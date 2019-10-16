Deal or no deal?

As some of you only want to write about Brexit, here is your chance. I’m sticking with my view of the problems with the Withdrawal Agreement and the need to propose a Free Trade Agreement.
So what deal or agreement if any would you like the UK to propose during these secret talks?
What Agreement do you think the EU would accept, other than the already drafted Withdrawal Agreement?
3 Comments
Good morning.
I just want us to settle our affairs, make good provisions regarding for peoples living here and the EU (eg healthcare and the right to remain) and simply Leave.
No Single Market. No Customs Union. No being subject to European Union laws. A Third Country. Independent and FREE !!!
I agree that we simply propose a free trade agreement along with friendly co-operation in a range of common interests.
As we have said before, we will not place any hard border between N.I. and the republic. What Ireland choose to do on their side is their business.
I’m sure that what ever deal Mr Johnson as come up with will do so long as we are truly seen to be out of the federation block, I’ve waited over 40 years to be a self governing country again which the snowflakes of this great country don’t seem to comprehend , and thank god it wasn’t the labour/libs doing the negotiations or we wouldn’t be leaving and we would never ever get the chance to leave again