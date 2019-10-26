Prosperity not austerity

On Thursday I set out the opportunity we have to set a new fiscal framework or economic policy once we are free of EU Treaty requirements. They have made us run our economy with the twin aims of cutting the government deficit and cutting state debt as a percentage of GDP. Labour, the Coalition and Conservatives in government since 2008 have accepted these imperatives and set the debt and deficit targets as required.
I recommend that the purpose of economic policy is changed to
The promotion of higher living standards through the growth in real incomes for all
The target should be
Government policy should aim to achieve over the next ten years a rise of one fifth in average individual spending power. Average net incomes should rise by one fifth plus the amount of inflation as measured by the CPI(H) index
The government should also continue to be prudent with public finances. It should adopt a Balanced budget rule. This should say
The government will ensure it collects enough revenue to pay for all current spending. It may apply a symmetric cyclical stabiliser, running a surplus during good growth and a deficit during a bad recession.
The government may borrow for public capital expenditure purposes. Each project approved must meet an appropriate test to establish it will make a decent economic return or to establish its importance to the provision of an approved list of public services free at the point of use.
This new fiscal framework would allow us to reduce the tax burden today to boost real incomes and promote more growth as a result
Well, if you insist on a policy such as leaving the European Union, which will cause a serious relative shrinkage in GDP, then in turn that lowers your tax take and – forgive my naïvety – increases austerity.
But austerity is relative too, fortunately for those who would increase it whilst claiming that they are doing the opposite.
Yes, the thought of a UK government of the type present since 2016 actually being able to keep to any promises or rules is pie in the sky. Please Sir J don’t dream up more promises until past ones have been honoured.
The mood is swinging slowly back towards BXP as people realise that they might actually keep their promises.
In principle, I think that state intervention in the economy is a Bad Thing. The evidence for this is I think compelling. I also think it is morally wrong to force people to pay for things they do not want, even if they are good things to have.
That said, because the state HAS interfered with the economy so much, and so much damage has been done as a result, some remedial action by the state might be best – although the dangers of the state doing even more damage whilst trying to help are very real. The other thing to consider is that, politically, turning off the state money tap, scares many, many people, in the same way a timid child would be scared by the prospect of removing stabilisers from their bike. Of course, this timid child might not be imagining the freedom and happiness that would come with stabiliser-free cycling. But also, it would be irresponsible for a child’s parent to simply remove the stabilisers and leave them to their own devices. An initial helping hand would be invaluable in many cases.
As far as borrowing is concerned, their is a simple principle; borrowing to invest in order to generate wealth and yield a return is very wise. Borrowing in order to have something immediately, then living with a deficit and an increasing debt burden is very stupid.
But if you want say, to make cladding tower blocks with combustible materials illegal, then what agency other than the State can do that?
Regulation is intervention, and it is utterly essential.
We see, with the US aviation manufacturers’ now very serious problems, what happens when the State shrugs off its responsibility for enforcing such laws too, and instead contracts that, in essence, back to the industry supposedly regulated.
If we continue with the WA we will be subject to the EU treaty requirements for at least another 3 years possibly longer.
Do you still think we are going to leave on 31st.
The payments to Brussels will go from £39 billion to £65 billion.
Based on the maximum annual ISA allowance of £20,000 it would take over three million years to save that amount of money.
A balanced budget with a Conservative government, especially under Boris, I cannot see that happening. More subsidies for renewables, 0.7% of GDP for foreign aid and an virtual open doors immigration policy. 300k more people a year, most of whom will be effective wards of the state for the rest of their lives, while those who do work need non contributory benefits to top up their wages. All I can see is more borrowing and more taxes.
Indeed Osborne and Hammond have given us the highest taxes for 40 years combined with generally dire public services too (while pathetically lying they were tax cutters). We need far, far less government and far less red tape it should be no more that 25% of GDP. It would then be a far higher GDP however. We need to cut all the countless parasitic, damaging and pointless jobs.
Higher taxes and we are still borrowing. I thought all these people we were bringing in would help to pay for all the expenditure the government keeps promising ?
We do not have an open door immigration policy and migrants, on the whole, contribute more than the natives.
GDP per head should be rising fast if you were right andy.
But it isnt despite about 300,000 new arrivals every year.
Eh you need to go through the Home Office data. We have one community that has 80% unemployment
Taxation is the gathering of the fruits of other people’s labours.
Since the imposition of the democracy scam this theft can be made to seem legitimate.
“ It’s what you voted for!”
But always, for the poor old workers, it is “Jam tomorrow” and tomorrow never comes. Never.
PS..is it true that Momentum has amassed a huge war chest for a possible coming election? If true the Tories should for once be prepared. They have screwed over the national psyche PLEASE don’t let them land us with a commie govt.
Just like the Bourbons, the Tories will have learned nothing from the Peterborough by-election of what happens when you are up against a well organised and motivated group like Momentum. They do not need a load of money to know where their vote is and to get it out.
BJ is very firmly in the ‘One Nation’ Tory tradition. You are undoubtedly right. There is no good reason for people who value sovereignty, whether individual or national, and sound economics, to vote for the Conservative party. They are Labour-lite. For some, this makes them the least bad option, and so they might hold their noses and vote Tory. But they are submitting to death by a thousand cuts, rather than death by one hundred. Our kind host sadly does not represent what passes for Conservative thinking.
So perhaps now is the time to realise that even in the event of any type of Brexit under this administration, the future potential will be lost unless we have a change of direction. That is what people voted for in 2016.
It was as much about NOT letting 39 Vietnamese die because our government neither has the nous nor the technology to prevent entry of such trailers.
It was about us becoming more self-sufficient in food provision, meaning we don’t need to import so many trailers in the first place, making detection easier.
It was about us NOT having to concrete over the south east and midlands to build countless new houses, creating congested roads.
It was about us NOT being a free of charge concrete bridge to ROI.
It was about us NOT having to support non-contributors with welfare, housing, education, health and transport.
It was about us having a points-based system to allow entry according to OUR need, not immigrant need.
It was about creating a work, tax, welfare and trade system to suit the UK, not to suit EU and the wider world to our disadvantage.
It’s evident that a Tory government can’t even start on this path – Boris is reaping the harvest sown by the useless May, but who is to say another May isn’t waiting in the wings of the Tory party post-Brexit?
“Government policy should aim to achieve over the next ten years a rise of one fifth in average individual spending power”
This is a very modest aim indeed.
We could easily double spending power within ten years. Just halve the size of the state, cut the soft “loans” for all the often worthless degrees, cut red tape ruthlessly, cut and simplify taxes, go for cheap on demand energy, relax planning, go for easy hire and fire, deal with the dire state monopolies in health and education, cull the litigation culture ….
Or we could easily halve it or worse by electing Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP.
If you want to slash state spending you need to get rid of spending on pensioners. Close to half of my taxes go on your pensions, your social care, your NHS plus all the other bits you get just for being old. My taxes could be virtually halved if we stopped these outrageous subsidies you lot get.
But, that’s right. You want to target young people instead – who receive next to nothing.
Expecting pay rises is a greedy emotion and should not be promoted. Expecting tax cuts is quite normal. It means government is working better, more smartly and obviously returns our money incrementally to us by its own thrift and increased production.
You raise an interesting point. What is the government actually for?
Is it, as some people seem to think, to make us better people? (Obesity, public health issues, behaviour on the internet, safeguarding, LGBT in schools)
Is it, as some others are thinking, to provide stuff? (Schools and hospitals and ending austerity – aka paying the office workers for the government more and more).
Is simply to do the basics? (defence, Police, law and order and perhaps a few roads)
Me, I am coming round to the last one. I like the idea of going in with the USA a bit more.
What is government for? Defence, law and order – not much more than that. 15% of gdp is more than enough for that.
What do politicians and bureaucrats think they are for? To interfere in almost every single aspect of our lives from cradle to grave while ordering us around and mugging us. This while taxing us to death and pissing most of our money down the drain. They really do think they know best – despite all the abundant evidence to the contrary.
Essentially a parasite that nearly kills the host it feeds of.
Mike …..pick and mix? Public Health (services), Schools & Hospitals, Roads (ie Capital spending) Defence, Police.
So the democracy deniers are still at it, do they honestly think for one minute that should they get another referendum and won that the leavers would let that result go unchallenged not on your nelly we wouldn’t, it is as clear as the nose on your face that which ever party brings a deal to Parliament there never going to get it through, so there is only two options, a General Election or we leave with no deal on October 31st as laid down
I doubt that the remain MPs have any capacity to envisage a future outside of the next three months other than a rosy-tinted EU future, a happy family with some small problems that can, allegedly, be changed!
With regard to government investment : that’s like throwing mud at a wall and hoping some sticks.The short-term nature of our political system makes it more important that they make their mark with a vanity project or something different from their predecessor, like the new boss that comes in and restructures the organisation.
What the UK needs is long-term strategy for large projects, including the NHS and energy, instead we’ve got political football’s.
I’d much rather have a referendum than have BJ’s BRINO. It would be fittingly absurd to see Faragists campaigning to revoke A50 rather than BJ’s ‘great deal’, which would inevitably be exposed as appalling over the duration of along campaign. A landslide for ‘remain’ in such circumstances would in no way constitute an endorsement of the EU. In the ensuing GE, it is easy to envisage the Brexit party doing exceptionally well. BJ’s Tories would, of course, do rather less well, with the credibility of their ‘great deal’, and by extension that of their leader and indeed the whole party, in tatters.
Or we could have a GE, in which the leave vote is disastrously split, whilst the remain vote, in conjunction with tactical voting, cooperates. A hung Parliament would be almost inevitable, and it certainly wouldn’t be BJ and Farage in a position to form a coalition, even if they wanted to. (Though BJ could conceivably be ditched for a leader willing to work with Farage…)
With Johnson placing all his political capital on the May deal reheated, the Brexit Party will gather a large number of votes, not enough to get any seats at all in a GE, but sufficient to oust a number of Tories and a few Labour as well. Result – we have an even more hung parliament than we have now.
This means the indecision continues, as the EU will extend till the cows come home.
If the Tories adopted the Redwood Plan, that might swing things, but it’s not going to happen is it.
I cannot see a balanced budget being able to be self imposed.
Politics is all about spending money.
Witness the difficulties football clubs get in when left to their own devices.
Whatever you believe to be the most beneficial financial policy for the UK going forward, it is all useless speculation until Brexit is done dusted and behind us. Without Brexit the main tenets of a new financial direction are irrelevant because ultimate control is in the EU. Until then we are a herd of cows producing milk for Brussels.
While a majority in Parliament.appear terrified of this freedom, having no faith in our ability to succeed once the umbelical is cut, a group of thirty nine Chinese/Vietnamese have just sacrificed their lives to get to the UK. Every one of them was a greater potential asset in the future of the UK than all those of negative defeatism in Parliament.
How does this fit with the fact that your Brexit makes us all pointlessly poorer than we would otherwise be?
You can’t realistically claim to want to increase prosperity while, at the same time, pursuing a policy which results in GDP being 5-10% lower.
Of course we don’t know precisely because Mr Tantrum in No10 won’t publish economic impact assessments because he knows they will make unpleasant reading.
Assessments from our Treasury have proved so inaccurate as not to be taken seriously. Your predictions of GDP are equally irrelevant. Left to your level of enterprise you may be correct, however there are infinitely more of an entrepreneurial turn of mind in the UK whose enterprise, given our hosts approach to fiscal matters, will result in a very resilient and successful economy. This is a pot half full atfitude as opposed to your negative predictions for the UK economy post Brexit. Who dares wins sunshine.
Where is your data predicting we will all be poorer?
All the 15 year guess by the pessimistic Treasury said was that we might be a tiny bit worse off than we might have been.
And they missed out the effects of positive actions taken by governments in that period.
So not poorer.
Andy, the basis of your ideas has always been that leaving the EU is “a leap in the dark” ( where you don’t know what will happen). You have reminded of this several times. But you continue with the scratched record and make out you can see. Are you blind or forgetful?
I don’t think it’s a leap in the dark. We can see very clearly where we are jumping – and it is rubbish.
I have always said the economics is the least worst thing about Brexit. And the economics are terrible – but everything else is worse.
We need much more accountability and transparency for public sector spending.
As a start each household should get a personalised statement of the amounts spent on their behalf. This should include not just income tax but also an estimate of their contributions through VAT, Corporate tax and Excise duties. The spending on NHS , Education etc should be broken down between the spending on front line workers and the amount spent on ‘administrators’. For each spending line there should be an indication of the number of public servants paid more than say £100k per year.
More transparency will lead to pressure for the money to be better spent.
It would also help keep parliamentarians more honest if taxes (including the deceitful ‘national insurance’ scam) were hypothecated, with for example road tax and tax on fuel , including VAT, committed to investments in transport infrastructure, and taxes on cigarettes and alcohol and VAT on restaurant receipts assigned to the NHS etc
‘Follow the money’ is always a good strategy. Until there is a much better appreciation of where, how and why the money is currently spent, it is impossible to have an informed debate on any proposed spending plans.
“We need much more accountability and transparency for public sector spending.” In that you could mean Local Authority spending, that would mean hundreds in my Local Authority alone and retired, going to jail for the rest of their lives. We should build more jails first. We should wish to treat them with due respect.
Sir John – a suggestion, request for a future piece of your analysis… the gov “forecasts” of April 2016, and Nov 2018, from which it seems to be almost all the Remain negativity arise (namely the WTO -7.5% over 15yrs guess)… the rest in very substantial part on what look to me ridiculous assumptions about the impact of NTB’s on EU/UK trade – bearing in mind that starting from identical positions these would appear to require the deliberate malice of their active introduction (subject to our regs not deviating in a way that precludes mutual recognition). Your thoughts would be most instructive!
It may not be a vote winner but raising wages is pretty futile. Raising MPs salaries has rendered the majority of them unproductive for three years.
If you raised wages for ball-bearing workers only to see them , make them , pack them, put them on a truck, take them off a truck, unpack them ,melt them back down and then make them over again, pack them, put them on a truck, take them off a truck that is what Remainer MPs are doing, moaning, literally screaming at times and going to the loud factory piped music Speaker producing repetitive nonsense anyone right in their minds would not wish to hear albeit it is honorable and assiduously played and testimony to that dates back to 1605 when in was in the Topeth Ten, beating “Burn the Witch” into a poor second place with “Chopeth off the King’s Head” a new entry and selling well.
Few Labour voters will believe the Tories are going to give them loads of money.Giving loads of money to Councils to burn , yes.
Tories need to make a deal with Farage.
Then it can be done, then immediately cut taxes and continue to cut taxes and , cut taxes and cut taxes and just as a btw, get rid of the TV licence fee completely.
But all that would be heaven. Anything short of that is hell. So head for the heights! You may just get there.
We’ve been living without the £13 billion or so per anum that has been handed over the the EU for many years. We should keep that in a ring fenced fund for government capital projects rather than fritter it away on current expenditures. No one will notice where it goes spent on bits and pieces and there’ll be no thanks for it.
We need a REF on capital projects – they are always way to optimistic, on both cost and delivery. The public have a better cynical feel for it than so many officials with a vested interest.
I do not see any practical and legal means by which the Tory Party will be re-elected to govern. The Remainers have won.
You have all betrayed us.
Tories offer a lousy deal with the EU because of the Remainers still in the Tory Party. So the Party is going to do, has to do, another trade off with Corbyn’s Remainers too for the Tories to stay in power until a General Election more favourable to Labour.
All of you cannot respect even one simple X which you all wished us to have just so we would vote your way. You have all destroyed Parliamentary Democracy and you hang on to power with your dirty claw-nailed nicotine-stained, is it, fingers for dear life.
Everyone blames Boris for the state of Brexit at the moment when they should be looking at the disgusting behaviour of remainer mps. I would love to see the Limpdims and Leibor lose big time at the next election. Those Tories who went against their own party should also go.
I disagree, albeit slightly. Johnson could have filibustered the Benn Act, thereby preventing it becoming law. With that done it would have left, ‘No Deal’ as an option. An option that the EU would have to have taken seriously.
The Referendum aftermath has revealed what probably the largely silent majority of the population suspected: the UK is in a non reversible downward spiral: economically, politically, socially, culturally.
The blindingly obvious is continually ignored. It is too painful to list the inadequacies of leading MPs on all sides.
If a country has only stayed relatively solvent by selling its assets, real and intellectual, for decades with a perpetually falling currency , cannot feed itself, has depleting natural resources, which are denounced as planet wrecking, hardly manufactures anything in entirety, then tinkering with economic models is not the answer.
A clean break from the EU was a glint of hope but that has gone with another useless PM and the unbelievable political shenanigans. We are owed a few favours from continental Europe, maybe they will refuse an extension and kick us out.
I concur.You missed out the printing of vast quantities of money as debt,pretending it can be repaid.Well,it can’t,therefore it won’t and therefore it’s worthless.Subtract these “financial assets” from balance sheets that hold them-pension funds,insurance cos,etc and it’s not a pretty picture.The national debt is in effect the national capital- soviet style;it could only ever be conceivably repaid by mass confiscation of private assets.
A. Sedgewick
Agree. Though I think we as a nation should demand that those responsible for this country’s weakness be outlawed as criminals and dealt with accordingly.
Steve ..Some can be reversed, and re-engineered. We need a non-PC Farage in all parties who will call a spade a spade.
I do not disagree with your points. But I do not look or expect favours from our European, American and Commonwealth cousins. We should learn to make our own luck.
Politics and politicians in this country are given too much of a celeb’ status. Too much in the news. Their views and opinions too often sought. They should go about their business quietly like the rest of us.
Having a measurable aim of increasing peoples personal spending power would be a great idea. Unlike much of the waffle that goes for politics it would both mean something and put a political focus on reducing costs.
Today the most expensive employee of the NHS does not have world leading medical knowledge, he sits in an office doing admin. Here I would put the power over each hospital into the hands of medical professionals and have the admin report to them – I do not believe a brain surgeon would choose £160,000 staff to oversee paperwork.
On brexit I have not heard any threats to end EU funding, is this Sajid blocking things? Next week will show if Boris is really serious about brexit.
Gareth Warren
“Next week will show if Boris is really serious about brexit.”
I suspect the EU will give a lengthy extension, thus providing opportunity for their saboteurs in our parliament to mess things up further.
There is no way the EU will refuse an extension.
I wonder if I might take the liberty of sending an analysis of responses to yesterday’s piece on ‘greening’
If we summarise government policy as along the lines human instigated climate change is a serious problem and drastic, probably costly measures are needed to counter it, seven respondents (if anything generous as a few were ambiguous) favoured this line whilst 114 were opposed, thus 94% are against government ‘green’ actions. This analysis excludes second or more postings from one contributor, those covering detailed technical issues on matters like heat pumps or any addressing other issues.
Obviously contributors are not a random survey of the population but many are clearly well-informed and have given considerable thought to the subject. The Government may may making a grave mistake if it believe policies like banning gas boilers or covering our countryside in wind turbines will be electorally popular.
To be honest I am a bit ashamed by the lack of backbone. Just leave on the 31st October under WTO and take the hits later…..You’d be surprised by the support of the UK people.
We need to start ruffling feathers and take control of our own destiny and stop appeasing the EU and remainers
glen – – very true. Us Leavers seem to quiet and pacifist by nature. Start shouting and screaming – THE LIES, THE DAMN LIES !!
Glen Cullen.
Yep, that’s the problem – too much pandering to minorities including remain.
Incredible isn’t it ? …..having now got to the point where the losing minority of a democratic ballot get to have the say on what happens.
I don’t think your plans have any hope of working if you don’t drain the swamp.
Polly
The swamp does need draining.
Higher living standards for all? how can we enforce this . We all know that throwing money at individuals doesn’t culminate in higher living standards ; for example more money to gamble with!
Symmetric cyclical stabiliser : this sounds like hedging funds.
Can we be sure of good economic returns or will they be projections which in the past, e.g. pensions didn’t happen ?
The relativity of what we need and what we want as years go by, usually adds up to more waste, although I do not want to be a kill joy.
Margaret
“Symmetric cyclical stabiliser : this sounds like hedging funds.”
Or put simply: a Zimmer Frame.
Save yourself the bother. John, you will be retired before then and before 2030 the UK will be in a banking bail-in with the gov handing out food stamps and electric vouchers with the system in a reset and there is no way around what coming.
The English are joiners. The others, not so much.
John,
The so-called balanced budget over the cycle rule.
While many progressives think that is a sensible strategy – the reality is that it is an unsustainable fiscal rule to try to follow.
A deep understanding of national accounting, tells us that if a government was successful in achieving this fiscal goal (balance over the cycle), then the private domestic sector balance (the difference between its spending and income) would be equal, on average over the business cycle, to the external balance (the difference between income flows in and out of of the nation).
The import point of this is that if a nation was running a continuous external deficit, then the private domestic sector will also, on average, be in deficit. Which means it would be continuously accumulating debt – an unsustainable posistion. As the Clinton surpluses proved beyond doubt.
The discretionary budget position (deficit or surplus) must fill the gap between the savings minus investment minus the gap between exports minus imports.
In otherwords
(G – T) = (S – I) – (X – M)
Which says for income to be stable, the budget deficit (G – T) will equal the excess of saving (S) over investment (I), which drains domestic demand, minus the excess of exports (X) over imports (M), which adds to domestic demand.
If the right-hand side of the equation: (S – I) – (X – M) – is in surplus overall – that is, the non-government sector is saving overall then the only way the level of national income can remain stable is if the budget deficit offsets that surplus.
A surplus on the right-hand side can arise from (S – I) > (X – M) (that is, the private domestic sector net saving being more than the net export surplus) or it could be associated with a net exports deficit (draining demand and adding foreign savings) being greater than the private domestic sector deficit (investment greater than saving) which adds to demand.
It could also occur if both balances on the right-hand side are in deficit.
However, that simple observation doesn’t mean that the discretionary fiscal policy associated with this position is desirable. we have to think of this in terms of dynamic flows (which combine to render the balances).
At the point where the UK sectoral balances balances sum to zero. That condition will be satisfied by national income adjustments. So if, for example, we had all balances equal to zero and private consumers became pessimistic and consumption fell (so saving rose) then the right-hand side would go into surplus, immediately.
But it wouldn’t stay that way because the resulting downturn in economic activity and fall in national income would impact on the other two balances. Imports would fall pushing the external balance into surplus and taxation revenue would fall as welfare oriented public spending rises (the automatic stabilisers would kick in ). That would push the budget balance into deficit. The national income adjustments would stop when the balances were summing to zero – but now we would have a budget deficit.
The important point though is that the “level” of national income where these adjustments ceased – that is, the macro-equilibrium or steady-state – may not be very desirable and there could be mass unemployment.
Reply You are ignoring the stabiliser
The fact remains the ONS publish the reports on our sectoral balances.
There is no ideology no politics they are pure accounting of our flows. They follow certain rules and if we try and break those rules like Clinton did you end up in big trouble.
They show you the damage done to the private sector caused by austerity.
The only things that I want a supposedly conservative government to do is
1) Stop meddling
2) Scrap Browns ridiculous IR35 laws
3) Scrap the evil loan clawback attack
4) Design a simple tax system that suits a digital, 21st century so called “gig” economy , by the way this is the easiest of all to do if anyone in government actually spoke to the self employed
Did you know that most self-employed persons became so because they couldn’t hold down a job as an employee? They just couldn’t adapt to a corporation that had standards of performance that required an ability to teamwork and demonstrate a teamwork ethic to their subordinates.
Acorn – one word…. rubbish.
Complete twaddle acorn and a ridiculous generalisation.
or couldn’t adapt to the nonsense politics of corporations?
The gov has been aiding and betting the stealing of public money for years, most of the money is offshored or put into investments the elite will never sell and therefore will never pay any tax on the assets and will only be taxed on some income depending on where they hold the assets or where the person concerned is in any one country to pay tax, you might say how is this so, it comes about by lowering interest rates and by the gov borrowing money and QE which ends up in the pockets of the elite, that is what the gov calls growth, in fact, that only growth the gov has.
You can see it in action in the USA since September this year after putting the interest rates up the elite have rebelled, and the fed is now lowering interest rates again and printing more money out of thin air.
The only time the elite have to worry is when the interest rates go up and the gov stops printing money out of thin air and then leave you to pay the bill for the gov largest.
You keep calling these people ”elite”, Ian. Why?
Do you still believe they are?
The gov forget to pay you any more money to pay for gov largest for the elite.
Interesting. Sounds rather like Ed Balls’s plan circa 2015!
Hi Mick,
Yea with you on that, I would say do both, an Election soonest,and Just get the hell out, what are we afraid to cross the road now.
We are the People who put this rubbish in both Houses , we as a nation voted Leave.
Both Houses are un fit for purpose , the majority of occupants are not carrying out our wishes , not carrying out what they promised in there Manifesto, should be banned for life from ever holding office
“They [the EU] have made us run our economy with the twin aims of cutting the government deficit and cutting State debt as a percentage of GDP.”
We ran our economy with these twin aims because we believed it was the right thing to do – and it was. As far as State debt goes, it still is.
