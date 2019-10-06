Save our fish and fishing industry

It was thoughtless of the Dutch to arrive in our waters with their huge factory ship the Margiris so close to the PM’s leaving date from the EU, as if to hoover up as much of our fish as possible before we leave.
This vessel can catch and process 250 tonnes a day. It was barred from Australia owing to its size and possible impact on their fishing ground. The ship and its nets are designed, we are told, to target pelagic species. The ship is guided by radar to the shoals, and we are assured the nets do not scrape the bottom damaging the sea bed. We are also told this vessel was fishing entirely legally under the rules of the EU’s Common Fishery Policy.
Other large factory ships with nets that do drag the bottom can do grave damage to the sea bed and the marine environment. These vessels can catch a lot of fish very quickly and may sometimes catch species of fish in low supply which we want to be left to allow recovery of stocks.
The practice of dragging heavy and strong nets across the sea, especially if close to the sea bed, can drag up many species you do not want to catch at the same time as the ones you wish to attract. If the net size is too small it can catch and kill young fish. The net can damage the sea bed and general environment if lowered too far.
Once we have left the EU we will be able to set our own standards for net size, size of vessel, and impact of fishing style on the marine environment. It is another great argument for just leaving on 31 October and for not making our fish any part of continuing negotiations over our future trade relationship. Mrs May’s unpopular Withdrawal Agreement left our fish at risk.
I remember the Dutch raid on the Medway in June 1667. They never stop.
Good morning.
They are, currently, operating legally as this is a shared EU resource. EU member countries are allocated a percentage each and each country allocates to various fishing vessels what amount it can catch. Hopefully all that is about to change.
The recovery of our fishing grounds and their management is of primary importance to the UK. The then EEC deliberately created the CFP in order to steal our fishing grounds and ruin our fishing communities.
Going forward I would like certain types of fishing a sizes of vessels, like the one mentioned above, banned from fishing in UK waters. I would like to see good sensible government policy on the management and preservation of UK marine life and the expansion of fishery protection via the Royal Navy. Nice Aircraft Carriers but something a but smaller, cheaper and more useful please. 😉
Great, so all we have to do now is to teach the fish to swin in our waters, not those of the EU. Anythoughts on that, mr expert?
Sacrificing control of our fishing grounds was one of the worst aspects of joining the EEC. It has also been abused by the EU to the detriment of the UK.
There will be much wailing and whining from those in the EU that lose access to UK waters. They will experience what our communities experienced for 40+ years. I hope Boris makes sure that our grounds are defended and managed well.
‘Thoughtless’, JR ? Pre-meditated self interest, I should say.
We have long needed a navy capable of intercepting small vessels in a measured way. One recalls the Cod Wars with Iceland where we had to deploy huge ships which obviously could not fire upon trawlers nor could they intercept them. Now there are regular drug trafficking boats, migrant boats, gun smuggling boats. We can expect more and genuine pirates from the EU nations after Brexit in our fishing grounds and engaged in smuggling whatever is taxed highly, or both, highly likely both. More severe penalties for such acts should be considered immediately by Parliament. Otherwise, every MP will be making a speech “It is long overdue that…” as per usual. Just expect European nations behaving badly. They never disappoint.
It wasn’t ‘thoughtless’, it was provocative.
Wanted. Politicians who use the correct terms to describe what they see rather than the use of language filtered through a political prism
Reply Part of the task of an elected politician in a democracy is to try to bring people together and reduce conflicts, not to divide people at every opportunity by strong or divisive language. As I am such a disappointment to you I suggest you post your comments elsewhere.
Presumably, in post-Brexit times, the EU will have to pay to access our fishing grounds. Or would the Europhile Commons insist that the EU continues to enjoy that economic benefit?
Some years ago, I commanded one of Her Majesty’s offshore patrol vessels. We came across one of these monster ships, in the South West Approaches, and sent across an inspection team. Later, as I was reviewing the Boarding Officer’s report, I was struck by how one ship had a tonnage of Horse Mackerel that exceeded a Type 42 destroyer’s displacement
Couldn’t agree more Sir John, and then you have the snp constantly whining on about staying in the dreaded Eu so they could give the Scottish fishing rights back to Brussels to fish in there waters, unbelievable they really are a party of chancers let’s hope the good people of Scotland see through there smoke screen and get shut at the next General Election along with all the other Eu loving muppets in Parliament
Hardly ‘thoughtless’ for a EU factory ships to be fishing in EU waters- for that is what is allowed by quota agreement at the moment and it remains to be seen what part of these fishing waters will be eventually negotiated back by the UK in the final carve up- also don’t forget the the UK has had a place at the top table for forty years to argue these things and if successive British governments failed to make a case then can hardly blame the Dutch- but again and as you full well know there can be no future trade relationship until the past is cleared up- and satisfactorily cleared up- whether before or after 31st Oct.
Reply They will trade with us without a Withdrawal Agreement!
I have just been reading how the very anti EU Italian Five Star Movement has broken its alliance with the League and has allied with the very pro EU Democratic Party instead. The EU wrecks democracy. It decides what happens – on its own terms and to hell with anyone else.
Here is another case of just that. We are, frankly powerless at the moment to do anything about over fishing are we not.
We must leave on 31st October. We just must and to hell with the consequences!
What do you expect from Mrs May’s and the Remainers “friends” in Europe.
They have a right to fish there right up until the day we leave, and perhaps afterwards as well if we do not set/change the rules. !
Just like wanting our money, and our home market to sell to, they want our fish as well, and they will make it as difficult as possible for us to gain control back.
That is why we have to simply walk away and trade under WTO rules instead of pussy footing around and pleading for more and more years of talks.
The Referendum was all about US TAKING BACK CONTROL.