That letter

Yesterday I wrote about the Benn Act requiring the PM to send a letter asking for a delay to our exit date. I did so because I assumed the government would lose the Letwin amendment, and assumed there would be no vote on the Withdrawal Agreement. Those who want to know how I voted should know I voted against the Letwin amendment.
Today we need to think about what the PM should do over delay. The UK has already had two delay requests accepted. There does not seem to be any point in a further delay. The EU is not going to negotiate further. The EU is understandably indicating it does not welcome a further delay request and would not rush to assemble a new Council to respond to one
I think the PM should set out his legal case for not sending a signed letter. More importantly he should talk to the nation about why the Benn Act is just the Breaking the PMs promises Act I described yesterday which should not be deemed good law. The last thing we need now is delay.
The debate about Brexit needs moving on. It is not a debate between no deal and deal. No deal is a whole set of agreements and arrangements for a clean WTO exit which is the best outcome from here. This is not a debate about the minutiae of customs arrangements, but a debate about the restoration of a free and independent country. We want an accountable democracy. This Parliament is the lackey of Brussels, seeking to block the people’s Decision.
13 Comments
Sir John,
Whilst I abhor the wrecking tactics of the remainer MPs in the HoC, the Letwin amendment, has, for the time being at least, prevented formal agreement of Boris’s (still putrid) WA.
An excellent article by the senior civil servant using the pseudonym Caroline Bell, entitled “Why I Cannot Support Boris’s Deal” can be found on the briefingsforbrexit.com website which gives a full explanation why the agreement must fail. I urge all to read.
As Boris has now sent the (unsigned) letter as directed under the Benn Bill, it now remains to be seen whether last week’s assurances of the Brussels Mafia that an extension would not be agreed holds good. I am not optimistic. The coming week will, I fear, also reveal yet more dirty tricks from the Speaker and his ‘democracy defending’ cronies designed to prevent Brexit. The whole spectacle is disgusting, treasonous and, for the UK, demeaning. When will it all end and those responsible face true justice? My physical distance from all this does not diminish the agony or the anger.
General Election now. The Queen should dissolve Parliament.
We should question why our politicians have allowed this situation of a rogue Parliament to arise. Politicians never seem to look at the long term consequences of their laws and actions. They are more concerned about protecting themselves against the electorate.
This all started when we were taken into the EU without electoral consent, and the shortsightedness of politicians only too eager to take power away from the electorate, in true EU fashion.
Politicians gave the decision to the people, the people responded and voted to Leave. Only truly dishonourable and undemocratic politicians would work to ensure we got the worst deal in history by refusing no deal, or trying to overturn the referendum result.
80% don’t think no deal is the best option. This is an attempt to try to prevent that, as you well know. It’s all because Johnson can’t be trusted. Using the term ‘Brussels lackeys’ is derogatory and wide of the mark.
As you say- “This Parliament is the lackey of Brussels, seeking to block the people’s Decision” and a very sound decision too. At least 322 traitors and lackeys it seems we have in Parliament.
Corbyn says:- “If we vote for a deal that makes worker poor we are not likely to be forgiven for that” but almost every single proposal or policy that Labour proposes would make workers poorer. Just the prospect that they might get into power and put there insane proposals into actions is already making the UK poorer and deterring very many investment decisions and damaging job creation. As is the dithering over Brexit and an election.
Just leave now please and then negotiate from a position of strength without the expensive handcuffs on.
The Benn act is an Act of Parliament, passed by the Houses of Commons and Lords and approved by HM the Queen. But here you call on the PM to treat it as not “good law”. You claim to want an accountable democracy – we have an accountable democrcay, and you are calling it for to be ignored. Utterly shameful, you have no place in the Conservative party
No words can describe my utter disappointment. It appears the country is being run by Bercow and his followers. We are now the laughing stock of the world, and to think this embarrassing joke is on television for the world to laugh at. I still hold out the slim hope that the EU will not give an extension, the deal voted down and we get out on WTO rules. Unfortunately hope is fading. All we wanted was to leave
How can you possibly say there doesn’t seem to be any need for delay? The government has a deal with the EU, wants to leave on 31 October, 11 days away, and yet we have not seen even one line of the implementing Bill that will need to pass the Commons. The job of MPs is to scrutinise that Bill, and to do that seriously will take months – this the biggest peacetime decision taken by the UK in a century or more. Or is it that you are so desperate for Brexit that you don’t care if MPs don’t do their job?
The action you Tories took in standing up an walking out when Joanna Cherry got up to speak yesterday was just pathetic and very childish. She represents a remain constituency, as you do.
Scotland will leave the UK and who can blame them. It will be you unpatriotic selfish Tories who will be responsible.
If we do not get out this is never going to go away. Nobody is going to forget that we voted to leave. If parliament do not deliver Brexit it will just go on and on and on. How can we ever forget the betrayal one our oun parliament. So exit on the 31st is the only way ahead
The Prime Minister has already sent the letter – and contrary to reports, it is signed, in that it is appended to a signed covering letter from the UK Ambassador to the EU in Brussels, who represents the government. The President of the European Council has publicly confirmed that he has received a letter and is treating it as an extension request. We also know that the House of Commons will very likely not ratify the ‘deal’, and there is no further time to negotiate a new one.
Therefore the deadline will most likely be extended. An extension is in the EU’s perceived interests, both the EU itself and the Member States other than Britain. The Member States want access to Britain’s markets and have handed-over their political trade competencies to the EU. The EU wants Brexit to be a farce and fail because that will serve as a discouragement to other countries that also may decide to leave.
Face it – three different Tory Prime Ministers and four different Tory governments have messed up Brexit.
Both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party must now be destroyed.
We need a general election as soon as possible.
The EU runs on railway lines. It simply cannot bend or relax. It just rolls on. So the next sitting of the EP is crucial and it is not going to happen again until November. The EP cannot be recalled. It works like a computer. You have to bend yourself and then it works perfectly.
The choice is now stark: Deal – or no deal. Delay is not an option – as we are about to find out.
BUT
Having watched the excellent Ed Balls programme on what Britain produces in a day, I can see that no deal is not going to work. The world system depends on freeing up customs borders and trade. A consignment of car parts or a consignment of scampi, for example, cannot be held up even for an hour or two at the EEA border.
If this deal does not go through, then we have got a serious crisis in world trade therefore.
Oliver Letwin and all the other remainers ought to hang their heads in shame.
Well the government under its various leaders has tried its damnedest to appoint a new people and not surprisingly , this has failed.
I am afraid Sir John it is now time to elect a new parliament, this one is broken.
We are in desperate need of a parliament that represents the leave majority.
Your leader has now made it clear with his constant allusions to his EU “friends” that he is no friend of ours either.
General election now!