Remembrance Sunday services

By johnredwood | Published: October 31, 2019

In view of the imminent dissolution of Parliament, I have sent this notice to the organisers of the Remembrance Sunday services in my constituency in Wokingham and Arborfield:

“Next week I will cease to be Wokingham’s MP on the dissolution of Parliament. All MPs lose the job and  the right to use the title , the portcullis symbol and address of the House of Commons.

I was looking forward to attending the Remembrance Day service and presentation of wreaths. I  have already made a donation to the British Legion to secure wreaths with the Portcullis emblem on it  to lay on behalf of the constituents of Wokingham.

I think in the circumstances I have to send my apologies for the service as I am strongly advised that former MPs must not lay wreaths associated with Parliament during an election  period.

I would suggest I lay my wreath after the election should I be returned to Parliament.

Yours sincerely

The Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP”

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page