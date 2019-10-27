Brilliant England

By johnredwood | Published: October 27, 2019

The England rugby team achieved a great victory against the All Blacks. I wish them every success for the final.

23 Comments

  1. Mark B
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 9:39 am | Permalink

    It is, sadly, only in sport that you will hear from a British politician the word, “England.”

    Yeah ! Good luck.

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

      Indeed the EU wanted it (and the word British) killed. Wanting England to be broken up into daft arbitrary regions of the EU and the word British replaced by UK. I am English (not UK) and my nationality is British.

      Reply
    • James Matthews
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 10:07 am | Permalink

      Not true of Mr Redwood and a few other honourable exceptions from both Labour and Conservative parties (so far as I am aware none from the LibDems), but you are right about the overwhelming majority.

      Reply
  2. Javelin
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 9:42 am | Permalink

    Unlike our Parliament … where the Government cannot introduce any legislation because it can hijacked by the opposition.

    Reply
    • Javelin
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 9:57 am | Permalink

      I have a new word for hijacking Parliamentary Acts by the left.

      Nighjacking

      As in “nighs to the left”

      Reply
  3. Lifelogic
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    Indeed, though I have always though rugby to be a much inferior game to football after I was forced to pay it rather than the football we all wanted to play when I went to to grammar school.

    “football is a game for gentlemen played by hooligans, and rugby a game for hooligans played by gentlemen’ I suppose the grammar school thought it was posher to play rugby and kept more people (even the uncoordinated and over weight ones) occupied. Plus it did not matter if the pitch was water logged nor remotely flat.

    I see that the deluded Welby has been talking his usual nonsense yet again.

    “There have been inflammatory words used on all sides, in parliament and outside” – Indeed and the words traitor, treachery, collaborators …. are entirely justified by the actions of the remoaners. He complains of it becoming “binary”. Remain or leave is “binary” mate UK government and courts are supreme or EU ones are. You lost mate get over it!

    Just why do we still have these unelected lefty irrational dopes in the Lords? Surely having religion indicated such irrationality. They are surely therefore rather unsuitable for such positions. At the very least they should have to be elected.

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 6:46 pm | Permalink

      Still perhaps the schools rugby policy saved me from early dementure – caused by too much heading of a heavy wet leather football!

      Reply
  4. Jasper
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    Well done indeed and what a fantastic game.

    Reply
  5. bigneil(newercomp)
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 10:18 am | Permalink

    What team name will they have, after we have been sold into EU control and become a “region” of Brussels?

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

      The combined EU regional colonies (ex Angleterre).

      Reply
    • BOF
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 5:30 pm | Permalink

      Sold, bigneil? I thought we were paying heavily for the priviledge.

      Reply
  6. formula57
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 10:45 am | Permalink

    Indeed. Perhaps soon to be joined by Wales for glory to be complete!

    Reply
  7. BillM
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    ……..And only because of Brexit!

    Reply
  8. Wil Pretty
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Hoisted my England flag for the Rugby team, and for Brexit, I hope.

    Reply
  9. Peter
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    Shame about Wales. A Northern hemisphere, British Isles final would have been nice.

    Reply
  10. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    Proof of what well organised, capable people can achieve with good planning.

    Also delivered using highly diverse personnel chosen for what they bring to the party not just because they want to be at the party.

    Reply
  11. Alan Jutson
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    Indeed, and they did not require extra time either, how on earth did they manage without hundreds of outside experts.

    Reply
    • Ian Wragg
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 4:44 pm | Permalink

      I’m surprised New Zealand didn’t insist on an extension because getting the less points made them the winners. Ergo EU speak.

      Reply
  12. agricola
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    It was played with the utmost committment by both sides, and they both played it straight, within the rules and ethos of the game. A great example was set before our Japanese hosts and as far as one could see the spectators thoroughly enjoyed it. I hope it translates to life in the UK post Brexit.

    Reply
  13. Rule Britannia
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    I wish them well as a non-English person. Normally I find the arrogance of English teams annoying (actually, to be fair, it’s more the English media than the players) but in this case I have a slight preference for England.

    Why England? Well, the South African approach has been to out-muscle everyone and it’s really quite boring to watch. I don’t want to see rugby played that way (I sense another rule-change in the offing, they’re already discussing some).

    Why only ‘slight’? Because the England approach has also been one of strength over skill. With two such teams in the final, I hope the powers that be will look at the rules and get back to the days when people tried to use their skills to avoid the opposition rather than to seek them out and power through/over them.

    Japan may well be the most skilful team in the competition, they were rather unlucky to meet SA in the quarters.

    Reply
    • BOF
      Posted October 27, 2019 at 5:28 pm | Permalink

      As we get closer to the final, and the final itself, teams are always much closer to each other in ability so each team must do its best to stop the other team from breaking free. Actually, all four final teams can and do play brilliant rugby when allowed, but it is all about winning.

      Reply
  14. BOF
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    And much jubilation from a forgotten corner of Wales, for a South Africa win. What a great match and I look forward to watching brilliant rugby next Saturday.

    Reply
  15. acorn
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 6:26 pm | Permalink

    So how many constituency votes do expect to gain at the next General Election by declaring you are an England Rugby fan?

    Reply None

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

