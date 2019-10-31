Prosperity not austerity

Hong Kong is in recession. Germany probably is in recession. Italy was in recession last year and still performing weakly. The US and Chinese economies have slowed. It is time for a UK stimulus to boost our economy.
The government is right to increase spending on schools and hospitals. It also needs to provide some tax cuts for all to increase take home pay, make it cheaper to buy a home and a car and take VAT off items like female hygiene products, home insulation, and other ways of improving home fuel efficiency.
The UK economy has been slowed by the world background and by its own tight monetary and fiscal policies. It’s time to relax sensibly. The aim should be prosperity for the many, with more and better paid jobs.
32 Comments
It is the private sector than need the boost (with large tax and red tape/regulation cuts) not the bloated and hugely inefficient state sector (that does all the regulating and inconveniencing). State sector workers are already remunerated at about 150% of the private sector on average (when pensions are taken into account). Yet they produce so little of any real value.
£50K of student debt for millions (and three years loss of earnings) for a worthless degree in Gender Studies, Philosophy & Media Studies from the University of Bognor Regis or similar.
Another new tax it seems we are to be charges for not fitting a smart meter!
Conservative governments have replaced a post-war economy where confidence was based on high employment and job security with one where it is determined by lax credit, secured against residential property inflation.
While that happened, they increase the precarity of employees, by attacks on their means of defending terms, on trade unions, access lo legal aid and to tribunals etc.
When the precaritised workforce run into the buffers as far as servicing debt is concerned, then throwing yet more borrowing at them is not likely to help very much.
Here’s a radical suggestion.
How about improving the standing of employees as against their employers in law?
You are it seems too young to remember the mass unemployment in the 1970s under Labour.
When standards of living for those in work fell because of incresing taxes and high inflation.
Now we have record numbers in work and low unemployment.
MiC – you need to get the balance right, otherwise employers will just go off shore.
Remember Transit from Southampton and JLR to Romania all finance by the EU…
But we’re still in the EU and subject to ECJ ruling. This is set to continue with the WA for many years. Don’t forget aboug the level playing field where we promise not to enter into competition with the EU.
It’s all there for the voters to study but I’m sure one of the other parties will point it out.
Good to see the serial remainers jumping ship in their scores.
The swamp must be drained.
These are key points in the WA, Ian, which Boris supporters seem ignorant of. His tweaked May WA is BRINO. He should fight the election on true Brexit and not the betrayal that his BRINO is. I seriously do not think that a meaningful victory for Boris is assured, but a change in stance, with cooperation with Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party, could turn all that around.
220 bn a year going on the state debts.
13,000 bn owed rising at 20% per year, year after year after year…..
You have no choice. It’s austerity and only austerity.
You shouldn’t have hidden those big debts off the books
Good morning – again.
Spend, spend, spend !
And where is all this money going to come from ? Taxation ? Borrowing ? Cuts elsewhere ? Or a combination ? Or are we going to print more money and so devalue Sterling more and further impoversing ourselves ?
Buy votes with with the voters own money is not serious politics. One thing that has become clear is that we need political reform. We need to look at the HoL and now even the Judiciary. We need to look at the powers of the Monarch, the Speaker and the PM. We also need to look at MP’s and their total contempt of the electorate when they decide to cross the floor of the house.
The various parties should stop playing at Santa Clause as the job is already filled.
Mark B
“We need to look at the powers of the Monarch”
Might as well take them off her as she doesn’t use them. If she did, we wouldn’t be in this mess now, Bercow would have been dishonourably discharged, and we’d have been out of the EU.
One of my core beliefs is that if people refuse to accept responsibility, it should be taken away.
Terrible thing, austerity. Now, which political party made it the centrepiece of its political strategy ever since 2010? the Conservative party! You think we forget that?
Reply Austerity was a tri party policy, starting with Labour in 2008 with the EU deficit controls which led them to make bug cuts in spending
It was Prime Minister Gordon Brown that was told in the streets of a Labour area, “We got no money!”
Absolutely JR, and we could have turned off the tap tomorrow and spent all our money here rather than giving it to the EU for them to decide what fraction we can have back…. Alas, Boris ‘die in a ditch’ Johnson has decided not to do so, and would rather submit to further EU administration over the next two years in the hope of getting a deal whilst they do everything they can to load the dice against us. Very disappointing…. ‘The Saj’ has also missed an opportunity to propose some imaginative policies at the Treasury to help promote this growth. Is it really too much to ask? The manifesto will be really important on how the PM conducts further negotiations with the EU. It will be the deciding factor as to whether the tories get a majority….
Zorro
Are we actually free to relax austerity?
Wasn’t austerity imposed on us from Brussels post 2008?
Yet again the govt took the blame ( willingly?)?
If only we could have got out…..
Reply We should just do it as we are meant to be leaving soon. The pro Remain parties of course would need to continue with Maastricht rules.
JR, disgraceful specious reply. Leaving soon! You mean at 11pm tonight, don’t you? Where we were told remainers could do nothing about it!
Whose fault is that, Cameron, May or Johnson? The Tory party is pro-remain party. Osborne stated no sensible person would want to leave the EU. He made it sound anyone thinking to leave was stupid. Cameron told us he reformed the EU. You believe him don’t you? No deal better than a bad deal, Mayhab told us, you believe her don’t you? Johnson says May’s deal was dead and he has a new deal, you believe him don’t you? If you do not why do you expect the public to believe your party one jot?
Sound thoughts indeed, but very few of these aims can be achieved while ever we are under EU rule! When do we actually leave EU rule? 1 year, 3 years, never?
Germany in recession? and getting £55m a DAY from us. And once the full treachery has been accomplished – and we are sold to the EU forever – that £55m will continually go up and up. Just like the immigration figures of Third World unemployable freeloaders.
Sir John,
As previously warned, your government has taxed and spent beyond it’s means since the last recession; you are still borrowing.
We are now heading into another recessionary period with interest rates at/near historical lows. Where is the EFFECTIVE economic stimulus to come form?
Negative interest rates? Cheaper to buy gold, and then where will we be.
Reply We need a fiscal and monetary stimulus and can afford both. UK net state debt is at an acceptable level
We were told by Osborne 80 percent cuts 20 percent tax rises, JR had to admit on this site it was not true and did not materialise. Highest taxation in forty years more than the last two Labour govts!
Despite huge tax rises Tory party still borrowing, promising huge spending, zero carbon footprint, HS2, overseas aid, tens of billions to EU to leave for nothing in return, and yet want to claim economic competence!
What do you mean by ‘net’ state debt?
Do you dispute the figure of £2.2 trillion shown on here. http://www.nationaldebtclock.co.uk/
I’m not daft enough to think you run an economy like a household – with no debt. I realise you need to borrow to invest – not to pay for day to day expenses. But, surely, there has to be a sane limit or you are saddling future generations with massive debt for our benefit.
Reply We own £435bn of the debt
Has anyone done a serious analysis of Labour’s plans in the light of the the Stability and Growth Pact, Maastricht rules on State Spending, & Article 2(1a) of Regulation EC No 1467/97.” i.e. the aim of economic policy had to be to get state borrowing down to 60% of GDP ~ hence Austerity?
Corbyn just now saying private schools will have to pay their taxes in a “fare and proper” way. They already do mate. Does the dope not realise that the parents at such schools already pay three times over! And that putting VAT on fees and other attacks will just push more pupil onto the state system and raise a negative sum.
Car sales slumping again I see. Well why buy a new car when individual councils like Bristol or Brighton might ban you vehicle anyway. They new electric one are not yet sensible technology for most people and cost a fortune even after the tax bribes. .
Dear Sir John–I don’t buy this all-of-a-sudden clamour for tax cuts and stimulus. There hasn’t been much austerity for a start and so in any event I cannot see much need. One should do what is right for the country (lots of opinions on that of course–forget worrying about low inflation for instance) and go with the consequences. I don’t think much of getting the consequences where you want them (for now) and to hell with the debt (and the future). The need for living within your means catches up with you like night follows day if you don’t do it.
Sir John,
In proposing both increases in public spending and reductions in taxation, I presume you mean to increase public borrowing. Do you believe there should be any absolute limit to the level of government debt? Since you and Jeremy Corbyn both want to increase the national debt, albeit it in different ways, do you think it will make it harder for you to level any claims of “magic money trees” etc. against the Labour party this time?
Reply I have set out my balanced budget rule which is very different to Corbyn. I am proposing only allowing borrowing for qualifying investment projects. The figures do add up!
Ah the magic “investment” word which trumps mathematics!
Your figures are not that of the govt and sadly you have no influence. Since Major and Clarke trying to join ERM which cost people their homes, jobs and business, your party has never recovered the reputation of sound economics. Clarke should have been reminded yesterday that his recent disgraceful comments on TV about black Wednesday being a blip in history was far more to those who suffered from his EU fanaticism. There ought to be punitive consequences for MPs like him.
I think we all know where Mrs May went wrong by alienating a large section of her core voters.
Get them back on board, but just as important Mr Corbyn is just about to send a herd of unicorns in the direction of younger voters – this needs to be diverted at the pass….
I’m sorry Google says that should be a “Blessing of Unicorns” 🙁
I note the Chileans have cancelled the COP conference on the back of the riots they are enduring as a consequence of imposing high energy prices and increased fares. The rioters are clearly supporting prosperity, not zero carbon impoverishment – not that the BBC will admit it. A lesson for the UK.
Countries outside the EU have recessions?
Gosh. You should tell Brexiteers.
Since 2008 every incremental pound in GDP has only been achieved through an additional £5 in public and private borrowing. The Tories are just like a junkie who believes just one more bigger hit will make him feel all right when more likely it will kill him. If all they can offer is more tax and more borrowing, from that you can deduce that Boris will just keep you on the road to nowhere that you have been on since 2010.
“The government is right to increase spending on schools and hospitals.”
An unexpected Keynesian statement from a Conservative MP.
I thought Milton Friedman ruled the roost since Maggie Thatcher came to power.
Reply Nothing Keynsian about that statement. There might be about to finance it.
Do we not already owe a large sum of money?
At what point do we stop borrowing to support our increasing population?