South East Transport Strategy

By johnredwood | Published: October 15, 2019

I attended the Parliamentary launch today of Transport for the South East’s strategy. I stressed to them the road improvements we need on the recently identified strategic local networks, where they now have a role in progressing or lobbying for schemes.

They said their immediate priority was to get the government to back a third river crossing for Reading, where Oxfordshire has been reluctant in the past.

The Executive summary they gave me mainly concerns general principles and a thirty year view. They are consulting on it, so people with ideas and views might like to log onto their site www.transportforthesoputheast.org.uk

