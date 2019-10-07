If the EU will not negotiate….

The Prime Minister has made an offer to the EU to get talks started to allow us to leave with their blessing on October 31. The EU has responded in their time honoured way by rubbishing any feature of the proposal that is better for the UK than the unacceptable Withdrawal Agreement which perished in Parliament and got under 9% support in the last European elections. It is most important now that the UK does not do what it always did under Mrs May and make further concessions. The EU has found it all too easy to refuse to budge and watch as the UK negotiates with itself and against itself.
I voted for Boris Johnson as leader because he promised to take us out by 31 October, and he confirmed the Withdrawal Agreement was dead. He must learn from the bitter experiences of Mr Cameron and Mrs May that the EU does usually overplay its hand and radicalises many UK voters against it by its conduct.
Mr Cameron asked for too little in his attempted renegotiation and was offered even less as a result. That led directly to the referendum defeat, as he did not even secure the return of UK control over benefits when we had often be assured by UK governments that social security remained under our control.
Mrs May always refused to dig in or to cease making concessions. Every tine the EU dug in she gave more ground. The result was a disastrous Withdrawal Treaty which united Leave and Remain in opposition to it.
The present PM needs to tell the EU that his Irish border proposals to get talks going are neither an invitation to assume the text of the rest of the Withdrawal treaty is fine, nor an invitation to get rid of all the best bits of the border fix from the UK point of view in subsequent one sided compromises.. The press when the PM launched the ideas said it was take it or leave it. To change that approach now would be seen as weakness in Brussels.
The best way forward now is to offer a Free Trade Agreement and no Withdrawal Agreement.
I don’t want any more concessions. With this offer will we still be subservient to the ECJ
JR,
There is no other choice than leave without a withdraw agreement. Martin Howe QC is absolutely right. I read a former diplomat account yesterday and he is also right. The EU has not acted in good faith or accord with Article 50(2). The future relationship should be discussed in tandem.
Mayhab’s servitude plan let the EU decide sequencing of talks placing the U.K. in a straight jacket before any future relationship/trade talks began! Macron did make it clear that the UK would stay in a customs union unless the EU got what it wanted from trade talks. EU parliament bragging how UK would be a trade colony! Was Mayhab and Robbins that dense? Mayhab went off at night to allow the Irish backstop in 2017, what on earth was she thinking unless it was to keep the UK in the EU by another name? Her dishonest Kitkat policy still not investigated. Much more vital to U.K. Interests than any Johnson smear at the moment.
There is no other choice to have a good relationship with the EU than leave without a Withdrawal Agreement that is not required by article 50 of the Treaty.
But wait… didn’t you say that the UK held all the cards in the upcoming negotiation ?
You did.
The EU sees the latest British proposal for what it is: something that was cynically designed to be rejected so that the ERG can blame the EU’s so called intransigence when the UK leaves without a deal as it wanted all along.
We do hold all the cards. We have had ‘negotiators’ who want to lose so they don’t play their cards.
Love it! The old “communism didn’t work because they just didn’t try it hard enough” argument
Hardly, comprehension is obviously not your thing.
Absolutely right Mike. May held all the trump cards until she threw them all away.
We hold many cards but members of our own side are holding a mirror up behind our backs.
Sir John,
Only absolute capitulation by the UK will satisfy the EU. The ‘Remainiac’ MPs are embedded agents of the EU and deserve to be treated as such once Brexit is achieved.
As you rightly say, the only acceptable option is a clean break WTO exit, no transition period, no £39 billion payment. Once we are out then the UK will pay what is legally owed, as assessed by an independent arbiter, an nothing more.
Boris must find a way to negate the effects of the Benn act.
The UK has been offered a disastrous deal. It is also the best it is going to get. This is because the UK is by far the weaker party in this negotiation. Time you Brexiters stopped whining, and realised all your stories about us holding all the cards are baloney. Brexit is a catastrophe, and there is only one set of people to blame – those who supported Brexit
We, with a huge trade deficit, do hold a strong hand. But we have never played it! We had a PM who capitulated right at the beginning when she agreed to the EU’s position of ‘no talks on the future until after a Withdrawal Agreement has been concluded’. Right at the beginning she folded. And a Remainer Parliament has made sure we have thrown away our hand.
The best way forward now is to offer a Free Trade Agreement and no Withdrawal Agreement.
100% agree. Democracy must survive, with the UK as a sovereign self governing country. We can dispose of the undemocratic MP’s providing our democracy survives, but the priority is to escape the undemocratic EU.
We are a sovereign self governing country.
Read the Treaties of Lisbon and Mastricht.
Perhaps you would like to offer your definition of “a sovereign self governing country”? I suggest that as the UK is compelled to follow EU law the UK is not self governing.
Andy,
Sadly typing it does not make it so. It is not true.
The 1975 referendum leaflet made it clear that the right of veto of the (then 9) members of the Council was what protected UK sovereignty. Thereafter this was eroded as more competences were given to what became the EU (e.g. Maastricht 92/93) without agreement from the UK people (e.g. 92 election all major parties had same Maastricht policy and Major refused referendum).
Shirley, the best way forward has always been to offer an FTA. The red lines on both sides dictate this, and it was ever thus. Yet after more than three years, still the UK government is not recognising this. Sir John is advocating the policy of a party other than that of which he is a member. Very confusing.
The EU with Germany running the show under cover, hobnails its colours, its hopes to the mast of EU apparatchics… the frit Remainer MPs , their sorry ship dead-man-anchoring all of us
Good Morning,
Deal doing 101 – there is nothing to discuss unless there is something each party has that the other wants.
The EU will not negotiate until it decides we have something it wants; we have to leave without an arrangement, then when there is something we both want we, can discuss it like adults.
Exactly right.
A great shame the many anti-democratic traitors have so handicapped the country and the government with the appalling Benn surrender treaty, perhaps costing the county several £ billions should The Government not find some way round it.
So 1 in 5 murders are committed by people on parole. What a wonderful criminal justice system we do have. About the same must be committed by others with mental health issues that are not getting any proper care to protects the public properly. These murders just a price worth paying is the authorities attitude I suppose.
I assume it is also about 1/5 of many other violent and indeed more common crimes like stabbing, assault, burglary, muggings, car crimes, fraud ….
Let us hope Priti PATEL can finally undo some of the dire mess left by the May, Rudd & Greening types.
Absolutely right that it is futile to negotiate with and against ourselves – which as you say is what Mrs May did & why she ended up with such an absurdly bad deal.
I think some of the bad aspects of the WA such as the money will have to be accepted. What is crucial is that no agreement constrains the U.K. from pursuing an independent regulatory and trade policy. Otherwise Brexit is pointless – it would be better just to remain. That is the test.
Close. Brexit is indeed pointless. Don’t worry – you’ll get there eventually.
Brexit only has a point if the UK achieves regulatory and trade policy autonomy. If the UK remains in the CU and SM it is indeed pointless. But this was made very clear by both sides during the referendum. It’s only since then that continuity remain types have argued that Brino is brexit.
Richard1- grow some b…s, we do not have to accept any thing from the EU, we just leave now, no deal, wto, and “it wont make jack shit difference” that is Donald Trumps own words , God Bless Donald Trump.
Good morning.
I find that part of our kind hosts sentence both odd and worrying. The we Leave with or without signing the WA is my understanding. We do not need theirs, or anyone’s permission or blessing.
The approach to Leaving the EU was all wrong right from the start. This should have come as no surprise since, those both in government and parliament at the time were all for Remain. They believed they would win and did not plan for the alternative. We then had a PM who some thought could get BRINO through and keep us closely aligned to the EU. This was all given away in the Channel 4 documentary on the talks from the EU side. After Mr.Verhofstadt had visited Number 10 is said in front of the camera; They (UK Government) do not want to Leave.”
It has long been said that, you should never enter into negotiations unless you are prepared to walk away. The EU are not the ones Leaving, we are ! We should have approached these matters with a strong Leave focus. Then and only then would the EU have taken us seriously.
We have been led by Remainer fools !
We have been led by fools. But they are Leavers.
Mrs May surrounded herself with the best and brightest Brexiters.
Johnson, Gove, Fox, Davis, Grayling, Patel, Raab, Mordaunt, McVey – and many more.
Collectively and individually most are among the most incompetent Cabinet minister we have ever had.
All Brexiters. All incompetent. You do the math.
Is that a dog whistle I hear?
Is this a Freudian slip ‘you do the math’ ? it is ‘you do the maths’. You do live in England don’t you, and not New England ?
If Boris goes ahead with a version of Mays WA then your party is doomed.
The public will not be fooled by such treacherous behaviour
Boris needs this agreement passed by Parliament. We know the EU will reject it.
So cheer up.
That doesn’t sound encouraging for Leave voters of which I am one. The inference it seems of this article is that this PM is wavering as many thought he would. This really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Johnson’s never been a conviction politician. Rhetoric is his weapon and his purpose is the use of this weapon to deflect attention away from his true intentions
I am all in favor of an abominable volte face if it encourages more voters to swap electoral loyalty to the BP who I believe is now the only party with the appropriate intentions to dismantle the Labour-EU edifice that’s been erected since 1997
The Tory party with Patel at the helm would have been a mighty political force for good. They chose Johnson. They’ll regret it.
I agree Priti Patel would make an excellent PM.
Two things have become very clear over the past 3 1/2 painful years, the clear revelation of which is quite useful.
The first is that should the UK agree to the backstop we would never be released. Unless Northern Ireland would at some future point be sacrificed (in the way contemplated disgracefully by the EU functionary Mr Selmayer), the whole UK would be held under the trade and regulatory ambit of the EU. To give up NI without a vote of the people would surely be a breach of the GFA. The Irish / EU reaction over recent days shows conclusively that the purpose of the backstop is to trap the UK in the CU and much of the SM and so prevent any future independent UK trade or regulatory policy. It must never be agreed to.
The second – assuming the EU does now turn down Boris’s offer – is that it is not possible to leave the EU amicably. Of course we don’t know what would have happened had a more robust approach been taken from the start. But all that talk from the likes of David Davis about the easiest deal in the world has been shown to be hubristic nonsense. it would have been more sensible and realistic to say the EU would see brexit as an existential threat and would act accordingly.
It was Fox who said it should [not would] be the easiest deal to do, if the politics were right. He made it clear he didn’t think the politics would be right. No hubris there.
Richard1
I think the EU have accepted that the UK is Leaving in someway but, would rather it changed its mind. They also needed to discourage others from doing the same and, with regards to Sweden and the Swedish Democrats in particular, it has worked. As others here have commented, the last thing the EU wants is the UK to do as well as, or better, outside the block.
John, the European Union cannot break its undertakings to the twenty-seven other members under the Lisbon Treaty, nor its commitment to uphold the Good Friday Agreement. It also resolutely supports, quite rightly, each member country, such as Ireland, in its aspirations to the extent that they might be virtuous.
The UK proposals reportedly require it to abandon all of those.
It cannot and will not, and that is highly commendable.
You are standing principle on its head, and I think that you know that.
Have we got a free trade agreement ready?
Good question bob! Mr Redwood talks a lot about tabling a free traede agreement. He’s had over 3 years since the vote and as far as I can see he has not written one paragraph yet. Nor has any other Brexiter. they’re all mouth and no trousers
Reply Tabling it requires scissors and paste from EU/Canada and EU/Japan along clear lines people have put to the UK government.
Don’t be so naive- I was going to say stupid- you are not going to get an FTA just like that.
Everything will have to be done in an orderly way- first the terms of the WA will have to be signed off/ ratified in both parliaments either before the 31st Oct or after the’crash’ probably sometime in 2020, but if the 39Billion, the movement of people and the border issues are not settled before 31st Oct then they will be settled after 31st Oct.
Secondly- you are not going to get their blessing to leave- so why say it
Thirdly- There is no time left for negotiations now this side of the 31st Oct- they won’t admit to it, but the EU is counting on the ‘crash’ so that they can get rid of the Farage rabble from their parliament, and neutralise the ERG faction. they consider talks can only resume only in the new year maybe with a new UK government- who knows? hard to know but almost there
Since when has a trade deal had to be ratified by Parliament?
Since the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010. But there are a lot of get-out in Part 2 — Ratification of treaties
What a puzzling post. If there is no deal agreed, the PM is obliged by law (the Benn Act) to ask for an extension. So we cannot leave the EU on 31 October without a deal (unless the EU refuses an extension, which, to help Ireland, it will not refuse). Do you not know this?
A very funny sort of law which only applies to one person, not the rest of us, on just one occasion, not for all time, and carries no penalty. Moreover, this directive was rammed through in half of an afternoon and part of an evening, having been kept secret till the night before. No prior consideration or consultation, no committee, no scrutiny or debate. Ditto in the Upper House which is supposed to do further thorough scrutiny and revision which the Lower House doesn’t have time or expertise for.
This is not law as the British people understand it. It is Zimbabwean.
Exactly. It shows utter contempt for the law, and for democracy.
Yet the Government allowed its passage 😉
EU law supercedes UK law remember ? and it is EU law that we leave on Oct 31st. Do you not know this ?
In order of preference:
1 – Leave with the Redwood Plan
2 – Leave without a deal
3 – Extend Article 50
4 – Leave with the dWA (or something similar)
If Boris does either 1 or 2, he will get a majority in the upcoming general election. 3 or 4 and it’s a hung parliament.
Indeed – and a Corbyn/SNP/Libdim/Green/Plaid government would be a truly appalling disaster.
His latest mad promise (after the open door to anyone in the World immigration policy with all benefits rights from day 1) is to give football “fans” the power to hire and fire their club’s directors! That should deter any investment in UK football clubs stone dead. If they think the dope will ever get in that is!
LL
I follow a football club whose fans have considerable involvement. That club has done better, relatively speaking, than most ‘conventionally’ run football clubs such as the former Bury FC.
The whole purpose for the opposition parties is not to hold the government to account or, even to stop BREXIT. It is to destroy the Conservative Party electorally. So the UK, its business and people, along with BREXIT are to be sacrificed so that they can get a few more seats. Grubby, gutter politics at its worst !
Should read:
The whole purpose for the opposition parties is to hold the government to account . .
It doesn’t matter if 3 or 4 lead to hung Parliament as both lead to large economic and democratic damage anyway.
The EU has told you that you can have a free trade agreement.
As soon as you have dealt with the Irish border, citizens rights and the financial settlement.
It does not matter to the EU if you do this now.
Or if you leave with no deal and come grovelling back after a few weeks or months.
Those three issues remain the same and you need to resolve them.
Brexiters have a misunderstanding of the word negotiate. It is not a case of the other side doing as you say. It is about agreeing a mutually acceptable way forward.
And what you have put forward is not acceptable to the EU.
Those of you who said we held all the cards were wrong. We will do what we are told.
The Irish border is already a border with different rates of VAT, etc. Our host has stated this frequently.
We have the CTA (outside of the EU treaties) and Irish citizens can vote in our elections, if they so wish. Does that count as ‘rights’?
Regarding a financial settlement, the House of Lords declared that legally, we do nor owe a single penny to the EU, other than for any extension of membership.
Can we have our FTA now?
Then as you make plain, we will leave on October 31st without a deal.
Which is what we should have done shortly after the referendum vote.
Andy. ‘We will do as we are told’. Only if we have weak remainers in charge. Surrendering to a big stick is not what leavers are all about. That is why we were a free country at one time and want to be again.
Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary (who misguidedly believes the electric cars save significant C02) said of the climate protests that disrupting the lives of ordinary people risked “turning people against” the cause.
Most sensible people were never for the cause get the police to deal with these economic vandals properly this time! As Bill Gates will say (in a speech at the Cambridge Union tonight) let’s deal with malnutrion in Africa and other such very real and easily solvable problems please.
I hope he’s going to say that the best way to deal with Africa’s problems is to curb its population explosion.
All that the West’s charities have managed to do over the last 30 years is to treble the population and make the problems worse.
Barnier is not there to negotiate..he has his instructions and rule book from the Council..if the UK makes an offer compatible with the rules well and good..if not Batnier will still be there..up until 1st November at least. We are leaving so it s up to us to leave on good terms that’s if we want a relationship with them going forward? Of course there are those who still maintain that we can make it on our own without the great EU but i think this idea is largely delusional.
So how can the rest of the world do so very well without being in the “great” eu ? It is becoming clearer each day that the eu itself is not doing so great within itself !
Indeed Singapore has gone from being about half of GDP per cap as the UK to about twice in a few years. Without being a member of the suffocating red tape lunacy of the EU.
Paul, the GREAT EU is only allegedly doing great, because it is a huge parasite sucking all the money from the UK tax payer.
Boris is falling into there same trap as Cameron and May, he is talking (even begging for talks) and giving concessions at every point.
When you say you are leaving you then do not ask for talks about how you are leaving, you simply send in your notice because you have made other plans, you then shut up.
If the organisation you are leaving want to keep you, they ask you for talks and make you a proposal to stay.
As for paying for talks, that is just bloody ridiculous.
Well said, Alan.
Leaving is so simple.
Anyone who doesn’t get this either has a sly or an overt agenda to Remain. That would seem to include 95% of the Tory Party.
“… he promised to take us out by 31 October … ”
Well, I think he has always said ON 31 October, but why wait until then?
Just send a letter, now, telling the EU27 that we have decided not to avail ourselves of the maximum period of continued EU membership they allowed by their last decision:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/794750/Council_Decision.pdf
and we are unilaterally terminating our membership with forty eight hours notice.
There was a recent period when HMG were talking of taking us out on or before the 31st October.
It could yet happen. There’s nothing to stop that happening 48 hours before an extension request is sent.
Denis Cooper- exactly what Boris should do. 80% of people on this site know what to do, so why cant Boris just look at this web site and learn?
Exactly right.
We need to agree an FTA for the future relationship BEFORE negotiating any Withdrawal Agreement, which is the sequence specified by Art 50.
It would also be helpful to have further comments in the press about how difficult we will be as an EU member if we are held captive beyond 31 October 2019. For example, we could start by proceedings in the EUCJ against member states who have not fully implemented in national legislation all the EU regulations that they should have (i.e. every member state except perhaps Germany). In parallel also start proceedings in the courts of each member state seeking compensation, fines and penalties in every member state where the regulations are not fully enforced (i.e. all of them).
The latter could be achieved very efficiently by taking a full page advert in one major newspaper in each member state inviting law firms to express an interest in acting for the U.K. government from 1 November to carry out such litigation.
P.S. I am not a lawyer looking for work!
The EU has found it all too easy to refuse to budge and watch as the UK negotiates with itself and against itself.
And this is the problem. Too many people believe their version is the best and won’t compromise or even budge (losers’ consent).
This country is seriously lacking in political leadership. Is it a coincidence that this generation of politicians has been in the EU all its life and so not had to take any really tough decisions?
Not sure about you JR, But I am still waiting for some EU apparatchik to pop up and say that they need more ‘clarification’. We have all after 3.5 years had enough of this time wasting. WE TURN OFF THE TAP ON 31/10 and see what happens, and offer mutual tariff free trade. We need to see the EU for what it is and treat it as such.
Zorro
Nothing to add to this.
Sir John
I totally agree with all you say in this article.
The EU are a totally immovable object!
Absolutely.
Another day closer to get out of the EU Empire.
Boris’s negotiation strategy is either brilliant or terrible. I will assume the former. Success will probably be based on the arrogance of the EU negotiators egged on the unbalanced reporting by the BBC and the Remainer sheep. WTO looks like a great springboard on to the FTA
David J,
Your first line seems to be unjustified optimism. Everyday that passes the UK is another day away from the referendum vote and another day away from the original March 31st ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ deadline. All evidence points towards UK remaining in EU.
But how on Earth are we going to leave on 31 Oct? The government has confirmed to a Scottish court that it will send the letter requesting an extension, the law says we must agree to any terms provided the Commons agrees, which they will.
The Eau will agree to an extension subject to some conditions or other. And there isn’t even a guarantee that this will lead to an election. As long as Corbyn is trailing in the polls, why would he agree?
Anthony- send a letter, Please give us an extension for ever, but we cease paying any more money, we will not collect your tax for Brussels, you will not be allowed to fish in our waters. we will not allow any more EU illegals settlement in UK. Eu citizens will not get tax credits, working tax credit, child benefit, housing benefit. We will no longer abide bt EU law. For a start.
The EU are dealing with a man who surrendered to them already, as an MP,
once the WA was put before him for a third time in this Parliament. The
make-up of Parliament has not changed. In fact, the UK is currently a
manifest oligarchy, and Mr. Johnson is not one of the oligarchs. The question
yet remains: by what means will political sovereignty be restored to the people?
‘The best way forward now is to offer a Free Trade Agreement and no Withdrawal Agreement.’
Of course it is and is the only route to fulfilling the result of the referendum. Not only does the EU not negotiate, but it never does so in good faith. Unfortunately there are many in Parliament, and also in Government, who would be more than happy for the UK to leave with the W/A with tweaks to the backstop, then claim we have left the EU.
The electorate will not be taken in.
Well I have been saying it for many months now, leave on or before the 31st October on WTO terms, offer as in your final sentence an FTA and mutual invoking of Art 24 of GATT. Tell the EU that the WA is dead in all respects and that there will be no border in Ireland other than an electronic one covering the movement of goods. No payment of the £39 Billion, but an offer of a treaty under the Vienna convention to agree things of mutual benefit.
Should the EU fail to respond positively they will destroy the southern Irish economy and do irreparable damage to the economy of Europe as a whole. The final need will be to find a way of dealing with the malicious Benn bill, a remainer’s last gasp. Then at the beginning of December call a GE, having come to a working arrangement with the Brexit Party. The object being to clear out all those anti UK elements within our Parliament. We need a Parliament that represents the people.
Great summary, Agricola – a fanfare for Common Sense.
Thank you, Sir John. Your last sentence says it in a nutshell.
Thank you for your strong, clear message to Boris today. It is needed and valued.
Well said Sir John. I hope Boris does hold fast and, if the EU refuse to negotiate the current offer, leaves without a deal on the 31st of October 2019.
However, I cannot see how that happens given the clear opposition by many of MPs (the majority of whom promised to respect the referendum), the Speak of the House and many of our national institutions.
Mr Johnson must honour his promises. There are many who doubt him. Does Sir John fear the doubters may be right? Has he got word that Boris is about to weaken and thus these comments? I hope it is written for other reasons.
There must be no concessions. We must leave on 31st October. There must be no extension. If there is any temporary disruption we will know what it is and can address it. At present there remains speculation on all manner of scenarios most of which will never arise. One newspaper is once again spreading fear about the supply of medicines.
The point is though that the PM must be absolutely resolute and we must not have any warm up of May’s Treaty document. It’s hard to imagine that after all his tough talk he will back down. The damage which will be done if he does is hard to contemplate. He and his career ambitions will be finished, the Left and Remainers together will be triumphant and our country and freedoms will be lost.
Why would the EU even bother to consider “negotiating” a deal when it knows that the longer it procrastinates and gives extensions it will get sack-loads of money while its allies in the UK parliament just try to string the Leavers along for as long as they can?
Why, the Remain parliament is so good at doing this that, who knows, they may be able to reverse Brexit altogether!
We should have just left asap and then begun talks, otherwise, as is the case now, we hold no cards whatsoever and there is no incentive for the EU to negotiate and they are quids in.
The best way now is to leave NOW, and the EU will then ask the UK for a FTA. And we should pretend to negotiate it for the next 10 years. They are still sucking us dry, right up until we are free!
IMO treaties are made to be torn up.
Look at the troubles they have dragged us into. Treaty of London…rip rip…how many lives saved? Ultimately no Mr H?
How grateful and loyal has the rest of Europe been to us despite all pacts and alliances dating way back?
Oh we’ve had an artificial “ peace” in some parts of Europe for 45 miserable years but OMG how we have paid for that!! No fish..no sovereignty…no country..nuffink.
But what on earth will happen if Boris is playing the Heath/Blair/Cameron/May game??
Sir John
Good post just about sums it all up.
Basic rule of problem solving and it would appear there seems to be a problem.
Can this problem be solved, is it solvable, do both parties want it?
NO? Don’t start or in out case just leave. No point in keep on banging gums together.
Boris must not surrender more power to the EU. He said we would leave if a deal was not agreed. We have given enough. Just leave! I want to come back to the Conservative party and thought with Boris at the helm I might just do that but not if he gives any more away. We need a strong leader and one with conviction. Please Boris keep your promise and get us out.
BJ must stick to his utterances and not follow May’s deceit. The surrender Act is beyond democracy and good governance and should be ignored. The UK is in genuine danger of imploding with a rogue parliament, Scotland and Ireland voting to Remain and strong indications England voters would be glad to see the back of them both. The EU under the Lisbon Treaty is required to negotiate an equitable future relationship, it clearly has not and will not.
I see that the Conservatives are now polling higher, with Boris having made up most of the ground lost by May. And that Conservative + TBP vote share exceeds 50%.
Returning to the point, I wonder if Truss has, ready to go, a draft FTA? Government has had three years in which to draft one.
Boris said May’s deal is dead and then resurrected it albeit a slightly better version. I would still prefer it if we leave with the so called ‘no deal’ option and I hope that is what the Government are secretly aiming for but the most important thing now is that we leave on 31st October, 2019 and then have a GE to allow us to get rid of all the democracy denying EU loving MPs in Parliament. I really hope Boris has something up his sleeve with some loophole and really means it when he says we are leaving on that date, no ifs, no buts. Can’t wait to see the reactions of the likes of Soubry and Grieve if that happens.
The government should take the EU to an international court for not complying with its Lisbon Treaty Article 50, paragraph 2 which states :
…..“In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union….”
Perhaps if the EU still refuses to negotiate and “conclude” an agreement then this will be our next move if the UK’s EU supporters surrender act is implemented and we fail to leave again on 31/10 ?
we cannot continue to stumble forward without clear decisions being made
the indecision itself is causing more problems than anything else
we need to do something clear cut, dramatic, and settle matters
I agree, our modified withdrawal treaty has been declined.
Instead we can accept this and offer a simpler FTA that does not require expensive EU over sight.
Once this is offered the PM should devote his energies to securing FTA’s with the rest of the world, licking the EU windows is neither useful nor dignified.