A new programme for a new government.

Today is Queen’s speech day. It is the day to discuss where we want to take our country and what should be the priorities for public policy.
To those who want this site to write about Brexit every day I have just two things to say. The first is I do not change my views on the advantages of Brexit or on the need to get out on 31 October, so I do not need to keep reaffirming them.
I have set out my advice to the government on how best to do it on many occasions. The second is I see no point in responding to every rumour, leak and piece of misinformation about the talks and the possible outcomes. Meanwhile there are crucial issues that matter that we do as a country need to debate and tackle.
My main priority for the government is to confirm the action it will be taking to stimulate our economy and to distance ourselves from the German recession and the advanced slowdown on the continent. I want to see additional good measures to promote growth, following a couple of years of fiscal and monetary squeeze from the UK authorities.
I wish to see a defined programme of good investment, public and private, in transport, broadband, water and energy. We need more capacity in each of these areas. I want to hear of the tax cuts we can now afford so net take home pay is higher and businesses and entrepreneurs keep more of their profits to allow reinvestment.
I see from briefings that we can expect legislation and or administrative changes to alter the way we own and run our railways. I will write more about this as we await conclusions from the latest review of our system.
The government does need to review its tax and regulatory policy towards cars given the worldwide impact EU and various countries’ policies are now having on motor manufacturing. It also needs to talk about the way the move of the EU to zero tariffs on Japanese cars over the next few years may impact the balance of Japanese manufacturing as between Japan and the EU as a whole.
I am glad the government has confirmed the higher sums for state schools for next year, which will be welcome in low funded areas like Wokingham and West Berkshire. The new money going into the NHS needs to be wisely spent, with Ministers telling us what improvements we will be buying with the cash.
I suspect everyone would rather talk about how to make our country better.
But, alas, we will spend at least the next decade largely focussed on making it worse.
Such is the mess – the entirely predictable mess I should add – of Tory Brexit.
I want better schools. Instead civil servants have to deal with mountains of extra red tape just so we can sell stuff to France.
I want better school. But instead money is being invested in technology to make it harder and less convenient for me to travel to Spain.
I want a cleaner environment but we know the plan for your Brexit is to screw over the planet, workers, consumers and Northern Ireland.
If you genuinely wanted to make our country better you’d admit Brexit has failed, would call for Article 50 to be revoked and would the concentrate on other things.
“Brexit has failed” ? we haven’t left yet. The only conclusion must be that you believe the eu has failed as we are still tied to it. What has failed are the elected members of parliament who would not implement the promises they were elected upon.
This “mess” as you call it comes down to you remainers not accepting the result of the referendum and doing anything and everything possible to stop the UK leaving the EU. Some of you even collaborating with Brussels to see that you get your wish. You should also understand that those who voted leave will never give up on the desire to leave. Eventually, the UK will be clear of the EU as that organisation tries to force through a federal Europe.
Norman Porter
I think you are getting a bit mixed up according to the EIU there are a high number of more democratic nations in the Eu than the UK, so the likelihood of a forced federal Europe without the democratic blessing is highly unlikely. But that does not seem to stop you , does it?
Why do you EU fans keep denying what the written objectives of the EU are?
Are you trying to fool us or just yourself?
The United States of Europe is the plan.
Well, we have at least one nation where there is an attempt to force it.
Bill
Europe’s nations should be guided towards the superstate without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose, but which will eventually & irreversibly lead to federation.
Jean Monnet, Founding Father of the EU. 30th April 1952.
I think that sums up the EU superstate’s opaque ambitions for you.
I would like to see draconian penalties for inconveniencing the public either by protesters or by strikers.
Strikers and protesters need to target their actions on management or those in power, not on the public whose lives are miserable enough as it is.
No need for red tape to sell stuff to France so long as the EU sensibly agrees an FTA
No need for your travel to Spain to be any different – it’ll be visa free just like now
The worst environmental development of recent years has been the EU mandated push into diesel, resulting in 10s of thousands of estimated premature deaths & that’s just in the UK
Now let’s have some good arguments from you: we want to be in the CAP because…we want to be in the CFP because….the eurozone is a success because….we want high tariff barriers against the rest of the world because…(Pls fill in the gaps)
The directive on cladding was pretty disastrous too. Fire safety had always come first before that.
Please don’t think I’m responding to your trollish nonsense. I’m simply taking the opportunity to note that the Conservative party have a very green agenda. One of the many reasons why no sensible person should be voting for them. Alas, I am yet to be reassured that the Brexit Party are free of eco-nonsense. They might get Brexit done, but beyond that, serious reservations remain.
Simeon,
You need to read some more to understand the eco facts , no matter what party you support
I’m always suspicious when people start talking about facts. I am aware that there is a huge amount of data on climate change. I also undestand that how one interprets the data is of crucial importance. The mainstream interpretation (further short of being a consensus view than is usually portrayed) rests on some speculative assumptions and convenient omissions of the historical aspect of climate change.
That the climate is changing is obvious. It always has, and always will. Does the present rate of change present challenges? Well, it already does to some regions of the world. But this doesn’t therefore mean that attempting to halt the changes is sensible, especially when it is evidently unrealistic given the disinclination of major players. What makes much more sense is to adapt to the changing climate. This in itself is a huge task, and so governments would be best served focusing their efforts in this direction, rather than implementing policies that cause different problems whilst doing virtually nothing in the way in which they intend – unless of course you ignore the fact that the eco-industry is very big business, and there are people making huge amounts of money from government policies and handouts, in which case perhaps government actions might be achieving exactly what they intend.
Of course wise and thoughtful stewardship of the planet is desirable, but this should not be at the expense of doing all that is possible for people who genuinely need a helping hand.
the choice is boris or corbyn.
If it’s politics as usual, then you’d be right. But there is reason to believe that our politics is being shaking up, so perhaps not. And of course some people will, quite reasonably, be disgusted by both, and vote for another, regardless of the consequences. The chance of breaking the failed Labour/Conservative duopoly is worth risking a Corbyn government, which anyway would be moderated by an inevitably small majority and the significant Blairite bloc in the party.
It isn’t a ‘Tory Brexit’ if anything the Tory MPs have been doing everything in their power to overturn it, could you imagine if this would have happened in Scotland should they have voted for Independence?
The referendum was desired by Nick Clegg when he was leader of the Lib Dems. The referendum wasn’t rejected by Labour.
Andy,
All contributors to Sir John’s site can choose their one word answer to your post.
I am sure all will convey an identical sentiment.
Tell me, what do you do? Some kind of export business, perhaps? Don’t be coy, now. Something, specific to you, must explain your keenness to immediately bring the discussion back to Brexit. What is more important to you in the end: the nation’s interests, or your own?
In the earlier articles Andy had implied he had a family to consider and ran a successful business, which exports.
However, he gave the game away when he commented in a later article and referred to “us young people”. I recall this clearly, as I picked him up on this.
In short, he espouses a lot but knows very little and even less about business acumen. Best ignored.
It seems you are still quoting from the various Projects Fear, Andy. Far better to work it out for yourself – step back and see the big picture, and don’t believe everything Facebook and the Grauniad tells you. It’s not all about you and your bank balance and your (admittedly very modest) travel plans.
Perhaps instead you should try telling us in a nutshell why we should (as you do) wish to remain in thrall to your EU masters. Heard of hearts and minds? You’ve never tried to win any. It’s not too late. Just.
You clearly have not noticed Andy – but we have not left yet!
So the mess is from being under the yoke of the EU.
Enjoy Spain, you will not be missed.
Ah, Didums. Travel to Spain too difficult? Then don’t go. For someone who is supposed to be so business savvy I can’t see why travelling to Spain should pose such a problem to you. Just hold mummys hand.
What about the prosecution cases against our soldiers?
I understand this has been removed from the Queens speech. Why? There will always be recruitment problems while the threat of prosecution hangs over their heads for the rest of their lives.
The Northern Ireland Office have been making difficulties. I don’t know if that means the Secretary of State who used to be the Chief Whip or not. He is said to have been kicking up about other things too, like a clean break. The Officers Club and the DUP are pretty annoyed, and the PM used to be on their side.
Agreed.
I would also like to see a complete overhaul of HMRC’s convoluted bureaucratic inane nightmare of a tax system that costs millions if not billions to operate. HMRC attitude appears to be, why have it easy when it an be complicated? Afterall, how else can they justify their castle building?
Good morning.
Hear hear.
BREXIT, quite unnecessarily has taken both too long and too much time and we really need to move on now. That does not mean that I, and I am sure many others, are happy for any old ‘deal’ (new EU treaty) to be signed, I still want the WHOLE of the UK out of the EU.
Business and foreign investment has been badly damaged by government and parliamentary inaction. BREXIT or no BREXIT business needs clarity. We need a fresh agenda and outlook. An outlook that is both positive and global. One that looks beyond pygmy and declining nations on the continent and looks to the Far East, Africa and the Americas. The EU by its very nature is protectionist, inward looking and sclerotic. And with new members such as Albania, Macedonia and Bosnia I see it getting only worse. The UK Gulliver needs to break free, completely, from the EU Lilliputians.
This Queen’s Speech, hopefully, will mark and end to three and a half years of waste. Too the future and beyond !
Mark B
I agree with what you say…a clean break for the whole of the U.K. There is a great world out there..
However, this may be a rumour, but even the Queens speech is to be inspected by Brussels, prior to its delivery…with changes made where necessary.
I do hope that is just rumour, but it would not surprise me if it was true!
I do not know about the Queen’s Speech but, I do know that the EU get to see OUR budget even before Cabinet and Parliament.
And that should include our armed forces and fishing grounds.
As John knows, peoples have a right to self determination.
We will likely soon see this in action, with the Scots and Northern Irish exercising that very right.
John would appear not to like that prospect very much.
Reply Yes I support the Union but only want volunteers in it. That’s why we gave a referendum to Scotland and they chose the Union. The majority community in NI is not asking for a referendum.
Agreed.
No I do not want “any old deal” or a pathetic version of Mayhabs servitude plan. We were told the deal was dead. It better be or the Tory party will be.
No Withdrawal Agreement is the only option with the time left. Tick tock 31/10/2019 awaits us “do or die” as we were told.
No good Rees-Mogg trying to ameliorate the nation of Johnson’s failing. They both caved in to Mayhab’s servitude plan. The rest of the country do not want any version of it whatsoever. The traitors charter should have been burnt when she and Hammond left office.
Oh well, most of what governments do is negative (more taxes, waste and more red tape) so Brexit has distracted them from much of that.
The irony of Jeremy Corbyn dismissing the Conservative agenda (outlined in todays Queen’s speech) as “fools gold”. Corbyn and Mc Donnall do almost nothing else but promise endless fools gold to everyone. They would really deliver another Venezuelan basket case economy in no time at all!
Surely the voters are non stupid enough to elect Labour/SNP are they? After all they got Brexit right!
I will await the speech with great interest.
I wonder if the Speakers power will be curtailed a little.
I wonder if there will be anything about the right of recall, or about Mp’s, who must go through a bye election if they wish to switch Parties or go Independent.
A budget anounced too it seems. Let us hope Javid gets his act together very unimpressive so far. Not of course that he could get any budget through the house before an election anyway.
So Marr tells Priti Patel ‘I don’t know why you’re laughing’ as if talking to some naughty smirking child. Does the daft lefty English graduate Andrew Marr not realise just how funny his and the biased BBC line is on Brexit, Climate Alarmism, political correctness and other BBC lefty lunacies?
He even suggested that the SNP plan to allow councils to charge for work place parking was to “discourage travel by car”! The man really is indeed very funny indeed. No you plonker it is just to tax people even more so that governments can piss even more of our money down the drain! Another back door tax on the productive sector to make working less worthwhile. In many/most cases there will be no realistic alternative to driving to work anyway.
In order to protect the Japanese and foreign owned car manufacturers in the UK, we need to raise tariffs and the Right Hand drive cars will be made here instead of the EU and Japan. Robots can be reprogrammed quickly to make different models and the favourite German and French models could be made here, leaving the continental factories to concentrate on Left Hand Drive cars. The main market for UK upmarket cars in the US could be maintained by a zero tariff trade deal.
This Queen’s Speech is pointless as an election is imminent after the WA sellout, no majority and protests with MPs having to hide from the public.
This gets more surreal by the day. A minority ‘government’, which can get no legislation enacted, dresses up in fancy dress to tell us what its legislative program is. Meanwhile the biggest issue since the Second World War staggers on and on and on with a referendum and/or a General Election needed to resolve it. Our politics is now a Whitehall farce.
Mike: —The Whitehall face is now ‘reprise unlimited’.
The Government has shown a commendable positive optimism that is a refreshing and most welcome contrast to the wretched excuse for a government led by the appalling May: now one feels the Cabinet are on the side of the people. The Queen’s speech must add to the momentum created, hopefully in all the ways you suggest.
So now it seems the government are considering banning airmile and flight incentive schemes. But not it seems to ban private jets for Prince Harry and Megan types or flying first class for Emma Thompson. Or indeed flying planes when almost empty not indeed eating meat or keeping pets.
Strange priorities these dopes have! Clearly they do not really believe in this alarmist CO2 religion but merely want to make the odd vitue signalling gesture. Expecially when it attacks poorer people taking a holiday in Spain and leaves others in their private jets and first class seats.
John- we know you live in that bubble world you call parliament but there are those of us who live in the real world who have to import/ export/ and travel wider for business and are very concerned at this time- this is the ‘do or die’ week and yesterday we had it all about farming- farming for the future- today it’s about the Queens speech about who knows? but anyway am sure it’ll all work out for the state schools in Wokingham and West Berkshire- although don’t think it is going to help me much with the French customs.
answer…..don’t trade with France!
Brexiter mentality in a nutshell.
The queen is to be used for a Tory part election broadcast, in which it will be announced UK citizens will lose employment, residence and study rights in all other EU countries.
This will be the biggest loss of personal rights since the landowning elite created the enclosure acts of the 18th century.
Odd that I and many of my generation worked and lived and studied in Europe long before the EU existed.
Were you of the ones we used to call “Hippies” in the sixties and seventies. Many such are now regretting that they ended up driving delivery vans and, lamenting the fact that they never signed up for a pension plan.
Well bully for you Edward2. No doubt you could afford private medical insurance enabling you to retire had you so desired to Europe. Most are not so fortunate. Many UK migrants will have to return, unable to afford medical costs no longer reciprocated.
Neither are you one of the 8 million living below the poverty line who will be most affected by your desired no deal Brexit.
Oh and here is one of many links to my ‘odd claim’ from yesterday.
https://www.eveningtelegraph.co.uk/fp/tonnes-of-strawberries-and-raspberries-left-to-rot-in-local-fields-due-to-berry-picker-shortage/
It’s all because farmers want to pay non-EU workers peanuts rather than employ EU workers on a fair wage, and the Govt scrapped seasonal workers mechanism.
RichardM
Congratulations, you know what the purpose of the Queens speech is , well done
In the 1970’s I lived and worked in France the Netherlands and the USA all without the help of some bureaucrats in the EU… How the hell did that happen
By the way after 20 odd years of these right a very small number of people seem to have used them, mostly retired people living in Spain, France and Portugal.
I would like to see my child benefit returned. £50K as a single earner in London is not a high wage. Two £25K earners pay less tax but get to keep their child benefit. Scrap this unfairness or scrap child benefit altogether.
Indeed and the personally allowance too was stolen for many others. Hammond and Osborne gave us the highest taxes for 40 year while they both pretended to be tax cutters and even “repaying the debt”. All just blatant lies for them. Both are economic illiterates and neither are real Conservatives.
My overriding wish is for this Government to get a grip and tackle the appalling violent crime rate, especially knife crime.
I have always been concerned about rising crime, but I now live near London, and a close member of my family lives in central London. I try to keep a sense of proportion, but I fear for their safety every day. Frankly, I would like to see the Government crack down hard on the criminals. Many promises have been made in the past few years, but not nearly enough has been done..
Peoples lives are being blighted every day by this. Time for tough action, and not just empty promises!
To keep a sense of proportion, 8 million live in London. Very few of those stabbed are unconnected to gangs.
I would like to see legislation making it illegal to treat a patient on the NHS without ascertaining that they are a UK resident or insured. If they are insured the level are veracity of that insurance should be confirmed.
If our NHS can’t cope with health charging then visitors with travel insurance should be taken to private hospitals as we are in Spain.
which is what happens in other countries…..I am reminded of a colleague who tripped on the last 3 or so steps alighting from a plane in Tokyo. Big heavy guy – possible broken ankle. The medics were called – their first words (in sort of English) ‘how you gonna pay?’
I would like to see legislation on being drunk or on drugs being chargeable for NHS treatment.
Police officers are now told to take anyone who is intoxicated to A&E by ambulance to avoid deaths after police contact.
This is crippling the NHS as much as the ageing population. The BBC never mention it but a recent visit to an A&E on a Friday I witnessed howling chaos. Police and ambulances tied up because students can’t handle their drink.
Good morning John.
The UK can little more significantly distance itself from a slowdown on the Continent than could Wales, say, isolate itself from one in the UK, so intricately involved are the respective economies. You only have to look at the closely-tied fortunes of Sterling and the euro on the currency markets to get a purchase on that.
Yes, there are structural changes which could be made long term to make the UK less susceptible to such influences, but those processes in themselves would likely be damaging.
I don’t see the relationship between a nation with a GDP of a couple of trillion, and the European Union with one of umpteen trillion as being akin to that of Gulliver and the Lilliputians, nor how any reasonable person could. However, your party appears to have lost interest in such types, and to be casting its nets in very murky waters indeed these days.
It’s probably best to look at GDP PPP figures;if you look at the figures for 2018 and the moves up/down the rankings(source: World Bank) you get a much better feel for where power is moving:
1.China……………$25.4 trn………18.6% of total…..+1
2.USA……………..$20.5trn………15.0% of total……-1
3.India…………….$10.5trn……….7.7% of total……+4
4.Japan……………$5.5 trn………..4.0% of total……-1
5.Germany……….$4.5 trn………..4.5% of total……-1
6.Russia…………..$4.0 trn……….2.9% of total…….+5
7.Indonesia………$3.5 trn………..2.6% of total……+9
8.Brazil……………$3.4 trn………..2.5% of total…….+1
9.UK………………..$3.1 trn………..2.3% of total…….-4
10.France…………$3.1 trn………..2.3% of total……-4
Then reverse your argument !
How can the UK economy go *pop* without taking the EU economy down the black hole with it ?
You are absolutely right Sir John, our domestic agenda has been completely side lined for the last 3 years and it is imperative it now comes to the fore.
Thank heaven we now have a PM who cannot only multi-task but can also pick people. He demonstrated both these attributes when Mayor of London and in his very short time in office he is doing it again. It is vital that a new domestic programme is set out because in 18 days time we will be out of the EU.
He has picked his team, given them the direction to follow and letting them get on with the job they have been selected to do. Of course there will be a few changes and adjustments but in the next few months we will be on a stable path restoring and developing the future of this country.
The map for our future will be displayed today and on 6th November we will get a budget, free of EU restrictions, to support it and drive this country forward once more.
Mr Redwood wishes to de-couple calls for lower taxes higher spending and lower interest rates from Brexit because emergency measures require an emergency and he promised milk and honey.
Phillip Hammond has set out extent of cost to the Country already ,crucially the investment collapse. The FSA have released a credible study on the further debts the country will acquire and if we actually top out at 90 % I will be relieved.
Infuriating , but then we are used to that by now
Lacks a joined up philosophy, which should be a wholesale transfer of power to individual citizens, and away from different arms of the state. Should be reducing the percentage of our earnings spent by the state. Significant ramping up of the quality we expect from every state pound spent. Should be proper immigration controls, stopping rampant abuse of intra company transfer visas, reducing significantly number of indefinite leave to remain visas issued. Stop public funding for PPE courses. Reform teacher training along the lines recommend by miss_snuffy on twitter.
The Dom Cummings approach of just throwing money at NHS is no good, we can all see the NHS needs a dramatic reset along the lines of copying from the best of the rest of the world, despite the constant pro NHS hype.
Conservatives are lucky labour are so bad.
Yes we are mostly clear in our expectations of Brexit. Until any deal is announced and dissected in forensic detail there is no point in speculating on the final outcome. Should we fail to get an agreement I hope there is a way of circumventing the toxic Benn act. Such negativity should not govern our future.
I too look forward to the Queens Speech and an indication that it will create a very different , outgoing , enterprise oriented United Kingdom.
There’s really no point in talking about the other stuff until Brexit is done one way or the other.
indeed Brexit doesn’t exist.
What is proposed is of no consequence if you extend Article 50
Your party is finished as a serious contender.
I hope I’m wrong but if Boris capitulates I will be working for the Brexit Party
I see that one commentator over the weekend pointed out that 19 October was the day in 1812 when a humiliated Napoleon began his retreat from Moscow.Boris is no Napoleon but “snowflakes” may be falling!
Ian Wragg
Well as far as I and many others are concerned he has capitulated. He’s removed the ability of NI to veto, thus making it easier for Ireland to make a grab for the province (which they will), and all the signs are he’s given the french our fishing grounds.
He actually believes he’ll win the next general election, he’s in for the shock of his life.
I would otherwise say ‘RIP conservative party’ but ‘rot in the hot place’ seems appropriate under the circumstances.
I won’t be voting for these miserable cowards, I’ll be voting for Mr Farage…..someone uncorrupted and having the balls to take on the EU.
Ian Wragg
You have always worked for them
Ian…..working won’t help much – – – VOTING will.
I mean actually helping on the ground as well as voting
I’ve just upped my subscription.
Ian Wragg
“What is proposed is of no consequence if you extend Article 50
Your party is finished as a serious contender.”
The consequence is that we will use the power of ballot with absolute vengeance at the next general election whether they extend A50 or not. It’s done now.
And it’ll serve them right.
Boris should have –
Kicked the EU and french out of our fishing areas.
Shown some guts and warned Ireland not to interfere in British sovereign affairs.
Done something about countries which insult ours, instead of turning the other cheek.
And should not have –
Been deliberately secretive especially where Varadkar is concerned.
We warned time and time again no capitulations no secret sneaky surrender meetings abroad like Mrs May did. Look what we got…Boris doing it as well.
When the conservatives go down with Labour and the Libs next election they’ll only have themselves to blame.
Gutless, totally gutless.
Sir JR
Government to spend more to
“Distance ourselves from the German recession and advanced slowdown on the Continent”
Which advanced slowdown on the Continent?
Growth rates on the Continent as of June 2019 in percentages:
France 1.4
Poland 4.50
Romania 4.40
Malta 4.00
Lithuania 3.90
Bulgaria 3.50
Denmark 2.60
Croatia 2.40
Spain 2.00
Portugal 1.80
Netherlands 1.80
Source: Eurostat
The question is how much can we afford to stimulate the economy with a large balance of payment deficit and government debt of nearly 88%.
I am not sure we have as much flexibility as you propose, unless we end up with deficits the size of the US for the moment of nearly US$ 1 trillion a year
You missed out Germany?
You seem to have missed Germany out. Any reason for that?
Mick N
I missed out a number of countries as I was not going to put all 28
MickN
Don’t know about their growth rate but seeing that German productivity is 27% higher than ours they obviously don’t have to worry too much about a temporary blip due mainly to the changes in the car industry.
bill how much of this growth do you think comes from EU spending in those different Countries?
I was looking at europarl and their budget at a glance for 2017. Malta for example contributes 82 million euro and 15 million in customs duties (less their 20%) but gains 201.3 million euros EU spending. By comparison in the same year 2017 the UK made a 10.58 billion contribution plus 3.97 billion customs duties and the EU spent 6,326.3 million euros.
bill
You seem to have missed a few Countries out.
If you are going to quote figures for the EU then do not Pick and choose, publish them all.
You have published only 11 out of 28.
I wonder why that is ?
Alan Jutson
Look them up it is not that difficult most of them grow more than we do
Alan Jutson
“If you are going to quote figures for the EU then do not Pick and choose, publish them all.
You have published only 11 out of 28.”
==
Not bad going though!
Can you name any other world trading bloc with such a success rate?
Not surprised it is the world’s most successful with countless countries queuing up to join.
We don’t have any flexibility, as he knows perfectly well.
EU July 2019 GDP Growth rates
Source: Trading Economics
Ireland 5.80 -10.4%
Hungary 4.90 -7.9%
Poland 4.50 0.1%
Romania 4.40 -7.4%
Malta 4.00 -3.7%
Lithuania 3.90 -15.7%
Liechtenstein 3.80 -10.9%
Luxembourg 3.70 -7.0%
Estonia 3.60 -19.3%
Bulgaria 3.50 -14.0%
Cyprus 3.20 -6.7%
Denmark 2.60 -6.2%
Slovenia 2.50 -9.8%
Croatia 2.40 -8.6%
Latvia 2.00 -16.2%
Slovakia 2.00 -6.0%
Spain 2.00 -4.3%
Greece 1.90 -10.2%
Netherlands 1.80 -4.6%
Portugal 1.80 -4.5%
Austria 1.50 -6.0%
France 1.40 -3.8%
United Kingdom 1.30 -5.8%
Belgium 1.20 -3.8%
Finland 1.20 -9.3%
Sweden 1.00 -5.3%
Germany 0.40 -6.9%
Italy -0.10 -7.2%
The fact that Mr. Johnson has recently been threatened with imprisonment
over the implementation of a referendum ought surely to have brought to his
mind the subject of civil liberties. Can he not now empathise with people who
might lose their jobs or freedom because they have a different opinion? So,
yes, what do we get from the Tories? More tinkering with taxes?
Kevin
“The fact that Mr. Johnson has recently been threatened…”
Well it’s easy to threaten him, he doesn’t retaliate and caves in straightaway.
Much propaganda seems to be coming out about HS2 being green and low carbon travel. Complete and utter drivel and propaganda lies. If you look at the carbon cost of building it, running it, the staff, ticketing, the connection journeys made at each end and everything else it is a complete disaster in environmental terms, in carbon terms and indeed in economic terms too.
Cancel as soon as possible please. Tax cuts would be 10,000 times better than HS2.
Lifelogic, as this sites resident Chief Denialist, I thought you might be upset by the following.
Renewable energy sources provided more electricity to UK homes and businesses than fossil fuels for the first time over the last quarter, according to new research.
The renewables record was set in the third quarter of this year after its share of the electricity mix rose to 40%. It is the first time that electricity from British wind farms, solar panels and renewable biomass plants has surpassed fossil fuels since the UK’s first power plant fired up in 1882.
”there are crucial issues that matter that we…. need to debate and tackle.”
Isn’t this a classic case of not seeing the elephant in the room ?
Polly
It is entirely reasonable for you not to post on Brexit every day. As extraordinary as present times are, I make you right that responding to every piece of tittle tattle is unnecessary. That said, all these other issues that are certainly important, and in many cases pressing, won’t be addressed until a working government is in place. A GE is obviously required for this. The nature of the government returned will be profoundly influenced by the outcome of this initial Brexit stage. As valuable as it is to make future plans, without a plan to deliver an acceptable Brexit, such is futile. It is this that I suspect provokes people’s impatience.
I think you should add a root and branch restructuring and simplification of the Tax System. It has been made quite unacceptably complicated and is clearly no longer fit for its purpose. Not even HMRC can understand it now.
Please, please, PLEASE abandon Brexit. Sometimes in life you have to ask ‘Is it worth it?’
Plus: Regain sovereignty. Control back wit our useless politicians and political system.
Minus: Trade issues and no longer able to regard yourself as a citizen of Europe able to work and live where you want.
I used to think the democracy issue was so important it trumped all other matters. Given the woeful state of our democracy- it no longer seems that important.
Abandon Brexit. It’s not worth it.
Deluded soul. You lost get over it. Accept your own words.
Surely Boris is only trying to provoke opposition parties to allow a General Election. The Fixed term Parliament Act was not the least of Dave’s stupidities.
Why did a UK gov not veto the FTA with Japan. What is in it for the UK as a whole. ?
Pete S
Do we still have a veto?
Pete S why? Perhaps it was known that a UK veto would be ignored as happened with Cameron.
Many of us do look forward to the Queens Speech. This may be a very short session, but good to hear the objectives that our Government wants to pursue.
This is also the beginning of the last chapter for Bercow as speaker. There should be a good deal of interest to understand who the successor will be.
Can we have a new rule in the Queen’s speech to fine people that block the public roadway without permission?
It makes me laugh if a vehicle goes for a moment into a yellow box when their lane isn’t clear £60 fine. Stray into a bus lane for a moment £60 fine “Bus lane fines are booming, raising over £30m in money from motorists”. Park on a red zone massive fine. Sit in the middle of the financial district disrupting traffic – what exactly is the fine per minute? You can put the money into environmental projects and Universities investigating new methods to sort these problems out with brains rather than rewarding ….. with publicity
If I were to stand in the centre of a road alone with a protest banner I would be immediately removed. But if a bunch of people do it the police step back and facilitate their activities and protect them.
Don’t attempt to convince me the police apply the law equally and impartially.
JR
“and to distance ourselves from the German recession”
Reuters Business News Oct 14 9.18am
“The technical recession expected in the third quarter will come after nine successive years of growth, fueled by an export boom mainly to China and more recently a consumption-driven cycle supported by low interest rates in the euro zone”
Its the future that counts, not the past. And the future is not looking good in the eu.
in other words – live in the fairytale, sell to one untrustworthy, unstable country, buy stuff now on credit before it all goes tits-up!
Fred H
Excellent summing up of our post Brexit world when we have hitched our wagon to that of the failing US with an unstable president indebted to the whole globe.
…” a technical recession” We have been there and got the (in German ) T-Shirt.
It will not affect the Deutsche Mark in your pocket( via poetic licence)
Well said John,
No point after Brexit sticking with nonsense fiscal conservatism. Based on the fact we still use the gold standard and fixed exchange rates. Only a fool would think government finances operates like a household or business budget.
Trump shows the way John. Tax cuts and record breaking government spending and why he will win by a landslide in the next US election.
Let the deficit be what it will be. As long is it does not cause inflation there is nothing to worry about. 3%, 5%, 8% who cares the number does not matter.
Giving the private sector an equivalent surplus lifts all boats.
(It’s not black and white of course, and I support President Trump on some important things – but overall, as a political leader, I think he’s far more bad news, long-term, for The USA and also for the world / UK).
Just watched the state opening of parliament. The first thing that struck me was the vast number of ermine clad peers who due to their numbers prevented the HoC from entering the chamber and receiving the Queens speech. A government with a majority must sort this old farts club and produce something less in number and more practical.
The contents of the speech requires a government majority so post Brexit a GE is mandatory. I also noted that the BBC managed to produce a panel of the usual sclerotic nay sayers to fantasise their wish list. The missing item from the speech was the root and branch reform of the BBC, a priority for a majority Boris government..
yep – 650 screeching MPs, 1000+ failed old-boys(and girls) pensioned off.
Martin in Cardiff & Magaret Howard
You say that the EU is the epitome of civilised, peaceful and democratic behaviour
Your views please
The Catalan leaders behind the 2017 independence referendum have just been sentenced at the Spanish Supreme Court. 9 have been given sentences of between 9 and 13 years in prison, including former Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who’s been sentenced to 13 years. FOR STAGING A REFERENDUM
48 weeks of French rioting
Denmark closes border with Sweden due to increased criminal activity
No working too well right now
1) A domestic matter for the Spanish
2) A domestic matter for the French
3) A matter for Denmark and Sweden
Libertarian
The Danes are making a few checks they have not closed the border.
Get the facts right, if you wish to use them
I heartily approve of Denmark’s decision, which will presumably lead to a harder border, between two EU members, than is deemed permissible by the EU in the island of Ireland.
Heard the Queen’s speech and have a good idea of what was going through her mind-
‘bunch of amateurs’
Javid’s post-Brexit budget will be interesting, and as always you have to be on your toes to spot politicians quoting “nominal” spending numbers whilst camouflaging the “real terms” spending numbers. How big a budget deficit is he prepared to run?
Nominal government spending has increased by 16.5% since 2010. Real spending has increased by 0.2% since 2010. As a % of GDP, it has dropped from 44.9% to 37.9%. Meanwhile, the UK population has increased by 6% and nominal GDP by 38%.
You can use all the percentages you like acorn but in cash terms state spending has risen from £340 billion in 2000 to a projected £850 billion in 2020.
As long as it does not cause inflation who cares what size it is ?
Only those that think we are still on the gold standard and use fixed exchange rates worry about the number.
Did her Majesty mention CFP ?
…..not that I’m aware of. This is not brexit, it’s BRINO. Take note Boris; we did not vote for compromise, we did not authorise you to compromise, and you were warned not to give in to french demands to access our territorial waters.
We also warned what would happen if you did. Now, bring on that general election.
The need for future voters to produce a form of photographic identity before voting is long overdue. Labour of course oppose it because they will cease to benefit from the corruptible system of trust we have had to date. Proxy voting will also be limited. In a typical stand it on its’ head Labour reaction they call this rigging the election! This only confirms in my mind their total unsuitability to run the country.
Sir John
Can someone explain the Japan Fta? It looks like a suicide note to me. By 2026 Germany obviously expects Japan to purchase more German cars than Germans purchasing Japanese (Germany doesn’t worry about the other Euro nations). This will probably happen but what will people buy when faced with a choice between either say, Citroen or a tariff free Toyota?
I know where my 20,000 euros would go! Where were the French, Italian and Spanish car industry when this was going on?
On the Queen’s Speech. I’m afraid I was at my place in Spain (I voted against my own selfish interest when voting for Brexit) so missed the riot which I assume occurred when the previous session ended. I hope that you survived it ok.
I’m hoping for common sense measures to help working people and small businesses, a return of law and order and the banning of NGOs, quangos and pressure groups from schools. Forcing defecting MPs into by-elections is essential, as is reform of the Lords. In other words, measures popular with the public which will further highlight the disreputable rabble in parliament when they are blocked.
Agree entirely with a-tracy, the government needs to be far tougher with the Green Mafia blocking roads, inflating household and business costs and stopping progress. Couldn’t water cannons be hired from abroad, preferably filled with refrigerated water? These mobs are merely encouraged by government responses endlessly exaggerating the probably non-existent threat of climate change.
It seems today Cuadrilla and Ineos have abandoned fracking in the UK, an appalling indictment of CONSERVATIVE obstruction as well as Green Mafia opposition.
Not sure the fracking has been abandoned. The reconnaissance has been completed for the time being. There is a lot of misinformation on fracking. For example, a company was looking for oil in Sussex, but it was put about that it was fracking and causing earthquakes, so the anarchists descended en masse, including their well heeled friends and supporters, or useful idiots rather. then they claimed a great victory.
On water cannon, our beloved PM did go abroad and buy two from Germany when he was Mayor and there were terrifying riots with people jumping out of burning buildings and others being killed in t he streets. The then Home Secretary, Mrs May, overruled him and he wasn’t allowed to use them. She then made a crude sexist joke about it at her leadership contest. Could a politician have gone any lower? Well, the present Mayor managed it, scoring a cheap political point by actually selling them at a great loss, just to be petty and spiteful.
Of course there isn’t any point in throwing money at the NHS.The cases for an increase in departmental budgets will simply be left to those who can prepare good paper cases and the high profile areas which publicity wise make good news.We therefore need to review with an independent body where the money goes to and not just blindly agree with professor X.
The Tory party’s job is simple
Get the UK out of the EU
Destroy Labour and its client state
I’m pleased to see that the government intends to bring in photo voter ID.
I hope in addition it will tackle duplicate voting, fraudulent postal votes and make the necessary changes to equalise the sizes of constituencies.
I would love to hear that the water companies are replacing all lead pipes in their ownership!
Tax cuts and increased public spending, with borrowing set to rise to cope with Brexit. Can you just answer a simple question – where’s the money coming from? Not just over one year but over a 5 year parliament?
You can herald your incompetent PM & Tory Gov all you wish. No matter what the Queens speech says NOTHING will come of any of it as a General election is coming. No time to pass any Bills. You are all a bunch of self serving greedy leeches draining everything from UK, hedgefunders betting on the pound and not giving two fecks for anyone! Your days are numbered as is this Union.