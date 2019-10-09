Germany insists on the backstop

Germany yesterday we are told asserted herself again as the leader of the EU. In a few harsh words Mrs Merkel effectively said to Mr Johnson he was wasting his time and the time and energy of the UK government in seeking changes to the Irish backstop. As far as she was concerned the EU needed the full backstop, customs union and single market alignment.
I doubt Mrs Merkel had phoned round the other 25 member states and checked their view on this. She does regularly clear things with France. I do not think she was formally speaking for the EU, which has entrusted this to their Negotiator in chief. I do think once again she revealed how the modern EU works. Germany is the leader, and Germany feels she can say these things, safe in the knowledge the others will accept them. There was no sudden outpouring of disagreement or protest at her reported words, nor any official denial.
As someone who thought simply renegotiating the backstop was insufficient given the nature of the rest of the Withdrawal Agreement, it serves to underline just how committed to this draft Treaty the EU is that they will not even countenance changes to one of its worst features. It does not augur well for future talks or imply with some more give and take there might be an agreement. Mrs Merkel has condemned a modest UK proposal to deal with one of the bad features of the Agreement without offering anything back and without implying she is willing to compromise on anything else.
Yesterday the government confirmed it will be leaving the EU on October 31st, deal or no deal. It looks as if the EU wants a no deal result or think they can find a way to stop Brexit altogether. Such is the damage to the UK’s negotiating position the Parliamentary opposition to Brexit has now done.
WTO exit now. Otherwise, democracy is non existent in the UK, along with the EU.
Good morning Sir John
If it wasn’t that it would have been something else
The UK has to be punished, for daring to want to be a democracy
Which is also why the EU conspirators in the HoC are fighting so hard – they fear the People. The EU way is People are ruled by a superior class.
Everyone should fear the consignment of democracy to a footnote in our history
Oh, do make up what passes for your minds.
One moment you are whining, that the power of nations in the European Union to veto things is being eroded, and yet not diminished enough to prevent Germany – and they are not alone either – from doing just that.
Oh, my aching sides…
Absolutely correct, the swamp must be cleared.
Labour immediately backed Merkel.
As did all decent, honourable, civilised people, who value peace in Ireland.
Am I actually blocked form this site then ?
Apparently not…
Newmania – you are not the only commenter on this blog. If your posts aren’t included perhaps they weren’t relevant or acceptable to our host – it’s HIS choice, after all. Many of us don’t have our comments posted. It’s not a personal slight.
And it’s not a public forum.
Defy the judges. Out on WA terms. The people are behind you.
I think you meant WTO terms.
Sir John,
The EU will make no concession on anything. The plan since the successful referendum has been to trap the UK into continuing to make payment and to ensure that the bloc does not have a competitive world player on its doorstep. Foolish or treacherous MPs and negotiators have seemingly happily played into the EU’s hands. News has emerged now that, from the outset the Irish have used Brexit to press for a reunited Ireland by not even allowing talks between the NI and Irish customs officials.
Boris’s offer has clarified the fact that the EU are not remotely interested in anything but complete preservation of the plans for ‘the project. Trade between nations is of no concern to them whatsoever. The UK must simply find a way to walk away – cleanly and completely. Only then will it be possible to make the most of the UK’s strong hand.
Yes, Barnier declared at the outset in 2016, in I believe a German newspaper article, that he will have been seen to have done his job when the UK decide to stay in the EU. I find it abhorrent that he should have so many placemen led by Benn in the UK Parliament.
What a pity we didn’t leave no deal three years ago, the dust would have settled and we might have negotiated a decent trading arrangement by now.
You do realise the lesson you should be learning is that after no deal it will be no talks either – until the UK signs up to all these things you hate. No deal Brexit is not the end of your humiliation, it is the start. Well done for so weakening the UK
Good morning.
I think that was a Freudian slip 😉 She certainly would have spoken to President Macron in France as these two effectively run the EU for their own benefit.
We were never going to get anything decent from them. The sooner we realised this the sooner we should have been planning for our future. Once out of the EU things will be different. Yes the EU will still insist on some form of arrangement between the UK and EU / RoI border but, the emphsys will shift more on to them to find a workable solution. A border is a shared responsibility.
The UK Government has been poor over the last few decades. It has been happy to be rule takers and not rule makers. Every Minister and Prime Minister has had to face who really is in charge and, when it comes to it who runs things – Germany and France. If we ever thought we could wriggle our way between these two forget it !
In a speech by Sir Winston Churchill in Zurich 1946 he said;
” The first step in the re-creation of the European family must be a partnership between France and Germany.”
Mark B
Gladstone’s “ blessed act of oblivion” didn’t work.
‘Cos as we see …leopards don’t/ can’t change their spots!
The Europe described in the speech is VERY recognisable IMO.
And the bbc /sky and all the other Eu media mouth pieces went into political melt down over this news , it’s about time these media outlets were looked into there bias towards Europe because as a normal man on the street they surly aren’t reporting British interests, yesterday they were also calling for investigation into Mr Johnson’s interest into conflict of interest into Jennifer Arcuri , it’s a pity the same isn’t being called for the same of the remoaners of a conflict of interest into the Eu
Yes and the politics show even had a panel member from extinction. He was never asked why he and his mob were not in China where 90% of the human input to the environment originates.
At least now the EU has shown it’s true colours.
There were always weird mythologies that we had “ a place at the table”..a “voice”and actually that an EU army was a “ dangerous fantasy” ( why more dangerous than an army?).
Now the true nature of our servitude is obvious.
Sir JR
“Such is the damage to the UK negotiation’s position the Parliamentary opposition has now done”
This is an interesting hypothesis or maybe it is because the proposal set out by the Johnson government did not really have the support that was needed and particularly not in NI.
This government is a disgrace.
It is entirely predictable. The EU know that saying no means another delay, and maybe either an election or even Parliament forcing a change of position on the U.K. Govt without an election. A Govt of national (Remain) unity perhaps. I think we might see another stunt pulled this month – eg the EU agreeing an extension conditional on another referendum. That is after all the EU way – if the voters vote the wrong way, either ignore the vote or ask them to vote again until they get it right.
I’ll say it again. The EU has to make the whole process as difficult as possible. Because they know, when (if) the UK leaves and is seen to be thriving outside of their superstate, it will herald the beginning of the end for the EU.
As Martin Selmayr said, the price of Brexit is Northern Ireland , and everything the EU has done in the Brexit negotiations has confirmed that.
Absolutely correct. I do not blame the EU. They are maximising their advantages and acting in accordance with their political creed. The fault is entirely with British Remainers. They have destroyed our negotiating leverage and turned Britain into a laughing stock. If the Remainers had any conscience or shame they would resign their seats and retire from public life without taking their massively over generous benefits. Zero chance of that.
Shock! Horror! Merkel rules the cowering roost. Who would have thought it?
The Government should table a bill repealing the Benn Act. This would seriously test numerous MPs as regard to their loyalty to the UK.
The United Kingdom border is none of the business of anyone but ourself.
Keir Starmer made a fair point yesterday:
http://bit.ly/2Mqhow5
“You cannot give a serious response to the EU’s concerns about protecting the integrity of the single market simply by saying, “We’ll put that question off until later.””
That is why I suggested a long time ago that the UK government should emphasise that it has absolutely no intention of trying to undermine the integrity of the EU Single Market, on the contrary it is ready to change UK law specifically to prohibit the export across the Irish land border of any goods which do not comply with EU requirements, and would be very willing to enhance the present high level of co-operation between the UK and Irish authorities to enforce that law, while completely ruling out any routine interception and inspection of goods as they cross the border in either direction.
John Redwood, you are simply repeating the lies told by Dominic Cummings. You have lost all credibility. Mrs Merkel has not changed her position one iota. Britain created the need for the backstop by voting for Brexit without having any alternative solution and it is time you were man enough to accept responsibility
Why are we still pandering to the Irish government?
Why is Johnson having another official meeting with the Irish PM tomorrow in Liverpool?
Why????
The Irish government is obviously an extension of the EU pressure strategy
Grow a pair Johnson and stop showing faith towards governments that despise our move forward to a democratic future
It all shows how rotten the EU is. It acts against self-determination, freedom and democracy. How dare Mrs Merkel or her EU sidekicks think the EU can continue to assert its rule over us after we leave.
And owing to colluding Remainer MPs we too now have a rotten parliament, doing its rotten worst and deferring a GE.
Not soon enough, but the time will come when those MPs will be held to account.