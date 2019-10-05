EU trade policy ends up with new tariffs on Scotch whisky

The World Trade Organisation is body designed to lower tariffs and enforce the common global rules on trade to the benefit of consumers. It is a blow when after long and careful deliberation and investigation it feels it has to make a judgement which entails another country imposing tariffs on a trading counterparty. That is what happened this week thanks to the behaviour of Airbus and the EU.
The WTO found that Airbus had received subsidies that broke the rules of fair trade, which in turn had cost Boeing sales of planes. They therefore have allowed the USA to impose tariffs on goods up to a value of $7.5bn which reflects their calculation of the amount of sales damage done to the US company. The USA has decided to impose a 10% tariff on Airbus planes, which will hit future sales. The UK makes the wings for these products.
The USA has also chosen some high profile food and drink products from EU countries for a 25% tariff. This includes Scotch whisky, which is particularly unwelcome. It is a reminder that the EU which makes us impose high tariffs on food and drink from non EU parts of the world can through its wider policies end up costing us exports in these same areas as countries impose retaliatory tariffs.
None of this is helpful at a time of manufacturing downturn. There is already an intense tariff based trade spat between the USA and China. The refusal of the EU to lower its high 10% tariff against non EU cars is also a continuing sore with the USA which charges only one quarter of that level on EU cars. The danger is this WTO judgement will take us closer to a broad based trade war between the USA and the EU, just as we have seen develop with the USA and China.
33 Comments
Sir John,
But the USA will drop the tariff on scotch immediately we leave the EU. So, if we believe Boris, all is good.
Good morning.
The decision would have affected the UK parts of Airbus regardless of whether we are in the EU or not. What I find disconcerting is that the EU is happy to give companies like Ford and JLR money to move their operations to places like Turkey and Slovenia thereby destroying jobs and job creation in the UK.
The hit on Scotch Whisky is somewhat offset by falls in Sterling. They will of course have to equally contend that with the Scottish Law regarding the minimum pricing of alcohol which I am sure will equally hit sales.
I am glad for the USA and President Trump. He is doing his job in defending his country and their industries. I await similar here.
I wonder what was the calculation in Washington when deciding to target Scotch whisky? Still, I’ll be buying a bottle to show support for my Scottish kith and kin and hope others will do the same.
It just expose the EU for what it is. An inward looking protectionist cartel.
We’re better off out.
Indeed. All the negotiation on Brexit and the China/US trade battle are a reminder of just how much governments damage trade and get in the way of business and productivity.
The BBC’s Question Time and Any Questions are still keeping up the circa 4 to 1 pro EU to pro Brexit rule I see.
Just why do they keep having Jeanette Winterson on? She never says anything sensible, thinks money grows trees and interrupts endlessly anyone who does say anything sensible or coherent.
Much the same can be said of the dire Bonnie ‘Ireland owes this country nothing’ Greer. Did we not help bail them out with huge soft loans quite recently? Also the softly spoke Barry Gardener with his desire to confiscate (and tax to death private schools) and “ask” those who can to pay more tax so Labour can piss it down the drain. ‘Ask’ with the threat of prison if you say no that is.
Taxing private schools will clearly raise far less than it would cost to educate those pushed back on the state. It would also destroy many excellent schools. I went to a decent northern state grammar school and they have already been largely destroyed (many by Thatcher) other than in Kent and a few other places. With Labour you can spend your money on alcohol, Ferraris, prostitutes, betting on the horses but not on educating your son or daughter to be a doctor or top engineer! Will they ban tutors and the buying extra books for children too?
Anything that damages and undermines the malignant, manipulative and mendacious EU is welcome.
We pay heavily for the EU’s protectionism, little of which benefits the UK.
The EU wants to be a (maybe, ‘the dominant’) superpower, so they are going to come into conflict with the US at some point. Would the EU use their superpower wisely and benevolently? I seriously doubt it.
I am not a big fan of Gove, after he idiotically inflicted May on the nation and cost me my Boris bet (the first time that is). Plus he even suggested killing private schools with VAT like Labour. But I read:- Gove criticised after ‘comparing Bexit to fall of the Berlin wall’ except he did not do this at all.
Anyway there would have been some validity to the comparison had he actually made it.
Given the EU is already member of the World trade organisation, and have to abide by their rules, why are our Remainer politicians and the EU so against the UK trading under such terms with them when we leave.
Why are we even trying to strike/negotiate our own complicated tailormade deals with the EU, when a ready made solution is already on the table, that both the UK and the EU trade under with other Countries which are outside the EU.
The WTO as can be seen, have their own arbitration system in place already to ensure fair play, which also as I understand, covers fishing rights.
Why try to re-invent the wheel, again and again, and again.
It is interesting to see how Brexit divided people so viscerally. I generally agree with Richard Dawkins on almost everything, I have read (or listened to) almost all of his excellent and often very funny books. True he is a bit taken in by the climate alarmist exaggeration religion (he is not after all a physicist or engineer) but over Brexit, just like Prof. A C Grayling, he has clearly gone totally potty (in the Spectator this week).
JR
Very informative, thank you.
While not being a heavy drinker, I do occasionally enjoy the odd scotch…..but not scottish whisky. Japanese whisky. It’s superior, and comes from an ally nation. I stopped buying scottish products at the same time as I did Irish and EU products.
You say the lobbing of a 25% tariff on Scotch is unhelpful, I say it’s a lesson in irony for Ms Sturgeon, but no doubt she’ll blame the English Tories.
I’m off into town this morning, and will make a special point of buying something american.
Say BMW have a plant in the US, as they do, but argue that it isn’t very profitable, because the lions share of their profit margin comes from design etc, “intellectual property”, done in Germany. How will that play in turn with the EU trying to slap taxes on Amazon, Apple and Google?
My book will make Michael Parkinson famous for living in the same village as me. It will make Arthur Scargill famous for working in the same pit as me and living in the same town as me. My book helps people like them and the late Lord Mason. Been in his house. It was okay.
My understanding is that the new tariff applies to single malts, apparently not to blended whiskies. This mitigates the impact a little. A tariff of 10% on vehicles would be very damaging to JLR. The USA is a key market especially for the recently announced new Defender which is assembled in Slovakia.
Rory Stewart’s ghost is not Trump. It is England
Off this topic, only because it has come back into my mind overnight, I would like to recall this comment from June 2018:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/06/28/the-eu-summit/#comment-943336
“I may be wrong, but it seems to me that this Bill which has just completed its passage through both Houses of Parliament:
https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2017-19/haulagepermitsandtrailerregistrationbill.html
“Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill”
could be used to help enforce UK controls on exports across the land border from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic in order to assist the EU in protecting the integrity of the EU Single Market while keeping that border as open as it is now.”
Or, UK controls on exports across the sea border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if Boris Johnson insists on applying the controls in the wrong place.
It was entirely predictable that the EU would sacrifice the Scotch Whisky industry.
**********
GilesB
Posted March 30, 2019 at 6:40 pm | Permalink
Great speech. Well done!
The indicative vote process on Monday is expected to lead to a majority for a permanent Customs Union. This must be resisted. We cannot give access to our market with no reciprocity. Nor can we allow the EU to accept on our behalf a massive tariff on say Scotch Whisky.
The sorry story behind the 737 Max is what has done the main damage to Boeing’s sales.
Since the US can push the WTO about, it’s clear what has happened here, I think.
Thank goodness for European Union aviation certification rules.
Reply The adverse findings by WTO relate to the pre 737 Max period!
And doubtless Merkel-like in the face of Evil Empire foolishness, N. Sturgeon’s solution will be “more Europe”.
The case for EU against the US who have similarly subsidised Boeing is pending with the WTO . The EU countries together are big enough not to be bullied by Trump, unlike little England will be.
Boeing have also received subsidies in all but name via sales of military versions of their airliners. Boeing might not have launched their first jet airliner, the 707, had in not been for massive sales of military C-135 transports and KC-135 tankers, over 800 in all. These sales enabled the company to sell the airliner at a far lower price than would otherwise have been possible. Incidentally the KC-135 remains in service after over 6o years.
Of course we shall not buy Irish products if marked as such. As for Scottish products, the jury is out.
The unofficial motto of the EU: Do as I say, not as I do.
Even more important that we escape the clutches of the EU. Unfortunately the traitors within government and the remain voting elites would rather have our country dragged into this to try and prove that they, in some perverted way, were right to vote remain.
International trade seems to be fraught with problems. Shame we are not self sufficient in food, energy and goods production. We could be if only we could ever get a government with different ideas. The only things we should import are raw marriage not found here and food that won’t grow here.
So long as Trump is in situ we will have chaos- and so long as Boris/ Cummings is in situ we will have double chaos. But with progress towards pending impeachment in the US and maybe a vote of no confidence in Govt here things might change dramatically- in a short while- we can only hope.
These other things about trade discrepancies can and should be discussed and sorted by reasonable people at WTO and other relevant venues – alas ‘reasonable’ and decency are qualities sadly missing in today’s political discourse- it seems populism rules for the moment- am afraid.
Any chance now the Scots want out of the EU and a quick trade agreement with the USA ??
Trump will be blamed.
Previous US administrations were no friend to our own aviation industry, which was world beating throughout our alleged industrial nadir.
Much that was produced then is still keeping our transport industry going today. We’d be in serious trouble without it.
Remainers – any answers?
You’re wrong.
The EU has dutifully removed its 10% tariff on Japanese cars in return for the Japanese removing tariffs on largely French and Italian exports of wine and cheese. This of course deliberately compromises Japanese-owned UK car production, and continues a 40 year process of hollowing out the UK.
Your remainer correspondents might wish to try to defend this behaviour against an EU member which is the second largest contributor to their club.
Then why did the UK agree to the FTA. We have a veto, why was it not used ??
If Theresa May hadn’t spent three years trying to overturn the decision of the people to leave the EU, our whiskey exports wouldn’t have been hit by the tariffs. Shame.
Those involved in trying to prevent Brexit should be permanently excluded from future Honours lists.
After all the project fear that got the willing support of the BBC who was happy to publicise every hair brained Remainer claim, I note there has been almost complete silence about the punitive tariffs we are going to suffer on Scotch whiskey because of our membership of the EU. Odd that, unsubstantiated Remainer hysteria gets the full headline treatment, factual events that shows the downsides of our EU membership, nothing, nada, zilch. Isn’t it wonderful having an impartial national broadcaster?