherelle Jacobs in the Telegraph seem at opposite poles. Even if Heath is right and we come out of the customs union and single market, there is still a lot of toxic stuff that needs eviscerating.
Q/Should we support this deal? Will the Commons support it? If they don’t, should Boris extend or break the law? Or should he just jettison everything now and opt for no-deal?
‘Everybody has to sometime break the rules’
(Francis Rossi/Status Quo)
Sir John,
Is this not all rather academic? Unlike you, most of the Opposition does want a close relationship with EU after we leave and since this is a minority government it will not pass even in the unlikely event that the EU signs up to it. I also can’t see how Dublin could accept this when it breaches the commitments made in December 2017 to have “no physical infrastructure or related checks” and also allows Stormont (most probably the DUP) to opt out every 4 years.
The backstop is very popular in NI and solves all of the issues regarding protection of the EU Single Market and preservation of the GFA
villaking
You really must find out how borders, customs and import/ exports work BEFORE posting smh
Most of the opposition just want to oppose anything the government seeks to do, even when its exactly what was in their manifestos at the last general election. It’s time for another general election if the opposition has the courage to face the public.
Sir JR,
How many times doe we have to go through the GAT 24 argument, when we know that the EU has declared clearly that this is now what they wish to do in the future relationship. It is getting rather tedious and boring , when we know it will not be applicable. This is like talking with the Brexit Party
Reply In 2018 some in the EU though an FTA a good idea
Sir JR,
When this was back in 2018 and it is now a no flier, why, do you raise it again?
Indeed Tusk offered one based on Canada. But Mystic T May and team rejected it.
Just why is the Irish border such a problem? Officials on both sides – the UK and the EU have admitted in the event of a no deal with the EU that border will not change from its existing status. It would break the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties if it were to do so.
Just what is the problem with Article 24 that it cannot be introduced?
It isn’t. What the problem is, as highlighted by Denis Cooper, is that the Irish government will see one of its largest markets practically gone. ie Competition from other suppliers will sell their beef and dairy products at a lower market rate. This is going to hurt them so, they need the UK in the CU and the SM so they can keep out the competition. This has nothing to do with the Good Friday Agreement.
I’d add my question to others on sovereignty over our waters. We must take back our fishing rights. No compromise on this.
1% Cross-border trade between Ireland and NI !!!
1% of UK – EU trade was the Backstop ruse by EU and Mr V , unbelievable nonsense.
It seems lots of smuggling must occur for them to have been banging on about it ad nauseam.
And a transition period, no time stated so not leaving in any real sense. The EU will string it along for ever.
Dear Sir John, Your GATT XXIV suggestion is the best one, in fact the only viable suggestion which makes this country genuinely independent as we leave the EU. That is the only ‘extension’ we need.
The WA stinks from top to toe: it commits the EU to nothing at all in the nature of a future FTA, as the PD is legally unenforceable on the EU. What must be avoided at all costs is an extension whose end or enforced continuation is dependent on the EU’s future negotiating demands, or their legendary glacial progress in trade talks.
Give ’em an inch, they’ll take an ell.
I see labour might have a rebellion on its hands.
“I have urged successive governments to just table a Free Trade Agreement and then leave,…”
Indeed, and you have also said we do not need to pay (£39 billion plus) to trade and we are out when we say we are out, no Article 50 timetabling handcuff. What price you being listened to by those (pro tem) in Downing Street?
With the forthcoming trade war that President Trump will launch against the Evil Empire, the U.K. is tremendously advantaged by achieving Brexit soon.
Deja Vu
We’ve been here before
A deal will not solve anything…apart from decimate the tory party at next GE and keep the UK in limbo for years
We need to either completey remain or completely leave
Why is the Prime Minister even bothering to try to get a revised Withdrawal Agreement? As Sir John has pointed out, No Deal is a misnomer. There are already a mini-deals in place and we can proceed step by step with a series of mini-deals, retaining the principle that the EU only receives an exit fee if it treats us nicely. Retention of leverage is crucial. The ultimate goal is substantially free trade with EU Member States – individually if possible.
One possibility is to negotiate rapidly to make a few items tariff free in both directions. Car parts, aircraft parts and train parts come to mind.
We will need a short transition period to put the necessary computer and administrative procedures in place for WTO rules procedures – till the end of 2019 not 2020. If we had opted for no deal 6 months ago, these systems would already be in place.
Mr Johnson wants to leave the EU on 31st October in order to avoid paying the EU £1 billion a month. But that also applies to a transition period, so let’s have it as short as possible.
Mr Johnson’s proposals for Northern Ireland already concede too much. If NI has to stay within the EU regulatory system for goods, does this apply only to what is made and not how it is made? In other words, do factories in NI have to comply with EU labour and environmental laws? If so, that will in time diverge from practice in the rest of the UK. Mr Johnson wants the UK to have a capitalist economy. Bravo! But that will depend on getting rid of most of the dirigiste crap that the EC has foisted on us through laws and directives over the 26 years since the Maastricht Treaty was written into law.
“It wasn’t me miss it was them those horrid EU people , they did it , we had a plan, we did Miss, I threw it at them from across the Street and that makes it all their fault Miss …”
*later after fearful rollocking ..”
” I must not treat people like simpletons
” I must not treat people like simpletons
” I must not treat people like simpletons
Blimey 200 to go
” I must not treat people like simpletons …”
The EU will never agree to any deal that does not leave it with a large measure of control over us. Hence the so-call WA. The only way to avoid that is the clean exit that we voted for; i.e. no residual control over us. That needs to exclude any more of the so-called “military co-operation” which will surely lead to EU command of our armed forces.
WTO is the way to go. than let them come begging for something more beneficial as a simple trade agreement with no strings attached.
Most welcome indeed. I’m sure we need to recognise the role that you and other Clean Brexiteers have had in this process – so well done! Mind, no slacking now! Keep Boris honest.
For a Clean Brexit, I would grit my teeth and swallow the payment of £39 billion (minus the last six months paymenys already made). But no SM, no CU and definitely no role for the ECJ.
Anything that remotely resembles Mrs May’s WA is a very bad thing.
Even with the backstop gone, I feel we are being stitched-up until we get rid of the WA – so why even entertain anything like it even as a temporary measure, and there is always the danger it becomes permanent by default.
And why pay the EU so much money, and money – as if that is no problem ?
Its looking like Boris is only half on our side – we need a PM who is fully on our side.
Not alone is the UK a minority government but the DUP represents only 30 per cent of the people of NI at the most or 300000 voters out of a total population on the whole island 7 million..it’s all a load of nonsense