My speech during the debate on an Early Parliamentary General Election, 28 October 2019

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): This Parliament is once again misjudging the mood of the public. We were elected here to do serious things on behalf of our public. Conservative and Labour MPs alike were elected to see Brexit through. Three years and four months later, there is no sign of that. Instead, we have this discordant, argumentative Parliament that will do nothing. It will not throw the Government out of office and it will not allow the Government to govern. We owe it to the British people either to allow our Government to govern or to let the British people decide on a better group of MPs who can form a Government and do positive things for our country.
Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole) (Con): Every constituency in my region voted at the 2016 referendum by a huge margin to leave the European Union. At that time, lots of my constituents, in some of the most deprived communities of this country, told me that they did not trust this Parliament to deliver it. They said, “We won’t get it. They’ll never let us leave.” The five Conservatives out of the 10 MPs in my region might have voted to deliver Brexit, but is not the truth of it that the Labour MPs across my region, bar one or two examples, are never going to vote to leave the European Union, sadly proving right my constituents who said, “They’ll never let us leave”?
John Redwood: My hon. Friend is right, but it is now about more than Brexit. It is about confidence in our parliamentary system to deliver orderly government that can do things for the people or to allow the public to decide who should be a better Government, because the House has no confidence in the Government.
This Parliament needs to put through a Budget quite soon. Our economy needs a boost, and we need to know whether we can have the tax cuts as well as the spending increases, but I suspect that the Government fear bringing a Budget to the House because they think there will be no co-operation as they do not have a majority and this Parliament will not allow a majority to be formed.
This Government have recently brought a Queen’s Speech to the House. It contains a number of good measures that I do not think were ideological or Conservative provocations to socialists and those of a more left-wing nature. They were chosen to build some consensus and address the issues that worry people. But again, I think the Government rightly fear that any one of those measures, if introduced, would probably meet with resistance and a lack of co-operation, in exactly the way that we have been experiencing with all these other measures.
But above all, this House needs to think what message it is sending to all our partners, friends and allies—countries around the world; the businesses that our businesses do business with; all those contacts we have around the globe. They see this country as a great beacon of democracy—a country of great experience in the art of democratic government; a country that has often led the world in putting forward and fighting for those freedoms and showing how they can improve the lives of those governed by them. But instead we are sending a message that we do not know what we are doing and can never agree about anything—that all we can do is have endless rows in this place, for the entertainment of people here perhaps, but to the denigration of our country and the undermining of its position.
How can a Government conduct international negotiations when everything they propose is undermined or voted against by the Opposition, because we do not have a majority? Above all, how can we get to the point where this House decides that it is good legislation to say that the Prime Minister has to break his promises—where it has turned the demand that he break his promises into something that this House calls an Act of Parliament? No wonder we look ridiculous. No wonder we cannot resolve Brexit. No wonder we cannot have a Budget to promote our economy. No wonder we cannot govern with aplomb in the interests of the British people.
The Prime Minister is right that if this House cannot do better, it must dissolve and ask the people to choose a better Parliament. Either we need to be a better Parliament or they need to choose a better Parliament as soon as possible.
I watched this live on tv. Great speech and succinctly supported by Andrew Percy. However, the lukewarm response said it all. Instead, we had that Welsh Labour woman snarling again about the word “humbug” and some barely veiled English hating from the SNP.
The only word for Corbyn’s “No election ‘cos Boris is a liar” defense? Humbug!
What a shower. Including Boris.
John’s speech makes various assertions, some implied, with which many reasonable people would disagree.
a) That “the people” are just “the Leave voters”.
b) That a failure to pass a suitable deal for withdrawal is the fault of Parliament, and not that of the ERG etc. with their impossible Red Lines.
c) That the country is a global laughing-stock and object of contempt because of its Parliament and not its Government.
Nice try, John.
PS: What would have been said if Hunt was PM and brought back this set of manacles dressed up as a deal? Exactly!
So it’s game on for a December General Election , and now we have the labour MPs coming out with the attitude that they cannot wait to get at the Tory’s bloody hypocrites, bring it on so we can drain the swamp of Westminster of all the anti Brexit MPs , what Mr Johnson should do also is have a pack with Mr Farages Brexit party to be sure of a huge majority of Brexit mps , he cannot take it for granted he can win , the future of our nation is more important than his feelings towards Nigel Farage because after all without Mr Farage and UKIP the Tory’s wouldn’t have called for a referendum in the first place .
So, are we going to see Brexit Party candidates in every constituency- taking 10%?, 20%?, 30%? of the Tory vote? I wonder how this will affect the result – given our rotten FPTP system.
All common sense which is sadly lacking by those MPs who look to serve their own narrow interest instead of respecting the decision of the people they represent. Hopefully many of those MPs will be gone before long.
So the Labour Party will have a manifesto of hope published by the writers of jackanory and push for 16-17 years old and foreign nationals to have a vote, they really are scared to death of losing the General Election well I’ve got news for them you are going to lose big time , so start looking for a Christmas job working in a shop or picking winter fruit
“No taxation without representation”
Remember?
Mick
I think the attempt to allow 16-17 years old and foreign nationals to have a vote has failed. Rightly so.
Looking forward to reading th manifestos.
If the election is pushed through tonight with an amendment of a change to voting age there are several things to recall:
1) prefrontal cortex is not fully developed until about the age of 25!!! The greater the age below that the more susceptible to the person to being emotionally abused. (There is a serious duty of care here to individual and country.)
2) The rushed through fix terms parliament act has caused problems – such massive changes should not be pushed through.
3) Remainers have argued that the electorate were not ‘smart’ enough to have an opinion on leaving the EU. Introducing people with even less experience is inconsistent.
4) Any such massive change should be put to the people as a GE policy or, dare I say, referendum.
Why were they allowed to vote in the Tory membership ballot on Johnson’s leadership then?
Anyway……
Interesting speech you made yesterday.
Is that the introduction before you move on to exposing the conspiracy ?
I’ll have to wait and see !
Polly
As ever you try to deflect blame for this fiasco on to Parliament. No. Brexit is a humiliating mess because the Leave campaign never produced one single realistic or deliverable plan for Brexit. It was all pie in the sky, as if the UK says “jump” and the rest of the world says “how high?”. Truth is out now, Brexit is a horribly bad idea, it weakens Britain. Will you ever be man enough to accept your share of the responsibility?
The numbers in Parliament were never there for any Agreement to pass.
Parliament has a large remain majority.
Surely you realise that Garland.
Parliament isn’t particularly to blame, but neither is the Leave campaign. Blame lies at the foot of the government that instigated the referendum vote but made no preparation whatsoever for a leave verdict.
When he should have been telling us what the leave plan was to be, David Cameron decided it wasn’t for him and did a runner.
Never let there be another referendum without a clear plan for either response.
Excellent !
Well said SJR showing leadership to the rest of the world is vital!
I do hope the tory manifesto message is to fully implement a true brexit, and not leave in order to pass the disasterous May/Hammond/Robbins reheated withdrawal/surrender treaty as still being pushed by Boris. If the latter, then only The Brexit Party stands to deliver brexit .
Agreed. I was taken in by Boris. I thought he would push for a WTO exit in preference to a bad deal. I was wrong. The Brexit Party wants a true Brexit, so that would be my preference to avoid a bad ‘deal’.
Boris hasn’t even tried to deliver his promises. He’s just submitted to every Remainer demand!
Shirley
Please, kindly explain the advantages of a true Brexit?
Andrew S
How can the Brexit Party deliver Brexit have they cannot win a majority on their own?
Give me something decent to vote for; assure me that MPs that cross the House have to have a by-election and MPs that have been to jail are out, not let back in with a tag!
That’s just for starters.
Face it; Johnson has blown it, big time and the Tory party won’t always be bailed out by the fact that the opposition are even worse.
So be it. Fingers Crossed for a GE and we Leave without a deal or with one that completely satisfies the decision of the people in 2016. Anything less will be a betrayal.
BillM
What does the betrayal really look like then?
Why only 360 MPs voting? Why did the object to being prorogued if they don’t debate, don’t turn up, don’t take part.
dixie
Look on the bright side, at least if they’re not in attendance they can’t stink the place out.
I was quite amused by Mr Corbyn’s comment that he will study and scrutinise the bill tabled by Mr Johnson today in depth.
If it is only a “single-line” bill, why did he suggest needed so much time to read it?
Is he intellectually challenged?
I will probably opt for seppuku if he wins an election.
Now that Corbyn has agreed to an election we need to think about the Brexit Party. They may well hold the whip hand after the election and the Conservatives must not fall into the trap of a deal with the Brexit Party on proportuonal representation.
I agree the British people need to be deprived of a democratically elected parliament for all time; were FPTP to be replaced by PR, a parliament might start acting for the British people instead of the rats hiding behind the curtain.
Off topic.
I see that Dr Phillip Lee will be standing as the Lib Dem PPC for Wokingham.
I will enjoy teasing any Lib Dem party activist that knocks at my door suggesting that I should support this “turn coat”…
Local Lib Dems do try very hard, but at each turn they are let down by the “rug pulling” national party…
I will merely shout ‘get off my land’ ….in old fashioned farmer communication. And laugh once retreated.
I will ask him why is he frighted of standing in Bracknell, but then I already know the answer, they do not like turncoats who cross the House and do not seek the support with a bye election.!
Sir JR
So, now we finally got the election.
Can we then please, improve the tone of the debate on this lot as well. I think we would all benefit from less emotions and more facts.
Hilarious coming from you bill who regularly pens one line rude posts.
Sir John
We are getting a GE. I sincerely hope that we have the common sense to do a pact with The Brexit party. This GE is another referendum in all but name. You also need to be careful as Wokingham voted to remain. (I didn’t.) The LIb Dems, promising another referendum are going to get a lot ex Tories on that fact alone. So splitting the leave vote may lose you your seat. I really don’t want that to happen.
John, I agree with every word you said.
Having commented on this earlier we now have an almost agreed GE.
Labour have agreed because No Deal is off the table they say. As a new government are not committed to anything that has happened in previous governments this would seem irrelevant. A new government with a majority can do as they wish. Tell me if I am wrong.
Yes, they can and should ignore the result of that silly advisory vote in 2016, which was subject to untold electoral interference, campaigns of lies, and did not say what relationship with the European Union the voters would want in the event of a Leave result.
A Labour or non-Tory coalition would do just that.
Parliament couldn’t give two hoots about the mood of the public. On that basis alone it’s a misnomer to describe their actions as a misjudgement. Their actions are deliberate, deceitful and utterly contemptuous of the people and of popular democracy
The slow erosion of Parliamentary democracy started with Heath. Each and every PM since then, even Thatcher, has been directly responsible for the position we find ourselves in today
Popular democracy will at some point have its say and when it does those reprobates that have infected Westminster will be swept back into the gutter
Dominic
I’d say Blair was the principal culprit.
Spot on JR.
I hope the England rugby team does not have a player/trainer in the squad wanting to remove the studs from all of the teams boots just before the Game on Saturday.!
Fine words John but that’s all they are
3 Tory Prime minister’s which could not or would not get us out of the EU.
WA2 should be named WA0.98 as it is 98% of Mays surrender document.
Going into a General Election on the WA Manifesto will not result in a Tory victory. The Brexit Party will have 6 weeks to comprehensively trash it and rightly so.
You don’t deserve another term in Parliament.
I agree entirely, Ian.
I would rather see Labour in power than allow Johnson’s Surrender Treaty to pass.
My guiding principle in the next GE will be to vote AGAINST the Tories. I see them as by far the greatest obstacle to good governance in this country. As long as they exist, they will be a siren on the rocks to voters with sound political instincts. I am fortunate to live in a marginal seat, so my vote actually counts for something. It has always been a Lab-Con marginal. It is my sincere hope that it has become a Lab-BP marginal by the time of the next poll. But if not, I will be casting my vote for the sitting Labour MP.
James Bertram
But if Labour get in then surrender to the EU is exactly what you’ll get.
100% agree……nobody in parliament is even talking about WTO/FTA apart from Sir John and Sir Bill
Good afternoon.
Great speech.
There are a good many seats in what was the Labour heartlands, North East, Wales etc that will not vote Labour, but neither will they vote Tory. The Brexit Party stands ready to sweep these up. It would be utter stupidity for the Conservatives not to realise this and act on it to their advantage.
I happened to be watching BBC Parliament just before you rose to speak.
A brilliant speech which set out the current position so eloquently.
Good to see the PM clearly in total agreement with what you had to say.
Thank you yet again Sir John, for your efforts on behalf of those of us who value UK democracy.
If the mood of the public really were desperate for an election, then why weren’t there a million of them in London demanding that last Saturday, instead of another referendum?
Three General Elections in four years is not wanted as claimed.
That has already been answered.
Do you not read posts on this site?
I guess that you have never heard the term “silent majority”…
Don’t underestimate the silent majority.
MiC
Except that you do not speak for the majority, you speak for a left wing remain minority.
And certainly you do not speak on my behalf, I welcome a General Election.
You, however, are terrified by the prospect. why? …..because you know your party will go the way of the dodo when we drain the swamp, and brexit will then be impossible to stop.
No doubt as the losers you will again whinge and moan incessantly to try and overturn the election result, but this time no one will be listening.
This election is where the leave voting majority will have their revenge.
“Above all, how can we get to the point where this House decides that it is good legislation to say that the Prime Minister has to break his promises—where it has turned the demand that he break his promises into something that this House calls an Act of Parliament? No wonder we look ridiculous.2
This, to me, is the unique folly and wickedness of this Parliament, yet you, Sir John, are the only person saying so.
Good speech; the “honourable” members, won’t have listened. Decorum, and your moderation, denies me the chance to describe them accurately.
John,
I thought your comments in the House debate were appropriate and delivered in a most meaningful and heart-felt manner.
One aspect in the campaign against petrol and diesel cars which I wish all MPs would remember is the plight of people who live in rural areas where there is NO bus service. Easy to forget us if you come from an urbanised constituency but our costs and difficulties need to be remembered by all legislators!
Hugh
Well people make choices as to where they choose to live. Cities have some advantages and disadvantages and rural areas have others. Pay your money and make your choice.
Indeed. It is however depressing that Boris seems determined to go into the next election pushing the still rancid Boris deal (The Theresa WA with fig leaves on) and go into battle with the Brexit Party. Doing this might well give us another hung parliament. It is not Brexit at all.
With a proper Brexit majority we can get a far better deal or just leave, which is clearly far better than the Boris deal. A Brexit Party accommodation is needed. Do not let any of the 21 return and kick the many other dodgy ones out too.
Initially I assumed that it was just baseless rhetoric when Labour claimed that Boris Johnson’s deal is worse than Theresa May’s. But it really is much worse; her deal could easily have kept the whole of the UK under the economic thumb of the EU in perpetuity, whereas it has now become clear that his deal has the potential to actually break up the UK.
That is why the DUP will always use their votes to try to stop his deal:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/10/29/let-them-take-the-bus/#comment-1066906
So it will be interesting to see how they voted on the Labour amendment to the programme motion for the early election Bill; it was 312 to 295 in favour, transfer 10 and it would have been defeated 302 to 305.
Now it seems the Conservative party is restoring the whip to some of the 21 traitors who voted for the Benn act. An act of massive treachery which ensured that the Boris deal is so appalling for the UK.
This presumably so these traitors can undermine the next Conservative government in the same way. It is a huge mistake what sane person should voter for any of them? It hugely soils the party’s image yet again.
Let us hope they are all deselected anyway. Even the dire and hopeless Libdim Greg Clark allowed to return.
At least we are not allowing Gauke and Philip Hammond back in but why let any back in? They are all Libdim remainers who might undermine the next government if they are allowed to stand and certainly they pollute the Conservative Party image. The Brexit Party should certainly stand in any seat that these people stand in. Hopefully they will be deselected locally.
Alistair Burt, Caroline Nokes, Greg Clark, Sir Nicholas Soames, Ed Vaizey, Margot James, Richard Benyon, Stephen Hammond, Steve Brine and Richard Harrington – why let them back?
All you said was true enough, but it did not address the fact that this government has failed to use the levers of power at its disposal (as I noted yesterday, refusing Assent for the benn act, refusing to move money orders for continued EU membership etc).
If they now introduce voting at 16 via an amendment to this act then God help us all. Will he then refuse Assent for his own bill because he dislikes the amendments? If it gets sent back from the HoL, will he pull it at that stage?
Sorry to say that I expect the Conservative poll lead will disappear once the BXP get their teeth into the degree of surrender exhibited by Johnson. His determination have a WA2 without putting up a real fight will be his undoing – we were all waiting for a rabbit to be pulled out of the hat just before 31/10, showing how he would get us out… and he just accepted it with a whimper.
Pathetic. He could have won my vote, but has now lost it. I will not trust anyone for 5 years without (a proper) Brexit being delivered – except the Brexit Party.
+1
RB, many agree with you. Even Nigel Farage said it would be preferable to stay in rather than accept this deal and similarly many would for the Brexit party even though it may result in a Corbyn victory.
Beth Rigby is currently on Sky saying that Boris Johnson does not poll well with women, and she is correct.
Brilliant speech.
I watched all the way through.
Thought…that’s a proper statesman delivering that.
Boris sort of squizzed round to observe and looked very impressed I thought.
We could do with more JRs!
Indeed. More like 650 of them please – rather than circa 50 at best sound and honest MPs we have now. Even fewer than that have even a basic understanding of science, sound economics, logic, negotiation and running a competitive business.
Why are MPs scared of ‘no-deal’ they’re even scared to mention it as an option
No-deal was in fact the option on the ballot paper i.e Leave
No mention of any deal was on the leaflet nor ballot paper
It seems MPs are terrified of no-deal, but that’s what the voting public believed leave meant
”All it takes for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing”.
Polly
As a young person watching this whole Brexit drama unfold from the beginning, this is the realest thing that I have heard since I first heard the word Brexit. I voted to leave as I believe that the UK is strong and passionate enough to build our own trade deals and customs on our own terms without having to pay billions of euros to unelected EU members. However, getting there has been beyond a joke. It is not about who’s ‘side’ you are on or who is the ‘leader’, who has more ‘power’. It is about Parliament coming together to deliver what the British people voted for. All parties may have good ideas, work together, like we have always been taught as British people. We are not called the UNITED for nothing eh!
I watched your Contribution to the Debate, and I was hugely impressed. You really laid it on the line. If only all Politicians would speak so plainly. The general public is always able to understand you, and so many times you speak for them.
Thank you.
What day will the H of C close for the GE? Hopefully lots of MPs will not return.
I see the Labour Party want to table an amendment to allow the 16 year old vote. These 16 year olds that require an appropriate adult with them to talk to the police, So we cant even have an election without attempts to rigg it from the outset.
A decision to allow 16 year olds the vote should not be rushed through as an amemndment.
Good speech but I question whether we can choose a better or even representative Parliament – clearly we cannot trust anything many candidates say and there is no means to recall or punish those who deceive the electorate.
Do you think your fellow MPs are even aware how angry people are? Their behaviour suggests not or that they simply do not care.
What’s this crap about Labour introducing amendments giving children and foreign citizens the right to vote in UK General Elections?
Someone, anyone put this piece of filth party out of its misery. Do whatever you must do.
This stain of a party is now a danger to stability.
They have things to hide. It’s time to reveal what they really are
Well, I intend to vote BXP. Sorry conservatives, but while I’ve been a lifelong tory voter I have to say Boris has blown it by giving in to the demands of left wing traitors, and their phoney supreme court created by Blair.
Cozying up to Varadkar didn’t help either.
For me the advantages of a Farage government would be;
The eventual removal of English haters such as the SNP, from parliament.
The abolition of the ‘racist’ barnett formula.
The purging of the BBC and abolition of the licence fee.
Two fingers to the ungrateful EU.
No EU fishing vessels in British waters.
…..what is there not to like ?