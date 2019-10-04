The EU response to the offer

The three features I like most about the UK proposals are

The whole UK leaves the Customs Union Great Britain leaves the single market Northern Ireland leaves the single market unless Stormont meets to vote to stay in

This is in accord with what both sides said in the referendum, that leaving the EU means leaving the single market and customs union at the same time.

It turns out these are the three key features of the proposals which the EU dislikes and now wishes to remove or water down.

The Prime Minister was right to say this offer represented still more UK concessions on other things and they should not expect more concessions . I recommend stressing the free trade offer within the letter, which could change the nature of the discussions, given the problems with the draft Withdrawal Agreement and costly and cumbersome so called transition period. .