Noise from planes

On Monday during the Manchester conference I talked again to the management of Heathrow airport concerning aviation noise over the Wokingham constituency.

They told me of the progress they are making with encouraging quieter jets and better flying techniques and operating practices to try to control noise, in line with suggestions I have advanced before in discussion with them.

They also gave me the bad news that there is a further delay in reconsidering the current routes over the constituency, where changes were imposed without consultation but are now subject to extensive consultation to try to amend them.

They agree that people need respite from aircraft noise, and accept that noise is particularly bad when they are operating in easterly winds. They will call for more evidence from local people as they approach making more changes. In the meantime I think it most important people adversely affected by noise should always use the Noise complaint line for Heathrow to remind them of the continuing dislike of what they have done.