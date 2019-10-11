The Fed joins in with more monetary loosening

As the world manufacturing downturn intensifies the Fed has joined the Bank of Japan and the European central Bank in trying to ease the situation. The Fed has decided to create money and expand its balance sheet to ease the obvious shortage of cash in the short term lending markets between banks. This is welcome and necessary.
All the main Central Banks of the world with the exception of the Bank of England are now taking belated action to ease, to try to turn round the manufacturing slowdown created by past policy tightness , by other tax and regulatory policies targeting vehicle manufacture in particular, and the impact of new and additional tariffs. I must ask again why is the Bank of England standing out against this trend? Who doesn’t it share the analysis and conclusions of other Central Banks?
The Bank of Japan is creating as much money as it takes to buy in government bonds to keep interest rates at zero for 10 year money, and negative rates for shorter terms. The ECB is keeping the official short rate at zero, with negative rates for many government bonds for longer terms. To do so it is now buying in Euro 20bn a month of bonds. The Fed is putting $75bn overnight into money markets to keep the repo or short interbank rate down in line with official rates. The official rate has been cut twice recently and is probably about to be cut again.
Central banks in India, Turkey, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere have been cutting official rates. All this is seeking to offset the negative impacts of higher taxes, tariffs and tighter lending conditions. So far the actions have not turned the corner for manufacturing, though they have prevented a even faster and deeper slump.
As highlighted here before, the UK not only refuses to join in with a general move to assist manufacturing, but the authorities are considering a further restriction on car loans which lies at the heart of part of the problem of insufficient demand for new vehicles. The latest GDP figures which suggest there will be no recession in the second and third quarters of the year continue to show a very weak vehicle manufacturing sector for the reasons forecast here.
The Bank’s new £20 note shows the great Turner painting of the Temeraire on the back. It’s a curious choice for an institution so concerned about our relations with the EU.
24 Comments
Indeed I am being deterred from various sensible property and other business investments by the hassle and costs (high margins, fees and restrictive conditions) of bank lending. Plus of course the absurd stamp duty levels of up to 15% and the threat of Corbyn ever getting any of his many insane policies into law. The current banking lending red tape and slotting rules are hugely damaging and misguided. As is the new tax laws that tax landlords (and thus tenants) on profits they have not even made. This is totally unsustainable and very damaging tto property supply.
The UK has an overpaid Remainer with a Green wife working with a Remainer Treasury. It suits them to wreck the car industry and blame it on Brexit.
Indeed that seems to be the position. Why is Carney still in post?
Question Time last night was again 4 to 1 remainers to Brexit supporters and also 4 to 1 climate alarmist nutters to climate realists. Just Julia Hartley-Brewer was sound and she was just endlessly interrupted.
The less scientific understanding people have the more they seem to be taken in by the climate alarmist religion. It is very clear that even the ‘renewable’ solutions they propose do not work even in CO2 terms.
Why is the dire Carney still in post? Javid does not inspire any confidence so far.
Good morning.
And I must say again that the primary concern of the BoE, and any central bank, is to support the national currency. Sterling has been falling for a number of years, especially against the Dollar and, we must remember that commodities such as oil are bought and sold in Dollar’s. This makes buying raw materials expensive plus, we must also consider inflation. Whilst some inflation may be seen as good too much can wreck an economy.
There are too many people with too many cars, especially in London and the Southeast. Plus they are too expensive. We are in danger of over-supply so, a slowing down down would not hurt plus, it makes buying a new car better for the consumer.
Turner’s painting of the former French Man-of-War, the Temeraire, marks a transition from the age of sail to steam. It is my favourite painting from Turner. I am not sure what our kind host see into it but I see a nation, whilst lamenting the past, accepts a bold, new, challenging and bright future. I shall be getting one of them £20 notes 😉
Reply The Temeraire was English built, played a heroic role in defeating the French and Spanish at Teafalgar
Sorry I wish to change lamenting to reminiscing. Only a Remainer would use the former whist, a Leaver would use the latter.
Yes, there have been a number of ships called by that name, both French and British.
The symbolism, of a once-great entity called “reckless” being towed away, to be broken up will not be lost, I don’t think.
Reply You miss the main point of the picture. This was THE fighting TEmeraire, the hero of Trafalgar whose crew captured two French warships and saved the Victory. THis was not just the passing if the age of sail….
Yes, thank you John, but I know that.
My point, rather, was the meaning of the ship’s name, in relation to the reckless course on which the UK has embarked under your party.
Someone at the BoE chose well, I think.
So some governments are ‘cutting official rates’ to offset the ‘impact of higher taxes’. Why don’t governments stop increasing taxes and leave rates alone? I think I know the answer and it doesn’t the mind of political scientist or an economist to arrive at an answer
Governments are vested interests in their own right. Their fundamental aim is the protection of its own interest and those it employs.
Ask yourself why general tax rates are never brought down in a manner designed to liberate the private sector (the engine of prosperity) from the parasitic feeding of the State? Quite simply because the state feeds off the private sector to expand its own operations, influence and grip. And politicians, every politician, is constantly calling for more State spending. Why do politicians do this? They do it for political posturing, virtue signalling and electoral capital
The aim of government has become the promotion of itself, its powers and its reach and it does this by abusing its sovereign powers to extract from the wealth creating sector.
Until politicians admit this they have no moral argument to make. They are damned by history
“The Bank’s new £20 note shows the great Turner painting of the Temeraire on the back. It’s a curious choice for an institution so concerned about our relations with the EU.”
But Turner’s painting is of the vessel being taken to her final berth to be broken up. Perhaps it is a sign by the Establishment figures of utter surrender to the EU!
Good to see that the new note is made of ‘tried and tested’ washing-machine proof Aussie style polymer.
I though the government was against plastics? The plastic ones do seem to work well as a tooth pick I find.
The present madness permitted Greece a few days ago to issue debt at negative rates, despite no material change to the Greek economy since its recent distress bailouts. Perhaps the Bank is aware a reckoning is on its way?
The UK economy is complex, and a weak pound is not the help that simpler economics would suggest.
The BoE knows this, and does not want to do further damage, quite rightly.
Also, unlike the dollar and the euro, Sterling is not a reserve currency, and so the UK’s scope is more limited for that.
ReplyWrong again. Sterling is one of the five main currencies used by the IMF alongside yen, dollar, yuan and euro
Téméraire is French for “reckless”, John.
I’d say that it is bang on the nail comment.
So it is a subtle tribute by the Bank to the former UKIP MP Mark!
I may be wrong, and actually hope I am wrong, but I get the distinct impression that Parliament, the ‘establishment’, and the powers that be, are not working for the benefit of UK citizens at all. They seem to be doing their best to avoid helping the UK and it’s citizens by deliberately introducing destabilisation, ie. mass immigration of incompatible cultures, EU supremacy, the UN Migration pact, constant fearmongering, etc.
The Bank of England needs some firepower to rescue the economy from your Brexit.
Not that we know what your Brexit means yet, because El Presidente will not tell us.
But it sounds like it involves selling out Northern Ireland.
Why are you moaning ? All the opposition parties have full confidence in the PM as demonstrated by them refusing to vote him out of the post. Just off to do my weekly shopping on my little scooter now.
We should hand back NI to Eire, anyone there who doesn’t want to be part of the RoI should be assisted socially and financially to live in England/Wales/Scotland.
What a lot of priceless lives (on both sides) and what a shedload of UK taxpayers’ money would have been saved if that had been done a century ago.
‘The Fed has decided to create money and expand its balance sheet to ease the obvious shortage of cash in the short term lending markets between banks.’ I’m not sure that I understand why this ‘shortage of cash’ has come to pass. Can anyone here offer an explanation?
In other news, BJ might be on the cusp of an extraordinary feat of statesmanship; bending the EU to his will, securing a great deal for the UK, delivering Brexit and uniting both the Tory party and the nation. A golden age begins?
Sir John
2 possible answers to your question:
1. Mark Carney is the greatest living economist.
2. Mark Carney does not wish the UK economy to succeed, in order that his false predictions re Brexit and mishandling of the economy are not made further apparent.
Note on car sales. The motor industry problems are entirely due to the war on diesels, a UK government decision, flying in the face of the superb work done in reducing emissions in recent years. Government assistance in swapping old cars and vans for cleaners new ones would help the economy and air quality immediately.
A Buy British discount would be even better, but I’m dreaming here, I know.
Boris believes he can see a pathway to an agreement.
Varucca is working on a Treaty.Oh dear oh dear.
Nigel wants a no deal parting on the 31st.
What does Jeremy what?