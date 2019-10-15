The German plan for net zero carbon

A recent German study puts the cost of taking Germany to net zero carbon by 2050 at Euro 7.6 trillion. Much of this will fall on German consumers to pay. They will need to buy different cars, insulate their homes, change the heating systems in their homes, pay more for their travel and the rest.
Some of this cost will be displacement of investment renewal that takes place anyway. Cars, boilers, trucks, planes all have a finite life. The additional cost comes from replacements that are dearer than the originals, and above all from regulators requiring early retirement of the existing investment.
The business world will be at the forefront of this transition. The petrol companies have to move from a big chain of filling stations to a big chain of electric chargers. The airlines have to buy a new generation of jets that burn alternative fuels. The plastics industry has to close capacity whilst the paper and wood industry needs to expand for packaging and other items.
It would be good to see a proper costing for the UK, and more work on what this means by way of transformation of our shops, homes, industrial plants and transport systems. Clearly there need to be plenty of closures of hydrocarbon based ways of working, living and travelling. Car plants making petrol and diesel vehicles , oil and gas companies exploiting natural resources, manufacturers of traditional heating systems, fuel intensive production of many things will all need to adapt or be closed down.
What timetable do you think acceptable for this big change? Or do you think this is a wrong course of action ? How much should an individual be expected to spend on home improvement and transport change?
Sir John,
It all sounds like an incredible undertaking which will have ramifications as yet unforeseen. When, some years into the future, the tragedy of what has been imposed by those believing they can actually control Earth’s climate is revealed, I do hope that the effects on mankind will still be recoverable.
Unsound science based on a myriad of different and unproven hypotheses does not lead to forecasts which are credible. As many here have said – the whole thing is like a religion. Care of environment is one thing. Foolishly and arogantly believing we can control nature is something else. We attempt it at our peril.
Driven by big business and rapacious government.
Follow the money to see who is driving this nonesense
No doubt Germany will produce the rules for us all to follow thus protecting their manufacturers.
Evolution, not revolution.
Exactly dangerous, virtue signalling, carbon and job exporting lunacy that will kill a lot of people in the process! Not that they will actually do it as it is totally impractical.
Regardless of the time period taken to reach those targets, it is very likely that a significant percentage of householders will not be able to afford the changes needed. Where will the money come from to enable them to do so? Oh, of course – the tax payers…
I couldn’t give a toss what a German think-tank reports says or doesn’t say. What we are seeing is a sinister political propaganda campaign using the earth’s changing climate as the currency for inciting fear, sympathy and imposing control over our lives
A decade ago this issue was an irrelevance. Today, we are subjected to young children being paraded across our screens spouting nonsense fed to them by western politicians and academics. It is PATHETIC to watch and witness.
Stop exposing us to PROPAGANDA. We are tired of it
Exactly and the dire BBC to the fore with this endless climate alarmist propaganda.
Would the same time-table as this German study be sensible? It would not be unrealistic as is too often the case with big ‘projects’. It would be the matching/partnering of two big European economies on a necessary task that was reaching out beyond the issues relating to our departure from the EU.
“The petrol companies have to move from a big chain of filling stations to a big chain of electric chargers”.
Well this will just increase carbon output unless all the electricity comes from nuclear the only realistic lowish carbon option! No point at all in doing any of the above until you have this nuclear capacity in place!
If the average charge takes say 3 hours compared to 3 minutes for petrol/diesel then you will need 60 times more charging places than petrol pumps! Plus the distribution and generating capacity.
“The airlines have to buy a new generation of jets that burn alternative fuels”
What alternative fuel are there that will be as safe as currently hydrogen or some artificially manufactured fossil replacement fuel? Battery ones are totally impractical with current batteries (range anxiety in planes is rather worse than in cars I find).
It is a mad agenda drivel by virtue signalling green loons rather than engineers to address essentially a non problems. Yet nearly all MP (almost non with any knowledge or physics or engineering) voted for the insane climate change act.
So many better ways to spend this money – How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place by Bjørn Lombord for some good examples.