What should an election be about?

The government wants an election because it wants to end the impasse of this Parliament. It rightly sees that it is kept in office but not allowed to govern. There is no alternative government on offer in this Parliament that would have a majority to govern. The election should be about who is best suited to form that government.
Elections are the ultimate democratic act. The government may wish to define the debate its way. The Leader of the Opposition may wish to define it in a different way. In practice it will be defined as a result of a jostle of forces and voices trying to shift or dominate the agenda of the debate.
On this occasion it may well be that there is some shared interest between Conservative and Labour over what they want to talk about. Both want to pose the same choice of a majority government led by one or other of the main parties of the outgoing Parliament. Both will look beyond Brexit to issues of tax and spend, their approach to public service quality and reform, nationalisation and privatisation. There will be a genuine choice between a more socialist government than has been on offer for many years, and a Conservative government.
The Lib Dems and SNP will wish to make it an argument about Brexit, peddling their view that the public got it wrong in 2016. They will advance various ways of overturning or cancelling the Brexit vote and will seek to bring the conversation back to this single question that has consumed the last two Parliaments.
What do you want the election to be about , as it your election too?
16 Comments
“There will be a genuine choice between a more socialist government than has been on offer for many years, and a Conservative government.”
You could have fooled me. For us conservatives having the Conservatives in power, since 2010, has effectively been being on a road to nowhere. I cannot see Boris coming up with anything different than what Cameron and May delivered. Which is just a less extreme version of Labour’s program. More debt, more LGBT+, more immigration and more selling out the UK to the EU.
Good morning.
No ! What this government seeks to do is regain its majority it lost in 2017 and further eroded under the present PM. Upon regaining its majority, assuming it does of course, it will ram home the Surrender Treaty the EU has written for it, dividing the UK and undermining our country. It does not matter what the parties talk about, the EU will hold the whip hand as they will still be in charge of taxation and regulation. We will not be allowed to be more competitive. Further, we will be under the ECJ and will not have our own defence and security policy.
The question we have to ask ourselves is; “Just who are we voting for ?”
As our kind host has pointed out, this parliament and its MP’s are majority Remain. All we will be doing is voting them back in, it will solve nothing. None of them have the slightest intention of respecting, let a lone implementing, the referendum result of 2016. So what is the point other than to give Europhiles the chance to destroy the UK.
If we are left with another hung parliament, what then ? Will we be made to vote again until we get the right answer ?
I am all for a GE but we need to know what we are voting for and I for one want people to pick over Johnson Surrender Treaty and what it means to the UK and our future.
Short Term political expediency is taking priority over the future of this country. This is wrong !
“Elections are the ultimate democratic act”.
In a representative democracy indeed. To me it seemed that this “winner takes all democracy” had descended into an “total distrust democracy”, showing deeper issues about this system of democracy. The “17 million take all” approach hasn’t worked out well after three years. Maybe a more cooperative and compromise ready approach can be found?
PVL,
The system has evolved on the foundations of honour, principle, honesty. It is a sad reflection on our society that some of our elected representatives do not feel the need to adhere to these principles, and happily lie, deceive and obfuscate. We need better people to represent us, perhaps we’ll get them IF the local associations are allowed to select whom they wish.
“Loser takes all” is a strange democracy.
There is no “impasse” in this Parliament, and you are talking nonsense when you claim that this government “is kept in office but not allowed to govern”. Parliament passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill last week – then the government refused to proceed with its own Bill, and instead chose yet another time-wasting election. This election will be all about Johnson’s refusal to knuckle down and do his job, I don’t want the false promises of an election campaign, I want the government to roll up its sleeves
I want the election to be about why Boris FAILED. We’d be out by 31 October he said, it’s do or die he said, there will be no delay he said. FAILED. Anyone who takes ONE single thing Boris says about Brexit over the coming weeks seriously is a sucker. Brexit is safe in the hands of Mr Farage, and only Mr Farage. Brexiters cannot vote Conservative – look at the party’s dismal track record!!
Good Morning,
Finally remove the polished t…d of the Withdrawal Agreement Treaty and start afresh, table a reasonable FTA if you wish.
If it takes six months to properly prepare for departing on WTO (multiple facilitation agreements), so be it, but when we leave it must be wholly out, not semi-detached nor a tail of legacy commitments.
Leave asp without a deal.No payments to the EU.
The election should be about voting for Honourable Members of Parliament who people can trust to truly represent the constituents who put them there; not MPs who subsequently ignore the manifesto on which they were elected and reject the result of a once in a generation referendum.
Politicians standing for the previous election already claimed that they would honour the referendum result; yet abandoned their pledge to the people who helped seat them comfortably in the House of Commons.
What voters need is real Honourable Friends, not dubious expense claiming frauds.
Wish number one right now is still to ‘Get Brexit Done’ and be independent of the politically inept European Union of pen pushers.
The question now is where the remain and leave votes get split:
The Real Brexit Party and Lost Their Way Tories vs Labour indecision and the squishy referendum majority result deniers members of the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party.
Of course a general election should be bigger than Brexit in name only, but only when the Brexit issue is finally resolved can British politics really move forward.
The election should be about all the stuff you mention, but the voting public will probably focus first on a candidate’s views on Brexit. Candidates will win or lose based almost solely on their stand on Brexit. I expect that the Brexit issue will continue to suck all the oxygen out of the air as it has for the past three years.
I don’t think the Remoaner spoilers can do much to overturn the referendum vote at this point because this is not a referendum, but an election for Members of Parliament. What they can do is campaign to elect pro-remoan candidates.
It seems imperative that BoJo and Nigel co-operate in any way necessary to keep the Remoan traitors out. Get a decent sized Leave majority, then tell the EU you are leaving with a WTO deal, then turn around and walk out the door.
Antoinetta III
If you are fighting the election on the WA surrender then you deserve to lose.
Regardless of what else you promise Brexit will define the campaign.
So many promises have been broken by this Parliament expect some fireworks.
There is nowhere to hide.
I want the Election to be about making our country Great again, so let’s have some tv debates to show the absolute disaster it would be to let the labour/libs/greens/plaid Cymru anywhere near power, but given the bias of bbc/sky/channel 4 i cannot see a balance debate they will always have the panels or audience remainer dominated, but bring it on so hopefully we can get rid of all these Eu loving remoaner MPs and consigned them to the dustbin of losers were they belong
Until we can trust politicians and manifestos then political parties will continue to ignore the electorate with impunity. There is no honour or integrity in Parliament and deliberately lying to the electorate appears to be acceptable to most of the current lot, as that’s the only way they can get themselves elected.
We need power to be returned to the electorate so that thieving lying fraudulent MP’s can be dismissed, with immediate effect, by their constituents, just the same as thieving lying fraudulent employees can be dismissed by their employers.
Clean Brexit, not the “deal”.
Parliamentary reform: by-election triggers, reduced no. of MPs/ boundary reform, tighter controls on postal voting and impersonation, reduced/scrapped House of Lords .Scrap Supreme Court, review powers of Speaker (referees don’t make the rules), sell BBC/Channel 4, Review Charity Commission: far too many “charities”, no real control.Review reform overseas aid. Proper border control and immigration: stop blind eye to shameful slavery.
While we’re at it: we aren’t a properly united kingdom whilst every other country in it has it’s own national assembly and England doesn’t: either all do or none do.
Brexit, Free Markets, Free Speech, ending all property taxes such as Council Tax, Stamp Duty and Inheritance Tax.