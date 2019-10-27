Withdrawal Treaty 2 versus just leaving

My long held view is I want to leave the EU as soon as possible without signing a Withdrawal Treaty. We should offer a free trade agreement to avoid the need for tariffs if the EU would agree to talks after we leave.
Opinion polling shows that just leaving is more popular than accepting Withdrawal Treaty 2. That commands just 19% support. It is more popular than Withdrawal Treaty 1. Withdrawal Treaty 2 is clearly an improvement on 1. Polls also show a majority of those who want to just leave would rather sign Withdrawal Treaty 2 than remain or delay further if they cannot achieve their first preference thanks to this Remain oriented Parliament.
It is difficult to fathom why so few MPs make the public case for just leaving when it is a more popular option than the policies they advocate and when it is so obviously in the national interest. This dithering and delaying Parliament is creating continuing business uncertainty. It is talking us down. It is making us an international joke. Much of the governing establishment tells us by word or deed they think we should be governed by the EU and cannot manage to govern ourselves.
I thought Ministers, Shadow Ministers and MPs were employed to speak up for the UK, to create a realistic confidence in ourselves and our future. Instead many assist the EU in their negotiations, take their side in disputes when the government does speak up for us, and seem to take pleasure in any bad news as proof the public made the wrong decision.
9 Comments
Sir John, I ask you to send this both to Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings. It is precisely what is needed to clarify the Conservative feeling, and indeed so many more who have felt in the last few years that the party had lost its way and was accepting of EU forever. We need to go on the offensive to counteract the laissez-faire attitude so common amonst politicans and the public.
This is not going to end well for the Establishment! But they seem to despise the British people go comprehensively, that they can’t see it.
Those MPs who “…assist the EU in their negotiations, take their side in disputes when the government does speak up for us” are deserving of one appearance before an UnBrexit Activities Committee surely?
Johnson and Cummings want only to leave with ‘a deal’ so we have read, the ERG has caved so all that’s left for Leavers is WA2. A general election won’t make it any better.
Polls also show a majority of those who want to just leave would rather sign Withdrawal Treaty 2 than remain or delay further’
To me this suggests they don’t yet understand what is in Withdrawal Treaty 2 – it has been falsely sold as a great new deal. This will unravel over a 5 week election campaign; and the treacherous Tories will then be heading for 9% and oblivion – Good.
The WA (version 2), so far as I can tell, exists solely to appease the desire
of Parliament to stop us leaving in the default manner that Parliament itself
made provision for in its own legislation! I have not seen or heard anyone
make the case that the WA, of itself, would be a positive benefit. Why would
you commit to a binding agreement in those circumstances? What is the point?
To be this blindly destructive of the national interest Remain MP’s must have ulterior motives. In my view this makes them in breach of their terms of employment and, in a just world, guilty of numerous crimes. If I had acted in such an appalling manner I would, out of sheer shame, had to resign and never show my face in public again.
Most MPs voted Remain and, despite all their disengeuos claims to respect the result of the referendum, continue to do all they can to delay, frustrate and still hope and intend to reverse the result and keep UK in their beloved EU. They are a disgrace and have undermined the democracy they were elected to sustain and uphold.
“It is difficult to fathom why so few MPs make the public case for just leaving when it is a more popular option than the policies they advocate and when it is so obviously in the national interest.”
Yes, it is; you mix with these individuals on a daily basis, perhaps you could tell us. My personal opinion is that the majority of them are as thick as mince, and some are bought and paid for.