The event will take place on Saturday 12 October at St Crispin’s Leisure Centre between 11:00am & 3:00pm.

It is designed for children and young people with SEND and their parents and carers. It will showcase the support, activities and services available throughout the Borough and how to access them. It is also open to all families who are waiting for a diagnosis. Activities for children include a climbing wall, a trampoline, a bouncy castle and face painting. Admission is free.