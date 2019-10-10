Part of the problem facing the world economy and assisting the global manufacturing recession is the outbreak of tariff and trade wars.
The largest is in the headlines regularly as China and the USA battle out a new basis for trade between them. There are others. There is the South Korea/Japan trade war over historic conflicts and grievances. There is the interruption to trade created in Kashmir by the clash between Pakistan and India. There are the tariffs the US has imposed on the EU following the adverse finding over Airbus subsidies. There is the US attempt to get Iran to change her approach to Middle Eastern politics by imposing a wide range of sanctions on trade with Iran, and now seeking to prevent payments for exports to Iran through the western banking system.
None of these is helpful to world growth, jobs and output. Many of them individually are not significant in their impact on the world economy, but cumulatively they are now having a measurable impact. More importantly they are also damaging confidence, which leads to cancelled investment programmes, less demand and a further slowdown in economic activity.
The US has escalated its dispute with China to include criticisms of China’s approach to the Hong Kong protests, and to encompass bans on the sale of US items to Chinese technology firms . The US is critical of China’s approach to intellectual property and concerned about the potential use of certain technologies for strategic and political purposes.
The UK’s recent tweaking of its proposed tariff schedule for post Brexit trade is a welcome example of an attempt to go the other way. Tariffs will be removed from certain items altogether, so 88% of our trade is tariff free once out of the EU. Economic analysis suggests removing all tariffs would boost consumers more and would benefit the economy over all but would come at a potentially high cost to sectors at risk, mainly in agriculture.
The government has sought to find a balance,. offering some tariff protection to UK farmers but otherwise opting for a freer system. IT is a pity the world as a whole cannot move on from this period of tariff wars, which are adding more downward pressures on growth to the monetary policy and economic policy mistakes of the major players .
Indeed. Get the governments out of the way wherever possible please.
A very good move to reduce many tariffs. It will cost the UK not one penny, as the UK never benefited from the tariffs anyway as they made their way to the EU. Consumers will benefit a lot and hopefully UK agriculture can be protected.
We need to produce more food but arable land is disappearing fast in our neck of the woods due to housing needs. It’s idiocy to keep importing more immigrants. Food production should take priority.
You have Bercow negotiating directly with the EU to prevent Brexit. What makes you think that we will be leaving on October 31st.
Tariffs are very attractive to government. It provides the means to tax the consumer without them feeling they are being ripped off. You see, unlike VAT and other taxes such as NIC, we do not see the percentage the government is taking. So a tariff of say 5%, although not large, can in certain circumstances make the government a lot of money.
Currently we give the EU around £2bn a year in non-EU tariffs. That money, should we Leave, will go to the UK Government. Of course I would like to hear and know more about the government’s plan for a New Customs Partnership. I think this has fallen off the radar somewhat and needs revisiting. 😉
So it’s a good bye to UK manufacturers relying on EU customers. Still, the peasants will have cheap food. Shame about the extra air miles foor it all though.
Should we not apply tariffs to countries like in Eastern Europe, where the national minimum wage is a third of what it is here? Should we only offer zero tariffs where there is a level playing field?
Trump uses tariffs to confront communist barbarity and oppression in China and is slandered. Obama incites civil war in Syria to alleviate Germany’s reliance on Russian gas and he’s praised. This is the western media today. Utterly repugnant to the core, highly politicised and without moral foundation
Tariffs? Trump should impose even greater tariffs on any despotic state that exports their products to the US and then when US democracy is dismantled by those reprobates on the other side Trump can point to their support for oppressive states
Whatever his failings, Trump, unlike other western leaders, has got the measure of China. Sadly, too many western nations – Australia, for example – are being completely spivvy in their attitudes towards Beijing.
The most significant element in the trade wars appears to be Trump’s aim to persuade/force US companies to reverse their “hollowing out” policies that caused them to relocate operations away from the USA to benefit from lower wage rates. The second is his determination to replace shooting wars (which have been notoriously unsuccessful) with economic wars. It is difficult to see how either will change this side of the US presidential election, or after if Trump wins a second term.
Yes Sir John and we in the UK should be doing all we can to support President Trump, particularly in his dealings with China, who are behaving abominably over Hong Kong.
But so far, we have heard nothing…
Not a single word of support for a true analysis of what we have let them get away with.
Globalism stinks, it hollows out the economies of less well managed nations, and the people pay for their politicians’ lack of skill. President Trump has not only proved it, he is taking action against it…
We should be supporting him.
Perhaps a majority of your contributors appear to want a trade war between the UK and the European Union, John.
I think that it’s pretty clear that there would be no net winners for either side, but that the UK would come off far, far worse.
Its as simple as do as I say, not do as I do.
That sort of policy does not work long term.
Our hands are tied while still a member of the EU but once free we will set an example and have much more influence. Our ability to trade his been suffocated for years by EU rules and regs.
Only a few more days to go. Let’s hope
I see it is now being reported widely, that our Speaker is having Direct talks with the President of the EU, in order to frustrate Brexit.
How is this allowed to happen JR, I thought the Speaker was supposed to be impartial.
Our so called democratic system is now becoming an absolute farce.
Rather than draining the Swamp, its now starting to overflow.
It is wrong to say that 88% of our trade will be tariff free once we have left the EU.
You can ditch all the tariffs you like on imports – and it seems that you will – but that does not do much for exports.
British producers and manufacturers will face significant barriers selling overseas because there is little to no incentive for other countries to offer us tariff free access to their markets when they can secure virtually tariff free access to our markets regardless of what they do in return. Most countries will choose to offer some protection to their domestic businesses. The Tories are offering next to none.
They hope services will make up for it but we already know services rarely form any part of trade deals – and services are significantly harder to align than goods. Most countries can agree to similar standards for TVs or kettles for example – but nurses and lawyers are something else entirely.
As in the 80s and 90s the Tories are knowingly consigning millions to unemployment. Have they no shame?
I’d like to see a proper grown-up debate about the pros and cons of setting our tariff for imported cars at a Trump-like 20% (I believe the current plan is for 10%). This would put the wind up the german car industry, putting more pressure on Merkel’s leadership of the EU to agree a deal and strengthening the case for building cars in Britain. There would be downsides and a proper debate about these would be interesting (not the usual uninformed Project Fear and hysterical shouting).
Highest (and most idiotically complex) taxes for 40 years, the grim reaper and economically illiterate Philip Hammond in the Telegraph and on LBC today. Going on about chlorinated chicken and hormone fed beef.
He is showing very conclusively why he should never, ever be allowed back into the party. It would tarnish (even further) the Conservative brand and he would surely undermine the next Conservative government (if there ever is one) if he is allowed back.
No real Conservatives would vote for him anyway. Get lost and join the LibDims if you must Hammond. You were never a real Conservative. Conservatives believe in low taxes, deregulation, cheap reliable energy, free markets, small government, freedom of choice and real democracy for the UK. Hammond wants the compete opposite.
All trade negotiations are trade wars.
A likely reason for trade wars is the balance has gone between many countries. An impulse purchase yesterday of an own label, big retailer, tube of mints I later read – made in Netherlands. This is another industry with the UK once a world leader that has been thrown away. Tariffs may not be the answer but incentives for UK manufacturers are. The EU is a drain on our balance of trade and manufacturing, Corbyn & Co. would finish it off. No wonder given the option of No Deal or Corbyn almost 100% of businesses say NO DEAL.
The Prime Minister, meantime, has another Scottish sword of Damocles hanging
over his head in the form of the “noble office” of the Court of Session. This term
means the judges’ ability to provide a remedy in a legal dispute (the disputed
matter here being the Benn Act) where no remedy otherwise exists. So,
you can help us leave the EU, judges. You can legislate instead of Parliament.
I really do hope that Brexit is delivered. If you go onto the left wing Labour sites – like the Canary – you can see that the lawyers are lining up to make the Prime Minister apply for an extension. Apparently Parliament is going to have to sit on a Saturday to try and prevent this – or something or other.
It is, as you say, a cruel hard world out there. But inside the EU we are tied hand and foot when it comes to economic decisions and initiative. We just have to trust our native cunning and determination.
The EU does not want a free economy anywhere near it and will do anything and everything to prevent that from happening.
Regarding the strange activities of Bercow, paragraph 55 of the Supreme Court Judgement regarding Miller v HMG contains the following;
” The Government exists because it has the confidence of the House of Commons. It has no democratic legitimacy other than that. This means that it is accountable to the House of Commons – and indeed to the House of Lords – for its actions, remembering always that the actual task of governing is for the executive and not for Parliament or the courts.”
Negotiating Treaties is the duty and sole prerogative of the Government, Bercow is Parliament, not Government.
Bercow’s actions are in contempt of the Supreme Court, as are those of the rogue MPs who have been plotting with the EU behind the Government’s back.
The US and China represent 40% of the Global trade: there has been a significant imbalance in favour of China, this has been compounded by China’s relentless theft of IP in terms of copied product. Trump- love him or hate him- is starting to redress the balance. Post the Presidential elections some of the heat will come out of the relationship. This is the main driver in the global slowdown- but not the only factor.
Brexit tariffs. The government have laid down the olive branch to say that we are open for business- to everyone. That has to be good as it will promote trade agreements and not protectionism.
Governments always seek advantage in trade negotiations and a balance has to be struck between a strong negotiating position and being screwed due to weakness. Fairness should be the outcome but unfortunately this is not always the case.
Evident in current negotiations with the EU is their overwhelming desire to maintain control over the UK. Sovereignty should not be compromised in any way as this is the key to successful trade negotiations after Brexit.