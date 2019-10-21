Parliament thwarts the government again

As I thought, the government was not allowed to re run Saturday by tabling the Withdrawal Agreement for another vote today. The Speaker decided that Parliament had the chance to vote for the Agreement on Saturday and had voted instead not to support the Agreement in principle but instead to look at the draft legislation it would need first. That is what the government now wishes to do tomorrow. The votes the government lost on Thursday on procedure and on Saturday over consideration of the Agreement proved lethal to their idea that Parliament would approve the Agreement.
The task remains difficult for the government. It needs to get agreement to a tight timetable for the legislation. It needs the Bill to clear all Commons stages in just three days, so it can pass to the Lords to leave open the chance of completing it by the October 31 deadline. It also needs to secure the Bill without any amendment to the provisions of the Treaty it is seeking to replicate, as that would require the government to go back and seek change from the EU.
The Remain forces in Parliament may try to move a reasoned amendment to the second reading motion of the Bill to attach conditions to it. They may wish to move amendments during committee stage to add a second referendum or a full customs union or single market membership or one of the many other permutations they have argued for over the last long three years since the referendum decision they regret. Anyone of these if carried could be unacceptable to the government, and in some cases could require returning to Brussels for renegotiation were Parliament able and willing to proceed with the legislation despite the government.
The opposition may argue the three days are insufficient for a” long and complex constitutional Bill”, and resist the government pointing out Parliament has talked about little else than this Agreement for almost a year. They could try to vote down the timetable, or seek to impose a longer timetable of their own. There is also the issue of how the Lords will behave if and when they receive the Bill, as it is more difficult to timetable the Lords.
Meanwhile the government may strengthen the Bill with a sovereignty clause to help with the problem of excessive EU powers during the so called Implementation period stretching to December 2020.
14 Comments
The Speaker of the HoCs commons today said that the government couldn’t return to a question that had already been presented and voted by description nor substance
Could the same decision ref the referendum result be applied ie you cannot have a second referendum nor represent it by description nor substance
Double standards
Sir John – I am sorry but I have lost the plot with what is now the best course of action. I voted to leave and would have preferred WTO rules. I was sickened by Theresa May’s deal and having now read various opinions I understand Boris’s deal is not much improved!! Do we trust in Boris and hope he delivers or pray we get a General Election. Would you mind summarising what has happened and give me a bit of hope that this will all be over soon. Please do not let us become another Holland or Ireland where their vote was ignored- surely we are better than that!!
The Speaker is way beyond his remit in refusing to have the WA tabled, after being withdrawn on Saturday. The Government wishes to do it on a different day and should be able to. Opposition now had an extra day to consider it ie Sunday. It would seem Speaked believes his opinion out flanks any Government choice.
A total disgrace – you wouldn’t print the abuse he is due.
Wouldnt your time be best spent doing work in your own constituency for all of the voters and people rather than wasting your time in parliament going around in circles, it quite clear that government hasn’t a clue what it is doing.
It’s just all a show put on for the voters to hide the government own failings, how anybody can vote for this lot of rubbish i do not know, but i will find out at next GE, how thick the voters are.
All a waste of time there will be no further negotiation with Europe. It’s the end of the road 31st unless for a very good valid reason like a GE or a second referendum. Extension then will be only to end of January- Boris may as well head for the ditch
It’s very simple. The deal costs 92 bn a year, and 100 bn for Junker’s pension one off.
That’s based on the costs and a 25% reduction in the 240 bn a year cost of EU regulations.
On top, Hammond has signed us up to the DB and follow up bailout of other banks. 4-5 trillion. Yes Trillion, not billion.
So put a spending cuts bill to parliament. Get them to take back control. The specify the cuts needed to pay for the deal.
As it stands, there is nothing in the bill about how to pay for it. Lets make it transparent. Lets get remainer MPs to take back control, and get the blame.
You and I know that they won’t vote for any spending cuts to pay for it. They won’t have their names against the consequential austerity because they are cowards.
So put that spending bill, and lets be done with the whole charade.
I seriously do not believe either it will clear without at least a day or more of filibuster in the lords.
Here I suspect the EU’s hand will be shown, they appear desperate to not let us leave the EU, personally I still hope we do so on WTO terms. I shall only vote for this at every election, I really have learned to detest the EU!
Our rather slow media who still have not cottoned onto the trends you identified in “We don’t believe you” have not grasped this clear point and still cling to the idea these delays discredit Boris…
What a way to celebrate Trafalgar night
do you seriously think that one million German car workers won’t go to Mrs Merkel and say- are you telling me that my job is in danger because you won’t put pressure on the EU?- IDS 2017- hasn’t happened though
General Election, please
Enough it enough.
Why is the govt bending over backwards to be complimentary to traitor Letwin? He deserves all the condemnation by everyone everywhere not just now but forever.
His ideas: Poll tax ended in riots and damaged your party and govt, poll tax to be a pilot scheme in Scotland destroyed Tory party in Scotland, Fixed Term Parlaiment Act, now his Remain amendments to destroy Brexit , your party and govt. The man is against democracy and a menace to society his record proves it. Letwin claimed in Parliament enacting the will of the people is more important than any issue before parliament! He is a liar. He has acted more than any MP to do the exact opposite. Your govt Supporting him will ruin the Tory brand further- it is damaged enough.
Dear Sir John Redwood,
Opportunities abound in both the House of Commons and in the even-more pro-Remain House of Lords for Boris Johnson to suffer a myriad of Amendment Baubles attached to the Withdrawal Agreement Christmas Tree: Such Amendments could be:
a) Britain to stay in the Customs Union
b) A 2nd Referendum (with a choice between this Deal and Remain)
c) 16 year-olds to have the Vote in the 2nd Referendum
d) WTO “No Deal” Brexit to be made illegal and punishable by 20 years in Jail by Government Ministers implementing or allowing it
e) The Prime Minister legally required to Revoke Art. 50 by end of October (or be Jailed).
Fair enough, the last the last two options would be extreme. But Theresa May and now Boris Johnson as Prime Minister (with his Chief Strategist) have under-estimated the Remainer Parliament – and the lengths to which they will go to Delay/ Subvert Brexit. Boris Johnson must Prepare for the Worst- and fight hard through all the road-blocks (even at risk of Jail)- to make sure Brexit finally happens!
As soon as the first Remain Bauble is attached to the Brexit Christmas Tree the Withdrawal Bill must be pulled (otherwise Christmas will be before Brexit). Boris Johnson should then go all-out for “No Deal”, invoking Emergency Powers legislation on Friday afternoon (after the Courts close) to nullify the Benn Act, then he can sabotage the EU into refusing a Brexit Delay.
By the time the Courts can intervene (after Mon. 28th Oct.) to Void Emergency Powers then get police to arrest Boris Johnson (this should give a few more days for Boris Johnson to sabotage the EU) we could be guaranteed our WTO Brexit as the EU wont grant a Delay after being sabotaged. But this demands a brave, principled Prime Minister willing to lay down his career and freedom for Democracy and 17.4 million Voters!
Does the Prime Minister have the prerequisite Courage and Mettle to see Brexit through like this (if need be)? I sincerely hope that he does.
Ian Pennell
I thought we were leaving on the 31st ‘do or die’ ?
Pull the bill.
Boris needs to go back to the EU and ask them to grant a 3 month extension on the strict condition a GE is held. This way Corbyn will have to face the electorate.
Ask EU for 3.5 days. We’ve had Parliament debate it for 3.5 years. Enough is enough.