Deal or no deal?

The Withdrawal Agreement is unchanged, so I have no need to update my comments on it which set out the problems with it, especially concerning the powers of the ECJ and the money.
The Political Declaration is improved. It now makes it clearer that any joint military actions requires the consent of the UK government. More emphasis is given to basing a future trade relationship around a Free Trade Agreement.
The Declaration whilst confirming we become an independent coastal state for fishing purposes puts our fish back into play with the prospect of a new fishing quota and access based agreement with the EU.
It suggests the future agreement is based on an EU Association Agreement, designed to get countries to converge with the EU prior to joining. This is not a good model. The ECJ remains supreme over issues of EU law in any dispute.
The reworked Northern Ireland protocol raises the issue of how could Northern Ireland extricate from following EU rules and customs practices?
This is an important question, as this draft Withdrawal Treaty does not have an Article 50 allowing unilateral exit .
Sir John,
So, Boris has come up with his deal and the EU, after extorting even more concessions from him, has agreed it. It sounds like a very good deal – from an EU perspective. From a UK Brexiteer’s viewpoint, it looks like BRINO and absolutely unacceptable. Boris appears therefore to have sold us out and failed us disastrously.
However, is this, in fact, a masterpiece of political wizardry? It takes a genius to present the Brussels Mafia with an agreement which Boris knows will never be approved by the HoC, whilst getting them to confirm, before that vote, that they will not agree to any further delay of Brexit. Result – complete neutering of the Benn Surrender Bill and a chance to deliver WTO Brexit at Hallowe’en.
I may be in ‘cloud cuckoo land’, but my hopes, for the time being, remain that the ‘proper’ result of the referendum will be delivered in short order. I know, Sir John, that you will give the most careful consideration to your vote on Saturday and, whilst you have set out some of your thoughts above, I do not expect you to reveal your intentions at this stage. I do hope, however, that you will vote against it, or be able to convince me and your many other contributors here that our grave concerns are genuinely misplaced.
All sensible MP will surely vote against this putrid new treaty. Brexit is not about agreeing to buy and wear new expensive EU handcuffs, it is about casting them off.
Good Morning Sir John,
In this new proposed Treaty, is there a date specified or indicated, after which its terms no longer apply? Meaning, no ECJ jurisdiction, no requirement for alignment of any laws or trade practices, no obligation to agree or act upon any EU commission laws, directives or the like. If so, what is it?
The Boris Johnson surrender deal is a pig of a deal but either you vote for it or Boris Johnson will seek the votes he need from Labour by puting the deal vs remain in a referendum (and we know this means remain).
If the deal does not pass then Boris Johnson has to extend and call a general election in which the Conservative party will get destroyed by the Brexit party.
A Brexit/Conservative Party leave alliance/accommodation is essential.
The Political Declaration is not legally binding, so it is irrelevant to assessment of Mr Johnson’s “deal”. The Withdrawal Agreement is legally binding and it is every bit as bad as Mrs May’s – it cuts the UK into two parts separated by the Irish sea, it locks us into the EU’s orbit. Any MP who opposed the May deal must oppose this deal
Indeed.
Indeed, still an truly appalling deal and totally unacceptable. Farage describes is as the second worst deal in history, with Theresa May’s sick joke still in first place.
Any deal must allow the UK to fully extricate itself from all aspects of EU control over a fairly short timescale, anything else is unacceptable and not Brexit. Cooperation yes control by never.
Deal or no deal , this will be the 4th time of trying to get the remainder dominated Westminster to vote a deal through , and they think that putting it back to the people to decide is the answer , it was bad enough in the 2016 referendum debates , can you not see the total confusion with all the claims and counterclaims of staying or leaving, we should have carried out the wish of the people in the first instance and left , come the General Election we the people will have our revenge and send all remoaners packing for there total betrayal into not carrying out the democratic vote and good riddance to the lot of them
If there is to be another referendum, it should be between this Treaty and Leaving without one. I think many here know where I will be putting my mark should we be given the choice.
I guess then, Sir John, despite the intense pressure, you must vote against it, as I hope you will!
Good morning.
I think many of us here know that Sir John. It is therefore imperative that you convince others in both your party and the HoC of the same and vote this Treaty down.
The EU, particularly the Germans and the French, do not want the UK to prosper. They fear us !
No foreign court should have writ in our lands. Our sovereign territorial waters are our own and should come under our complete jurisdiction and control. It is the Canary in the mine and a clear and visible expression that we have most definitely left the EU. That and that alone is enough to convince many that we have left.
To repeat : I voted to Leave the EU. The Single Market, the Customs Union and the ECJ. Any part of the aforementioned that is still holding sway is not Leaving.
The important thing now, Sir John, is to get out of the darned EU. If, subsequently, the EU fails to act in good faith we shouldn’t hesitate to abrogate the WA. That the WA, in its revised form, still upsets so many people is a testament to the appalling performance of May’s government during this whole process. Re-establishing a credible national negotiating capability needs to be an urgent task for Boris. As a minimum, every government minister needs to be sent off for some training. A week will give them a good enough advantage over those on the other side of the negotiating table. The era of amateur ministers must be brought to an end.
Should this dire £32 billion handcuff treaty go through all those traitors who voted for the Benn surrender deal will have inflicted immense damage to the UK and it’s people. Costing it a fortune and damaging it economically for years to come. No one who voted for the Benn/Grieve act is a fit person to be an MP. None should be allowed to stand for the Conservative party and none deserve to be elected ever again.
I have no idea how Johnson can stand up and ask for loyalty from his MPs after this appalling abuse of the trust afforded to him. He was given a simple remit. He’s failed to honour that simple remit though many of us on here did say he would.
This is an agreement designed to shackle the UK and place the EU in direct and ultimate control of our trading, financial, political and constitutional arrangements.
And still we cannot escape the vile clutches of the ECJ.
I thought, naively it seems in retrospect, that Johnson would prove a break from the past. Alas, no. He’s a mere extension of it
There is no end in sight for the taunting of the Brexit voter. Only a significant number of BP MPs in the Commons can now tilt the balance in favour of leaving the EU and purging the UK and the British state of those who despise this nation, its culture and its people
So just as what many of us suspected it would be. At the risk of repeating what I have said before the deal no deal line should have been shut down from the get go. I think you are the only Mp who I heard explain that the no deal is no such thing whilst being interviewed. Even JRM has perpetuated the myth.
Rubbish agreements full of Bear traps. No. No. No.
Is this some kind of cruel joke? This is Mrs May’s deal, with Northern Ireland ripped away from GB, and the nationalist community in Northern Ireland handed a permanent veto over any attempt to heal the break. No Unionist can possibly support this
Sir John,
I have not yet had time to read the new WA however, based on details I have heard on broadcast news and your comments in this post, this is still a very bad deal.
I will never support paying the E.U. an unspecified amount of money running off to an unspecified future. Whilst the Fishing industry is a very small part of our economy, it is politically sensitive to both sides and this looks very one sided. It is also totally .unacceptable that we converge with E.U. rules or that we continue to be under the jurisdiction of the ECJ.
That we can not unilaterally leave the WA is also unacceptable.
This is a deal that ‘puts lipstick on a pig’ . A bad deal that should be rejected. And, I for one, hope you will vote against it
/ikh
Mr Farage had said: “If ‘Withdrawal Agreement 4’ fails on Saturday, as I believe it will, I think then Boris Johnson as Prime Minister would drop the idea of this new treaty and there is a possibility of putting together a Leave alliance for the next general election.
This is surely the only way to go a leave alliance and a general election. Let us hope he is right and this surrender treaty is voted down.
So basically in order to get the same deal that Canada got for free, you are going to give £39bn and Northern Ireland.
You call that a victory ?
Johnson has thrown the DUP under the bus. Northern Ireland will in effect become part of Ireland. We might as well call this the “Surrender Bill (2019)”.
I just know without reading anything else that seeing Barnier and Junker laughing and back slapping that we have been stitched up. One fundamental flaw being the supremacy of the ECJ. I just hope that Pominoz is correct in his thoughts that this is a plan by Boris to get around the surrender act. Get the deal voted out and leave on WTO rules on the 31st