The costs of greening

Scottish Power have this week published a partial costing of how much the UK will need to spend in order to achieve the government’s stated target of zero net carbon dioxide from human sources by 2050.
Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens wish to accelerate this timetable. Glasgow plans to reach net zero as soon as 2030, and Liverpool by 2040, so these cities with a few others need to speed up their plans to convert current activities to hit their targets.
Councils and local bus companies can press on with replacing diesel and hybrid buses with electric vehicles. The state owned railway can carry on its expensive electrification schemes to switch more trains to all electric. The government can push the electricity industry harder to switch over to all renewables or carbon free generation. All of these come with a substantial public sector as well as private sector cost.
In two of the largest areas, cars and homes, individuals and families will need to meet most of the cost. The Scottish Power report tells us they think we will need 25 million electric charging points for electric cars to complete the transition. The Scottish government plans to phase out all diesel and petrol cars by 2032, with the UK government doing the same by 2040 where there is no quicker devolved government timetable. Their estimate of charger costs is £45bn, with additional costs to expand electricity output to meet the much enhanced demand. Individuals will have the investment costs of the vehicles to contend with.
The charger points will be partly financed by the private sector. I assume individuals will be responsible for the costs of chargers at home. Energy companies may put charger points into present filling stations or other suitable properties. Supermarkets and other companies and institutions may make public provision. Doubtless there will also be a taxpayer expense for various public sector charging points.
The Report says that 22 million homes will need to switch their current heating systems largely based on gas to electric powered heat pumps. This could cost £192 billion. Much of this cost will presumably fall on the consumer. I trust there would be financial help for those on low incomes as new boiler and heating systems with heat pumps are very expensive items if and when this becomes compulsory.
The UK has announced there will be no new gas boiler heating systems installed after 2025. There will be a substantial cost early in the next decade to retrain many heating engineers into the new technology.
I would be interested to hear your thoughts on all this, and in particular to know who wishes to be an early adopter of the new domestic heating systems recommended.
50 Comments
Sir John,
Sounds like mas lunacy has infected the decision makers at the top. Those junior dare not tell them how stupid they are for fear of losing their jobs, or the future prospects.
“Sounds like mas lunacy” There does seem to be something in the air…
It’s the obsessiveness, for one. The rush headlong too.
People glueing themselves to objects in their scores, doing sit-ins atop train carriages and on top of aeroplanes, camping in city centres when they have homes in which to sleep, bursting out in tears of anguish without any perceivable external threat. Coming to believe everyone over the age of 25 is an evil witch set on their doom and some older ones behaving like children and saying “I’ve never done anything like this before” with a silly smile squatting on street pigeon droppings and singing and shouting all day. Maybe that’s it.
But Parliament behaving in the same manner in all things.
We, if historical research serves me well, are on the edge of a new era indeed but it is not the Green one, that : is merely the pre-hysterical signs of something very remarkable. Here we go!
In times of economic uncertainty you always see these cults develop amongst the upper middle classes. A lot of the Extinction Rebellion crowds great grandparents would have had the same blind certainty that Stalin’s Russia was mankind’s salvation.
“Nuts” was the word that came to my mind. But I can live with your description of it as “mass lunacy”.
Got it in one. Stopping new gas boiler installation by 2025 is madness, a punishment for hundreds of thousands of poor, and elderly people. What alternatives are promoted? Electricity has to be generated, how? Better to work on replacing bus and lorry diesel engines, and tighter enforcement with stop checks on petrol vehicles. Politicians anxious to keep votes, and not use common sense!
Group think insanity and pathetic virtue signalling by idiots with zero understanding of science, engineering, maths, logic or reason. Pissing other people’s money down the drain for no reason at all.
Pie in the sky thinking. We will need to treble electricity generation to cope and domestic bills will become unaffordable.
Another reason to vote out the silly virtue signalers.
I think politicians should be educated.
Ian Wragg
“I think politicians should be educated.”
But not by sitting them down and having a conversation.
I once quipped, when the Liberals were running energy policy in the Coalition government, that I would be more comfortable that the lights would stay on if a comedian like Rowan Atkinson had the job instead. Then I looked at Rowan’s CV and saw that I was right!
You should have a read of Dr Tim Morgan’s blog. Whether we go out full renewables or not the cost of energy is going to become rapidly unaffordable for most people. I doubt they they can treble electricity in the near future if they cannot even switch people over to ‘smart’ meters. Better start stacking up on candles again
Obviously. And will this electricity be generated by anything other than fossil fuels? I’m also mindful of the fact that most car battery recharging will take place overnight “when the sun don’t shine”.
I’ll add a P.S. to Ian’s post. I know he has worked in electricity generation for the vast majority of his working life. So knows what he’s on about.
“an early adopter of the new domestic heating systems recommended.”
No, I’ll hang about until I find which way the wind is blowing.
😂😂 lets hope the wind lows else it’s going to get pretty chilly!
And if the wind isn’t blowing ?
May I cheekerly suggest you use candles? It was all the rage hundred years ago 😉
I remember when they forced condensing gas boilers on us. They were expensive and needed an (often expensive) water outlet provision (which often froze up cutting the boiler out). They were less reliable and saved about as much energy as was used by the engineers vans who had to come out rather more often to fix them!
This issue is not about carbon-free energy generation. This issue is about politics and the emergence of an arrogant political class that is psychotically obsessed with the brutal imposition of their perverse and manipulative political ideas on those they choose to despise, the general populace
There’s only one way to halt the advance of these abhorrent people that have infected our politics and that is to stop voting for them and their parties.
I have already decided never to vote Conservative again. They have become a bastardised and deceitful version of a once great party obsessed with the implementation of ideas that are in direct conflict with the values they once espoused
At some point, the population will hit back at the constant hectoring from these grotesques. Their propaganda, their indoctrination and their aims are an offence to decency, truth and honesty
They are forfeited the right to our trust. Indeed that trust’s been taken, abused and spat right back in our faces
Absolutely agree on everything you say.
This is probably the worlds most elaborate con trick.
Dominic – I couldn’t have put it better myself. How do you make electricity anyway without carbon?
Good morning.
From the Spectator titled, “Does decarbonisation make business sense ?” we learn that:
Taken from other sources:
ScottishPower is a subsidiary of Spanish company Iberdrola. Iberdrola is a Spanish public company and a global energy leader, the number-one producer of wind power . . .
There is nothing wrong with any of the above but I think this issue needs further investigation.
Whilst it is important to take care of the environment, when it comes to matters of government policy, particularly policy that has far reaching impact such as mentioned here, I think we have to look at the real motivation behind it.
If we were to rid ourselves of all fossil fuels, irrespective of what others around the world do, it would not make that much a difference to the global climate. It would however remove competition in the energy market and restrict choice. It would also make xxxxx profits for companies such as State owned companies such as Iberdrola.
Just saying.
😉
JR when you were involved in privatisation of the utilities in the 80s, did you ever imagine the contradiction that they would simply fall into the hands of foreign state companies, EDF from France being another one?
Rep[ly Yes, and proposed a competition policy that would not allow such state control. In some cases we also put in golden shares to block unwanted takeovers.
Sir John,
Going carbon neutral is a scam, and will not be good for the environment.
Plants live on carbon, and reducing it will not be good for the greenery.
Farmers actually introduce CO2 to help plants grow.
If you really want balance.. plant more trees.
If you want to help the planet, get disposable plastic reduced.
The ‘climate change scam’ is not the way to go.
Most thinking people with access to the internet have seen through it already.
Tooley Stu
And I, Sir John, would be interested in your view of the Small Modular Reactor project. It looks capable of generating electricity at half the cost of the Franco-Sino Sizewell reactor. Do you think the government should give the project more support?
Ice ages and warm interglacial are natural events. 90% of the time the planet is in an ice age. When that happens Britain becomes uninhabitable. We should not feel guilty about living in a warm climate.
No one has voted for this and politicians must be told it is a vote loser that will hand them their P45s. Time and time again, when will we learn that politicians cannot be trusted to make major decisions on our behalf. Decarbonisation should be the subject of a referendum after proper balanced public debate. The BBC news and current affairs will need reform and privatisation first.
I say the cost of upgrades to the national grid are being missed, new generation capacity and charging points will not work without significant spend on the national grid to move power from one to the other.
Energy policy in the UK is the result of collective insanity and gullible politicians who have fallen for the greatest fraud ever inflicted on the world. It may well bankrupt the country and will do great financial harm to millions.
Man made global warming from CO2 is an outright lie and the information is available to anyone.
When most people realize what the green agenda involves, there will be an end to this insanity.
It does at least show us the ignorance of most politicians, and many scientists, that they support this nonsense.
On of the big problems of heat pumps is they tend to be very expensive to build, install and maintain & also they are very slow to heat up a cold property so tend to have to be left continuously on – which is not very green. They also use electricity which is far more expensive as a fuel than gas. Over all just like electric cars they save little or no CO2. They can only do so if all the electricity supply is low carbon.
The only practical low carbon source we have is nuclear. We would need rather a lot of new capacity.
It is important to control human impact on the environment. However obsession with climate change and CO2 looks like ignorant group think.
Sir John
Some years ago I joined the Conservative party. Mr Cameron then said vote blue go green. I did not renew!
Roger
These ideas will all fail because we do not have enough electrical generation capacity and building more has not even started. We are very bad at such infrastructure projects without long delays. If that extra capacity itself has to be net carbon free (ie nuclear power) it will never be built.
Just a question – how will people living in high-rise blocks in cities have their heating retrofitted to heat pumps ? These require using underground pipes as a heat source/sink.
The UK’s policy on nuclear deterrence is the subject of political controversy and
opposition. A nuclear war would devastate this country in an instant, and yet we
maintain differences of opinion on how to respond to the threat. Is there no
mainstream opposition to the policies you are describing here? I wonder if
you believe that the spread of public opinion on this is represented politically?
When are we going to escape from the falsehood of needing to reduce CO2 ? Why are there so many science deniers ? It is quite depressing. I was told last month by a political friend that there is not a single scientist in the House of Commons. What chance is there of ceasing this endless condemnation of CO2 when so much ignorance abounds ?
Can I keep my storage heaters?
There are other technologies which will be cheaper, such as fuel cells. Perhaps government might do better to stick to a more generic policy such as reducing use of carbon based fuels, and let technologies and markets work their magic!
Politics driven by the hysterical exaggerations of a sixteen year old girl.
Every day the sun puts enough energy on the earth to power the whole planet’s energy requirements for a year.
Maybe we need subsidised solar panels on EVERY roof in the country and the investment necessary to store that capacity. I read recently that 7 huge storage facilities could provide the capacity at a cost of a trillion dollars each. Sounds like a bargain.
It used to be political correctness now its green issues – lemmings and cliffs spring to mind
We are indeed governed by idiotic donkeys who seem to have zero understanding of science, engineering, economics, climate or reason.
I rather wish I was a tad older. I have no great desire to live in the hell these idiots are attempting to impose.
I remember Politicians being ‘very clear’ that petrol was to be replaced by diesel whatever the cost. Politicians are pellucidly clear all right, ‘doing something’ and wasting resources on things they believe in blindly. Let’s see them give us the lead – ditch their heating, lights, travel, etc etc.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Electric Heat pumps. Great. A quick look on the internet reveals some of the wonderful benefits that homeowners will be able to obtain.
For an outlay of between only £7 and £11 thousand pounds we can look forward to:
Hanging bigger radiators on the walls
Being cold in a morning as they take ages to heat up
Wearing ear defenders especially in winter when they need to be on all the time
No heating at all when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining
Ah well, that’s progress. I think I will keep my fingers crossed that fusion power is really just round the corner.
Me, I’m investing in a wood burning stove, plus wood fired cookers. The fuel is cheap if difficult to collect, but crucially it is not under the control of maniacs.
Put Lord Peter Lilley and Vicount Matt Ridley in charge of energy and climate policy please. They are sound on the issue and both understand science and reality.
Off topic
Student loans. This is now a huge black hole in public finances, all to hide real youth unemployment.
Most young people should not be going to university. Few will pay back their debt excepting those who do degrees useful enough to get decent pay – which can result in doctors being worse off than being on the dole, after taxes, student loans and public liability insurance is deducted.
We have apparently reached “Peak Car”.
Also sentiment has changed “ I don’t NEED a car!”
So carmakers have to force car owners to change their car.
Electric heat pumps, how many homes have the space to make this happen. Fantasy land. If they then say all electric. The local supply network is not geared up for 100% usage on every feed to every home. So the whole of the nations electricity supply network to be completely renewed. Fantasy land.
I think that we should persuade the Chinese to be early adopters as that would make the most sense and impact if the eco argument is correct… Is that not right? :-0
zorro
But it’s still possible to create new green technologies that are revolutionary, that people never thought possible, that capture people’s imaginations, and bring in large, high value revenues and exports – including inspiring the UK high tech / digital industries in general. To try and create the green, high-tech James Dysons of the future here in the UK.