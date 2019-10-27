Brilliant England

The England rugby team achieved a great victory against the All Blacks. I wish them every success for the final.
It is, sadly, only in sport that you will hear from a British politician the word, “England.”
Yeah ! Good luck.
Indeed the EU wanted it (and the word British) killed. Wanting England to be broken up into daft arbitrary regions of the EU and the word British replaced by UK. I am English (not UK) and my nationality is British.
Not true of Mr Redwood and a few other honourable exceptions from both Labour and Conservative parties (so far as I am aware none from the LibDems), but you are right about the overwhelming majority.
Unlike our Parliament … where the Government cannot introduce any legislation because it can hijacked by the opposition.
I have a new word for hijacking Parliamentary Acts by the left.
Nighjacking
As in “nighs to the left”
Indeed, though I have always though rugby to be a much inferior game to football after I was forced to pay it rather than the football we all wanted to play when I went to to grammar school.
“football is a game for gentlemen played by hooligans, and rugby a game for hooligans played by gentlemen’ I suppose the grammar school thought it was posher to play rugby and kept more people (even the uncoordinated and over weight ones) occupied. Plus it did not matter if the pitch was water logged nor remotely flat.
I see that the deluded Welby has been talking his usual nonsense yet again.
“There have been inflammatory words used on all sides, in parliament and outside” – Indeed and the words traitor, treachery, collaborators …. are entirely justified by the actions of the remoaners. He complains of it becoming “binary”. Remain or leave is “binary” mate UK government and courts are supreme or EU ones are. You lost mate get over it!
Just why do we still have these unelected lefty irrational dopes in the Lords? Surely having religion indicated such irrationality. They are surely therefore rather unsuitable for such positions. At the very least they should have to be elected.
Still perhaps the schools rugby policy saved me from early dementure – caused by too much heading of a heavy wet leather football!
Well done indeed and what a fantastic game.
What team name will they have, after we have been sold into EU control and become a “region” of Brussels?
The combined EU regional colonies (ex Angleterre).
Sold, bigneil? I thought we were paying heavily for the priviledge.
Indeed. Perhaps soon to be joined by Wales for glory to be complete!
……..And only because of Brexit!
Hoisted my England flag for the Rugby team, and for Brexit, I hope.
Shame about Wales. A Northern hemisphere, British Isles final would have been nice.
Proof of what well organised, capable people can achieve with good planning.
Also delivered using highly diverse personnel chosen for what they bring to the party not just because they want to be at the party.
Indeed, and they did not require extra time either, how on earth did they manage without hundreds of outside experts.
I’m surprised New Zealand didn’t insist on an extension because getting the less points made them the winners. Ergo EU speak.
It was played with the utmost committment by both sides, and they both played it straight, within the rules and ethos of the game. A great example was set before our Japanese hosts and as far as one could see the spectators thoroughly enjoyed it. I hope it translates to life in the UK post Brexit.
I wish them well as a non-English person. Normally I find the arrogance of English teams annoying (actually, to be fair, it’s more the English media than the players) but in this case I have a slight preference for England.
Why England? Well, the South African approach has been to out-muscle everyone and it’s really quite boring to watch. I don’t want to see rugby played that way (I sense another rule-change in the offing, they’re already discussing some).
Why only ‘slight’? Because the England approach has also been one of strength over skill. With two such teams in the final, I hope the powers that be will look at the rules and get back to the days when people tried to use their skills to avoid the opposition rather than to seek them out and power through/over them.
Japan may well be the most skilful team in the competition, they were rather unlucky to meet SA in the quarters.
As we get closer to the final, and the final itself, teams are always much closer to each other in ability so each team must do its best to stop the other team from breaking free. Actually, all four final teams can and do play brilliant rugby when allowed, but it is all about winning.
And much jubilation from a forgotten corner of Wales, for a South Africa win. What a great match and I look forward to watching brilliant rugby next Saturday.
So how many constituency votes do expect to gain at the next General Election by declaring you are an England Rugby fan?
Reply None