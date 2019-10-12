Deal/No deal – a false description

The choice before us is not leaving with or without a deal. The choice is simple. We either leave without signing the Withdrawal Agreement or we stay in for an indeterminate transition period with no agreement on what we are trying to transit to.
Were we to sign a version of the misnamed Withdrawal Agreement we stay in for 21 to 45 months more under full EU legal control and making large payments to them. This time is available to try and negotiate an exit. Who can doubt throughout such a time Remain would be urging more delay in exit? And why should the EU rush to offer us good terms for exit when they had secured everything they wanted in the deliciously misnamed Withdrawal Treaty? They would have the UK’s money and compliance without facing our voice, vote and veto as they develop their centralising plans further.
What Mrs May and her officials probably had in mind for the eventual Future Partnership Treaty was a beefed up EU Turkey or EU Ukraine Association Agreement, locking us in in Perpetuity to many of the features of the EU we wanted to leave. Mr Johnson has made clear he just wants a Free Trade Agreement, which is greatly preferable. In which case the best course is to short cut these things and find out now if the EU will sit down and negotiate one or not. Either way we can then leave on 31October.
The PM has done well to get the EU to talk. He must now ask for enough change to honour the referendum result.
We voted to Leave the EU institutions. If we are still tied into any, rather than voluntary, then it is NOT Brexit. I’m still not confident that Boris will deliver, as there is still talk of a new Treaty. Why do we need a Treaty? The Tories have been as guilty as any party in signing Treaties that are bad for UK sovereignty and bad for our economy. This all started with Heath and his lies, and the sacrifice of our fishing grounds and continued sacrifice of our industries. We will never forget!
WTO/FTA is the only way to get a real Brexit.
We are not “tied into” any now. Our membership of the EU is entirely voluntary. And if you don’t want a treaty, then what do you think the WTO is? What do you think an FTA is?
Here and now, You can see that being a province of the EU empire is not “entirely voluntary” – we decided to Leave and some Remain fanatics are stopping us from doing so. No “voluntary” about it.
A treaty with the EU results in the EU making new laws – which we have not signed up to – being imposed on us. Both the WTO and an RTA are fixed agreements where neither the WTO nor the partner in the RTA imposes their new laws on us.
The WTO is a trade organisation whose rules we adhere to. An FTA is an agreement not a treaty. Rome ,Maastricht, Lisbon etc are treaties with the EU. Once volunteered in they are difficult to leave as you might have observed during the past three years.
You seriously believe a free trade agreement is not a treaty? Amazing. I think on occasion that Remainers might exaggerate how ignorant Brexiters are – then I read something like this…
As explained in this Foreign Office guidance:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/293976/Treaties_and_MoU_Guidance.pdf
there are various kinds of international agreements.
This section is worth reading to clear up the muddle:
“WHAT IS A TREATY?
The term treaty describes an international agreement concluded in writing between states which creates rights and obligations in international law. Treaties are known by a variety of names, for example agreement, convention, protocol, treaty etc. They may be in the form of a single instrument with numbered articles or in the form of an exchange of notes. There can also be treaties between a state and an international
organisation.”
I would expect the UK to make new treaties with the EU and its continuing member states to cover matters of common interest which are presently covered by the EU treaties to which the UK is a contracting party; there is really nothing to fear in the word “treaty”, and our concern should only be about the contents of those new UK-EU treaties.
John Longworth Con Woman today writes a very good article, everyone here should read. This sentiment must be promulgated to defeat project fear from traitor remainers like Hammond who speak without being tested on the fallacy of his specious economics- he makes Brown look a genious. A dullard who has not achieved anything for our country only hindered its rise economically, socially and culturally.
When those politicos side with the EU against their own country to separate/annexe our country by giving away N. Ireland and give control of our govt to the EU under the Surrender Bill ask yourself: Why did the UK sacrifice the lives of its citizens to go to war with Argentina? Why not give it up? Why not give Gibraltar to Spain? Has Iran got more of a claim for the £400 million it claims from the U.K. Than the tens of billions for an unknown period of time, decades, until the EU says stop? If challenged the EU court gets to decide!
No Withdrawal Agreement is the only option for any self-respecting free nation. The trade talks required under Article 50 are yet to be had! Three and half years on and no EU legal justification for not having them!
I think you are comparing apples to oranges. FTA, NATO and other agreements have clauses which the UK can withdraw. The Treaty that the EU wishes the UK sign, the so called ‘deal’ / WA has no exit and keeps us tied to the EU. That is not a treaty anyone should sign.
Shirley
I’m not convinced Boris will deliver either. The facts are that the ungrateful EU and their little sidekick Varadkar wants us to surrender British territory, and wants us rendered a powerless colony under their control.
These facts need to be presented to the nation BY those supposed to defend our island and our sovereignty. They need to show some balls and tell it like it is. Like for example Mr Farage does.
We need leadership prepared to draw sword to defend the nation. Not leadership that sticks us in the back with a coward’s dagger disguised as weasel words.
We need leadership with the guts to have a cold war with the ungrateful EU if necessary. Leadership that will show THEM how it works, basically.
At the moment we don’t have it, the establishment is rotten to the core and is about as useful as a cardboard bath seat.
Parliament is not going to vote for anything he agrees with the EU. Therefore last weeks no. 10 leak was correct, no agreement will be achieved ever because MP remainers will keep introducing law to extend etc. A stand against this has to be made for the will of the people to be enacted, therefore it might as well be now when the public are against traitorous remaining MPs.
Johnson incrementally caving in to remain demands in collusion with the EU will achieve nothing.
Swinson publicly made it clear if there was another referendum and leave won she would not accept the result. The Traitorous Lib Dumbs do not accept democracy. Their view or you will be smeared, labelled and denigrated by any means.
If Corbyn kept to his anti EU leave views he would be PM by now.
steve,
You seem to have got your version of uncontentious opinion through moderation.
Congratulations. Agree wholeheartedly.
A treaty under the Vienna Convention is a way of formalising all those aspects of future cooperation, devoid of oversight by either our own supreme court or the ECJ. Citizens reciprocal rights for instance are removed from the politics of either side.
John says that Johnson “must get enough change to honour the referendum result”.
Since the ballot paper was utterly silent on the post-exit relationship, anything which meets the legal definition of ending the UK’s membership does honour its result.
No amount of silly noise about “leaving in name only” has the slightest relevance.
Johnson should make very fond use of that fact, I think.
Reply We voted to Leave and that was defined by both sides as leaving the dingle market and customs union as part of departure from the EU
We keep revisiting this point, don’t we John?
That is just a fact, of what leaving the treaties means. In the case of the Remain campaigns it was a warning, as to the gravity of voting Leave, not a promise of the terms of a future relationship.
It imposes no binding obligation to refuse to consider any accommodation or arrangement thereafter at any level whatsoever.
Had the ballot paper said “…or leave the European Union and all its arrangements for trade in permanence” then it would arguably be a different matter, but it did NOT.
Did it?
Plus let’s not forget the £9 million the Government of the day spent on making sure every household received a leaflet telling us if we voted to leave it meant leaving the Customs Union, leaving the Single Market and leaving the ECJ.
It’s amazing what selective memories the remoaners have when it suits them.
Once again Martin makes it up as he goes along
You have zero credibility I’m afraid
We voted to leave and leave we will. What happens in the days, weeks, months, years and decades after that as always is open to fortune
“WTO/FTA is the only way to get a real Brexit.”
Totally agree Shirley. I’m secretly hoping that’s what Boris is hoping for too. The alternative is a tweaked version of May’s rotten surrender treaty. That is not Brexit – it’s Brino.
Good morning.
Let us make it clear. There is no ‘deal’. The so called Withdrawal Agreement, as stated in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, is no longer an Agreement. It is a new EU / UK Treaty. It legally binds us to the EU. That is, the Single Market, the Customs Union and the ECJ. To Remainers that is what they regard as a compromise. There was nothing on the ballot paper, literature or speeches made that compromise would be an option regardless of the result of the referendum.
The PM is only focusing on the Backstop, nothing else. I argue that this is a ruse to which the EU can give a little allowing the PM to claim some sort of victory. BREXIT in our time, to paraphrase a well known quote. We, the United Kingdom of Great Britain AND Northern Ireland, together, voted to Leave the EU. Some three and a half years later, we are still waiting and, are now being told that, at the end of it we will be given a choice between, Remain and BRINO.
Words fail me at this point !
Mark B
“Words fail me at this point !”
…..well, look where words have got us. If we don’t get the brexit we voted for then words will become irrelevant as we’ll move on to the next phase in our fight for sovereignty. The establishment are playing with fire.
Failure, a fear I share with you will open the door to the Brexit Party in the next GE. They will bring the future of the Conservative Party and Labour into question should the next few days end in perceived failure.
Mark B
Well said
Your last comment, I can assure you you are not alone on that.
Well said.
“The PM has done well to get the EU to talk.”
Not if he is offering TMs reheated withdrawal treaty he hasn’t. I can smell betrayal in the air. When will our politicians learn that the EU is not to be trusted? We need to distance ourselves from the EU as quickly as possible. A recession is on the horizon and we must be in a position to manage our own affairs. Any new treaty must be examined as to its true meaning and commitments. The public is fed up of being lied to.
Sir John,
The news of a ‘breakthrough’ has worried me greatly. I fear that all the downsides of your second paragraph might be heaped upon us as a result of any concession Boris might have proposed. I hope your view that an FTA is all that Boris wants, is correct.
Surely, however, our negotiating position will be much stronger after we leave than before, so why bother trying beforehand? Send the letter required by Benn and then allow superior EU law to give precedence to the notice to leave submitted under Article 50.
A lot of you Brexiters don’t seem to understand the first thing about this organisation, the EU, you hate so much. Let me try and help you. Once the request required by the Benn Act is sent, and assuming the EU agrees to it, then our membership of the EU is extended – under EU law and under UK law. Your idea that the Benn Act is somehow overruled by EU law is totally wrong.
Here and now, A lot of you Remains don’t seem to understand the first thing about this organisation, the EU, you are so much enslaved by. Let me try and help you. EU law – TEU Article 50 – states that leaving the EU is possible without a withdrawal agreement. The Benn Act cuts off that possibility, or would do if it were not for the fact that EU law has primacy (Declaration 17 Lisbon).
At the very least the Benn Act deprives me and 17.4m others of the implied statute right to leave without an agreement. The Benn Act is also a cheat. The rules of the Referendum have been changed retrospectively by a ragtag of Remain MPs – another legally questionable antic.
Well said. I’m convinced these remainers don’t really appreciate how dangerous the EU is. If they did know, and still want us to belong to it, the word ‘traitor’ hardly covers it.
VERY well said Nick.
There will be no trade deal until you have resolved citizens rights, the financial settlement and the Irish border. The EU has told you this, it is unclear why you are refusing to listen.
Brexit is not a negotiation. It is a Tory led capitulation. The EU will tell you the terms of your surrender when it is ready.
Fortunately the EU understands that the entire blame for Brexit lays not with the British people – the majority of whom now want to remain. The blame belongs to the Conservative Party, the DUP and Farage’s ragtag band of malcontents. The EU will treat the rest of us with the compassion and respect we deserve.
Andy, EU citizens rights are the EU’s affair, not ours. Foreign residents will be treated well, whether they come from the EU empire or Mexico. There is no “financial settlement”, but there is an EU demand for Danegeld. The EU/UK border in Ireland can be treated as any other part of the EU/UK border provided the EU respects the existing Eire/UK agreements. We have told you this, it is unclear why you are refusing to listen.
Fortunately we understand that the entire blame for Remain lays not with the British people – the majority of whom now want to complete Brexit. The blame belongs to the raging ragtag band of Remain malcontents and traitorous Remain MPs. The EU empire will continue to treat the rest of us with the lack of compassion and disrespect we have come to know from years of vindictiveness and dirigiste incompetence.
If you’re looking for someone to blame, why not lay it at the feet of David Cameron, who allowed the electorate to have a vote on the issue, made no plans for a leave majority, and then ran away? All for the sake of stopping the ebb of Tory votes to UKIP – the idea that he wanted to give the people a say was never his motive.
‘ The EU will treat the rest of us with the compassion and respect we deserve.’
Funny man.
Andy
I actually read your post this morning, and can only assume you work in Brussels as your attitude is so typical of their response to things.
“The EU will tell you the terms of your surrender when it is ready.”
How utterly pompous a statement is that!
Contempt is more likely than Compassion….but you don’t see that do you.
Do you accept that Remaining would be very different from 2016 and increasingly so in the future?
Do you want the UK to disappear into the NW Region of the USE?
Not only has our Government conspiratorial approach to Brexit dominated our politics and sidelined needed policies but it has halted the EU politburo from implementing their far reaching plans into Empire building.
Please site your source on the majority wishing to remain. Every single poll and commentary across the board that I can find sites Leave getting stronger. Arch Remainers have not changed their opinions and are fighting as dirty as they can, but true democrats who voted remain in good faith are now seeing that democracy needs to be respected if we are to remain a law abiding country.
It seems no Leaver has changed their mind which is why the arch remainers in the HoC do not want a GE. They know they will lose their jobs.
There does not seem to be a majority for anything either in the HoC nor in the Country. No majority for WTO brexit. No majority for remain. No majority for ref No. 2. And of course no majority for May’s WA.
There again I suppose no govt nor even policy in UK history has ever had an absolute majority.
The main threat by far to the Country is a far left Labour govt. I would incline to the view the best way to avoid it is some sort of brexit deal fudge & therefore back that, assuming it doesn’t lock us into Brino for ever. Conservative MPs won’t like handing over the £39bn etc, but then they shouldn’t have left useless Mrs May in office for so long.
” The EU will treat the rest of us with the compassion and respect we deserve. ” – Clearly in your eyes – none. The EU sees the UK as a money pit and something to be destroyed by the EU telling us we are getting millions of the 3rd World each year, for us to house, keep, treat and teach.
What’s the betting he proposes some misguided version of the discredited May WA
All the signs are pointing this way
They’ve been pointing that way for a long time. Thank goodness that there would appear to be no way that this Parliament will ratify whatever treaty BJ might pull out of his backside.
I saw Boris in Questions and he and Soubry had an exchange. He smiled, she smiled back, as he said they had often worked together amicably. Sounds like Boris is the right Brit man for the job.
But he needs to concentrate on the job of our leaving as a oncer and not staying in for seconds.
Good Morning,
Sir John, it may be a bit early, but do you know what ‘new’ Treaty Mr. Johnson has in mind to get us out? Is it a re-hash, ‘dis-aggregation’ of the May Treaty, the whole May Treaty with an adjusted backstop, or something new?
I’m sorry to say I still think we’re going to get the May Treaty with minor changes, otherwise know as the Boris Stitch-up!
As Sir John has not replied may I interject ? It will be the Mrs.May ‘deal’ / WA / Treaty with a few tweeks to the Backstop. The sameone parliament rejected three times.
The silence about the detail and now seemingly caving in on the back stop is worrying. I continue to believe we will be sold out.
You were sold out in June 2016 when you believed the snake oil salesmen. It is staggering that nearly four years and a mountain of evidence on you still do not realise.
Mountain of evidence – list it. Project Fear is not evidence. Planes did not crash out of the sky at 00.01 01/01/2000.
Andy, Evidence for what? It is staggering that nearly four years on, you still cannot see the EU empire for what it is – self-serving, incompetent, corrupt, anti-democratic, dirigiste, vindictive, and acting in bad faith. We have even more evidence now that our 2016 decision to Leave was the right one. It’s as if being sneered at as a “colony” by the EU isn’t enough evidence on its own for you.
Nick C
Definition of COLONY?
Andy
A mountain of evidence that you have totally failed to supply and worse when asked what this evidence is you run away and hide
Exactly but is Boris clear actually very clear on this?
A clean Brexit and an accommodation with the Brexit Party (and never letting the Hammond, Gauke, Clarke 21 traitors to return) is also the only way the Conservative will win an election. Also the only way to save the country from the appallingly damaging Marxist policies of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP/Plaid/Green.
But there is no desire on either BJ’s or Cummings’ part to deal with the Brexit party. My own view is that they realise that this would essentially be ceding control and leadership to Farage, who has consistently campaigned for the position they would have to accept, and who is very obviously a more accomplished politician than BJ. It’s all about ego and power.
If they really rule out some sensible Brexit accommodation (when push comes to shove) they are making a big mistake. There is no real down side to this. Brexit would have won Peterborough but for the Tories splitting the vote. A mistake that might well lead to Cobyn/SNP and another Venezuela.
Agreed.
Your articles suggests to me that the direction the PM appears to be heading is a slightly fudged version of May’s WA.
I sincerely hope I’m wrong and that he isn’t dumb enough to think he can convince the populace his ‘deal’ is Leaving, as in regaining full sovereignty control. Because that is what I certainly voted for over 3 years ago, not some regurgitated version of May’s garbage.
This is what Farage always thought was the Boris agenda let us hope it is not. May’s W/A treaty is appalling even with the back stop fully removed. It is not Brexit or even close to a real Brexit. In many ways it is even worse than remain.
Barnier in 2016 as quoted in the French magazine Le Point:
‘I shall have succeeded in my task if the final deal is so hard on the British that they’ll end up preferring to stay.’
What a truly weird post. We don’t need to “find out now” if the EU will sit down and negotiate a FTA – the EU has spent the last 3 years making very clear it will sit down and talk about a FTA with the UK ONLY when the UK agrees to pay its debts, secure the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and to keep the Irish border open – that is the whole point of the Withdrawal Agreement, which solves all these issues. Leave without a deal if you want, but don’t pretend that will open the way to talks. The EU will simply say “come back when you are finally ready to sign off the Withdrawal Agreement”. We’ve had more than 3 years of you Brexiters running away from reality, it’s time you took your fingers out of your ears and stopped pretending Brexit is nice and easy.
Dear John
I fear it looks like Boris is heading to give us a reheated version of the dreaded May treaty. This is not Brexit. When Leo Varadkar is smiling – you know it’s not good for us. I’m afraid if this happens – the Conservative party will be doomed at the next election. Has nobody got any backbone to stand up to the EU??Hopefully I’m wrong but I think Nigel Farage has been right all along. Let’s hope Boris does the right thing and leaves with a clean break
‘The EU will simply say “come back when you are finally ready to sign off the Withdrawal Agreement”. ‘
So they will shoot all their exporting businesses in the foot will they? If true that shows the extreme hold they (Germany/France) have on the slave club.
Garland, What a truly weird comment. We know the EU will not negotiate an RTA, because it has said so over the last 3 years. Simply making demands is not negotiation. Nor good faith. Like any blackmailer the EU must be resisted, otherwise the demands never stop.
The EU demand for money with menaces is just pure Danegeld. Citizens of the EU empire will be well treated in the UK, as are all foreign citizens – as you well know already. And the UK has clearly stated that it will not put a “hard” UK/Eire border in place.
Stop pretending that putting the Brexit genie back in the bottle will be nice and easy. Or accomplished by the usual EU threats.
Nick C
I must once again ask you to define EMPIRE?
Fine, they lose our markets, but why would they want to do that?
I suppose leavers were stupid for voting leave, so I suppose you can easily think the EU is stupid enough to block its exports to the UK?
They lose our markets – but by refusing the UK’s attempt to retain the trading benefits of EU membership without signing to its rules, they maintain the integrity of their own market, which covers 27 countries and is many times bigger and more important than the UK. What you Brexiters have to realise here is the UK has NO leverage. Brexit is lose-lose but for the UK is many times bigger lose than for the EU. That is why the EU will not budge from the Withdrawal Agreement. That is why Brexit means making Britain weaker
I agree with all the points you have made. But I would like to add that, once out of the EU and with no ECJ and Commission on our backs we will be able to negotiate as equals. I do not believe that their citizen rights and any monies we owe are somehow a block to any FTA. FTA are not all they are cracked up to be and, personally, I would much rather speak to the USA, Japan, China and other Commonwealth Countries first. When the EU27 see one of their biggest customer look elsewhere, the political pressure on the EU itself will change their minds.
Exactly, and they are breaking their own law in doing so. Article 50 said the WA should be negotiated ‘taking into account of its (the leaving party) future relationship with the Union’.
Obviously their law is the Alice in Wonderland kind which means what they say it means. By breaking this rule, the WA has no basis and cannot be signed. It is the EU with help from Remoaners which has delayed all along with the hope of canceling Brexit, but has just entrenched more people into wanting out by their shoddy treatment of the UK. We would be less than serfs if we ever went back on Brexit.
But the WA has been negotiated ‘taking into account of its (the leaving party) future relationship with the Union’ – that is what the political declaration which accompanies the WA is. So what’s your beef?
Garland,
What a weird post.
1) The fact that the EU refuses to negotiate a future relationship now classifies the WA as a bad deal worse than no deal. The Conservative manifesto was clear that the future relationship would be agreed in parallel, this therefore is a necessary (though not sufficient) requirement for any agreement not being classed as a bad deal. This should not been ignored by the EU or PM May, and should not now be ignored by PM Johnson.
2) The EU citizen settlement scheme is already in place there is no need to do anymore or create any other rights. (UK political parties can debate immigration policies thereafter).
3) The Good Friday agreement does not specify an open border. It is though built around the principle of consent. The EU ignored the failure of Sunningdale. The EU ignored how the Irish Govt seemingly attempted to circumvent consent back in 98 risking the Good Friday agreement before it was signed. Current behaviour appears to be repeating this. (Some might suggest FG is a pro EU party and it would be in its interests to align the united Ireland narrative with the EU membership narrative – some might suggest this).
Garland, I would rather just leave 31/10 as planned with no payment to the EU and trading on WTO terms than sign their WA treaty.
Freedom is more far important than an FTA agreement with the EU.
The EU has nothing to negotiate on. The incompetent PM you voted for still has not submitted any text. There is no chance of negotiating anything before Oct 31st, therefore by law we must request extension.
Meanwhile in Europe Farage votes against a European parliament resolution calling for stronger EU action to counter election meddling and Russian disinformation.
Its clear whose master him and the barely coherent buffoon in the White House is.
If only the frothings and sour grapes about “Russian collusion” – made by vested interests and those they have brainwashed – even reached the level of “barely coherent”. Your last sentence (the one that ironically contains “barely coherent”) is a good example.
And we will see just how watertight the Surrender Act is, won’t we? Will it somehow be Boris’ fault (and Farage’s, and Trump’s, and Putin’s) if it isn’t?
Those who believe that we should give up our nationhood and democracy, just so that they can benefit at the expense of most others, never cease to amaze with their self-righteous, aggrieved tone.
RichardM, So is the EU meddling in the Ukraine a different sort of meddling?
We know we don’t want the WA but will Boris get what he and leavers want or will it be a fudge up ? Its totally unclear to me just what Boris is actually trying to achieve right now. Will Parliament accept it when all most MPs want is to remain? Staying beyond 31st October is unacceptable when there have been clear signals sent out to businesses that we will be leaving.
MP’s are now more interested in keeping their seats for as long as possible, hence the call for a ‘peoples vote’ which we have already had. They know that to arrange a referendum would take the thick end of a year to organise what with the long Christmas break and all, and hope that after 4 and a half years we may change our minds out of frustration. A GE must come this year before any more lies and a fixed referendum offering ‘Remain or Essentially Remain’. MP’s voting for any deal won’t cut it, we know who are the ones to be removed are and they must face the music.
Just a thought but under common law you cannot or rather do not have to continue negotiations if the other party acts in bad faith. If the EU does not budge in negotiations then Boris need not send a letter even if an act of Parliament tells him to do so. You cannot compel a person into effective imprisonment by telling them to do something that is impossible.
The key point here being under the EU (civil law) parties are required to act in good faith. The UK is entitled to break off negotiations under EU law – which is the law that the Article 50 negotiations come under.
[The] Common Law System, we will focus on English and American Law, while we will look mainly at German, Brazilian and French Law to illustrate the Civil Law.”
“The obligation of good faith in negotiation is found practically in all civil law system countries and generally provides a remedy for a wrongful conduct produced by a bad faith act. However, there is no general rule in Common Law requiring the parties to negotiate in good faith. “ – From The duty to negotiate in good faith
Pedro Barasnevicius Quagliato (2008).
The EU has not only negotiated in good faith, it has reached an agreement with the UK in good faith. It is not the EU refusing to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, it is the UK trying to change its terms.
Here and now, The UK is not “refusing to implement” the WA – because the UK never agreed to it in the first place.
The EU has not “negotiated in good faith”, it has not “negotiated” at all. As indeed is made clear in TEU Art50.
You forget that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/sites/beta-political/files/joint_report.pdf
“This report is put forward with a view to the meeting of the
European Council (Article 50) of 14-15 December 2017. Under the caveat that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, the joint commitments set out in this joint report shall be reflected in the Withdrawal Agreement in full detail.”
This whole issue is not about the rule of law, it concerns itself only with the application of geo-political power and international influence. In that context, there is no rule of law.
I have no doubt that Johnson will fail to deliver UK independence and UK sovereignty free from EU intereference. He’s a politician without conviction.
Im afraid that given the consistency of the EU position all along, I dont see how they could be said to have negotiated in bad faith. If anyone is guilty of this it is successive UK governments. But of course, for obvious reasons, the EU would be loathe to pull the plug.
I blame David Cameron and Theresa May more than the EU.
The backstop is not the only problem with the Withdrawal Agreement.
A NI only backstop might be acceptable to the EU (they accepted it a year ago)., but that doesn’t mean that the UK should accept all the rest of the pottage.
Alas the rest of the pottage is what the EU really want and the Backstop was a UK Government / T.May idea. So I do not think the EU will be too bothered about watering it down and letting Johnson claim some sort of victory.
We just want out, what as shown me over the last 3 years the lies and deceit that MPs have been spewing out to try and convince us to stay or go, we voted go and that’s the only thing we physically want to see is us leaving the dreaded Eu, you can wrap it up in as much fancy paper as you like but so long as the average person on the street sees we have left that will
do, because no doubt when we do eventually leave hopefully on October 31st 2019 mps on both sides of the argument will be shouting they have won, but so long as we are seen to have left that will do for me
Sir John,
I think there would be few of us that would doubt your soundness or sincerity on the principles of Brexit. But I doubt the soundness and sincerity of the government that you support, and the PM you endorsed. I am confused as to why you placed your trust in such an obviously untrustworthy man. But we are where we are, and come the 31st of October, we’ll either have a new treaty with the EU, or an extension to our current membership – with the latter being the clearly least worst option. Your party’s difficulty, it seems to me, is that even if we merely suffer an extension, how on earth can BJ be trusted to pursue with all skill and determination a clean and proper Brexit? Even if he says all the right things (as he did when interviewed by the ERG prior to being elected), the sensible response is, We don’t believe you.
Read peter Oborne in the DM this morning. Looks like you will be sold out like the rest of us JR
Remain MPs are cheats. They have changed the rules after they lost.
Leaving means no longer being controlled by the EU. A “deal” may (or may not) result in independence, but (the misnamed) “no deal” definitely will. Banning “no deal” fatally undermines our Leave vote, not just by removing one route to Brexit, but also by rewarding EU intransigence and vindictiveness.
By attaching the retrospective condition to ban “no deal”, this Remain Parliament has sold out to a foreign power, broken the Referendum contract, and made voting worthless. It is corruption far more serious than the expenses scandal.
Yet no Remain has ever been able to say why the UK must be ruled by the EU.
No one ever said the UK must be ruled by the EU. Lots of people say the UK is stronger, richer and more powerful by being a member (one of the biggest members) of the most developed free trade bloc in human history. What you are seeing now – being laughed at by Irealnd and Luxembourg etc – is what it means to be outside that bloc, alone and pleading for favour
Garland,
I think you are wrong.
I could have used a single word, but Sir John would probably have disallowed my submission.
Is New South Wales ruled by Australia?
Is Nebraska ruled by the United States of America?
And so on with all the federations around the world … have you ever read the 1950 Schuman Declaration?
Rather than your false gloss this is what the EU itself says:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day_en
“Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.”
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/symbols/europe-day/schuman-declaration_en
“The pooling of coal and steel production should immediately provide for the setting up of common foundations for economic development as a first step in the federation of Europe … ”
“… this proposal will lead to the realization of the first concrete foundation of a European federation indispensable to the preservation of peace.”
As I have said before it is in my view a respectable political position that the UK should cease to be an independent sovereign state and should instead be subsumed in a sovereign European federation; however what is totally unacceptable is that some of its political leaders do not argue that case openly but instead lie about what is intended and attempt to impose their eurofederalist agenda on the their fellow citizens by stealth.
Garland
Oh my word
Even the EU admit that the EU has no been of much use economically to the UK
The EU is NOT a FREE TRADE block #youdontknowwhatyouvotedfor
We will see how hard Ireland laugh if theres no deal and their export market dries up alongside the EU killing their and Luxembourgs current taxhaven status
Germany is on the brink…. lets see how long it all lasts once they go down
Exactly, anyone who says we must rule out “leaving with no deal” is clearly trying to kill Brexit but dare not actually admit it.
Well, the Liberal Democrats now admit it …
JR
I hope you’re right about the PM’s intentions. We had the disadvantage of Mrs May swanning off repeatedly making concessions to the EU that people would not approve of, and I’m sure that when we do find out the extent of her boot licking it will be a horror story for sure.
The woman tried to have us over, now Boris is also talking to those whom we voted not to have anything to do with, and, very suspiciously the government are staying tight lipped.
It is not difficult to see why this is turning to an issue of trust. This does look like May v2.0 but quietly via the back door. We are not mushrooms to be fed as such and denied light.
As for me, well engaging in dialogue with a country that insults mine just about does it quite frankly. I don’t care a hoot for the Irish economy and like many others no longer buy Irish produce.
Varadkar is trying to sneakily make a gab for NI while hiding behind EU coat tails, everyone knows this, and Salmeyer declared that in order to leave the EU Britain must give up Northern Ireland.
Boris knows that on Oct 31st if NI is sold out, if we see one more EU fishing vessel in our waters, if we are in any way under jurisdiction of the jurisdiction of European courts then it will be the death of the conservative party. We have the power of the ballot box and by God we will use it with vengeance.
Reply I have just set out what the PM has said. I do not know anymore than anyone else if he will strike a good deal, a bad deal or no deal.
Boris knows something……
A rumour I have heard from a freight forwarder.
Export licences are a particular problem. Depends which one you need but any dual use type licences are controlled by SPIRE which is a department of the DTI. Currently that process takes around 3 weeks so the question is do they have enough staff and that’s a big no. Gets even worse for other types of licences handled by other departments as a lot of these are not currently required within the EU.
CHIEF (Customs Handling Import Export Freight) is going to be a big problem because it just isn’t capable of what will be a doubling of its use following a no-deal Brexit. The computer system was supposed to have been replaced several years ago but, guess what, it is over budget and delayed.
The replacement is called CDS (Customs Declaration Service) and it’s in a bit of a state by all accounts. Migration to it has been put back to September 2020 (from originally August 2018) it’s currently only live for a few ‘warehousing entries’ wont bore you with details of those but its a very small % of what is needed.
Last update we had was back in July and it is failing most tests.
Most trade inside or outside of the EU is done on Open General Licence so you do not need to apply for specific ones unless the goods are sensitive.
The new Customs requirement is for one declaration, done electronically before the goods reach the port and the system was beefed up in March 2019 in anticipation of leaving then.
Imports are the same and customs entries do not need to be done for up to six months after import, so there will be no delays at the border this side. If the exporter acts correctly no problem will arise.
Reply All this Remain propaganda is written by people who have not understood or read the WTO Facilitation of Trade rules.
Please Mr Redwood, could you give us an example of a country being found to have violated the WTO Facilitation of Trade rules, and what the remedy was? One example will do. Otherwise we will have to conclude they are not rules at all, only unenforceable guidelines
The more this goes on the more we seem to capitulate, and the more we pay.
Fully aware we have to see the detail but the signs are not looking good are they.
The whole thing has now moved so far away from the original option of simply leaving the EU, it has become a farce, and a very expensive and humiliating one at that.
The Eu have now examined the patient, and has recommended a stripping out of its backbone as the best treatment for compliance..
Whatever happened to nothing is agreed until all is agreed.
Was that a dream or simply a lie ?
I sense that even Sir John is concerned about the eventual outcome of the PM’s Brexit plan. His worries are fully justified.
Johnson is a London based, Eton educated social liberal. Every single politician of his ilk are without substance. For them, politics is a career not a mission. For someone like Thatcher, her entry into politics was a mission to defeat the forces of Marxist thuggery over the private person. For someone like Johnson, his entry into politics was a mere career choice. Sincere versus insincere.
The British people are not looking to be patronised, we are looking for a politician with total conviction, honesty and an unwavering belief in freedom, liberty, the apolitical person and democracy. Those qualities are not too be found in BJ, unfortunately
I do not buy this unless he is a masochist. Who would wish to be head prefect to at least 500 squabbling political children. He can earn infinitely more outside politics than within, and has proved himself time and again.
Being PM was on his bucket list.Girly Swot,Dave,had it so he had to have it too.Doesn’t matter if he does the job well or not or his tenure lasts just a few weeks.It’s been ticked off the list.
The fact that you do not appear to know your own leader’s mind
on this surely speaks volumes. Three weeks remain until the
most recent extension expires. That is less than half the official period
made available for campaigning to leave the European Union,
yet the PM seems to think he has a mandate to implement his will, not ours.
Ours he has a mandate to implement, yours it would seem not.
The EU always act at the last minute of the last hour and this is proceeding in their normal way.
Completely sick of the whole farce now, sick of the childish games played by all sides: the people of The UK and EU deserve much better.
Look what we face if we’re forced to stay attached to the EU in any way: a European Commission of failed and or corrupt politicians and a fight by non-Eurozone countries like Sweden and Denmark not to have to pay for the follies of which they have had no say or benefit in order to subsidize the losses of France and Germany..northern European countries, like the UK, treated as cash points, as someone put it so aptly.
Having read the comments here, it would seem most are in agreement with my thoughts.
I’m tired of hearing the word “compromise”. The EU will not compromise enough to make our leaving in anyway meaningful. The WA and PD have not really been mentioned. The contents of which are horrific for the UK…
I feel that Boris is looking to reheat May’s deal too. I know our remain EU MPs have made it nigh on impossible, but the only way to break free is to leave with “no deal”. Anything else is not leaving!
With Bercow negotiating with the EU president to postpone Brexit for a referendum, something the BBC doesn’t want to report, and Remainers about to hijack the business in Parliament , no doubt with Bercow’s help , to foist a losers referendum on us , it seems wishful thinking there will be any resolution to this that respects the referendum. With Remainers prepared to run a scorched policy that rips through all our institutions to get their way there will be nothing left we can trust.
The PM has stated several times that the ‘WA’ IS DEAD. If he goes anywhere near any part of it he and the Conservative party are finished.
Similarly the ardent Remainers in and around parliament who have screwed up negotiations for the last three years do not need and should not get any concessions, sops or inducements.
We have no idea of the detail but it might be that the PM has come up with a germ of a solution for the Irish border that protects the Union and could be acceptable to both the DUP and the EU. That is all we need before we walk out on Thursday fortnight.
We do not need any part of the WA as we can sort out the rest after we have left without the Remainers getting in the way and trying to wreck the negotiations. Ever since article 50 was enacted all the important matters for our future relationship have been discussed at length and very largely agreed and there will be very few surprises as to what has to be done.
We will be on even ground to complete the negotiations and clear of the ECJ and all the other EU restrictions. Further more we don’t need to pay £39bn for the pleasure of leaving.
Tell me how we secure trade deals at lower tariffs with other countries when the EU also benefits from those deals by those tariffs being implemented at the NI border and no customs checks into the EU? Clearly any EU importers wanting to take advantage of this route could do so, destroying any competitive advantage we have?
As I said 18 months ago, Ireland has to become a free trade area with customs both east (with UK) and south of Ireland with the EU for such an arrangement to work.
Equally, why should we undergo customs checks and tariffs for goods brought back from NI to GB?
If tinkering with the Irish border is the best that can be done then that will be a failure of statecraft.
There is no Treaty with the EU that will properly return sovereignty.
I see, Sir John, that there is a major drive for another referendum. Of course there is as it is much easier to rig a referendum than a general election.
I note your words and do not understand how T. May lives with the shame.
May is shameless and clealy very dim too. Quite an achievment to go from “Brexit mean Brexit” to “Brexit mean Brexit in name only” with a new hand cuff treaty that we have to pay billions for. Then throw one sitting duck election, betray the 17.4 million voters and take the Conservative party to 9% and fifth place. Yet still many Conservative MPs simply do not get it!
At the current time it feels like we are all in ‘The Matrix’ – bluff, counter bluff, misinformation fed by both sides to a biased and hungry press. The slightest little sign played up by the perfidious pundits.
The good news, of course, is that the Remainer Elite, are equally unsure of the situation.
Which all means that we do not know what is going on – and until we do we cannot judge – so why waste the energy. Sometimes, the best course of action is staying still until the path is clearer. As I saw it said elsewhere, ” take decisions on facts, don’t make assumptions on emotion’.
Enjoy the weekend, we live in historic times, and remember that All Souls Night, is followed by All Saints Day.
Artificiality and deliberate complexity has dogged this divorce for three years now. We all know that the backstop is a creation to keep the UK within the EU for as long as possible. Computers can exchange whatever information is required to whatever destinations deemed necessary. Talk of hard borders is a farce. Additionally JR has in the past outlined many other aspects of the WA that conflict with our demand for sovereignty. I fear that Boris may be tempted to contrive a pick and mix from this dogs dinner of a WA.
The way forward is relatively simple and tests the EU’s sincerity in wishing an amicable break. Depart on or before the 31st October, and at that point in time offer a draft FTA for negotiation. Suggest the invoking , by mutual agreement, of Art 24 of GATT to ensure continuity of trade while the FTA is negotiated. Put all the desirable areas of cooperation and genuine compensation into a treaty under the auspices of the Vienna Convention. This is a comprehensive deal, and from the position of trade we start from a point of existing free trade. It should be made absolutely clear that from the time of our departure that the EU are dealing with a wholly sovereign nation who from that point on manage their trade with the rest of the World and their territorial waters alone. If the EU fail to agree then it is a deal under WTO terms until such time as they see sense.
Or, put another way, simply ignore everything you have learned over the last 3 years, and hope that by magic the EU will say “Oh OK we’re weren’t ever really serious about the money, citizens rights and Ireland”. Tell me, do you believe in Father Christmas?
One important thing some of us may have learned over the past three years is that it is very difficult, if not impossible, to draw any decent patriotic and intelligent Prime Minister from the upper echelons of the Tory party. But then some of us had already realised that.
Judging by the responses so far it looks like nobody trusts Boris to do the right thing. I have a feeling the EU will get all of what they want in the end and we will end up paying for a lifetime. In effect, still in the EU. What a complete waste of time all this has been. If I had known it was going to be so mucked up by politicians I would never have bothered to vote in the first place. I say again, if Boris fudges this then I am no longer voting Conservative. You really couldn’t make it up if you tried. Is there nobody we can trust anymore? Oh, yes, the Brexit Party.. The only party that will do what they promise to do.
Sir John
The reality without question is very simple. There never was, is or could be a deal, not as the forward planning and future ideals of the European Union remain as they are.
If the other member states for one minute see or sense that allowances have been made it will result ultimately in the break up of the EU and the destruction of it plans for a Federal State of Europe the foundation of which has been laid in the form of the Lisbon Treaty.
I find it incredible that when one reads some of the replies you get voiced with such venom
if they have their way there will be little or no future for this country as we we know it.
Like many here I have very little faith that the PM will deliver a clean break of being out of Europe. The very question we were asked at the time of voting. Leave = out. Any smoke and mirrors stitch up by him and parliament I fear will signal the beginning of the end for our parliamentary system and all that it encompasses. Regardless of which way people voted 3.5 years ago the general perception is we are totally fed up with our political classes and it gets worse by the day and will continue to do so until we leave.
as a certain football manager once said ‘ It is squeaky bum time’.
My misgivings about BJ increase, his premiership so far has been a lash up. His running around Europe is an indication that he is going down the May “pathway”. Had the EU accepted his offer in full, without demur, there was an argument to get it over and hope. But true to form they have not and the horrors of the May Withdrawal Treaty Remain e.g. CFP, ECJ, Trade regs., ??exit date, £billions for nothing etc.
31st. October is no longer a deadline. It is now the date on which we leave the European Union. There are no deals to be done with the European Union. Bilateral trade politics is becoming archaic in a high technology world anyway. Just declare Unilateral Free Trade as at 11 p.m. on 31st. October 2019, with the caveat that ministers can adjust or impose special tariffs from time-to-time as necessary in response to political and industrial pressures.
If any of this puts us in breach of WTO/GATT, then we can threaten to withdraw from that too. So what? Ultimately it’s a piece of paper. Trade is trade. A sovereign country need only determine product standards and publish these and allow reciprocity, mutual recognition and grandfathering, etc., when appropriate and sensible. I assume we will also be incorporating EU laws into domestic law to allow a smooth transition, which seems sensible to me. What’s the problem?
The Prime Minister must make clear that he will take all necessary measures to ensure this happens and the People’s will is respected – including suspension of the appellate courts, which can be done under the Civil Contingencies Act. Orders of Council should also be used, as necessary.
If the Prime Minister cannot do this and instead thinks he can negotiate a compromise over the heads of a weary British public, then he may be in for a shock. At this late stage, I cannot see that a compromise over Northern Ireland will be acceptable. It might have condonable early on, if the government had acted promptly after the referendum, and if it had been a purely commercial arrangement to smooth cross-border trade and ended automatically after a short fixed period, but we are well past that point now. Any such compromise will be seen for what it is: cowardly, impotent political class buying-off the EU by splitting up the country.
I announce Peak Brexit! So far the wildest of Brexiters have said “let’s trade under WTO rules only”. Now we have a new true faith – let’s trade and break WTO rules! So Mr Redwood, will you allow yourself to be outflanked ?
An excellent post!
Does the PM have the backbone for it?
Quite so, Sir John. Let us hope that the PM is not pressured by the establishment into repeating the appalling blunders of Mrs May. It’s one thing to vote for her deal at the third time of asking; actually to repackage it and shove it through this dead parliament would be an unpardonable betrayal. He had much, much better resign than so badly stain his reputation – not to mention that of the Tory party.
Too late for comment – they are in the tunnel now and everything is moving fast- it has to
The border and Ireland will be sorted- the only cloud on the horizon is Scotland?
Exactly ! Why should the Scots be treated any different form the Irish ?
Will Scotland have a land border with the EU?
The whole thing depends upon that molehill on the Irish land border, which Theresa May was content to see built up into a massive mountain to provide a pretext for giving business pressure groups like the CBI most of what they were demanding:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/10/11/the-fed-joins-in-with-more-monetary-loosening/#comment-1062299
Unfortunately an FTA without following EU labour and environmental standards and without handing over our fish is not going to be on offer. Verhofstadt and others have said this often enough.
Fine ! The EU are only 27 nations. The world on the other hand . . . . ?
Have you any ideas how he could do that through the current Parliament?
So easy to,talk but unfortunately our PM has to,work within legal constraints
I have supported Boris all the way. However this is the first moment I have thought he is going to stitch us up. I don’t want a deal. Just get us out.
Sir John. Please tell me you will vote against this stitch up. Nobody is talking about the ECJ. Any deal that allows the ECJ priority must be voted out. It appears that the backstop problem is the only issue. Just get us out
Reply There is currently no stitch up. If an Agreement emerges then I will read it and decide what to do then, based on the views I have consistently expressed.
I am amazed and truly anxious that after all this time and intransigence, the EU would appear to meet us somewhere ‘halfway’. It has always been very unlikely. The feeling in my water says Boris/ Cummings are caving in to pressure.
Well I get the feeling that as the gap is that wide. then this will end up just showing that getting an agreement with the EU is not possible. The sat Parl, will end up as a presentation to the public that those who say they will get a deal (Labour) are really just howling to the moon.
Anything that makes Barnier and the Irish PM smile is ominous in my opinion.
agreed.
The only person and party to get us out on WTO is Farage and the Brexit Party.The conservatives are a total shambles and the proof of that is to take a look at the last 3 1/2 years.It says it all really.
agreed — but if something like 100 of the ones masquerading as Conservatives are ejected by CCentral Office, or voted out by the electorate, then some sort of party might rise again from the ashes that it appears at the moment.
Or indeed the last circa 47 years since Ted Heath took us in without even asking voter permission. All governments since have buried the UK deeper in the EU hole.
I’ve been saying for some time that a WA is not a ‘deal’, a trade agreement is a deal.
Yes he must get those changes – around 147 problems have been identified with the WA, many of them major issues.
I’m actually hoping for a WTO exit since it is the simplest and gives us most control over our future. I see no reason for a WA, especially if the future relationship is a trade agreement.
I’m watching very carefully and although I like Johnson, if he fails to get a form of Brexit I’m happy with then BXP will get my votes in future. The days of tribal loyalty are over – like many of the electorate, I know a lot more about these issues than I did before 2016 and I’m not going to be sold some BRINO and trot along to the polling station to vote for the blue teddy bear.
We have all been wounded and traumatised by the dire May over the last three years that it is inevitable we fear another stichup.
I want to believe that Mr Johnson will get us out cleanly but I regret I’m another one of those who think we will get instead an adjusted yet warmed over version of May’s treacherous plan and that we will be expected to stay in some awful transition period. In other words we’ll never get out because as long as the EU has an element of authority over us they will increase it.
I think you make some very good Points
PM Johnson has done well but Mrs May has left him badly placed
The WA is a disaster
Build on a Free Trade Agreement
Outside of the London bubble attitudes have long since hardened over the EU, as Conservative poll numbers show despite hopes of a “deal” diminishing.
I hope we do finally see an end to this business with either a FTA or WTO rules, nothing else will be acceptable for the next GE.
Boris seems to be going for a stitch up, which represents betrayal of Brexit. He seems to be utterly untrustworthy, and, as far as I am concerned, he has sealed the fate of the Cons Party if he agrees to a tweaked WA. I will not vote for the Cons Party again and The Brexit Party will be my home. There is only one person I trust, and that is Nigel Farage. If Boris betrays us he and his Party deserve to bite the dust. The real problem seems to be Boris’s vanity and belief that his personality can save the Party. A vain hope, in my view.
Is it just me or does anybody else get the impression that our people are, as before, walking into another trap?
And are they, at 2 minutes to midnight gonna attempt to bounce MP’s into voting for a slightly tweaked version of Theresa May’s worst deal in the history of deals?
Is there something in the water in Brussels cos it seems that as soon as our people start talking to theirs they seem to lose the will to live
Steve Barker, all smiles yesterday, “Steve, what you smiling at mate?”
🤷♂️
Hi! Perhaps you or someone else who reads this can give a short list of essential results in leaving; and how the law stands in relation to them.
Because this risks getting lost in all the confusion.
I have no desire or time and energy to educate myself in EU (or UK) legislation. But this should not be necessary for the average UK citizen.
As far as I can see we need clear statements that we are to be outside the ECJ, ECB, CU, SM, Euroforces … what am I missing?
Where the ‘we’ above is the whole of the UK.
Is the only hope that the Remainer parliament refuses Boris’s deal;* and then Boris uses whatever powers and schemes available to a PM/exec./government to get past the 31st?
*I am assuming in the absence of info., that any deal involves a degree of £billions continuing to be paid, CU, SM, WA, PD, ECJ, EUforces etc. Until these issues are clarified – the UK populace is being kept in the dark and fed the proverbial.
A well explained post this morning Sir John. Why does this information rarely make it to the press. An FTA with the EU covering our current trade agreement suits everyone except the EU politicians who have their lifestyles to preserve.
We can then pay to belong to any EU institutions or agreement that it is mutually beneficial for us to be part of. As non members a reasonable premium would be expected unless we are bringing something useful as members in which case consideration of our talents would also be expected.
Can one of the better informed Europhiles who post on here (Acorn perhaps or Hefner) explain why a comprehensive FTA would necessitate customs checks on the Irish border? Goods that do not meet regulations in either market would be illegal and therefore black market which already exists. And if they can explain that quote the clause in the Good Friday Agreement which specifically prohibits a physical border.
I do realise that if one is not part of the solution there is good money to be made by prolonging the problem.
Re[ply I put this all out in a Today programme interview this morning!
The BBC presenter introduced you as “Sir John Greenwood”
The program is available on catch-up here
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00099pm#playt=1h38m13s
The “Sir John Greenwood” piece starts at 1:38:13.
.
The tunnel crap doesn’t matter what matters is the votes in parliament next weekend.
Any deal BJ come back with will require an extension to the leave date and then an extension for 21 months or 45 months, 45 months look about right which would take you to over 7 years to leave, most people and businesses want it done and dusted by end of this month, the thing i can see coming out of the HOC next week is a second ref.
If Boris has caved in on NI, and if he wants to sign up to a version of G S’s WA pretending that means Brexit………
………. will you move over to the Brexit Party and give your support to Nigel Farage who hopefully would restore sense to Britain ?
Polly
The malign spirit of ‘Lord Heathifax’ is alive and well(1940 & 1972), and must be crushed. Remainers are convinced they have checkmated Boris, and if he does extend, the 100 + majority predicted by ComRes will shrink to 10 or 15. The only way to guarantee victory for the Tories is for the PM to break the law, just like Oliver Cromwell, the US Founding Fathers, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. It will be the end for Boris if he allows an extension, electoral misery for his party and possibly the advent of communism/Corbynism for the country. I know you hate talk of law breaking Sir John, but sometimes a ruling regime is so utterly abhorrent, that morally there is little choice. Long live the memory of John Wilkes 1725-97.
There is a rumour that the new plan will resurrect that part of Theresa May;s Chequers plan which involved the UK continuing to collect customs duties on behalf of the EU, and if that is true and if the EU accepts that element then that could actually be a concession on its part, insofar as it would reverse the prompt rejection delivered by Michel Barnier in July 2018 on the grounds that the UK could not be trusted:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/28/raising-productivity-a-policy-all-claim-to-like-in-general/#comment-950810
“However the most interesting part is the reason that M Barnier gave. He could have just said that the scheme was too complex, and might not be workable, and anyway he saw no point in it; but instead he effectively said that he could not trust us to continue to do it properly once we had left the EU and so we were no longer “subject to the EU’s governance structures”.
That is to say, once we were no longer under the thumb of the EU Commission, backed up by the EU’s Court of Justice; and on that basis it may reasonably be asked if the EU will ever trust us to faithfully perform any deal about anything, or they will always insist that even outside the EU we must accept continued supervision by the EU institutions.”
Or perhaps it would be a reciprocal concession by the UK that the collection of the EU’s duties at the UK points of entry could be supervised by some joint UK-EU body?
I would be curious to,know what was the response of Downing Street to the suggestion made by Sir John about negotiating a trade agreement rather then the WA?
It seems very sensible to me that we invoke Article XXIV GATT and commencing talks on a F TA but that is clearly not where we are heading
Bring tied to,the EU during a lengthy transition is certainly not an attractive situation
Sir John. Your first paragraph succinctly expresses the choice before our government, and you are right to emphasise the clear distinction between the much discussed “deal” or no deal, and the WA.
The latter is, as has been said so often, not a ‘leave’ choice but another form of ‘remain’ and is entirely unnecessary anyway.
That BJ has a very strong mandate indeed to insist on an absolutely clean break (no WA or WA lite) because the vote from the people in the referendum was utterly transparent and a clear expression of the will of the people is seen in the following referendum stats:
Votes.
Leave 17.4m-52%
Remain 16.1m-48%
Constituency
Leave 406-63%
Remain 242-37%
Party
Lab – Leave 184-69% Remain 84-31%
Con – Leave 247-76% & Remain 80-24%
Region
Leave 9-75%
Remain 3-25%
MP
Leave 160-25%
Remain 486-75%.
Its clear then that the current democratic deficit lies within our own parliament not with the people.
Sir JR
To think that we will be able by October 31st to find out, what sort of free trade agreement we can have with the EU and then just leave, sound very optimistic or probably rather naïve as well
Just what is the big deal about no deal? Should we leave the EU without any agreement with them we shall merely adopt the WTO Deal as utilised by the Rest of the World who trades with the EU. China does not have a deal with the EU yet sends them €Billions worth of products each year. In 2018 the EU imported Chinese goods to the value of €394.7 B and the figure for the USA is €267.3 B If the both the Chinese and the USA manage their EU business under WTO terms, why can’t we?
The EU should be treated like the Rest of the world when it comes to Trade deals.
We negotiate AFTER we have left the EU. Just as Mr Tusk wanted in 2016. Thanks to our hapless PM May, the offer was turned down.
Will JR vote for the capitulation reported from the Varadkar/Johnson talks by which Northern Ireland de facto remains in the EU Customs Union but the tax is collected by the British government on behalf of the EU and which the British taxpayer will then refund to Northern Ireland businesses who have paid it? Presumably any disputes will be decided by the ECJ? So the UK is given an appearance of independence just like any self-respecting Vichy regime.
The EU will force Boris Johnson into an NI customs union.
There will be no FTA: the EU will demand that customs union is extended to the UK.
It will be a Treaty that is unbreakable.
It is up to you and your colleagues, Sir John, to ensure that this pseudo-‘deal’ does not get through Parliament. If Tory MPs help Parliament to ratify such a treacherous Treaty, any subsequent election will wipe out the Tories for ever. You need to explain to Boris that simply being a different shade of yellow from May is not enough to save his skin.
Free Trade Agreements do not do away with customs borders, you need a Customs Union to do that.
The UK and the EU in both the Good Friday Agreement and the Dec 2017 joint statement committed themselves not merely to barrier-free trade in goods with no hard border in Ireland, but to the preservation of an All-Island Economy. (UKTPO Sussex Uni)
Re[ply If you have zero tariffs you do not need to charge people customs!
If the UK is still in the EU in 2021 net contribution will go up to 1.1 of GDP which is about 21.5 billion pounds a year which will be over 8 billion increase on what you pay now, on top of that 13 billion to NI in subsidy plus the new deal being talked about like Brittan pays all tariffs on goods ship from Brittan to NI, and pays Scotland over 15 billion a year in subsidies.
So total subsidies to EU, NI and Scotland will come in at over 50 billion pounds in 2021, how do you like them apples and that not forget the 14 billion in overseas aid.