In view of the imminent dissolution of Parliament, I have sent this notice to the organisers of the Remembrance Sunday services in my constituency in Wokingham and Arborfield:

“Next week I will cease to be Wokingham’s MP on the dissolution of Parliament. All MPs lose the job and the right to use the title , the portcullis symbol and address of the House of Commons.

I was looking forward to attending the Remembrance Day service and presentation of wreaths. I have already made a donation to the British Legion to secure wreaths with the Portcullis emblem on it to lay on behalf of the constituents of Wokingham.

I think in the circumstances I have to send my apologies for the service as I am strongly advised that former MPs must not lay wreaths associated with Parliament during an election period.

I would suggest I lay my wreath after the election should I be returned to Parliament.

Yours sincerely

The Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP”