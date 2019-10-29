My intervention during the debate on the Environment Bill, 28 October 2019

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Planting more trees would make a great contribution to a more beautiful environment and have other good consequences. Will my right hon. Friend say a little about how that can be done, and can some of them come to Wokingham, please?
The Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Theresa Villiers): The Government have been involved in planting about 15 million trees, but we are determined to expand the programme because trees are crucial storage mechanisms for carbon and we will never get to net zero unless we plant a lot more.
One Comment
There’s currently a dearth of Co2 at the moment, see Patrick Moore’s YouTube clips for the explanation
Co2 is the gas responsible for the Greening of the Earth and it’s nonsense to suggest that there’s too much, levels were many times higher in the past
Growers pump Co2 into their glasshouses to increase crop growth, there’s much hysterical nonsense being spouted!