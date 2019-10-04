The EU response to the offer

The three features I like most about the UK proposals are
- The whole UK leaves the Customs Union
- Great Britain leaves the single market
- Northern Ireland leaves the single market unless Stormont meets to vote to stay in
This is in accord with what both sides said in the referendum, that leaving the EU means leaving the single market and customs union at the same time.
It turns out these are the three key features of the proposals which the EU dislikes and now wishes to remove or water down.
The Prime Minister was right to say this offer represented still more UK concessions on other things and they should not expect more concessions . I recommend stressing the free trade offer within the letter, which could change the nature of the discussions, given the problems with the draft Withdrawal Agreement and costly and cumbersome so called transition period. .
45 Comments
Anyone with any sense knows the EU wants to keep control of the UK, in one form or another. They have a choice now, this deal or no deal, but we need to reinforce the message that the UK is prepared to leave with no deal. This is being (deliberately) undermined by Remainers, in order to keep us under the EU thumb.
We want to be a sovereign self governing nation. Nothing less, nothing more.
Then to achieve that absolutely the UK would have to pull out of NATO, the UN, all extradition and other international treaties.
They ALL involved parting with a degree of sovereignty, usually for an agreed quid-pro-quo, but sometimes the UK is arguably bullied into them by greater powers.
Let’s hope that the PM puts this proposal to a vote early next week. It would help to show the EU and Varadkar that we mean business this time.
By the way, is there any reason why the PM shouldn’t use his vote on the EU Council (we are still members after all) to veto any extension to Article 50 after the 31st of this month?
No Shirley, the UK is NOT prepared to leave with no deal. It is the law of the land , enacted by our Parliament, that if no deal is agreed, the PM must request an extension of EU membership
Sir John,
It is absolutely vital that there is no transition period. Four more years of servitude will not be tolerated by a significant majority of the population.
Out, and properly out, by 31st October is all that is acceptable.
The plain fact is that the EU is desperate to receive our vast financial contribution, without which they are in strife. The ‘Remainiac’ MPs seem happy to spend UK taxpayer money for the benefit of wealthy EU nations. Disgusting!
Indeed. But it is still unacceptable and it seems clear the EU will not agree anyway. Why would they with the appalling Benn/Grieve/Gauke/Bercow surrender/treachery bill in place and with Boris having no commons majority?
We are still yet to see what BJ’s big idea is on how to actually deliver Brexit. Giving people reason to doubt his true intentions doesn’t seem like it would be a real vote-winner…
As expected, Ireland and the EU have poured cold water on this idea.
Our response should be OK then, we leave on WTO terms, and in accordance with the Belfast Good Friday Agreement (BGFA), we will manage with no checks on the border as we have already said we’d do, so we will not build any hard border infrastructure.
That’s it, over to you, Ireland and EU. You can ensure ther’ll be no hard border by doing something similar. It will be their choice to put up hard infrastructure if they wish, but they will carry the can for breaking the BGFA.
No no no, our Parluament has already ruled out no deal. If no deal, then extension. That is the law!
It’s quite obvious who will be responsible for any re-emergence of trouble in Ireland, and the world will not generally judge it to be the European Union, of which Eire is a part.
So say Friends Of Ireland in the US, anyway.
The leaving fee (circa £39 billion) is not this figure in the agreement but determined by a formula any with the hardly impartial ECJ as the final decider of this? This is also totally unacceptable.
So what do you not like?
Why do you still pretend that this proposal serve any other purpose than provide the Conservative party with the cover to blame the EU when no deal happens.
You know full well that the EU will never let the DUP manage one of its external border in perpetuity.
Where does it say the DUP manages the border what are you talking about?
John, you are being disingenuous, I think.
It is a legal fact that the Article Fifty process leads to leaving all the institutions of the European Union, including those that you state.
Remain pointed that out as a warning to the seriousness of leaving.
However, as I recall, the Leave campaigns did not make that an objective of leaving, as they talked of a range of post-exit relationships ranging from Owen Paterson’s EEA model to Farage’s oft-trumpeted Norway and Switzerland models.
The key point is that the ballot paper itself was absolutely silent on what the post-exit relationship with the European Union should be, so there is no pressure, moral or legal, preventing a sovereign Parliament from deciding that.
Reply I made it clear pre the referendum we would be leaving the single market and customs union, Remain stated endlessly that is what it would entail and the Conservative Manifesto of 2017 said so.
Sorry John I just see this as a complicated fudge with yet more concessions given upfront.
Did it really take 70 days to put this complicated double border policy together ?
What is the next concession, a border in the Irish sea, monthly payments to continue whilst we have yet more years of transition time ?
Can no one see all the Eu and the Republic want is a United Ireland, and they are using Brexit as a tool to try and get it, or at least to lay the foundations or unrest for it now.
If we have a double border for N Ireland what about Scotland wanting the same ?
ECJ subordination still remain’s. That’s unacceptable, utterly unacceptable. The UK, its people and its judicial authority should not be sacrificed on the altar of body that is not judicial in nature but a mere political extension of the EU whose fundamental aim is to limit the actions of member state governments
As somebody suggested yesterday, if Boris turned up with a signed, blank cheque and a white flag, the EU would still not be happy. They do not want us to leave the EU!
We need to leave, no deal, before they will get the message that we are serious and determined.
In the papers today, it says that Veradhkar thinks the British public want to remain! They will not stop being difficult, intransigent and pushing until they get our second referendum where we are intended to vote remain!
Good morning – again.
And what of the rest ? What of the ECJ ? What of freedom of movement and the fact that the EU seeks to make its citizens superior to us in our own country. What of defence and security with regard to PESCO ?
Leave means Leave. A independent sovereign nation whose only contact with the EU is with regards to trade.
Reply Yes, the WA has more problems than just the backstop as I have always pointed out.
Morning.
I think Sir John’s position is that the UK offer is still rubbish from a UK perspective, but because it’s also rubbish from an EU perspective, there is no chance of agreement, and therefore no risk of Sir John having to vote for something awful. As someone previously suggested, the UK’s negotiations are a sham. If only all these contortions led inexorably to a No Deal rather than a further extension…
Reply to reply
But listening to MP’s, including the DUP ones, they seem fine with the tweaks to the Backstop, and only the Backstop in the WA. We the British people, as witnessed on your site, are not fooled by this, we can see what the government is trying to do and do not like it.
So why are so many MPs willing to sign up to Boris deal which is based on the WA including Level Playing Field and subordination of our armed forces to name but two.
Totally unacceptable.
Thank you for your optimism it helps prevent people like me descending further into despond. It would be wonderful to prove the doomsayers wrong if we were to leave without WA handcuffs and see that things will be fine after some initial turbulence. It would make Mr Corbyn look an utter pessimist with his talk of a ‘race to the bottom’. What a silly phrase when our own Withdrawal Act embodies the continuation of all existing EU laws.
Sir John, those good points may be heavily outweighed by the bad.
We will still have the transition period, following EU rules and diktats.
Presumably we will still be shovelling over £39B and paying £1B per month during transition.
What about the CFP and CAP?
What about the armed forces and security?
It sounds like the May surrender treaty is alive and well with tweaks to the backstop.
Presumably if we’re not in the SM nor CU, there is no role for the ECJ?
What about fisheries and security/our Forces being in the EU command structure. Are these side agreements? Part of the FTA agreement?
There is no particular reason to proceed with a transition period. The trade agreement negotiations don’t require it, and whilst we are negotiating it we can agree to trade without tariffs.
Agreed.
The speed of the outright rejection from the “we respect the referendum but must have a deal crowd” is telling.
Sir John,
The government’s information leaflet distributed during the referendum campaign did not specifically state that the UK would leave the Single Market it simply stated that no third country has ever gained access to the Single Market without accepting its rules and paying into it. It did not mention the customs union at all. The UK has not given any great concessions, this is Boris preparing for a manufactured “me against the Remain establishment” showdown. The EU’s red lines are that we pay for the financial commitments we signed up to, respect the integrity of the Single Market which has brought prosperity to its members, respect the GFA and protect the rights of EU citizens. Hardly unreasonable.
It is a pragmatic offer but should be non negotiable. Numerous comments by the main players have used the “basis for negotiation” line – this is unacceptable. It is not Brexit as true Leavers envisaged but we have reached the political stage when the gloves need to come off. I much doubt that BJ will prove he is a true Leaver. As events have proved the CP is a Remain party and will suffer unless it delivers the vote of 17.4m.
JR,
Your second point is an outrageous way to con people. Both points should be in one sentence to comply with referendum promises of leaving single market and customs union. The whole of the UK was going to leave the single market and customs union, no difference for N.Ireland.
How about the other faults with the servitude plan you highlighted on this blog? They appear to be missed off, why?
How about ECJ, give away tax money for nothing, Military etc. Why is,it,expected the U.K. Give concessions and jump when EU says, why not an equal negotiation between two equal partners as we were first told it would be? I smell a hefty fat a con in your blog acting in stark contrast to your previous views expressed here. Please explain your change of mind.
Reply You are wrong. I still hold the same views re WA and FTA as this makes clear.
I have the upmost respect for John Redwood and believe him to be a decent and honorable person but he has changed his position in a rather subtle but evident way. I see little point in trying to deny that.
Johnson’s proposals are a travesty and undermines trust but the upside will be oxygen for the BP’s claim of surrender by the political class. If this translates into the demise of the poisonous Labour party that I can accept it in the short term
Reply I have not changed my position which is we must leave on 31 October and table a FTA
If this deal still means EU control of the UK economy for several years then I would prefer a WTO brexit since I expect we can buy goods from the world cheaper than the EU.
But if it actually at least has a end date for EU control then it is livable.
I have a feeling Hillarys surrender act may sabotage things, we shall also see if the Irish fold.
So the ECJ still has some control over NI
So we still pay £39bn
So we don’t control all of the UK borders
Thats not leaving
what a lovely paradox!
Leave won 64:36 by constituency and until we have a HoC in alignment with the referendum result the EU will refuse to negotiate and only offer terms which Mr. Verhofstadt’s staff have described as “colonial”.
Are we still liable to pay yearly contributions and what about our fisheries, armed forces and vat etc? I would like the EU to turn this down so we can leave and I mean LEAVE! I have read in the media that the ERG are ready to sign this ‘deal’. We need more scrutiny before that and the public need to know EXACTLY what is being signed.
Tick Tick!
Suddenly the EU is looking down both barrels as they stare into the headlights of democracy which they smear as populism, the same populism that Blair and Brown /Balls signed us democratically up to without asking us.
Suddenly they are losing it and want to blame us for voting out.
How nice the EU are….
Since the EU thinks it had us as a colony with May’s surrender deal – I can’t see why they will change their stance with so many pro-EU Fifth-Columnists active in the UK.
The only proposal anyone has advanced which (i) prevents a hard border in Ireland and (ii) avoids the UK being in a customs union with the EU is the backstop. Accept the backstop and we move on with a deal. Reject it, and there’s no deal and the UK PM is legally obliged to ask the EU for an extension. it is that simple
“Boris Johnson should abandon Brexit talks with the EU and go all guns blazing for no-deal, veteran Tory MP John Redwood has told i. Ahead of the Conservative party conference which starts this weekend, the senior Brexiteer piled pressure on the Prime Minister, warning he can’t support a revised version of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.” (i)
Let’s cut to the chase. The EU will have financial difficulties once our £1 billion per month cease. They have been delighted with our extensions and would no doubt readily agree to more. Why did it take us so long to issue the Article 50 letter. I wonder if we left with no deal would we NOT have to pay the £39 billion. We should perhaps threaten to “review” this figure if the EU continue to be difficult. We should let them know forcefully that there are many issues in addition to the backstop that are unacceptable. There should be NO further extension.
No one expects a simple answer on this complex issue, but I for one cannot fathom out whether the Boris plan is to engage with the EU (but know that the EU will disagree), or, use the threat of WTO deal to drag them to the table to bring in the fudge re-draft of the WA (hoping that the Remainiac alliance will support it).
Being told off by the Irish Republic is getting tiresome. Can’t wait to hear the EU offer another extension to the delay because they are shaking in their boots other this
How say you now? Boris in Court signed our name DELAY.
It is invalid, however, it is not our name