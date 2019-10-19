What is a fair and effective Act of Parliament?

The criminal law in our country has for long been a mixture of common law principles and decisions by judges, and Statute law where Parliament legislates to clarify and guide common law practice.
There have been various disagreements between the courts and Parliament over the law. In the end Parliament can legislate to change the law for the future despite a previous pattern of judgements or in place of established court principles. In that sense Statute law is superior law.
In effect though courts still retain powers especially if the law may be unclear as drafted by Parliament or it may be unenforceable. Whilst Statute law is usually supreme, both courts and Parliament have to recognise there are limits to their respective powers to move the law in the way they wish.
Today given the fluid and uncertain constitutional background created by Remain campaigners and lawyers, we need to ask are there any limits on what laws Parliament can pass? Let us take three prospective cases of possible Acts of Parliament.
The first, “The Sunny Sundays Act” would widely be recognised as bad law. This Act states the government must ensure every Sunday is sunny so people can enjoy their day off. Any such idea would be void as it is unenforceable, as government does not have the power to ensure it happens.
The second, “The reduction of rough sleeping Act” is a bit more difficult. This Act says that the Prime Minister has to sleep rough once a week until Parliament thinks he or she has done enough to curb rough sleeping and passes a motion accordingly. Surely this too should be void, as it infringes the human rights of the Prime Minister and puts that office holder at security risks out on the streets.
The third is “The breaking of the Prime Minister’s promises Act” which requires the Prime Minister to reverse certain specified policies he had set out and campaigned for, because opposition forces in Parliament do not like them. The opposition with a small temporary majority got this through in order to undermine the Prime Minister’s popularity. Is this a fair and enforceable Act? Isn’t our constitutional way of dealing with a PM who no longer commands a majority to remove him by a vote of No Confidence?
These hypothetical proposals show the difficulties of having a minority government and taking away from it the sole right to initiate legislation. The country can become ungovernable with a headstrong Parliament that cannot supply a majority government yet refuses an election.
45 Comments
It is simply not a case of being enforceable but the change in language to represent law.The tautology used to try and exemplify aspects of the law confuses issues even more.The deterioration in English means that the law means something different to many people. We need more arts degrees with special attention to the English language and dictionary definitions.
With more understanding of English/American scientific papers would also prove to elucidate theories, concepts and evidence as separate meanings.
I hope todays bill is voted down. It is by no measure leaving the EU. Paragraph 140 of the WA says it all. A future relationship shall be based on the backstop.
BINO.
No thanks
Why is the third a problem? The PM does not have sovereignty, Parliament does. So why do you think it is a problem for Parliament to override the PM? That is how our country works
Sir John,
I don’t think the question you ask is the most interesting IMHO. I think that the really interesting question is if the courts can subject the PM’s powers to judicial review, why can the courts not subject the Speakers powers to judicial review.
If a bill is declared by the Speaker not to be a ‘Money Bill’ and a Bill is declared by the Speaker not to require Royal Ascent. Why can these decisions not be subject to judicial review. What limits the Speakers powers and curtail misuse of them?
/ikh
when it comes to parliament Fair and Effective just don’t rhyme well together- in fact Effective doesn’t even figure and as far as Fair goes? well consider the 17.5 million who voted to leave- but parliament can’t since deliver- so where’s the Fairness? Right now at this time politicians are being promised all kinds of sweeteners, bribes, including elevation to the upper house, some just to knighthoods to get the vote through- and that’s the way it goes in this Fair and Effective land.
The quislings in this Parliament care not for any of those points though, do they? They only wish to have their will prevail so far as Brexit is concerned, in spite of the vote of the people and at whatever cost to the constitution.
MPs can and do say what they want. If only we could.
“Commons set for knife Edge Brexit vote” headlines the BBC. Wrong. MPs set on knife edge. They made the knife, they sharpen it incrementally. Our police rather than army ( official rather than unofficial ) should confiscate that knife. It looks better.
Sir John’s right. MPs can now both decide election dates and repeal the Parliament Act, just as they choose. They have the power, if they wish, to sit forever and never face the people.
Three and a half centuries ago we rejected the divine right of kings. Today we are in danger of the divine right of MPs.
I have seen what happens when law and order breaks down in Africa. It takes a couple of years as, in slow motion, first the parliament, then the police, then the army get pushed aside by rough gangs who deal in drugs, child soldiers, violence and rape. there is then a sort of violent and silent civil war.
Luckily we are not yet there. But the XR idiots (I mean that) are rocking the boat now a lot. The incident when a man was pulled off the top of a tube train was very serious. Then there is all the hoo ha outside parliament. Then there is the knife crime.
If something positive does not happen fairly soon, the violent protesters will carry the day and, believe me, it is not going to be pleasant when law and order breaks down.
Well I agree with the first and second hypotheses, good ideas. Maybe you should tap up Bercow and see if he’ll include them as today’s amendments.
Amazing to see that great ERG type Peter Bone change his tune this morning on a promise from Boris that if he votes for the deal we will definitely leave by December 2020 and this on a promise from Boris- who has just shafted the DUP- jeez
The Government does not have the sole right to initiate legislation as I understand it.
Private members bills can do this as can those drafted by the Law Commission, though the latter probably carry the Government’s endorsement anyway.
Your examples would clearly be silly, but no one is doing anything like them.
Incidentally, the Scottish Court has, quite rightly by my analysis, rejected a challenge by the Remain campaigner Jolyon Maugham QC to the legality of the PM’s “deal”.
As the judge said it would interfere with parliamentary procedure.
The judiciary and courts are, in general, even-handed and diligent, and this is yet more evidence of that.
Under normal circumstances your arguments would hold water, but under the current circumstances they won’t. The remainer politicians are behaving in a non common law manner with no honour because neither they, nor the EU want us to leave the EU, and are using underhand, barely legal ways of getting this country to remain. Because of our membership of the EU and it’s infiltration into so many areas of our life – including the law – we are in an almighty mess.
Either we leave properly, vote out the relevant pro EU incumbents in Parliament…..or we remain and accept an authoritarian and intolerable way of being ruled. I don’t believe there is any ‘compromise’.
I’ve read Martin Howes QC’s legal opinion on this new treaty, and whilst he accepts it’s tolerable, he believes the biggest damage will occur after its ratification, and during the transition period.
Can we free ourselves of this mess? Especially as it looks possible Boris’ new treaty may pass in Parliament.
I like your analogies, John; however, in today’s hysteria-driven world, I suspect that:
a) 1000s of ‘woke folk’ would insist that the Sunny Sundays law made absolute sense and would willingly organise marches and protests to insist that the desire becomes fact.
b) PM Rough Sleeping Act. Could we not all name wealthy pop/media stars who would demand this be fully complied with before retiring to their own luxury dwellings?
c) Breaking the PM’s Promises Act. I’d like to think that some of the sharper (though deeply unpleasant) knives in the Labour drawer would recognise this is something that could bite them in the rear some time in the future, but wouldn’t put money on it.
Given the current state of play, the sensible thing seems to me to be put our leaving the EU on hold and have a general election. The shenanigans indulged in by the Tory Party and the ‘promises’ made to the small number of party members are irrelevant to the rest of us. Stop messing around. Postpone the Brexit farce for a year and have an election.
Under the current Brexit deal, what do we have to pay to the EU in the forthcoming years.
Don’t worry. Enough of the electorate have clocked the appalling behaviour of the delayers and disrupters in Parliament and will with enormous pleasure unerringly vote them out at the imminent general election.
This witty post should be an article in a newspaper.
Parliament appears to be becoming increasingly keen on passing ridiculous Acts. The Fixed Term Parliament Act was rushed through to address a particular problem but has lasting effect even after that situation passed leading to consequences today.
Exactly Sir John. It is currently ungovernable. Having read two separate summaries of the ‘deal’ going before Parliament today I feel disenfranchised and for the sake of my sanity I will watch the rugby.
No wonder there were smiles in Brussels. They have got everything they want.
Indeed. Today, you can help the cause of orderly governance by voting against all amendments and then in favour of the PM’s deal.
For me Westminster has been a complete and utter disgrace.
After studying the government accounts for a decade I knew it was rotten to the core. The lies and deceit that has been spread as truths from that place is incredible.
This time though they haven’t even tried to hide the disdain they have for voters.
This is an interesting foray into legal philosophy. I am sure there are several
other hypothetical statutes that could be imagined, such as this: The “Catholic
medical professionals will be fired if they refuse to break what they know is the
moral law” Act. My question to the Conservative Party leadership is this: would
you repeal such an act? If not, why should I care if Parliament owns you?
Oliver Letwin silly walk act?
In the third case what would be the sanction if the PM refused to comply ? The act sets out no punishment. Anyway, useful to have these precedents being set so they can be used against Labour if they ever regain power.
So vote for the deal john. Then there’ll be an election. Otherwise they’ll hang on till there’s another referendum.
Anthony – and you really think that, having handed over all the cards to the EU, they’ll ALLOW us to have a General Election and vote in a eurosceptic party? They will ALLOW us to do only what benefits the EU.
Our government has already passed “Sunny Sunday Laws”, committing us to be “carbon neutral” by whatever date!
Having observed that my vote carries no traction I have concluded that comment elsewhere probably doesn’t either.
Perhaps this is the moment to drag the disunited kingdom out of the eighteenth century. Get the executive cabinet out of the legislature and elect the prime minister by popular vote. The PM then appoints an executive from the great and the good.The legislature, much reduced in size, can continue to play punch and judy all day, with reduced ability to bugger things up.
With a reunited Ireland and an independent Scotland, the reduced UK should not miss the next opportunity to become a republic and elect a head of state as well as a head of government. It may distract the population from a post Brexit generation of insurection.
But the will of the people has been shown contempt both by individuals and the H of C. Even the office of the Speaker has been guilty of contributing to the misuse of responsibility for fair and reasonable use of debating subjects and time. Judges of been used, and failed to see that the must not direct on matters of government policy.
Shame on so many.
If this treaty passes parliament, there will be no GE till May 2022, and the same MPs will be sitting in parliament next year to decide any extension on the future relationship and the outcome of the future relationship of the UK, only an extension given by the EU might call for a GE in the next two weeks.
Last but one nail going into the Brexit coffin, with remain MPs calling the shots till May 2022.
I’d suggest a “F&E Act” that should be passed the moment you have a majority is one which prohibits, in an irreversible way (how?), parliament ever again giving away power which is not is in it’s gift – ie the people of this country’s rights to never again be subject to any power which is not directly and exclusively accountable to it.
Has anyone thought seriously about Trexit, this being a satisfactory exit from the transition period post Boris’ withdrawal deal? We do not wish to be left in some semi-autonomous relationship with the hideous EU, beholden to them like the underage heirs to a vast estate, whose inheritance is locked in an indefinite trust!!
Sir John, I voted for you and, over the years, I have agreed with your position in the Leave debate. I do urge you, however, to recognise that neither ‘no deal’ nor ‘a perfect deal’ are likely to happen and that the time for compromise has arrived. Please vote for Boris’ deal.
Just for interest’s sake, Mr Green, try reading facts4eu.org, concerning this ”deal” and what it entails – a guide for the lay person.
Then tell Sir John again that he should vote for this, if it leaves you in the same mind.
I firmly believe that until they become an elected body, the judiciary should have absolutely no powers to create a Law nor should they ever be able to interfere in political matters.
If the case presented is not covered by any specific British Law then it must be deemed to be outside of clear judicial authority.
Any British court exerting its authority over political matters is a long step towards a dictatorship and can be likened to the way the EU Commission in Brussels operates.
We voted to leave that behind, of course.
Possibly the main up-ending of our country took place under Mr Blair.
Ancient laws ( that protected people from tyranny) were overturned.
Any truly conservative govt. (which we have not had) would have undone the damage.
It all seems such a perfect storm…..hard to believe it wasn’t planned decades ago.
There have been HUGE warning bells…for those who cared to listen.
Clearly the current Parliament think the Benn act reasonable. I would bet on the supreme court agreeing with them.
John,
They are all saying they want an economic impact assesment.
Why doesn’t anybody say that is impossible until they finish the trade deals. The next part of the process ?
This was always the reason why no deal was never a factual description of reality. Even moving to WTO. Deals were always the next part of THAT process.
Somebody needs to highlight this in Parliament.
“Is this a fair and enforceable Act?” Of c ourse not. The PM should have made it clear from the outset that he regarded it as an invalid and non-binding law. The government meekly declared instead to the courts that it would observe that maliciously intended quisling restriction on his negotiating ability.
We now know that we live in a country where the courts ignore existing laws and make up their own; and where the government can do nothing about it. This is an extremely sinister development, and if the general population begins to understand its implications, it could see the breakdown of law and of parliamentary government. De Gaulle won a plebiscite to neuter the role of the French Assembly after just such a spate of childish parliamentary tantrums. The same could easily happen here.
That sounds like a Lib Dem policy.
Sounds like you are getting your excuses in early.
Why not prosecute those who stop a democratic vote?
New parliament, passes a bill where those that prevented leaving are surcharged.
Parliament is soveriegn, as they keep saying, so they can’t complain can they.
So now the Northern Irish unionists are going to join with the Scottish separatists to make sure that the people of England remain subjugated to the EU …
What is a fair and effective Article in the EU; how many times can Article 50 be extended? How many times can Macron and Merkel do the good cop/bad cop act?