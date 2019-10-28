Anyone for an election?

It is unlikely this Parliament is about to vote to dissolve itself and hold an election. The massed ranks of the Opposition parties, usually so keen for an election, are shy about meeting electors on the doorstep and giving them the chance of change. The SNP and Lib Dem offer is tactical and linked to trying to stop Brexit. They are busy lobbying the EU to keep us in The EU for longer as a precondition for any election.
Labour after months of demands for a poll now say they wish to take so called No deal off the agenda first. They now say that could take them to December 2020 to be sure of that. They might as well say they do not want an election before the Thames freezes over. Given their strong belief in Global warming they should feel safe for a few years with that pledge.
Boris Johnson told the rallies and meetings before he became Leader that he did not want an early election. He assumed he could deliver Brexit on 31 October.
Now he is desperate for one, given the impasse in Parliament and the way his majority has disappeared.
A General election could break the logjam in this rotten Parliament if electors are in decisive mood. Were the vote to splinter too much with four or five parties in contention, we could end up with another hung Parliament which could perpetuate the block over Brexit and the difficulty in forming a government with a majority that can do things..
One of the most common messages I currently receive is Cromwell’s speech when dissolving the Long Parliament. This much purged Parliament wished to perpetuate itself after the death of the King and the advent of the Commonwealth. Presumably my correspondents think they see similarities to today.
There are however very important differences. Cromwell arrived with 40 soldiers to close the Parliament down, using the force of the New Model Army against Parliament. He did not plan a new Parliament, but planned a personal autocracy as he became Lord Protector.
What we want instead is an election to try to change the personnel of Parliament. The gap between what this Parliament wants about Brexit and want voters want is too great. Worse still, many MPs were elected to see Brexit through only to go back on their word and do everything in their power to delay or prevent Brexit.
Parliament has made sure it protects its MP’s and therefore allows them to lie to the electorate. They do so with impunity when it comes to re-election and touting their spin and propaganda in the media. There is no honour in Parliament. Why is protecting a dishonest fraudulent MP or Lord more important than protecting the integrity and honesty of Parliament? Too many MP’s are more concerned with protecting their own powers and their own selfish needs than serving the people of the UK.
What happens on the 31st Oct will confirm my views, or be a very welcome surprise.
Yes we need an election and yes as soon as possible, and if it comes just before or after Christmas so what, feelings are running high on both sides, so people will turn out.
Perhaps some politicians are frightened of the dark or cold, or perhaps its the truth they do not like !
If you can change the ease of use of the the postal vote scam/system before that, then so much the better.
If we can have three General Elections in just four years, then where is the argument against having three referendums in forty-four years?
And if the country, sorry “the people” were really “crying out” for a General Election, then where were the million or so marching through London for one last Saturday?
Did you notice what those who did were requesting, however?
Exactly. Postal voting is rife with fraud – which is the very reason Labour introduced it in the first place. The fact we have had so called Conservative or Conservative led coalition Governments in power (albeit leftie Liberals masquerading as Conservatives) for the last 9 years who have done absolutely nothing to address this abuse beggars belief.
Many complaints made – almost always groundlessly – by people like you have been investigated by the authorities and found to be unfounded.
The number of actual offences has been tiny.
But continue to propagate your myths aimed at voter suppression.
Millions, like I used to, have to work away from home at short notice. Postal votes are essential to them.
Yes, people who actually work, and in demanding jobs, often do vote Labour.
And the turnout among us will be exceptionally high come any election, I can promise you that.
Corbyn has called for a General Election approximately 500 times since the last one.
This morning he has confirmed that he will agree to a General Election when Boris has confirmed the hell has actually frozen over.
Not a hope in hells chance.
Why would they? They want Johnson to be seen as a liar and a con man by not delivering on his promises. Cummings said we shall see if Mr Grieve is right. The gauntlet was laid down by both. They knew the numbers and shinanigans before they spoke. They were clear and bold.
No leverage for blaming others for this and that. They made it sound/ intimated that had a clever plan to get around these dastardly deeds.
Good Morning Sir John,
You state the problem but offer no solution…
Here’s one: the PM needs to back a vote of no confidence in his own administration (lord knows there’s plenty of reason to be dissatisfied with it). These are exceptional times, an exceptional solution is required!
It’s a clever wheeze, but obvious game playing. What’s to stop those opposed playing games themselves and voting FOR the government? But then, even if it succeeded and the government fell, a) many voters may conclude that they themselves could not have confidence in such a government, and b) if absolutely necessary, the opposition could form a government themselves. These are absurd people in strange times, so it would be silly to rule out anything around the margins.
Here’s another: The government resigns en bloc and Boris takes the Conservatives into Opposition. As the various factions would combine to block any possible new government an election would be inevitable.
However, Boris is making a habit of talking big and acting small. He pledged not to send the Benn letter and to leave this month – both achievable but neither achieved. He wastes political capital and it’s noticed.
The gap between what Parliament wants and what voters want?
How can you pretend to know what voters want? The original referendum question was absurd and the promise to implement it was ridiculous. After the result, assuming the STUPID promise to implement the result had not been made, the government should have said …
‘Okay, a small majority wants to leave. We will see what options are available and let you decide which one you want in a further referendum.’
Given the abject mess the Tory government has made of this, a second referendum is the only way forward. An election solves nothing. In a few years time, with many older Leave voters no longer able to vote due to their departing this mortal coil, the next generation of younger boy may well vote to take us back in – Euro and all. This whole episode may well be a Pyrrhic victory for Leavers.
I voted Leave. I’d vote Remain now, given the chance.
The next generation of younger voters
not
The next generation of younger boy
Predictive text on an iPhone!
If only that were the only mistake you are making …
You’ve not read Lisbon Treaty, then? Voting Remain is tacit acceptance of ALL its contents and with the rise in the use of QMV our vetoes and opt-outs worthless. Be careful what you wish for.
The reason not to have a second referendum is that the losers would not accept the result. The LibDems have already explicitly said this if the vote was Leave. TBP would not accept the result if the vote was Remain. So it would solve nothing at all.
I am sick of hearing the remoaners waiting for the old to die so that they can get their victory. What they should also remember is that we all flirt with socialism when we are young, but most people grow up eventually and mend the error of their ways.
This so called “small majority” would fill Wembley Stadium 15 times over.
Also do you think if Labour win the next GE narrowly that they would say as it was close the issues and concerns of Tory voters must be taken into account in the way they run the country?
Dream on !
The number who did not vote Leave would fill Wembley Stadium 375 times over, however.
You never voted leave and you never would … anyone who states that a simple leave or remain question was ridiculous is being both ridiculous and duplicitous. Remember, both major parties promised to implement the decision of the people, so it’s parliament that has failed the people and its time parliament answered to the electorate for their deceit.
Well Robert, if you could kindly advise MPs what “the decision of the people” was, then I am sure they will go ahead and implement it. Was it frictionless trade with the EU and the exact same benefits as now, bonanza trade deals with third countries, money for the NHS, after all we hold all the cards, don’t we? All these were promises made by the Leave campaign – it’s not MPs fault they are undeliverable, it’s the charlatans who led the Leave campaign you should be upset with
May your end be many years away, but when that sad day comes, make sure science gets the chance to examine your brain. Leave to Remain? You must be unique!
JF
Mike Wilson
You can’t convince adults to vote for your absurd desire to remain shackled to a an undemocratic failing institution, so lets brainwash some kids
You would STILL lose a second referendum, if you didn’t you couldn’t implement the results because the idiotic reasons you gave would be thrown straight back at you
You are NOT a democrat , democracy has been hi jacked by the EU & their establishment apparatchiks
I don’t believe Mike Wilson voted leave.
Nonsense.
You know very well this mess has been created by a Remainer Parliament and Remainer establishment. MP’s who lied to get elected and have gone back on their own promises and manifestos to respect the referendum result.
The result to leave was clear and true leavers know exactly what that means. The whole issue of what leave means has been diluted and obfuscated by remainers in an attempt to stop a true Brexit.
I voted leave in 1975, I voted leave in 2016, I have not changed my mind, if anything given the way the establishment and this rotten Parliament have behaved in sucking up to the corrupt EU, I am more convinced than ever we should get the hell out.
Anyone that thinks 1.4 m is a small number & believes that you voted leave is stupid.
The problem is that we cannot be “taken back in” because we have not yet left That is the whole point. The result of the referendum needs to be implemented before there can be another. If, at that point, the perpetually young replacements for the defunct leave voters then vote to take us back in, so be it.
Where is the law which says that?
“The original referendum question was absurd ” In or out. There is no disgrace in never having had a girlfriend.
Mike,
Firstly – the electorate voted OUT, another Ref ‘might’ vote stay in – but we Leavers can rightly claim ‘best of 3 to be decided after another lonnnnggg delay’?
Secondly – the Parliament is a mess as you say – but mainly due to dishonest MPs on all sides. As soon as possible we should try to sort it out.
Thirdly – by the time we have passed on, the EU will be a bigger shambles than it is already, the Euro will be a joke currency. Better that we switch to US dollars.
Man up for God’s sake!
It’s a shame people didn’t complain about The Question *before* the referendum.
All those who took part in it pledged to abide by the result by marking their ‘X’ on the ballot paper.
This is a basic democratic principle by which civil war is averted.
We are in an extraordinary situation. Government is unable to govern. We risk surrendering to vassalage . And the breakup of the Union.
Surely a Privy Councillor has to consider very carefully their personal responsibility for advising Her Majesty.
Constitutional theorists may have differing views as to whether a unilateral dissolution of Parliament is possible today; Sir Ivor Jennings wrote that a dissolution involves “the acquiescence of ministers”, and as such the monarch could not dissolve Parliament without ministerial consent; “if ministers refuse to give such advice, she can do no more than dismiss them”. A. V. Dicey, however, believed in certain extreme circumstances the monarch could dissolve Parliament single-handedly, on the condition that “an occasion has arisen on which there is fair reason to suppose that the opinion of the House is not the opinion of the electors … A dissolution is allowable, or necessary, whenever the wishes of the legislature are, or may fairly be presumed to be, different from the wishes of the nation.”
Each Privy Councillor has the right of audience with the Queen. If not now then when would be a time for requesting an audience in person. Recommend the dissolution of Parliament. You and your fellow Privy Councillors each have not only the right but the obligation to advise the best course of action at this time.
And that is why Boris should just man up and walk away on October 31st with no deal because the cowards in Westminster won’t give him a General Election without strings, history in 50years time will look at all these cowards who are doing there best to thwart Brexit and will be seen for what they are , a bunch of losers who’s one and only goal is to keep us tied to the Federation of European Union states , but the only thing these cowards have forgotten is the British people determination not to be ruled by a foreign government
1000 upticks.
Thats never going to happen with Boris. Just like May he flies over to Brussels at the beck and call of unelected international civil servants, he gets pushed around by the Irish prime minister and we meekly refuse to return anybody who sails across the Channel seeking ‘asylum’ because its our problem and not France’s. The Conservative party no matter who is leading it seem to have an aversion to putting Britain’s interests first.
There are no Tories left in the Conservative party, apart from a very few such Sir JR!
Mick
Hear, hear!
There was a poll last evening in the Express asking whether Boris should do exactly that, leave on 31st with no deal. It will be interesting to see the result!
Mick,
Genuine question, is he allowed to turn down the offer?
Let us hope the people’s determination is sufficient to overcome the establishment traitors, the BBC propaganda, Welby & the C of E, the legal establishment, academia, the civil service, MPs and the Lords, the green crap pushers and all the other vested interest groups.
The Boris deal is clearly not Brexit it must go.
All true, but at least we will be out of the club, no longer at risk of ever closer union. Hopefully, over the coming years we can become sufficiently non compliant, enough to be a thorn in the flesh to the EU.
Couldn’t agree more. Walk away on October 31st with so called no deal and let the democracy deniers threaten him with court or prison. He should consider it worth it in order to keep faith with 17.4 million people and the promise he made. At 5 minutes to midnight on Thursday he should declare to the EU we are leaving and do not require an extension, no ifs no buts by which time it will too late for all those EU loving traitors in parliament.
Sadly, this won’t happen as I am now truly of the belief that Boris isn’t prepared to leave with no deal at any cost and only his pig with lipstick version of May’s deal will do which is why he stubbornly and stupidly will not agree a pact with Nigel Farage. Big mistake!
Mick,
If Boris Johnson is able to do what you suggest, against the will of parliament, then that is by definition a dictatorship. I’m not exaggerating for effect here, that’s the literal definition of the word. Are you sure you want to publicly support that?
Attempting to implement the result of a national referendum is a dictatorship? That’s a new one on me! I do not want Boris’ EU treaty to be ratified, for the reasons often stated but Parliament cannot be allowed to pick & mix what they individually want.
Peter – -Tony Blair did a whole series of things OF HIS OWN BAT, including sending our young men & women to die in a war wanted by the USA. Don’t try and tell me that action by Boris would be the first of dictatorship by a PM.
!7.4 m voted to leave the EU. Johnson’s appalling surrender treaty neither leaves the EU for many years, nor makes us an independent country when we do officially leave. No one voted for BRINO.
A General Election can only be decisive and break the logjam if the Tories fight the election on a No Deal ticket, alongside The Brexit Party, for a proper clean-break from Europe. Otherwise this shambles will just continue for another 5 years and a hung parliament is almost certain.
Johnson has just 4 days left to drag victory from the jaws of defeat; otherwise this is the end for the rotten Tory Party. History will not be kind to it.
Cromwell’s speech is more apt than you think for the current rum bunch! Except that they are probably worse…. Unfortunately JR, you know and we definitely know that if we give BJ a majority he will push through his mucky furry handcuffs deal with the EU which will hugely disadvantage us as you also know. If he went for a clean break at election time he would clean up. And because he won’t, a lot of us will not vote for his rubbish WAB.
zorro
Interesting poll of Express readers – who you would have thought would support Johnson’s deal:
“The Express.co.uk poll, which ran from 1.30pm until 10.30pm on Sunday October 27 and saw 16,397 votes cast, overwhelmingly shows support for a no deal departure on Thursday.
The poll asked: “Should the UK walk away on October 31 without a deal?”
A massive 93.3 percent (15,298 readers) voted in favour of doing so, as the clock ticks down to Briton’s proposed departure from the bloc.”
JB – -I have no idea how the poll was conducted, nor whether Express readers are more likely to vote that way than Joe Public. However, only 6% didn’t want to walk away is indeed interesting.
Welching MPs could be made to meet their constituents locally and advised strongly to arrange s bye election with a petition handed over with maximum publicity.
Challenge Article 50, shame remainders and the EU if an extension is offered: it’s not only bad faith, it’s not legal because our government did not request it, our Prime Minister did so under duress and made that clear to the EU.
Bercow and Parliament are not the government, they are holding it prisoner and if the EU acquiesce to this request, they are aiding and abetting them, there should be an international outcry about what’s happening but it suits too many people with deep pockets.
Given the choices you present, a personal autocracy sounds quite appealing – “man up” Sir John! It’d be great!
Sir John,
are we to suppose that the major parties have bevies of new PPCs waiting in the wings and that the majority are of the Leave persuasion? The only party offering a range of new PPCs with a fresh look is the Brexit Party. Are you advocating that the Johnson/Cummings axis sees sense and embraces a pact to put Corbyn, Swinson et al. back in their respective boxes?
Johnson was elected leader on the promise that (1) there would be no election and (2) Brexit would occur by 31 October. Now he wants an election, and Brexit will not occur on 31 October. Would you please get rid of him, and instal Nigel Farage immediately
Your suggestion that the turkeys will not vote for a Christmas election sounds the most likely outcome today. I would like an election to attempt to end the current stalemate, but recognise that it might not succeed. At least it would give me the opportunity to vote for someone to replace Mr Grieve.
Leave on 31st with no deal and if not possible accept the SNP/LD offer as long they both agree to whip for no ammendments. It delays again (as.long as EU agrees) but may get us somewhere.
Will need to consider ‘relationship’ with TBP carefully.
The thought of a Cromwell type coup…ummmm
But then maybe not..he abolished mince pies and gave us political correctness.
Wonder though how many others feel very angry with Boris for the May rerun and wonder too how he would use a majority?
Maybe to NOT deliver Brexit…it has happened before you know!
If the Conservatives fail to deliver Brexit on the 31st then you will be punished at the polls, a “do or die” promise was made and we will hold you to it. I see the Brexit party doing far far better than the polls suggest, fail to deliver this week and the Boris honeymoon will be over.
are there really going to be voters who support brexit who are dim enough to vote for the brexit party in constituencies which matter, and so allow corbyn / SNP to scrape in? could be I guess, in which case maybe we would be better off being governed as much as possible by the EU.
Agree, many are fed up with Boris’ continual lies.
Instead of Cromwell with 40 soldiers how about Nigel Farage with 400,000 voters? Or 4 million? Maybe thatwould do the job. We should make sure the first 650 voters have barbed wire and a good knowledge of the location of lamp posts close by. To be honest although I’m sort of joking it really would be the best outcome for the country and the people.
The problem is, Sir John, that we will be asked to vote for a government that wants to pass the WAB, to keep us under the thumb of the EU.
The answer is no.
You want an election because you don’t like the result of the last one. Ironic.
When the election comes the Tories might win a big majority, but then they might not.
They have not figured out yet that either way they lose.
If it is another hung Parliament then we have more of the same. That’s a loss.
But then if there’s a Tory majority Brexit is entirely down to you. That’s a loss too.
Voters will hold you responsible for the Brexit mess – as they did the Poll Tax.
You were out of power for more than a decade after that – and Brexit will be worse.
I hope you get your majority. We’ll be seeing your party off for good within a few elections.
the polls suggest that it you who will be losing this one
Whatever the short term, demographics would seem to say that the sun is finally setting, and deservedly so, on this so-called party.
Who is this ‘we’ that you profess to speak for? By the way, thanks for this months’ pension. Much appreciated! Keep sending that lovely money to the taxman. If you had your way, there would be millions more in the country, wanting you to supply them with freebees. You’d have something to complain about then..
I assume that a new Parliament following a GE is not hobbled by anything that previous Parliaments may have voted in favour of, they start with a clean sheet. A government with a clear majority can depart the EU or stay in the EU as it pleases. It means that any preconditions imposed by any party that sanctions an election are irrelevant unless they win. For many current politicians the promises on which they got elected are irrelevant. The important thing is to have an election and should leave win to give immediate effect to Brexit. How to win is for another diary entry.
Indeed an election to remove the traitors and liars in parliament is required. This to align MPs views more with those of the public. The public are far better at judging things than all the daft art graduates. pushers of the evil politics of envy, career politicians, self publicists and paid “consultants” in parliament.
None of the 21 should ever have the whip restored and an accommodation with The Brexit Party is still needed. Plus abandon the dire Boris WA treaty it is not Brexit.
The Tory vote is the biggest concern at this point. The “reassurances” about
our fish stocks, our sovereignty and our foreign and defence policies are
made superfluous if we leave without the Tory leader’s “deal”. This is not to
mention the apparent absence of any reassurance about the money to be
yielded to the EU under this deal. The Brexit Party represents a clean break.
Bearing in mind that no government can be bound by a previous one. What is to stop Boris promising anything to get an election, and when he gets in again or has a coalition with the Brexit party, leave with no deal. That is, of course, that he is able to command enough support .
Appropriately what chance of turkeys voting for Christmas ?
It’s truly shocking that this country allows the E.U to tell us when we can leave. I said months ago on this site that they would give us an extension even if we didn’t want one and sure enough they have. Boris should make a statement that this government doesn’t recognise it.
Good to see Boris outpolling Corbyn strongly among young people.
at least Boris can be amusing, Corbyn looks and speaks like a time warp back to caricatures of a befuddled Lenin.
I agree, it is a depressing outlook. Democracy died with the Remainers.
If there is an election, we need to come to an accommodation with The Brexit Party. We could agree for it to contest Tory Remainers’ seats plus those, particularly in the North, where we have no chance of winning. I am thinking of constituencies in places such as Sunderland and the Black Country. By doing this we should be able to get Brexit done.
Sir JR,
The language used is really falling “Rotten Parliament” does that in any way convey a better or strong massage?
I have my doubts.
Anyone who voted for May’s deal (even once) is clearly dubious and lacking in judgement and backbone.
The same could be said for Johnson’s Surrender Treaty (excepting Sir John).
OK. The parliament is rotten to the core. It has outlived its original purpose which was to support Mrs May and her negotiations – and to show that we the people are the real boss.
The question is this: will the British be so fed up that they will simply not turn out in the rain and allow the postal votes and election fraudsters, so evident in the Peterborough election, to allow Jeremy Corbyn to sweep into power?
Voters who know when they are being shafted by lying nonsense WILL go to vote. Sheep who cannot tell the difference between UK and China to ‘blame’ for global warming and damage to trade, or have lived and suffered under a communist, oops Labour tinged Government will never go there again. We are still trying to get the debt under control, and no signs of their lesson being learnt.
Mike Stallard
“rotten to the core” is this really the best and most sophisticated language you are able to use?
In casual conversation at the weekend, I encountered the view of two habitual voters that they were sufficiently unimpressed with the present body politic that they doubted they would vote in future. The antics we are witnessing from the political class are not without cost, clearly.
Good morning Sir John, haven’t we had enough of these Alice in Wonderland goings on? Just prorogue parliament until November 5th, stop talking in circles with the e.u. and let us get on with it.
All well and good, but if the Tories believe the polls that suggest Mr Johnson’s treaty is supported by the public, they’re probably in for a massive shock……..as you know, Sir John, we aren’t that easily fooled. I see we’re now expected to pay for a further extension, so The Brexit Party is set to enjoy another surge to nip at Tory, and indeed Labour, ankles. We can only hope that in the background the true “level playing field” deal, aka temporary WTO arrangements, have been well-advanced along with other “No Deal” preparations. I’m not holding my breath. In the meantime, I have no doubt Parliament will continue on its quest to seek out ever more elaborate ways to dig itself into oblivion.
Anyway………
To answer your question……..
I don’t think the public wants an election. After all, why would normal people want all the hassle and have to go out to a polling station on a dark, cold, probably wet December day ?
To assume voters want to all the trouble is typical of politicians who think the world revolves around them.
The public does want an end to the Brexit crisis though……….
You can end the Brexit crisis of course, very easily indeed.
Polly
Are you joking ????
We’ll turn out gladly even on Christmas Day !!!
I think you’re misreading the mood out here.
Electoral Calculus website is currently predicting a Con majority of 58 seats and 0 seats for Brexit. I don’t know how many of the original ERG 62 (the prime cause of the current mess) are not in safe seats; or, if remain voting constituencies will reject leave incumbent MPs or vice versa.
It’s worth going for a traditional general election (GE). It is doubtful that British voters would turn it into a virtual referendum, GEs are just pinning a rosette on lobby fodder time, anything else would be too difficult.
Yes. But let’s be clear what the Boris deal is.
A general election. Let’s have it on Christmas Day ! An excellent present for the public.
So Boris’ leaving by 31st October was BS. Why am I not surprised? Bring on the election and the Brexit Party. The Tories deserve nothing.
Thank you for such a clear perspective, Sir John.
Another hung parliament is a serious possibility. Whilst hoping BJ was better than his record of unreliability he clearly is not. This friends and partners guff is an example of the misreading of the hardball core of the EU. The UK have been a soft touch since Major, he has been quiet recently!
Perversely other ignored matters could turn the tables on the CP e.g. abolish HoL, EVEL, abolish IHT, abolish stamp duty, rescind 0.7% foreign aid act and more issues of the people not complicated, legalistic minutiae.
More Brexit MPs is a more serious possibility.
The Tory and Labour brands are dead anyway.
Keep the list of turncoat MP’s handy so the people can decide their futures.
Cromwell only had forty soldiers ?
So it looks like the Europeans have granted us a flextention, surprise surprise because it will give the chicken levered cowards in Westminster more time and motivation to thwart Brexit with more Brexit killing motions like the surrender bill that muppet Benn put, the mps really don’t understand the anger that is in this country but they will if they succeed in keeping us in the undemocratic Eu
So now they’re extending to January. Then what? extend again? and again and again and again until the people have been psychologically massacred and throw in the towel? The anger out here is lifting the lid now on the boiling pot. It isn’t going to go away and not all of us are so weak that we simply sigh and accept our fate.
Unless Boris can find a loophole to leave this week then I’m afraid it’s game over for the Conservatives. People will soon realise they have been coned by this WA, it’s not Brexit and leaves us permanently shackled to the EU. We cannot trust manifesto promises and we can’t even trust Conservative candidates to honour their word if we vote for them. I’m sticking with The Brexit Party as they are the only party I trust to give us a clean Brexit. I’m ashamed and disgusted by the way MPs have let this country down.
Agree 100%, Christine
Come across another big public sector body, seen up close and personal the quality of their work, absolutely shocking would be an understatement.
We cannot keep throwing money at them without a real drive to improve the quality of their work.
Financial services ombudsman, have this weeks award for worse standards of work than a six year old would do.
Usually I have a feel about what people are thinking politically in my vicinity. Not recently.
Maybe they have automatically switched off outgoing transmissions as it were.
Personally, if Boris and Rees-Mogg, appeared together on TV in a special broadcast and informed the nation that Parliament was closed, debates suspended until an appropriate time, and we will Brexit as per Referendum result, I think people would think “Oh” and then flick through their TV controls to see the exact time when the England Rugby match is on. Others not interested in sport could very well weed their gardens, go shopping, or walk the dog.
I agree with the Attorney General
“This Parliament is a disgrace , they have no right to sit on these green benches”
I cannot see we are going to get anywhere unless the electorate give a majority to ine side (or even, dare I say it, the other) in a general election. Therefor, I think, with all the possible pitfalls that come with it, the SNP/Lib. Dem. proposal is worth pursuing, assuming that Johnson does not get his own motion through this afternoon, and does not see his way to just Leaving on 31 Oct. Given the record of the current lot though, there will be no need to waste any time reading party manifestos as it is clear that they are not worth the paper that they are written on.
We must have a general election, aka the Peoples Vote. This parliament is embarassing the nation it claims to serve.
A general election is not a peoples vote as in a peoples vote everyone has a vote which carries equal weight and worth whereas under a FPTP general election, some people (those living in the marginals) have a vote worth far more than others (those living in safe seats).
Parliament doesn’t represent the people precisely because it is not designed to under the current FPTP system. A Parliament which represents the people can only happen with a change in the voting system.
I don’t understand why the EU, which wants the UK to remain in the EU, doesn’t give an extension of 50 or 100 years. The UK parliament would then keep this wrangle going for at least that time which would please them no end.
Swinson is prepared let Boris have his election, but no later than Dec 9, as this is the last day of the university term. She hopes the students will vote(in places like Canterbury)for the Lib Dims, before they go home to mum and dad for Christmas. If her and Sturgeon get together and agree to this ruse, Boris will only need 51%. Problem for him is, what will Lidington and his gang of forty do? Even an absolute majority therefore, is hypothetical. I think the PM needs to use the royal prerogative to meander around the FTPA.
The illusion of democracy and the people’s belief that they are sovereign because they are told so by putting a cross on a sheet of paper by the media and parliament. Its put me in mind of a slave rat running on a treadmill for it master to generate food for itself while keeping it master in clover and comfort, while all the time the treadmill door is left open.
If reports today are to be believed, we are about to get the much needed election.
Do you know if Boris intends to campaign with his disgraceful WA in the Tory manifesto?
I had a complaint on the blog the other day about using the word elite, i only use that word because of everyone else is using that word, from now on i will use the words, robber barons, instead of the elite word so that know what i mean.
Three successive leaders of the Tory party have had it in their powers to leave the EU. Cameron, May, and now Johnson have each handed power back to the EU and remainers to stop us leaving. There are international and domestic laws to stop the betrayal but none of Cameron, May, Johnson have used them. Why? They are part of the same old establishment as the remainers. Why don’t the remainers want an election? Because they know the existing government will prevent Brexit or sign a deal that is BRINO – the government are also remainers.
“They are busy lobbying the EU ”
Surely the only communication with the EU should be by the elected government’s ministers? They have undermined the government’s negotiators a every turn. In any real negotiation the ability to walk away is absolutely essential in securing an agreeable outcome.
If only we had robust law on treason. As it is we need to ensure that they are never again elected.